Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Win a free pass to OSCON 2017 in Austin, TX May 10-11 courtesy of SourceForge. Click here to enter. ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US (fortune.com) 75

Posted by msmash from the hiring-spree dept.
Amazon's hiring spree is in full force. From a report: The online retailer on Thursday announced plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in the U.S. over the next year, including 5,000 positions that will allow employees to work from home as customer service representatives. Amazon's incoming part-time employees will work 20 or more hours and receive benefits. About 25,000 of the positions Amazon has floated will work in the company's sorting and fulfillment centers, a nod to the company's plans to boost the number of logistics facilities across the U.S. in the coming years. According to Amazon, all of its part-time workers are eligible for a Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of an employee's tuition if he or she is working in fields that Amazon says are "in demand."

Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US More | Reply

Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US

Comments Filter:

  • In other news (Score:3)

    by ranton ( 36917 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @02:02PM (#54186469)

    Amazon Looks to Hire 30,000 Part-Time Employees in US

    In other news, 300,000 US customer service workers lose their jobs because of competition with Amazon. But I'm sure our economy will create new and better jobs for them, so this is good news for them.

    • In other news, 300,000 US customer service workers lose their jobs because of competition with Amazon.

      Maybe the government should pay them to break windows [wikipedia.org] to generate jobs for glaziers.

      • >> Maybe the government should pay them to break windows [wikipedia.org] to generate jobs for glaziers.

        Or, we could create an easy-entry, revolving-door justice system to generate jobs for prison guards, social workers, attorneys, etc.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Maybe the government should pay them to break windows to generate jobs for glaziers.

        Trump is working on that one.

        http://www.newyorker.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/CoverStory-Blitt-Trump-Golf-1200x630-1490910856.jpg [newyorker.com]

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Tablizer ( 95088 )

          "I have the best job-creating chaos! Nobody knows chaos better than me. I'm a Yuuuuge fan of chaos. Beautiful plentiful chaos. There will be so much job-creating chaos that people will be screaming, Don, stop the jobs, stop the jobs, too many. Make America Chaotic Again!"

  • Part time, not full time (Score:3)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @02:09PM (#54186533)
    They are doing this to cut their expenses. I understand why small businesses might need to do it, but close this loophole for big ultraprofitable megacorps like Amazon. Also quit allowing them to stash their profits overseas and avoid paying tax. This should be a bipartisan effort, and any politician opposed to it should be voted out of office.

    • Re: Part time, not full time (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No healthcare matching, no retirement. Just a job.

      • No healthcare matching, no retirement. Just a job.

        There is no logical reason that either your healthcare or your pension should come from your employer.

        In Maoist China, each factory ran a school for the children of their workers. So if you changed jobs, your kids would have to switch to a different school. That was a stupid system, but asking your employer to make your healthcare decisions for you is just as stupid, and you only think it makes sense because you are used to it.

      • You know the article says that these part time employees will receive benefits, right? Now, what benefits, I have no idea, but benefits usually mean some kind of health insurance, retirement, and the like.

      • No healthcare matching, no retirement. Just a job.

        Pretty sure they are paying social security tax like the rest of us. How is that not retirement?

        Not to mention they could always save something to retire on...

        Why does every job have to come with extra benefits? What is wrong with people working a much more relaxed schedule, which may mean a vastly higher quality of life than a 40+ (really 60) hour a week job?

    • They are doing this to cut their expenses. I understand why small businesses might need to do it, but close this loophole for big ultraprofitable megacorps like Amazon. Also quit allowing them to stash their profits overseas and avoid paying tax. This should be a bipartisan effort, and any politician opposed to it should be voted out of office.

      Or...they don't have to pay for health insurance for part time employees. So they cut expenses by offering double the part time jobs in their rotation. They opened a warehouse a few miles from where I live and they only hire part time.

  • announced plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in the U.S. over the next year, including 5,000 positions that will allow employees to work from home as customer service representatives. Amazon's incoming part-time employees will work 20 or more hours and receive benefits. About 25,000 of the positions Amazon has floated will work in the company's sorting and fulfillment centers...

    So they're only hiring 5K work-from-home CS positions, the rest of these are just an expansion of their horrible warehouse positions. Aren't they always taking applications for those jobs?

  • Hey I agree that part time jobs are better than no jobs but they are no match for full time.

  • Taking up the dead retailers' employees? (Score:3)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @02:39PM (#54186677)

    Sears actually put in a financial statement a couple weeks ago that they don't feel confident they're going to make it. Macy's is on the way out as well. This is a shift I never thought I'd see and it seems to be happening at an extremely fast pace. Given how bad the reports are on how Amazon is as an employer, I'm assuming they're just preparing to hire a bunch of desperate people suddenly thrown out of their jobs and willing to take anything.

    I guess it's OK that they're hiring 30,000 part-timers, but the reality is that people who have gone beyond the college or high school student phase of their lives need full time work with benefits. Also, a lot of these jobs are probably in their "fulfillment centers" where people are working like robots in warehouses, while Amazon figures out how to replace them with actual robots.

    No matter how many gig economy jobs you string together, nothing is going to make life easy for a family whose workers are only working part time and have no benefits. It's like we haven't learned anything in the last 100 years since the Gilded Age was put to bed. This rapidly accelerating destruction of retail is probably just the first wave of what will be an extended period of massive unemployment. We had better figure out something for all these people to do quickly, or give them a basic income and call it a day. Otherwise the guillotines are going to make a comeback...

    • >> Otherwise the guillotines are going to make a comeback...

      You don't think Trump's election over the Marie Antoinette of our time was a shot across that bow?
  • These are "box thrower" positions, and not technical.
  • Work from home, make 80K a month. I get those mails all the time. This time they tried to make it look like a press release from Amazon. The editors seem to have fallen for it.

  • I say that sincerely.

    Other people are complaining because these are part time jobs - but if Hillary were president Amazon would be layout off 30k workers, not hiring new ones, in addition to all the traditional retail job loss that would have been accelerating even faster.

    Some jobs are better than no jobs.

  • This is interesting. Work-from-home CS jobs aren't a new thing, but aren't widely deployed either. It can be tough to monitor remote workers, although phone calls have a lot of good metrics associated with them that are easier than some tasks. The rest are part-time warehouse positions, which are fine for what they are, but aren't breaking new ground just expanding what they already have.

    I'd really love to see some more corporate knowledge worker roles be able to move part-time, though. I work for a good em

  • I'm getting headhunted by Amazon. Is it a good place to work or not?

Slashdot Top Deals

1: No code table for op: ++post

Close