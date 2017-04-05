Samsung Electronics Spent $10.2 Billion On Marketing Last Year (yonhapnews.co.kr) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: Samsung and LG, South Korea's two leading tech giants, expanded their spending on marketing last year amid increased competition, data showed Wednesday. According to industry data, Samsung spent 11.5 trillion won (US$10.2 billion) on marketing in 2016. The figure included 4.4 trillion won on advertisements, which advanced 15 percent on-year. LG Electronics also spent 1.3 trillion won on advertisements last year, a 21.4 percent increase over the cited period. Industry watchers said the rise seems to be tied to Samsung focusing on promoting its smartphones and LG struggling to promote its high-end home electronics.
