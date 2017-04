Amazon Will Refund Millions of Unauthorized In-App Purchases Made By Kids

Amazon will refund millions of dollars worth of unauthorized in-app purchased made by kids , having dropped its appeal of last year's ruling by a federal judge who sided with the Federal Trade Commission in the agency's lawsuit against Amazon. "The FTC's original complaint said that Amazon should be liable for millions of dollars it charged customers, because of the way its Appstore software was designed -- that is, it allowed kids to spend unlimited amounts of money in games and other apps without requiring parental consent," reports TechCrunch. From the report: