A Case For Why Movie-Theater Experience Is Still Worth the Effort

It's all but confirmed that major Hollywood studios are chalking out plans to make movies available in the home mere weeks after their theatrical debuts. Some director and producers, including Christopher Nolan of Inception, The Dark Knight, The Prestige and Interstellar fame are seemingly opposed to the idea, urging people to watch movies at the theaters for "best experience." The Verge has an article today in which it lists 10 reasons it thinks people should not stop going to the cinema halls. From the article, condensed for space:
1. The big screen. There's something to be said about watching visual storytelling on a three-story screen, particularly when the film really takes advantage of the format.
2. People everywhere. A group of people laughing together simultaneously triggers a feeling that you should laugh, too; during a suspenseful moment, you can feel dozens of strangers suck in their breath together.
3. Focus. Even people who try their hardest to give a movie their undivided attention on a living-room screen have fallen victim to temptations like "Well, I'm just sitting here, I might as well pay the electric bill."
4. Relentlessness. Part of the advantage of that kind of focus is that movies that are tense, scary, or deeply emotional can cast much more of a spell over you when you don't have the option to pause or turn away from the worst, then rewind later to catch it safely out of context.
5. A massive speaker system.
6. Previews.
7. Disruption. A problem with watching movies at home is that it makes the film-watching experience blur into the same experience as surfing cable channels, running a Netflix comedy show in the background while you do dishes, or half-assedly watching an Adventure Time marathon while stoned.
8. Alone time. Going to the movies with friends or your significant other can be a cherished pastime, especially when you're surrounded by an excited audience.
9. 32 ounces of cola in the dark.
10. Bragging rights.

A Case For Why Movie-Theater Experience Is Still Worth the Effort

  • Main reason not to go, in Los Angeles at least, are disruptive, annoying and inconsiderate people.

    Once only studio execs had bitchin' screening rooms at home; now thanks to technology we all do, and besides, free beer at home!
    • That was one thing I loved about living near an Alamo Cinema and Drafthouse. They were hardcore relentless about tossing out anyone who was disruptive or used their phones. One warning, and then out they go, no refunds. That, and having a nice selection of beers on tap that they would bring to your seat (along with food/other drinks/etc) during the film was great too.

    • This depends on the movie. A crapshow like "Catwoman" is only redeemed by watching it in a ghetto theater.

    • Once only studio execs had bitchin' screening rooms at home; now thanks to technology we all do

      You mean the same execs that are now telling us that we should watch films at the cinema and not at home? I suspect the only experience they are worried we might miss is the one which involves a large transfer of money from us to them and personally I think that's an experience I am happy to miss out on.

  • "A Case For Why Movie-Theater Experience Is Still Worth Your the Effort"

    Good job, guys.

  • Nonsense (Score:3)

    by TempusMagus ( 723668 ) * on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:48PM (#54172205) Homepage Journal
    The modern movie-going experience is horrible. Bad food at a high-price, noisy patrons and then finally when you get situated you are bombarded with obnoxious advertising. Seriously? I'll take a home experience any day of the week than be stuck in some dark TGIFridays-like tacky environment.
  • Movie theaters were successful because people had no option to view a movie otherwise. Sorry guys but theaters are going the way of the dodo bird. If anything enthusiasts will start clubs with small projectors etc but there will be no demand for what we have now.
  • The best reason to go see a film in a theater is because it's a camp film. [wikipedia.org]

    For example: Snakes on a Plane is much better in a theater than at home. It's something about the vibe in the theater during those films. It's kind of like a live action MST3K.

  • umm (Score:2)

    by zlives ( 2009072 )

    1. The big screen. Have a big screen at home, all THX like and stuff
    2. People everywhere. find them annoying so not a plus
    3. Focus. if the movie sucks enough that paying bills is a valid option... its a valid option
    4. Relentlessness. right... oops i dropped that popcorn down (or whatever) ... what did they say ?
    5. A massive speaker system. got it
    6. Previews. you mean advertising? not missing it
    7. Disruption. you are doing it wrong
    8. Alone time. its a cherished time for me at home too
    9. 32 ounces of cola in

  • Ed. Note: This list not valid in Aurora, Colorado.

