An anonymous reader shares a report: Samsung and LG, South Korea's two leading tech giants, expanded their spending on marketing last year amid increased competition, data showed Wednesday. According to industry data, Samsung spent 11.5 trillion won (US$10.2 billion) on marketing in 2016. The figure included 4.4 trillion won on advertisements, which advanced 15 percent on-year. LG Electronics also spent 1.3 trillion won on advertisements last year, a 21.4 percent increase over the cited period. Industry watchers said the rise seems to be tied to Samsung focusing on promoting its smartphones and LG struggling to promote its high-end home electronics.

  • Why? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why would anyone try to market a year that's already over?

  • they should have spent more on (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Wednesday April 05, 2017 @10:23AM (#54177537)
    research & development, especially in the battery department

    • Investing in marketing is more cost-effective than investing in R&D.

      In the old times, when people mostly bought locally, there was a benefit in retaining customers for repeat sales, but with the advent of globalization, it is easier to convince people to buy buy a gilded turd (because it's cheaper) because even if they realize they have been duped, there are plenty of other fish in the sea. Even bad reviews don't really matter since the corporations have bigger megaphones than the individuals, and the

  • All that money on marketing and they are releasing a phone with no home button, a dedicated button for an assistant that works for about 10 apps, an "edgeless" screen that will make it easier to activate apps by mistake, and an irreplaceable battery that now has to power a larger screen. Oh yeah, and a camera that didn't get an upgrade despite being inferior to Pixel.

    Can't wait to see what Pixel 2 looks like.

