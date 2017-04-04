Student Loan Debt Has Nearly Tripled (npr.org) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: Recent college graduates who borrow are leaving school with an average of $34,000 in student loans. That's up from $20,000 just 10 years ago, according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In that report, out this week, the New York Fed took a careful look at the relationship between debt and homeownership. For people aged 30 to 36, the analysis shows having any student debt significantly hurts your chances of buying a home, compared to college graduates with no debt. The cliche of "good debt" notwithstanding, the consequences of borrowing are real, and they are lasting. The report paints a mixed picture of how student borrowing has evolved over the last decade, since the financial crisis. There are some bright spots: For example, student loan defaults peaked five years ago and have declined ever since. And repayment seems to have slowed down among high-balance borrowers -- those who owe $75,000 or more. Meaning, after 10 years, they have paid down only one-quarter to one-third of what they owe.
New math (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
34 / (34 - 20) = 2.4%
cost up, quality down (Score:2)
Re: cost up, quality down (Score:2)
I don't think the quality of education has deteriorated at all, rather many students are choosing to get totally worthless degrees because they feel entitled to pursue their passion.
That said, I'm sure that schools are pumping out better and better art historians, music therapists, and western philosophy majors than ever, but that doesn't necessarily mean that these majors have any actual economic demand.
I mean think about it: Last time you were pondering your own existence, when did you consider hiring a p
Re: (Score:2)
Say what?
34 / (34/20)
34 / 14
~2.4
240%
And it's not clear what you think your formula represents. The GP was correct, as far as the average debt figures given in the summary. The tripling of debt is mentioned in the actual article, and refers to total student debt.
Re: (Score:2)
From TFA:
In the absence of more targeted grant or scholarship programs, more people are taking out student loans, and they are borrowing more. All that borrowing adds up to a total of $1.3 trillion, nearly triple what it was a decade ago.
Yeah, TFS didn't go far enough down in TFA to substantiate the TFT.
Re: (Score:1)
You forgot the ICAF (inauguration crowd adjustment factor). It's the new Dark Energy.
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't exactly call the economy and policies a handout for the generation that sent their men to die in WWII.
Re: (Score:2)
Baby boomers were born after WWII. A world war 2 vet now is in ther 90's
I suggest you look at the 45-70 year old crowd for fiscal itresponsibility. You know the same group that voted for Trump.
This group is under funded and spent not only the surpluses of their parents (ww2generatipn) but the future of their kids and grand kids
Re: (Score:2)
The same group that voted for Trump in the US and Brexit in Britain. In both cases you have a bunch of self-entitled arseholes who literally had the world handed to them on a golden platter and either are ignorant of the woes of the younger generations, or actively despise the younger generations.
NY Government at Work (Score:2)
the New York Fed took a careful look at the relationship between debt and homeownership. For people aged 30 to 36, the analysis shows having any student debt significantly hurts your chances of buying a home, compared to college graduates with no debt.
I'm glad public salaries were paid to come up with that study.
Re: (Score:2)
Me too. Information is good! It's tough to look at public policy issues with no data (unless you're an orange shit-for-brains windbag).
Re: (Score:2)
Then collect some data worth examining. "People with debt have less money to spend than people without debt, adjusting for other factors" is straight-up retarded.
Re: (Score:2)
If debt was the only factor involved in the decision of buying a house, you'd have a point.
It isn't.
For example, it could have turned out the people who took out large student loans were more willing to take on additional debt than their non-loan counterparts. Meaning they were more likely to take out a mortgage and buy a house.
Additionally, by studying it we now have a better idea of the relationship of student debt to buying a house while young. It's not a linear relationship.
So yeah, it's not actually
Re: (Score:2)
A "private corporation" that has a single stockholder (the government) and returns all profit to the federal treasury. Glad you cleared that up for me.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry, but that "study" is ridiculous and retarded. Adjust everyone for all variables except "debt" and then find that they have less buying power. Brilliant. I hope these are highly-paid top-notch economists, and that they had to attend a conference to present their findings.
Re: (Score:2)
Then there is a question of quality of life. I am not aware of any $200K+ job that would give even a smidgen of consideration to work-life balance.
Re: (Score:2)
Finance or medicine?
Doesn't anyone pay as they go anymore? (Score:3)
When I went to community college in the early 1990's, I collected bottle and cans on campus to pay for next semester's classes and books because my parents (sixth-grade and high-school graduates) didn't believe in higher education. After doing that for a year, and avoiding a 98-year-old with a pointy stick who also collected recyclables, I got a job at the bookstore warehouse and worked 30 hours per week while taking 12 units.
My second tour through college after the dot com bust was paid for with a $3,000 tax credit that George W. signed into law after 9/11. I was working 60+ hours per week as a video game tester, teaching Sunday school and taking two classes per semester for five years. Made the president's list for maintaining a 4.0 GPA in my major.
The most successful college students I know have worked their way through college without racking student loans.
Undiscardable student loans (Score:2)
To the college student who wrote this (Score:4, Informative)
You failed math.
$34,000 from $20,000 is only a 70% increase, not a 300% increase. In those 10 years, the value of $20,000 went up to $27,600, so it's really only a 25% increase.
A 25% increase in student loans during a recession is pretty well within expected range.
Re: (Score:2)
The headline is referring to the total amount of student loan debt, which isn't totally related to the per-person amount of debt at graduation -- for instance, if more people are going to school and taking out loans; or if people are taking longer to repay their loans, the total amount of debt will increase even without the initial per-person amount increasing.
Of course, the way that the headline and summary were written were obviously going to cause confusion. Too bad that apparently stories are posted by
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
From the NPR article:
"In the absence of more targeted grant or scholarship programs, more people are taking out student loans, and they are borrowing more. All that borrowing adds up to a total of $1.3 trillion, nearly triple what it was a decade ago."
Re: (Score:1)
The headline is correct, as per TFA:
However, I agree that the summary is confusing in the context of the
Re: (Score:2)
But to stay ahead of automation and cheap-labor-nations there is almost no choice. Non-degree jobs are stagnant or shrinking.
The only bright spot seems to be things like HVAC service and plumbing, but there's only so much room in those.
/. can you start working on your headline? (Score:2)
I mean, this is getting ridiculous. When there's not a mistake, it's simply incomplete. And for this news, it's both at the same time.
"Student Loan Debt Has Nearly Tripled".....compared to what? I have to read the Text to find that is was compared to 10 years ago....which is also wrong.
Start earning your salary and work those Headline...and please stop the sensationalist too...
Mark Cuban had a point on this (Score:2)
Mark Cuban noted that colleges increase tuition to the amount that students can borrow, and suggested if they capped the amount of loans, the universities would be forced to lower tuition or lose students.
It's an interesting idea, but in the end I'd guess the lower income families would get hurt.
Re: (Score:2)
It's an interesting idea, but in the end I'd guess the lower income families would get hurt.
Not if the cap was in-line with the kind of community commuter colleges that are most accessible to lower-income families (disclaimer: I went to such a college, and I did just fine).
chapter 11 and 7 for studen loans whould fix it (Score:2)
chapter 11 and 7 for student loans whould fix it. The banks and schools have no skin in the game.
Just in time (Score:2)
Nobody likes misleading headlines. (Score:2)
It sure seems like Slashdot is falling in love with misleading headlines because there seems to be a plenty of them lately. I don't know who or why is making them misleading but please, knock it off.
Headline and summary are different parts of story (Score:2)
The headline refers to total student loan debt. The summary applies to individuals. Total debt can triple even when individual debt "only" climbs 70%, when more people make stupid choices.