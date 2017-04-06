Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Employee Burnout Is a Problem with the Company, Not the Person

Employee burnout is a common phenomenon, but it is one that companies tend to treat as a talent management or personal issue rather than a broader organizational challenge. That's a mistake, reads an article on HBR. From the article: The psychological and physical problems of burned-out employees, which cost an estimated $125 billion to $190 billion a year in healthcare spending in the U.S., are just the most obvious impacts. The true cost to business can be far greater, thanks to low productivity across organizations, high turnover, and the loss of the most capable talent. [...] When employees aren't as productive as they could be, it's usually the organization, not its employees, that is to blame. The same is true for employee burnout. When we looked inside companies with high burnout rates, we saw three common culprits: excessive collaboration, weak time management disciplines, and a tendency to overload the most capable with too much work. These forces not only rob employees of time to concentrate on completing complex tasks or for idea generation, they also crunch the downtime that is necessary for restoration.

Employee Burnout Is a Problem with the Company, Not the Person

  • Lack of vacation is the big problem (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Developers are so expensive and so hard to find that companies have to work the ones they have pretty hard and not allow them time off. I haven't had a full week off since 1993, and it sucks. Also, I typically lose two and a half weeks of vacation each year since I hit the accrual max. It gets old, but until there's enough developers, things are going to stay bad.

    • I take my full 4 weeks every year.

    • Re: Lack of vacation is the big problem (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      To hell with losing your vacation time. I'd say, you either cut me a check for the time, give me the time off or you can go f**k yourself!

      • Cut me a check for the *overtime* value of the lost vacation.
        Pretty simple.

        • Re: Lack of vacation is the big problem (Score:5, Insightful)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @02:14PM (#54186561)

          Cut me a check for the *overtime* value of the lost vacation.
          Pretty simple.

          No. There is no federal law requiring compensation for forfeited vacation time. Some states require that employees be compensated. None require it to be at "overtime" rate.

          My company has a "use it or lose it" policy ... which is how it should be. Vacation exists for a reason and "extra pay" is not a substitute.

          • My company is that same way but then if you do try to use it they whine and bitch but that hasn't stopped me or a number of others. The worst was several years ago with a manager who absolutely insisted that he had to be able to contact me of a 2 week vacation. Eventually I did provided him with instruction on how to contact me. It started with telling him what road I was going to park my car at the end of and suggesting that he hire a trained tracker and team of dogs. I also cautioned him that since it was

            • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

              by HornWumpus ( 783565 )

              Boss: 'You can be replaced.'

              Me: 'So can this job! Want to race?'

              Boss says nothing...

              • Me: 'So can this job!

                Yeah, but be careful... replace too many jobs, and you'll be flagged as a "job hopper" and suddenly find it way harder to replace a job. The system will squeeze you every way it can.

                • I squeeze back, it's the only solution.

                  Job hopping has had different meanings over the decades, is always in the eye of the beholder. 20 year, one company chumps would likely call us all 'job hoppers'.

                  There are bosses who only employ bad negotiators and/or head cases. They are best avoided. Burn that bridge _before_ you cross it.

            • When ever I have had a manager suggest that they could cancel my vacation I also remind them that I can easily go and find a different job likely with one of their competitors or even in a different industry doing the same thing as there aren't many people with my knowledge, skill set, and experience. If I wanted I could start tomorrow at a new job.

              I've had a lot of vacations cancelled. Never cancelled anyone else's, but seriously, if you issued an ultimatum or threat to me you would have to take it. I'm certain you are the only irreplaceable person on the planet, but I can get people with attitudes anywhere.

          • You are correct. My statement was more along the lines of how I feel about being asked to forfeit my vacation.

            If you're only going to offer me straight pay if I am giving up vacation time, then I'll just take the vacation. Obviously the same goes for if I lose it outright.

            If, however, you're going to compensate me at time and a half then I'm much more amenable to not taking every day of vacation I've earned.
            -nB

          • I disagree with that. If the workload itself prevents you from taking time off because if you do, you will have triple the work load, then there should be compensation for the fact that you have lost "downtime with your self or your family" . Now, while I would love it to be at overtime rates (from a personal perspective)... I don't believe it should be since it would be compensation at your normal rate typically so I don't any reason why a company would provide extra compensation for that. (I say that as b

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      I see one anonymous post like this in every single discussion of employee benefits. I have to assume there's one guy in a cage, but with internet access, posting it the same thing repeatedly. (Often there's a jab that Asian co-workers are granted time but the anglo Americans can't get it, that I don't see here, so maybe there are two such people.)

      But seriously? You've been at the same company for 24 years, and never had a full week? In the past two and a half decades you have thrown away 2.5 * 24 = 60 weeks

      • ...there's a person out there who forewent benefits for approximately as long as it's been since the Cubs last won the world series.

