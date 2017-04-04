Some Hackathon Hustlers Make Their Living From Corporate Coding Contests (bloomberg.com) 29
Some coders go from one marathon hacking session to another, subsisting on prize money and schwag. From a feature article on Bloomberg: Peter Ma looked around his San Francisco condo and realized he'd won everything in it. His flat-screen TV, home theater system, 3D printers, phones, tablets, computers and furniture were either hackathon prizes or purchased with hackathon earnings. Stashed under his leather couch -- which he'd bought with an Amazon gift card -- was a thick stack of 2- and 3-foot-long cardboard checks commemorating his most cherished wins. "The only non-schwag I have are shoes," he said. With his gray hoodie and close-cropped goatee, 33-year-old Ma looks like any of the thousands of computer programmers roaming the city, but he's part of an elite corps. He and about a dozen friends travel the hackathon circuit. They build apps, connected devices and other products during all-night, fiercely competitive programming contests where sleep is scarce and caffeine is plentiful. The sessions are usually sponsored by corporations, and top prizes mean serious cash. Some of the hackers have jobs. Some do contracting work. Some have corporate sponsors. Almost all of them are working on a pet startup idea. For Ma and a few others, hackathons are a job. Ma knows he would make more money if he had a more traditional career. He just doesn't want one.
The Gig Economy... (Score:5, Interesting)
... were sleep is scarce and caffeine is plentiful.
Ah yes, "The Gig Economy". Hope he's saving some of that cash-ola because that scarce sleep and lots-o-coffee is going to get old and he's going to run out of steam with no healthcare and no retirement savings in a "Gig Economy" where he's no longer in the desirable / hirable age bracket regardless of his uber-leet hacking skills...
Ma knows he would make more money if he had a more traditional career. He just doesn't want one.
Please, tell me more!
Let's hope he has carefully paid his taxes on all those winnings. No matter how free something is and no matter how you earn it, Uncle Sam, Aunty State and Cousin City want their cut. Often first.
This is not a defense of the gig economy or his choices, just this guy in particular in that particular location doesn't seem like he's disadvantaged in the slightest.
Having no experience in the IT/computer/beep-boop industry or bay area, I'd assume he's got to be impressing some people...
You keep thinking that... Sorry, no.... In the "Gig Economy" you are a resource, a thing to be used, and expanded. When you are done, you are done, although it may take some time for you to realize it.
It's still work! (Score:2)
If you spend 100 hours to earn a $5000 prize, is that really any different than working for a real company at $50/hr?
Yes, you don't get healthcare and benefits. But you have FREEDOM!
Re:It's still work! (Score:5, Insightful)
So, what you're really saying is "healthcare and benefits" are a form of slavery. Keep that in mind when you vote next year.
Because in the end, I am free to decide tomorrow that
It's different because you can work in your pajamas if you want to, and after you spend your 5 days of hacking you can take 2 weeks off before the next one and still earn the same money as the guy that works 40 hours/week.
And yeah, steady employment ensures a steady paycheck, but contracting (or whatever this hackathon "employment" is called) leads to a more flexible lifestyle - if you want to spend a month in costa rica, you can just go between gigs (or work remotely)
It's different because you can work in your pajamas if you want to, and after you spend your 5 days of hacking you can take 2 weeks off before the next one and still earn the same money as the guy that works 40 hours/week.
Doesn't that assume you win, though? If you lose, you've basically worked for free.
It's different because you can work in your pajamas if you want to
There are plenty of dev jobs where you can wear whatever you want. I wear sweats or shorts and t-shirts / hoodies to work every day. I doubt I'm inline for any promotion to upper management, but I'm comfortable. I'm sure I could wear pajamas if I wanted.
I can relate (Score:4, Insightful)
The implications sort of alarmed us. We don't particularly like the idea of competing against people exploiting these potentials, acting like they are doing a community service, when really motivated by fame & fortune. But we also decided that we don't really care about winning. For us, a hackathon is a motivation to get off our asses and work really hard on something cool we want to create instead of just wasting yet another weekend on YouTube and video games. If we win, any prize money is just gonna go into the next crazy project we want to see exist.
I'm sorry.. (Score:1)
And here I go thinking it was an acronym SWAG (Stuff We All Get). That's what I get for listening to Michael Scott.
The one that got away (Score:2)
I have an amusing story to tell along these lines - many years ago I went to JavaOne a number of years in a row.
Well one of these times I was just strolling down the sidewalk in SF after having gone to some sessions, when someone approached me on the sidewalk, asking if I wanted to enter a coding contest. They didn't have many people entering and they really wanted more programmers participating - it was a contest to write some useful J2ME service in an hour or two.
Well I didn't really know J2ME well, but
I've worked a few ... (Score:2)
hackathons for my company. The people that win come in with a pre-built solution of some sort, and then do some thin integration with whatever the sponsor is pushing. They carry that same solution around to every hackathon and use it over and over again. The idea that people come in with a blank slate and pull ideas out of their ass then write 10k lines of code to back it up is false. It's much less impressive than you might think looking at it from the outside.