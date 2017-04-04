A Case For Why Movie-Theater Experience Is Still Worth the Effort (theverge.com) 49
It's all but confirmed that major Hollywood studios are chalking out plans to make movies available in the home mere weeks after their theatrical debuts. Some director and producers, including Christopher Nolan of Inception, The Dark Knight, The Prestige and Interstellar fame are seemingly opposed to the idea, urging people to watch movies at the theaters for "best experience." The Verge has an article today in which it lists 10 reasons it thinks people should not stop going to the cinema halls. From the article, condensed for space:
1. The big screen. There's something to be said about watching visual storytelling on a three-story screen, particularly when the film really takes advantage of the format.
2. People everywhere. A group of people laughing together simultaneously triggers a feeling that you should laugh, too; during a suspenseful moment, you can feel dozens of strangers suck in their breath together.
3. Focus. Even people who try their hardest to give a movie their undivided attention on a living-room screen have fallen victim to temptations like "Well, I'm just sitting here, I might as well pay the electric bill."
4. Relentlessness. Part of the advantage of that kind of focus is that movies that are tense, scary, or deeply emotional can cast much more of a spell over you when you don't have the option to pause or turn away from the worst, then rewind later to catch it safely out of context.
5. A massive speaker system.
6. Previews.
7. Disruption. A problem with watching movies at home is that it makes the film-watching experience blur into the same experience as surfing cable channels, running a Netflix comedy show in the background while you do dishes, or half-assedly watching an Adventure Time marathon while stoned.
8. Alone time. Going to the movies with friends or your significant other can be a cherished pastime, especially when you're surrounded by an excited audience.
9. 32 ounces of cola in the dark.
10. Bragging rights.
But is it worth my the effort?
Perhaps more effort on typing?
It's about the focus. You paid to get in so you give it your full attention. And the reward for you is when you do give something your full attention your mind dives deep. It's a wonderful sensation. And when you get out of it you want to talk about it with the people you shared it with. In your own house there's always something else to do next. the mind moves on.
Yes, these are also my reasons for not wanting to go to a movie theater.
There is nothing like watching something awful on a REALLY big screen.
Right, a major bummer. Could even be #1.
A complete lack of focus is pretty much a certainty in a stinky, noisy, blurry-screen theater.
Yes, a big screen and (
Once only studio execs had bitchin' screening rooms at home; now thanks to technology we all do, and besides, free beer at home!
This depends on the movie. A crapshow like "Catwoman" is only redeemed by watching it in a ghetto theater.
Once only studio execs had bitchin' screening rooms at home; now thanks to technology we all do
You mean the same execs that are now telling us that we should watch films at the cinema and not at home? I suspect the only experience they are worried we might miss is the one which involves a large transfer of money from us to them and personally I think that's an experience I am happy to miss out on.
Good job, guys.
For example: Snakes on a Plane is much better in a theater than at home. It's something about the vibe in the theater during those films. It's kind of like a live action MST3K.
1. The big screen. Have a big screen at home, all THX like and stuff
... what did they say ?
2. People everywhere. find them annoying so not a plus
3. Focus. if the movie sucks enough that paying bills is a valid option... its a valid option
4. Relentlessness. right... oops i dropped that popcorn down (or whatever)
5. A massive speaker system. got it
6. Previews. you mean advertising? not missing it
7. Disruption. you are doing it wrong
8. Alone time. its a cherished time for me at home too
9. 32 ounces of cola in
Ed. Note: This list not valid in Aurora, Colorado.
10 Reasons Not To Go:
1. The big screen. You can barely see the whole thing without turning your head, especially if you get stuck near the front.
2. People everywhere. They spend all movie talking and kicking your seat.
3. Focus. Because most movies have boring parts.
4. Relentlessness.Because 2 hours is a long time to go without using the toilet.
5. A massive speaker system. Louder isn't always better, and it still isn't loud enough to drown out cell phones.
6. Previews. What a waste of time, watching all the best parts of movies I don't even want to see.
7. Disruption. Pizza is here!
8. Alone time. Even in a dim movie theater it's hard to get off.
9. 32 ounces of cola in the dark. At least my floors at home aren't sticky.
10. Bragging rights.
1. The big screen.
A projector gives you the same field of view at home and with better control of your height in relation to the screen.
2. People everywhere.
As my rapid breathing on reading this can attest, this is a huge NEGATIVE for many people.
3. Focus.
Do most movies DESERVE your full focus? At home the degree of focus you give an be proportionate to the amount the movie deserves.
I have no trouble fully focusing on GOOD movies at home, you just need to darken the room well.
4. Relentlessness.
That one aspect I will give you, though even the most modest level of self control can put down the remote for a whole movie no matter what.