        Since November 2016?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

          Yeah, yeah. As soon as I hit submit, I realize that "previously" would have been better than "last" but what are you going to do?

      • I'm with you on that. I live in the UK, so its a bit different, but there are TV companies crying out to do an expose on the evil company that has worked an employee for 24 years without a week off.

    • Take your vacation. You will be more productive after. Crispy devs not only get less done, but they make more mistakes, resulting in more rework and even worse, more crap in the live codebase to workaround.

      I'll believe their is an actual dev shortage when they stop wasting so much of my time. Every goddamn day they burn hours on useless meetings. Email me the minutes and leave me to do actual work.

      Daily 'standups'...just no. Daily email status reports to the project manager...takes 5 minutes.

    • and not allow them time off

      So, a practice illegal in the rest of the western world.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Developers are so expensive and so hard to find that companies have to work the ones they have pretty hard and not allow them time off. I haven't had a full week off since 1993, and it sucks. Also, I typically lose two and a half weeks of vacation each year since I hit the accrual max. It gets old, but until there's enough developers, things are going to stay bad.

      If you're good enough, when you say, "I'm taking two weeks off!" your boss says OK.

      If he says, "You're too important to take that time off." then you need to reply with, "Then I need a raise. Right now."

      If you're so important they can't afford to let you take time off, you're underpaid.

      • What if your afraid the boss will learn how little work you actually do?

        It would suck to be gone for 4 weeks, and nobody noticed you were gone. Except you weren't there to complain all the time.

    • If that is the case. Find a new job and quit. Developers are not expensive but they are paid middle class pay. While most places are used to pay people at poverty rates.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      This is why I'm in IT support. My employment contracts for 10+ years have prohibited me from working overtime. My current job gives me 20 days of PTO (Paid Time Off) per year, and last year I got an extra month of pay as a Christmas bonus.
    • Most workers have been brainwashed that their benefits are on paper only. Sure you've got 4 weeks of vacation, but if you actually use them your team lead will start noting that you're falling behind the team, not meeting performance reviews, oh we're having a round of layoffs and Bill over here invented a new form of physics that let him work quadruple time, sorry not sorry the door is over there help yourself out.
    • Schedule for the vacation 4-8 months in advance. So depending upon how much vacation you accrue each year you may have more than one vacation scheduled in advance. When you schedule four months in advance no one thinks about saying "no" to a vacation request. Since it has been approved make sure your vacation is out of town, and preferably without cell phone coverage and has non-secure internet so VPN is not an option.

      Two weeks before your vacation, remind your boss about the vacation they had already ap
    • What is this "vacation" thing you speak of?

  • Excessive collaboration is a good one! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nothing like sitting through a .25hr scrum daily meeting and it turning into 1.25hr/daily. By the time it's over I could go take a nap!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by orasio ( 188021 )

      That's not a scrum meeting.
      It's probably a daily meeting, but you are not doing scrum.

      If you were doing scrum, you would quickly identify that as an obstacle, and get it out of the way. That's what retros are for.

    • a .25hr scrum daily meeting

      Wait until you're "matrixed" into multiple projects. Then you can attend three or four daily (one or two hour) "standup" meetings!

  • It's 99.999% the fault of management. Most of them know *nothing* about what and how things are being done - in IT, I think some of them believe that you just have to point and click and it's done.

    I worked for Ameritech, the former Baby Bell, in the mid-nineties, in what was a startup division. For more than a year and a half, I was working 9, 10, 12 and some 16 hour days. I was getting paged frequently. About a year and three quarters in - I was in just over 2 years, and left as they announced the beginnin

    • It's 99.999% the fault of management. Most of them know *nothing* about what and how things are being done - in IT, I think some of them believe that you just have to point and click and it's done.

      The truth is, your bosses know more than you think, that's why they are the boss and you are not.

      For more than a year and a half, I was working 9, 10, 12 and some 16 hour days. I was getting paged frequently.

      It's what you signed up for, why are you whining?

      a friend who is a degreed clinical psychologist in private practice told me that it was her professional opinion that I was that close to clinical burnout.

      Shrinks have a bias interest in telling you that you have PTSD. It's what they do.

      Management didn't know what they were doing,...

      Yest, as an IT Help Desk Jocky, you have all the answers.

      • The truth is, your bosses know more than you think, that's why they are the boss and you are not.