  • IMO (and the consensus in the comments on the last story): the only theaters worth going to are Drafthouse-style restaurant/bar theaters. In which case you're basically paying for a night out with friends at a bar and the movie itself is almost a secondary draw.

  • 10 Reasons Not To Go.. (Score:3)

    by ottawanker ( 597020 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:56PM (#54172265) Homepage

    10 Reasons Not To Go:

    1. The big screen. You can barely see the whole thing without turning your head, especially if you get stuck near the front.
    2. People everywhere. They spend all movie talking and kicking your seat.
    3. Focus. Because most movies have boring parts.
    4. Relentlessness.Because 2 hours is a long time to go without using the toilet.
    5. A massive speaker system. Louder isn't always better, and it still isn't loud enough to drown out cell phones.
    6. Previews. What a waste of time, watching all the best parts of movies I don't even want to see.
    7. Disruption. Pizza is here!
    8. Alone time. Even in a dim movie theater it's hard to get off.
    9. 32 ounces of cola in the dark. At least my floors at home aren't sticky.
    10. Bragging rights.

  • Counterpoints (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday April 04, 2017 @02:56PM (#54172269)

    1. The big screen.

    A projector gives you the same field of view at home and with better control of your height in relation to the screen.

    2. People everywhere.

    As my rapid breathing on reading this can attest, this is a huge NEGATIVE for many people.

    3. Focus.

    Do most movies DESERVE your full focus? At home the degree of focus you give an be proportionate to the amount the movie deserves.

    I have no trouble fully focusing on GOOD movies at home, you just need to darken the room well.

    4. Relentlessness.

    That one aspect I will give you, though even the most modest level of self control can put down the remote for a whole movie no matter what.

    5. A massive speaker system. ... that sucks balls. Seriously you could spend $100-$200 and have better sound than most theaters offer, with much greater control over OMG BASE levels.

    6. Previews.

    trailers.apple.com. But seriously after you've seen trailers once if you go to ANY more movies you are watching the same trailers over and over and over again, for well over a half hour before the actual movie starts. A massive waste of time.

    7. Disruption.

    Again, dim the room. You can easily create a special space around movie watching.

    8. Alone time.

    Hey what happened to the value of #2? That's right, even the list writer admits that PEOPLE SUCK.

    9. 32 ounces of cola in the dark.

    Home can be dark too, and you can have a lot more (or less) than 32oz of... WHATEVER YOU DESIRE.

    10. Bragging rights.

    *rolling eyes now*

    If you mean that you've seen a movie when most others have not, bravo. That puts you right up there with every torrent user on earth. You want to brag about being on-par with heavy torrent users, really?

    • Geez... Whoever wrote this article is an idiot.. Number 2 and 8 conflict.. I get some nice "alone time" or have close friends over to watch a movie here at home.. Fuck the noisy punks, sticky floors, high snack prices at theaters.. I don't do theaters, just like I don't do Windows anymore...

  • 1. Nice, but still easily enjoyable on a regular TV

    2. Loud, crowded, if you need to go to the bathroom you have to move in front of people or, if you sit on the end, people are always disturbing you.

    3. If you lose focus at home, just rewind

    4. At home you can rewatch a particularly enjoyable/tense/scary scene

    5. That is usually too loud

    6. Unskippable ads

    7. What's more disrupting than missing part of the movie to get a refill, go to the bathroom, or have other people distracting you?

    8. How do you have quality

  • Ok I'm not a theater person but I did see the last Star Trek movie in XD (4K 3d). The 3d effect was alright but seeing 4K on a big screen was incredible. Every detail was in focus, you could make out the text on displays all around the ship.

  • 32 oz of soda? That much sugar and caffeine are probably a big reason why people like going to the movies, who wouldn't feel good after absorbing that much calories and caffeine. No thanks.
     