5. A massive speaker system.
... that sucks balls. Seriously you could spend $100-$200 and have better sound than most theaters offer, with much greater control over OMG BASE levels.
6. Previews.
trailers.apple.com. But seriously after you've seen trailers once if you go to ANY more movies you are watching the same trailers over and over and over again, for well over a half hour before the actual movie starts. A massive waste of time.
7. Disruption.
Again, dim the room. You can easily create a special space around movie watching.
8. Alone time.
Hey what happened to the value of #2? That's right, even the list writer admits that PEOPLE SUCK.
9. 32 ounces of cola in the dark.
Home can be dark too, and you can have a lot more (or less) than 32oz of... WHATEVER YOU DESIRE.
10. Bragging rights.
*rolling eyes now*
If you mean that you've seen a movie when most others have not, bravo. That puts you right up there with every torrent user on earth. You want to brag about being on-par with heavy torrent users, really?
Geez... Whoever wrote this article is an idiot.. Number 2 and 8 conflict.. I get some nice "alone time" or have close friends over to watch a movie here at home.. Fuck the noisy punks, sticky floors, high snack prices at theaters.. I don't do theaters, just like I don't do Windows anymore...
1. Nice, but still easily enjoyable on a regular TV
2. Loud, crowded, if you need to go to the bathroom you have to move in front of people or, if you sit on the end, people are always disturbing you.
3. If you lose focus at home, just rewind
4. At home you can rewatch a particularly enjoyable/tense/scary scene
5. That is usually too loud
6. Unskippable ads
7. What's more disrupting than missing part of the movie to get a refill, go to the bathroom, or have other people distracting you?
8. How do you have quality
Ok I'm not a theater person but I did see the last Star Trek movie in XD (4K 3d). The 3d effect was alright but seeing 4K on a big screen was incredible. Every detail was in focus, you could make out the text on displays all around the ship.
None of that sounds appealing as an adult (Score:2)
32 oz of soda? That much sugar and caffeine are probably a big reason why people like going to the movies, who wouldn't feel good after absorbing that much calories and caffeine. No thanks.
If you live in/near a major city the theater is a goddamn trainwreck; the theater experience is nice if you live in/near a rich suburb. That's it. I just make a mental note to check if a movie is out for rental a couple months after release... If I remember.
I wonder who paid Verge to run this stupid article, and how much they got paid... I won two $10 giftcards for a large movie theater chain from a raffle and peddled them off on Craigslist for face value.. If/when a movie comes out I actually *want* to see, I wait till its on Redbox, rent it for the day, pop it in my DVD drive on the computer, rip it to my Plex media server and watch it from there on my bigscreen tv.. Haven't been in a theater in close to ten years and not planning on that changing.. Waiting
1. Large screens are fairly affordable at home. In fact, with the shorter viewing distance, the screen may fill more of your field of vision.
2. Other theater-goers are more likely to be a distraction than a benefit, based on my experiences.
3. Failing to focus on the movie is a personal issue. Understandably, this can be a problem for parents---but you can have someone watch the kids whether you go out or stay in.
4. I don't know anyone this applies to. I haven't seen anyone do this as far as I remember.
(I've learned to not take that 32-ounce cola into a film, for just that reason).
Holy fucking fuck, what a bullshit article. Did movie studios pay for that? How can ANYONE possibly believe the BULLSHIT they wrote?
A mere 20 comments here so far and already 5 people have demolished the list in much the same way. Allow me to pic ONE point from TFA itself:
Focus... In the movie theater, all you have is your chair, any snacks you brought or bought, and the movie youâ(TM)re there to watch.
ARE YOU FUCKING HIGH? What planet do you watch movies on? Fucking LIAR! Yeah, there are no distractions in the theater... except for idiots talking, and idiots who bring kids and babies to loud-ass grown-up movies late at night, and people
If theaters want people to come back, they need to have 21+ only screenings of PG-13 and R movies on opening weekend.
Obnoxious kids and crying babies in theaters is what drives people away. And since most of the money for a theater is made on opening weekend, that would be the time to not drive paying customers away.
Those people can still come, but those people who don't want to deal with them, need that option.
So not only is half of my screen presently covered with previously absent ads when I read
/., but now the stories themselves are also thinly veiled advertisements, this one for going to the movie theater of all things.
What the hell guys?
2. I don't need a group of people telling me when to laugh, thank you very much
Wow. If they want me to go see movies more, then make the cost be reasonable and less confusing for people to pick where to go.
For example, in my area, there are 5 AMC theaters close by. Each one has at least 4 ways to see movies, some have 6. On their site, its hard to tell sometimes what the difference is, other than 2 are for 3D movies and 2 are for "regular" (or 3 and 3 for the 6 theater). So I decide I want to see the noon showing of movie X. That used to be a lower cost. Nope, not anymore that i
Watching at home wins because.... (Score:1)