Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US

Amazon's hiring spree is in full force. From a report: The online retailer on Thursday announced plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in the U.S. over the next year, including 5,000 positions that will allow employees to work from home as customer service representatives. Amazon's incoming part-time employees will work 20 or more hours and receive benefits. About 25,000 of the positions Amazon has floated will work in the company's sorting and fulfillment centers, a nod to the company's plans to boost the number of logistics facilities across the U.S. in the coming years. According to Amazon, all of its part-time workers are eligible for a Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of an employee's tuition if he or she is working in fields that Amazon says are "in demand."
In other news, 300,000 US customer service workers lose their jobs because of competition with Amazon. But I'm sure our economy will create new and better jobs for them, so this is good news for them.
In other news, 300,000 US customer service workers lose their jobs because of competition with Amazon.
Maybe the government should pay them to break windows [wikipedia.org] to generate jobs for glaziers.
Or, we could create an easy-entry, revolving-door justice system to generate jobs for prison guards, social workers, attorneys, etc.
Maybe the government should pay them to break windows to generate jobs for glaziers.
Trump is working on that one.
http://www.newyorker.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/CoverStory-Blitt-Trump-Golf-1200x630-1490910856.jpg [newyorker.com]
"I have the best job-creating chaos! Nobody knows chaos better than me. I'm a Yuuuuge fan of chaos. Beautiful plentiful chaos. There will be so much job-creating chaos that people will be screaming, Don, stop the jobs, stop the jobs, too many. Make America Chaotic Again!"
It's fake news that my jokes are bad. I make the best jokes and everybody knows it. Rasmussen polls confirm it! And I have the most mod points, which shows I know humor. You are a low-energy slashdotter with no mod points. Good people tell me you hacked your way into here after Commander Taco tossed your loser ass out for such low ratings. You're not even a real user and your body language shows it.
No solution to this problem of automation breaking the cycle of work, wages and consumption
...
Except that "this problem" doesn't actually exist. Automation is slowing down [vox.com] as service jobs are proving much harder to automate than the manufacturing jobs that are mostly already gone.
The real problem in our economy is the opposite: poor productivity growth because of low levels of automation adoption.
Let's hire people to dig ditches.
And then hire other people to fill in those ditches.
Think of how many jobs we would create.
Great idea
No healthcare matching, no retirement. Just a job.
It's called insurance (Score:2)
How the fuck does someone budget for cancer treatment?
The original poster did say you save AND BUY INSURANCE like an adult.
Something really expensive is exactly what insurance is for.
Do you have $5 million budgeted in?
Yes, because I have health insurance.
The original poster did say you save AND BUY INSURANCE like an adult.
No, no he did not. That all-caps assertion was just something you imagined.
You want something like retirement and healthcare, budget and pay for it like an adult instead of working looking for a nanny.
The original poster did say you save AND BUY INSURANCE like an adult.
No, no he did not. That all-caps assertion was just something you imagined.
Or maybe it was something you failed to comprehend. It certainly seems to be implied, even though it's not explicitly stated. With such poor critical thinking skills among the masses, it's no wonder they turn to the government to be their nanny.
You want something like retirement and healthcare, budget and pay for it like an adult instead of working looking for a nanny.
The original poster did say you save AND BUY INSURANCE like an adult.
No, no he did not. That all-caps assertion was just something you imagined.
Or maybe it was something you failed to comprehend. It certainly seems to be implied, even though it's not explicitly stated. With such poor critical thinking skills among the masses, it's no wonder they turn to the government to be their nanny.
It's more than 401k and health benefits you asshat. They also don't have to pay for vacation benefits, sick time, medical leave, bereavement, pregnancy, etc, etc, etc.
People do contribute to their 401K. Employers typically don't match if you're part time.
I've found part time or a job not seen as lasting till one is 65, a 401A is the best approach.
You pay the taxes on any monies contributed but you pay no taxes when cashing it in or any pentilities for early withdrawal.
You also won't get two people to agree on what a 401A really is either, but the above is true.
You want something like retirement and healthcare, budget and pay for it like an adult instead of working looking for a nanny. We'd have much less of a mess if that was done across the board.
