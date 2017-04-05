Kim Dotcom Announces New Bitcoin Venture For Content Uploaders To Earn Money (reuters.com) 13
Infamous New Zealand-based internet mogul Kim Dotcom plans to launch a Bitcoin payments system for users to sell files and video streaming as he fights extradition to the United States for criminal copyright charges. From a report on Reuters: The German-born entrepreneur, who is wanted by U.S. law enforcement on copyright and money laundering allegations related to his now-defunct streaming site Megaupload, announced his new venture called 'Bitcontent' in a video posted on YouTube this week. "You can create a payment for any content that you put on the internet... you can share that with your customers, with the interest community and, boom, you are basically in business and can sell your content," Dotcom said in the video. He added that Bitcontent would eventually allow businesses, such as news organizations, to earn money from their entire websites. He did not provide a launch date. Dotcom did not provide details on how Bitcontent would differ from existing Bitcoin operations or how it would help news organizations make money beyond existing subscription payment options.
Am I the only one thinking it? (Score:3)
"What crooked scheme did he come up with this time?"
Quite seriously, did he ever even try a business that isn't at least shady if not outright illegal?
Re: (Score:2)
Considering he made all his money from screwing over other people? No.
Re: (Score:3)
Al Capone announces a new dividend program for people willing to stick bottles of gin in the trunk of the car and drive them across from Canada. Totally legit and totally risk-free!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm really starting to like this guy. (Score:2)
That's all I have to say.
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds like the "easy 20%" of LBRY to me. So, none of the hard (but really interesting) features.
It probably has little to do with Bitcoin (Score:2)
Generally speaking, a 'Bitcoin payment system' isn't. You pay a middle man money for 'bitcoins', the middle man pays a vendor with your money (less their overhead).
For appearances, they'll handle direct bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, but the real business is all good old cash and the bitcoin part is pretend. (Note: this is often useful for claiming hacks and loss of client funds)
You'll still get hit with exchange rate differences, and you can bet the payment processor isn't taking a bath on Bitcoin flu
Re: (Score:2)
Your comment seems to have nothing to do with the article, and a lot to do with your own misconceptions about Bitcoin.
Re: (Score:2)
>Your comment seems to have nothing to do with the article, and a lot to do with your own misconceptions about Bitcoin.
Your comment seems to have a lot to do with YOUR misconceptions about Bitcoin.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? I've done public presentations on it since 2010. In what way do you believe Kim Dotcom's described venture wouldn't work completely within the Bitcoin network? Please be specific as to how it applies to what's described in this article.
Re: (Score:2)
And your comment seems to have a lot to do with YOUR misconceptions about Dogecoin.