Some Hackathon Hustlers Make Their Living From Corporate Coding Contests

Posted by msmash
Some coders go from one marathon hacking session to another, subsisting on prize money and schwag. From a feature article on Bloomberg: Peter Ma looked around his San Francisco condo and realized he'd won everything in it. His flat-screen TV, home theater system, 3D printers, phones, tablets, computers and furniture were either hackathon prizes or purchased with hackathon earnings. Stashed under his leather couch -- which he'd bought with an Amazon gift card -- was a thick stack of 2- and 3-foot-long cardboard checks commemorating his most cherished wins. "The only non-schwag I have are shoes," he said. With his gray hoodie and close-cropped goatee, 33-year-old Ma looks like any of the thousands of computer programmers roaming the city, but he's part of an elite corps. He and about a dozen friends travel the hackathon circuit. They build apps, connected devices and other products during all-night, fiercely competitive programming contests where sleep is scarce and caffeine is plentiful. The sessions are usually sponsored by corporations, and top prizes mean serious cash. Some of the hackers have jobs. Some do contracting work. Some have corporate sponsors. Almost all of them are working on a pet startup idea. For Ma and a few others, hackathons are a job. Ma knows he would make more money if he had a more traditional career. He just doesn't want one.

  • The Gig Economy... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @01:23PM (#54171603)

    ... were sleep is scarce and caffeine is plentiful.

    Ah yes, "The Gig Economy". Hope he's saving some of that cash-ola because that scarce sleep and lots-o-coffee is going to get old and he's going to run out of steam with no healthcare and no retirement savings in a "Gig Economy" where he's no longer in the desirable / hirable age bracket regardless of his uber-leet hacking skills...

    Ma knows he would make more money if he had a more traditional career. He just doesn't want one.

    Please, tell me more!

  • I wonder if these hackers would have more or less money if they put all that time coding their hacks into coding projects that make money? If you spend 100 hours to earn a $5000 prize, is that really any different than working for a real company at $50/hr?

    • If you spend 100 hours to earn a $5000 prize, is that really any different than working for a real company at $50/hr?

      Yes, you don't get healthcare and benefits. But you have FREEDOM!

    • I think there's something to be said for variety. If you start a side project to make money you have to commit to spending time on that project. With a hackathon they can just drop something before getting bogged down by things like technical debt. Hackathons are the perfect job for someone who can't commit to one thing. It's like being on a skunkworks team, but most companies don't staff a permanent skunkworks team.
  • I once won a hackathon in my category, snagging $2k in prize money for me and a couple friends. We were doing a hardware project, and spent so much on materials that we didn't come close to anything rembling a profit. But we weren't trying to profit or even trying to win; we were just making something we would've made on our own anyway. But the experience made me wonder about the possibility for this. I think the biggest issues are that you'd need to be in the bay-area with the lowest rent you could find, o

