Canadian Town Picks Uber For Public Transit (cnet.com)
Stephen Shankland reports via CNET: Innisfil, population 32,727 as of 2014, concluded in a March council meeting that subsidizing the car-hailing service was a better deal than paying for a bus line. The city plans to pay 100,000 Canadian dollars (about $75,000) for a first stage of the program and CA$125,000 for a second round about 6 to 9 months in. That compares to CA$270,000 annually for one bus and CA$610,000 for two, the town said. The town evaluated on-demand transit proposals as an alternative to buses. "Uber emerged as the only company with an app-based platform (i.e. UberPool) that would facilitate ridesharing and the matching of two or more passengers on trips across the entire town," the town said in its explanation of the move. Innisfil will subsidize Uber trips so citizens pay between CA$3 and CA$5 themselves, depending on the destination, the town said. "You can't have taxpayers pay for a transit system which they cannot use," Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope told The Toronto Star. "And this was a transit system that people can get from anywhere in the town of Innisfil, and use it for a reasonable price."
What telephone number do I dial to hail an "Uber" ? I do not have a so-called "smart" so-called "telephone".
Is the default assumption that government is run by morons who don't have two brain cells to rub together, and therefore plan public transit without making provisions for the people who need public transit the most?
While, as a libertarian, I think that would be a pretty awesome assumption, it's also usually wrong.
"You can't have taxpayers pay for a transit system which they cannot use,"
And for those citizens without a smartphone?