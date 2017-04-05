Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: According to a new study involving more than 120,000 job offers transacted on Hired, a jobs marketplace for tech workers, the average female candidate is still making less than her male peers for the same work, and sometimes far less. Hired's data shows that 63 percent of the time women receive lower salary offers than men for the same job at the same company, with white women offered 4 percent less on average, and women more broadly offered up to 50 percent less in the most extreme examples. Along the same vein, for one out of every 10 job openings that Hired analyzed, companies offered white men salaries that were at least 20 percent higher than those offered to women. According to the American Association of University Women, it might take another 136 years for the pay gap to disappear entirely. Perhaps more illuminating in this new report is what happens to women's salaries over time, and who is receiving the lowest pay of all for the same jobs at the same companies: Latina and black women. [...] It found that white women with four years or less of experience actually ask for more money than their male counterparts -- possibly because they're armed with information about what the market is paying for more entry-level jobs. A gap in the other direction begins to appear in candidates with six or more years of experience, however, with white women in tech both asking for less than their white male counterparts and receiving it. Indeed, over time and across the country, white women in tech earn an average of .90 cents for every dollar made by their male peers for the same work.

In Tech, Wage Gender Gap Worsens For Women Over Time, and It's Worst For Black Women

  • So women ask for less...and they get it.

    Newsflash; that isn't discrimination. That's not sexism. That's individuals undervaluing they're worth, and not anyone's fault but the person that does it.

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      It found that white women with four years or less of experience actually ask for more money than their male counterparts

      That's some mighty fine reading abilities you have there.

      • Speaking of reading skills:

        A gap in the other direction begins to appear in candidates with six or more years of experience, however, with white women in tech both asking for less than their white male counterparts and receiving it. Indeed, over time and across the country, white women in tech earn an average of .90 cents for every dollar made by their male peers for the same work.

        The trick is you have to read more than the summary.

  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] Did you know it's illegal to pay one sex/race/gender/anything less than another?
  • How much do you want to bet the solution is going to be to start paying male programmers less?
  • Male Nurses: ~8%, Male Teachers: ~20%, Male on the job deaths: ~90%+
  • Since compensation in the private sector is more or less based on performance and since we are talking large statistical samples, might it be that males generally excel at IT functions?

    Also for career paths in general, on a large statistical basis, women are much more likely to leave the work for some period of time to raise children or in some cases they marry have a partner that allows them to not work or work part time. This is highly disruptive to their career growth and their compensation. This I

  • Become a lobbyist instead; it pays well and doesn't go out of style.

  • It's always anonymous cowards posting the social justice bully material ?