Our tax code provides additional benefit to those who have these forms of benefits from their employers. You probably cannot deduct as much of your insurance premiums as your employer can, especially since you probably don't itemize deductions if you work for a low paying job which doesn't offer insurance. 401k contribution limits are also over 3x as high as IRA limits, so having a 401k often makes it easier to save enough for retirement.
Maybe he's like me - sick of seeing nearly half of his paycheck disappear before it gets to him.
No healthcare matching, no retirement. Just a job.
There is no logical reason that either your healthcare or your pension should come from your employer.
In Maoist China, each factory ran a school for the children of their workers. So if you changed jobs, your kids would have to switch to a different school. That was a stupid system, but asking your employer to make your healthcare decisions for you is just as stupid, and you only think it makes sense because you are used to it.
You know the article says that these part time employees will receive benefits, right? Now, what benefits, I have no idea, but benefits usually mean some kind of health insurance, retirement, and the like.
No healthcare matching, no retirement. Just a job.
Pretty sure they are paying social security tax like the rest of us. How is that not retirement?
Not to mention they could always save something to retire on...
Why does every job have to come with extra benefits? What is wrong with people working a much more relaxed schedule, which may mean a vastly higher quality of life than a 40+ (really 60) hour a week job?
They are doing this to cut their expenses. I understand why small businesses might need to do it, but close this loophole for big ultraprofitable megacorps like Amazon. Also quit allowing them to stash their profits overseas and avoid paying tax. This should be a bipartisan effort, and any politician opposed to it should be voted out of office.
Or...they don't have to pay for health insurance for part time employees. So they cut expenses by offering double the part time jobs in their rotation. They opened a warehouse a few miles from where I live and they only hire part time.
If you read the article, it also says this:
"The 30,000 hiring spree Amazon announced on Thursday follows the company's announcement in January that it plans to hire 100,000 full-time employees by the middle of next year"
announced plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in the U.S. over the next year, including 5,000 positions that will allow employees to work from home as customer service representatives. Amazon's incoming part-time employees will work 20 or more hours and receive benefits. About 25,000 of the positions Amazon has floated will work in the company's sorting and fulfillment centers...
So they're only hiring 5K work-from-home CS positions, the rest of these are just an expansion of their horrible warehouse positions. Aren't they always taking applications for those jobs?
Taking up the dead retailers' employees? (Score:3)
Sears actually put in a financial statement a couple weeks ago that they don't feel confident they're going to make it. Macy's is on the way out as well. This is a shift I never thought I'd see and it seems to be happening at an extremely fast pace. Given how bad the reports are on how Amazon is as an employer, I'm assuming they're just preparing to hire a bunch of desperate people suddenly thrown out of their jobs and willing to take anything.
I guess it's OK that they're hiring 30,000 part-timers, but the reality is that people who have gone beyond the college or high school student phase of their lives need full time work with benefits. Also, a lot of these jobs are probably in their "fulfillment centers" where people are working like robots in warehouses, while Amazon figures out how to replace them with actual robots.
No matter how many gig economy jobs you string together, nothing is going to make life easy for a family whose workers are only working part time and have no benefits. It's like we haven't learned anything in the last 100 years since the Gilded Age was put to bed. This rapidly accelerating destruction of retail is probably just the first wave of what will be an extended period of massive unemployment. We had better figure out something for all these people to do quickly, or give them a basic income and call it a day. Otherwise the guillotines are going to make a comeback...
You don't think Trump's election over the Marie Antoinette of our time was a shot across that bow?
What is it with you losers and "promises"? (Score:2)
Maybe, until everyone figures out that he had no intention on following through with most of his promises.
What is with you Trump-haters and promises?
What other president has kept all, or even most of his promises? So what makes you think ANYONE expects Trump to keep all of them or will be mad at all if he does not?
Seriously, the ONLY ones I see constantly harping about promises are the Haters, never the Trump supporters.
I say that sincerely.
Other people are complaining because these are part time jobs - but if Hillary were president Amazon would be layout off 30k workers, not hiring new ones, in addition to all the traditional retail job loss that would have been accelerating even faster.
Some jobs are better than no jobs.
This is interesting. Work-from-home CS jobs aren't a new thing, but aren't widely deployed either. It can be tough to monitor remote workers, although phone calls have a lot of good metrics associated with them that are easier than some tasks. The rest are part-time warehouse positions, which are fine for what they are, but aren't breaking new ground just expanding what they already have.
