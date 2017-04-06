Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US (fortune.com) 3
Amazon's hiring spree is in full force. From a report: The online retailer on Thursday announced plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in the U.S. over the next year, including 5,000 positions that will allow employees to work from home as customer service representatives. Amazon's incoming part-time employees will work 20 or more hours and receive benefits. About 25,000 of the positions Amazon has floated will work in the company's sorting and fulfillment centers, a nod to the company's plans to boost the number of logistics facilities across the U.S. in the coming years. According to Amazon, all of its part-time workers are eligible for a Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of an employee's tuition if he or she is working in fields that Amazon says are "in demand."
In other news, 300,000 US customer service workers lose their jobs because of competition with Amazon. But I'm sure our economy will create new and better jobs for them, so this is good news for them.
