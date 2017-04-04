Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Student Loan Debt Has Nearly Tripled

Posted by msmash from the things-to-ponder dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Recent college graduates who borrow are leaving school with an average of $34,000 in student loans. That's up from $20,000 just 10 years ago, according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In that report, out this week, the New York Fed took a careful look at the relationship between debt and homeownership. For people aged 30 to 36, the analysis shows having any student debt significantly hurts your chances of buying a home, compared to college graduates with no debt. The cliche of "good debt" notwithstanding, the consequences of borrowing are real, and they are lasting. The report paints a mixed picture of how student borrowing has evolved over the last decade, since the financial crisis. There are some bright spots: For example, student loan defaults peaked five years ago and have declined ever since. And repayment seems to have slowed down among high-balance borrowers -- those who owe $75,000 or more. Meaning, after 10 years, they have paid down only one-quarter to one-third of what they owe.

Student Loan Debt Has Nearly Tripled

  • 34 / 20 = 3
    • Their math is still wrong but your reading comprehension is too.
      34 / (34 - 20) = 2.4%
      • This proofs that not only prices went up, but quality lowered. If you adjust for quality the price increase is even higher.

        • I don't think the quality of education has deteriorated at all, rather many students are choosing to get totally worthless degrees because they feel entitled to pursue their passion.

          That said, I'm sure that schools are pumping out better and better art historians, music therapists, and western philosophy majors than ever, but that doesn't necessarily mean that these majors have any actual economic demand.

          I mean think about it: Last time you were pondering your own existence, when did you consider hiring a p

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "34 / (34 - 20) = 2.4%"

        Say what?

        34 / (34/20)
        34 / 14
        ~2.4
        240%

        And it's not clear what you think your formula represents. The GP was correct, as far as the average debt figures given in the summary. The tripling of debt is mentioned in the actual article, and refers to total student debt.

    • From TFA:
      In the absence of more targeted grant or scholarship programs, more people are taking out student loans, and they are borrowing more. All that borrowing adds up to a total of $1.3 trillion, nearly triple what it was a decade ago.

      Yeah, TFS didn't go far enough down in TFA to substantiate the TFT.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      You forgot the ICAF (inauguration crowd adjustment factor). It's the new Dark Energy.

  • the New York Fed took a careful look at the relationship between debt and homeownership. For people aged 30 to 36, the analysis shows having any student debt significantly hurts your chances of buying a home, compared to college graduates with no debt.

    I'm glad public salaries were paid to come up with that study.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      I'm glad public salaries were paid to come up with that study.

      Me too. Information is good! It's tough to look at public policy issues with no data (unless you're an orange shit-for-brains windbag).

      • Then collect some data worth examining. "People with debt have less money to spend than people without debt, adjusting for other factors" is straight-up retarded.

        • If debt was the only factor involved in the decision of buying a house, you'd have a point.

          It isn't.

          For example, it could have turned out the people who took out large student loans were more willing to take on additional debt than their non-loan counterparts. Meaning they were more likely to take out a mortgage and buy a house.

          Additionally, by studying it we now have a better idea of the relationship of student debt to buying a house while young. It's not a linear relationship.

          So yeah, it's not actually

  • Doesn't anyone pay as they go anymore? (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @12:08PM (#54170959) Homepage

    When I went to community college in the early 1990's, I collected bottle and cans on campus to pay for next semester's classes and books because my parents (sixth-grade and high-school graduates) didn't believe in higher education. After doing that for a year, and avoiding a 98-year-old with a pointy stick who also collected recyclables, I got a job at the bookstore warehouse and worked 30 hours per week while taking 12 units.

    My second tour through college after the dot com bust was paid for with a $3,000 tax credit that George W. signed into law after 9/11. I was working 60+ hours per week as a video game tester, teaching Sunday school and taking two classes per semester for five years. Made the president's list for maintaining a 4.0 GPA in my major.

    The most successful college students I know have worked their way through college without racking student loans.

  • The problem is special case cared out for student loans - in US you can't discard them in bankruptcy. This should be ruled unconstitutional. If you could discard them in bankruptcy, lenders will be forced to re-introduce risk analysis back into the system. Some loans will be declared too risky based on costs and job prospects for graduates from specific program at a specific institution. This will put pressure on universities to keep costs in check as it will be again possible to price out 'consumers' out o

  • You failed math.

    $34,000 from $20,000 is only a 70% increase, not a 300% increase. In those 10 years, the value of $20,000 went up to $27,600, so it's really only a 25% increase.

    A 25% increase in student loans during a recession is pretty well within expected range.

    • The headline is referring to the total amount of student loan debt, which isn't totally related to the per-person amount of debt at graduation -- for instance, if more people are going to school and taking out loans; or if people are taking longer to repay their loans, the total amount of debt will increase even without the initial per-person amount increasing.

      Of course, the way that the headline and summary were written were obviously going to cause confusion. Too bad that apparently stories are posted by

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Disagree. 25% increase in student loans, means 25% increase in revenue for education providers. This is non-trivial growth.

    • From the NPR article:

      "In the absence of more targeted grant or scholarship programs, more people are taking out student loans, and they are borrowing more. All that borrowing adds up to a total of $1.3 trillion, nearly triple what it was a decade ago."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The headline is correct, as per TFA:

      Living expenses are also a continuing burden for students, a significant number of whom are dealing with homelessness and hunger at the nation's community colleges in particular. In the absence of more targeted grant or scholarship programs, more people are taking out student loans, and they are borrowing more. All that borrowing adds up to a total of $1.3 trillion, nearly triple what it was a decade ago.

      However, I agree that the summary is confusing in the context of the

  • I mean, this is getting ridiculous. When there's not a mistake, it's simply incomplete. And for this news, it's both at the same time.

    "Student Loan Debt Has Nearly Tripled".....compared to what? I have to read the Text to find that is was compared to 10 years ago....which is also wrong.

    Start earning your salary and work those Headline...and please stop the sensationalist too...

  • Mark Cuban noted that colleges increase tuition to the amount that students can borrow, and suggested if they capped the amount of loans, the universities would be forced to lower tuition or lose students.

    It's an interesting idea, but in the end I'd guess the lower income families would get hurt.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by halivar ( 535827 )

      It's an interesting idea, but in the end I'd guess the lower income families would get hurt.

      Not if the cap was in-line with the kind of community commuter colleges that are most accessible to lower-income families (disclaimer: I went to such a college, and I did just fine).

    • chapter 11 and 7 for student loans whould fix it. The banks and schools have no skin in the game.

  • For Spring Break! You'll be paying for that vacation for a long time.

  • It sure seems like Slashdot is falling in love with misleading headlines because there seems to be a plenty of them lately. I don't know who or why is making them misleading but please, knock it off.

  • The headline refers to total student loan debt. The summary applies to individuals. Total debt can triple even when individual debt "only" climbs 70%, when more people make stupid choices.

