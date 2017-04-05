Canadian Town Picks Uber For Public Transit (cnet.com) 29
Stephen Shankland reports via CNET: Innisfil, population 32,727 as of 2014, concluded in a March council meeting that subsidizing the car-hailing service was a better deal than paying for a bus line. The city plans to pay 100,000 Canadian dollars (about $75,000) for a first stage of the program and CA$125,000 for a second round about 6 to 9 months in. That compares to CA$270,000 annually for one bus and CA$610,000 for two, the town said. The town evaluated on-demand transit proposals as an alternative to buses. "Uber emerged as the only company with an app-based platform (i.e. UberPool) that would facilitate ridesharing and the matching of two or more passengers on trips across the entire town," the town said in its explanation of the move. Innisfil will subsidize Uber trips so citizens pay between CA$3 and CA$5 themselves, depending on the destination, the town said. "You can't have taxpayers pay for a transit system which they cannot use," Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope told The Toronto Star. "And this was a transit system that people can get from anywhere in the town of Innisfil, and use it for a reasonable price."
Here it is in Trump's own words:
Let that sink in. He's crowing about the strongest consecutive months of hiring since 2015.
That's like saying, "Today, I had the biggest bowel movement since yesterday! WINNING!"
In the US, they can just whip out their Obama Phone [youtube.com]
I would guess the Canadians have an analogous program?
What telephone number do I dial to hail an "Uber" ? I do not have a so-called "smart" so-called "telephone".
0800-GET-F**KED:)
Well I called that and got a ride... it wasn't Uber though!
Is the default assumption that government is run by morons who don't have two brain cells to rub together, and therefore plan public transit without making provisions for the people who need public transit the most?
While, as a libertarian, I think that would be a pretty awesome assumption, it's also usually wrong.
"You can't have taxpayers pay for a transit system which they cannot use,"
And for those citizens without a smartphone?
Innisfil will subsidize Uber trips so citizens pay between CA$3 and CA$5 themselves, depending on the destination, the town said.
Isn't CA$3 to CA$5 per ride more expensive than bus rides?
Uber may be better for the city, but it doesn't sound like it will be better for the consumer.
Depends. What was the baseline cost of riding the city bus? If it was anywhere close to that amount, the net result is faster travel for the same user cost, with a massively lower cost to the city.
If it takes off, this may create a stream of side income for a lot of people with working used cars - instead of a bus factory far, far away.
Innisfil will subsidize Uber trips so citizens pay between CA$3 and CA$5 themselves, depending on the destination, the town said.
Isn't CA$3 to CA$5 per ride more expensive than bus rides? Uber may be better for the city, but it doesn't sound like it will be better for the consumer.
Yes, that it less than the cost of the fare and subsidy for a bus ride.
In Brisbane, Australia, bus trips would be around the A$5 mark. However, the fares are only about of the running cost of the service, and don't even come close to covering the capital costs. The subsidies come from the city council and the state government. Well, ultimately the ratepayers but you know what I mean.
Great for the town budget now, but lousy for long term social stability. They're encouraging part-time under-employment.
It would have been better to launch a town-owned cab company. Probably with somewhat worse service, but with full employment for a couple of people. (Innisfil only has a population of 36K). And with city-owned, electric vehicles.
Even better would have been to escalate this to the county level, and let Simcoe build a region-wide transit system based on the taxi model. By scaling up the