Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US (fortune.com) 3

Posted by msmash from the hiring-spree dept.
Amazon's hiring spree is in full force. From a report: The online retailer on Thursday announced plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in the U.S. over the next year, including 5,000 positions that will allow employees to work from home as customer service representatives. Amazon's incoming part-time employees will work 20 or more hours and receive benefits. About 25,000 of the positions Amazon has floated will work in the company's sorting and fulfillment centers, a nod to the company's plans to boost the number of logistics facilities across the U.S. in the coming years. According to Amazon, all of its part-time workers are eligible for a Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of an employee's tuition if he or she is working in fields that Amazon says are "in demand."

Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US More | Reply

Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US

Comments Filter:

  • Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US

    In other news, 300,000 US customer service workers lose their jobs because of competition with Amazon. But I'm sure our economy will create new and better jobs for them, so this is good news for them.

  • They are doing this to cut their expenses. I understand why small businesses might need to do it, but close this loophole for big ultraprofitable megacorps like Amazon. Also quit allowing them to stash their profits overseas and avoid paying tax. This should be a bipartisan effort, and any politician opposed to it should be voted out of office.

Slashdot Top Deals

One picture is worth 128K words.

Close