    If you live in/near a major city the theater is a goddamn trainwreck; the theater experience is nice if you live in/near a rich suburb. That's it. I just make a mental note to check if a movie is out for rental a couple months after release... If I remember.

  • Reasons to only go to the Alamo Drafthouse 1. Beer. Full bar. 2. Pretty good menu. 3. PSA's that are legendary. https://youtu.be/1L3eeC2lJZs [youtu.be] 4. Nice big seats, lots of room.

  • I wonder who paid Verge to run this stupid article, and how much they got paid... I won two $10 giftcards for a large movie theater chain from a raffle and peddled them off on Craigslist for face value.. If/when a movie comes out I actually *want* to see, I wait till its on Redbox, rent it for the day, pop it in my DVD drive on the computer, rip it to my Plex media server and watch it from there on my bigscreen tv.. Haven't been in a theater in close to ten years and not planning on that changing.. Waiting

  • 1. Large screens are fairly affordable at home. In fact, with the shorter viewing distance, the screen may fill more of your field of vision.

    2. Other theater-goers are more likely to be a distraction than a benefit, based on my experiences.

    3. Failing to focus on the movie is a personal issue. Understandably, this can be a problem for parents---but you can have someone watch the kids whether you go out or stay in.

    4. I don't know anyone this applies to. I haven't seen anyone do this as far as I remember. Seem

  • Actually, the item "32 ounces of cola in the dark" is a reason to watch movies at home, since when you're at home, you can pause the movie when you suddenly have a desperate need to take the break to dispose of that cola, while in a movie theatre, not only won't they pause the movie for you, you will annoy all the other watchers as you say "Excuse me" and slide out (and risk missing the big scene).

    (I've learned to not take that 32-ounce cola into a film, for just that reason).

  • Holy fucking fuck, what a bullshit article. Did movie studios pay for that? How can ANYONE possibly believe the BULLSHIT they wrote?

    A mere 20 comments here so far and already 5 people have demolished the list in much the same way. Allow me to pic ONE point from TFA itself:

    Focus... In the movie theater, all you have is your chair, any snacks you brought or bought, and the movie youâ(TM)re there to watch.

    ARE YOU FUCKING HIGH? What planet do you watch movies on? Fucking LIAR! Yeah, there are no distractions in the theater... except for idiots talking, and idiots who bring kids and babies to loud-ass grown-up movies late at night, and people

  • If theaters want people to come back, they need to have 21+ only screenings of PG-13 and R movies on opening weekend.

    Obnoxious kids and crying babies in theaters is what drives people away. And since most of the money for a theater is made on opening weekend, that would be the time to not drive paying customers away.

    Those people can still come, but those people who don't want to deal with them, need that option.

  • So not only is half of my screen presently covered with previously absent ads when I read /., but now the stories themselves are also thinly veiled advertisements, this one for going to the movie theater of all things.

    What the hell guys?

  • 1. In some cases, but perceived screen size is relative to your distance from it. A medium-sized TV can sufficiently fill my visual field as long as I'm not sitting clear across the room from it. Maybe not quite the same, but close enough for me. Bonus: My sofa's comfier than most theater chairs - and less sticky - and no tall people ever sit in front of me at home and block a corner of the screen (except the cat sometimes).

    2. I don't need a group of people telling me when to laugh, thank you very muc

  • Wow. If they want me to go see movies more, then make the cost be reasonable and less confusing for people to pick where to go.

    For example, in my area, there are 5 AMC theaters close by. Each one has at least 4 ways to see movies, some have 6. On their site, its hard to tell sometimes what the difference is, other than 2 are for 3D movies and 2 are for "regular" (or 3 and 3 for the 6 theater). So I decide I want to see the noon showing of movie X. That used to be a lower cost. Nope, not anymore that i

  • Anybody else feel like The Verge should have stopped at 7 reasons?
  • I can pause the movie whenever I want to go to the bathroom or get another drink/snack.