        My team lead yes. My current manager while he does know more he does not actually know more about my job than I do, in fact he knows very little about my job. What he actually realizes, unlike past shitty ones, is that it is possible for people to not be experts in everything and will trust my and my team lead's judgment. Then again most of the management here didn't become managers by getting an MBA and having no background knowledge on their industry. My manager spent years working in the industry both as

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by malkavian ( 9512 )
        Actually, after being a boss, and being a worker, the bosses don't know more than most think. They know other stuff, if they're any good. A good boss is an exercise in logistics and being more of a generalist than anything. If you know more about the particular subject than the person you've got working for you, you've either made a bad hire, or you're being wasted in the wrong job (most likely).. Whatever made you think someone signed up for long hours? Likely they were a conscienscious worker who put

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by whitroth ( 9367 )

        You're a fool. No, he's not the boss because he knows more than me. Second, when I started, they told us not to worry, no pagers. Two months later, pagers. Then it was ONE BIG PUSH... and the pushes kept coming, and coming, for the same reason that we went from 4 teams to 27, because upper management *are* ignorant, but are sure they know Everything.

        And they don't. And suckers like you are one reason they keep doing it.

        And I suppose you have no life.

  • I think everyone who isn't a sociopath is going "duh" right now. Explaining this to someone who is a sociopath is like challenging religion. They are already dead to the logic we use to arrive at this conclusion.

  • Burnout is accelerated by incompetency... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @01:40PM (#54186297)

    ...You may wonder who exactly *is* incompetent in my post. I am referring to company leadership that has got no clue about how things run.

    Sometimes, they do have a clue, but pretend not to know; or provide "non answers" or "non solutions" to real issues.

    In many cases, these managers have risen up the ranks of the company solely because of *nepotism* and not capability.

    Sometimes, they have risen because of "who you know" for lack of better terminology...

    Sometimes they have risen because they [have] provided a "service" or "favor" to the founders or influential parties. I will leave the nature of this service or favor to your imagination...

    And BTW, this is very common in today's USA as well. I am speaking as one who lives right here in this blessed "land of the free."

  • Two weeks is an insult not a vacation, and you don't even have the decency to mandate that insult.

    • I'll take my vacation sure! But while I'm gone it's one more opportunity for them to "forget" how much work I do. And that's working a regular 51 hours a week (yeah I'm a lightweight in the industry) and being extremely productive while doing so. I'm over 40 in "the biz" so EVEN if I had full certs, and EVEN if they were current, and EVEN with a TON of experience, If I'm let go, I'm unlikely to get employed at anything but the lowest technical position. This has already happened to me once. If I want

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by m00sh ( 2538182 )

        I'll take my vacation sure! But while I'm gone it's one more opportunity for them to "forget" how much work I do. And that's working a regular 51 hours a week (yeah I'm a lightweight in the industry) and being extremely productive while doing so. I'm over 40 in "the biz" so EVEN if I had full certs, and EVEN if they were current, and EVEN with a TON of experience, If I'm let go, I'm unlikely to get employed at anything but the lowest technical position. This has already happened to me once. If I want to keep paying my bills and supporting my family I can't let that happen again. Fear runs this business in a lot of places.

        You're doing it wrong. It should be the other way around. The company should be afraid that you will leave with valuable experience and knowledge.

        You should only have FOMO, fear of missing out. Someone else grabs a nice opportunity when you're on vacation.

        • I'll take my vacation sure! But while I'm gone it's one more opportunity for them to "forget" how much work I do. And that's working a regular 51 hours a week (yeah I'm a lightweight in the industry) and being extremely productive while doing so. I'm over 40 in "the biz" so EVEN if I had full certs, and EVEN if they were current, and EVEN with a TON of experience, If I'm let go, I'm unlikely to get employed at anything but the lowest technical position. This has already happened to me once. If I want to keep paying my bills and supporting my family I can't let that happen again. Fear runs this business in a lot of places.

          You're doing it wrong. It should be the other way around. The company should be afraid that you will leave with valuable experience and knowledge.

          You should only have FOMO, fear of missing out. Someone else grabs a nice opportunity when you're on vacation.

          When agism is rampant in multiple industries, and when there are people who will work for much less than I am, then the companies have the upper hand.

          I'm not disagreeing that things should be different - just pointing out that they currently aren't.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Altus ( 1034 )

        I'm the same age and it took me very little time to get a new job when my last place laid a bunch of folks off. Needless to say I take what vacation I can every year.

  • so long as you've got enough replacements everybody except a few rare geniuses is replaceable. Well, everybody that is except the ruling class. Don't spill the blood of kings and all that rot.

  • 80 hour work week needs to go as well companies that people who work for us the have passion to work from home in there (not so) free time.

    Hire more people if you have deadlines that push endless 60-80 hour weeks.

  • ... and yet they recommend Agile.
    Makes no sense.

    • Agile is a manifesto that is hard to argue with.

      Agile as implemented is usually scrum...which is a waste of time by design. Good teams can get results with any formal methodology, usually despite it.

      The problem with agile is management ignores things like 'people over process' and 'hire competent, enthusiastic individuals' and only follow 'ship often' and 'talk to the client a lot'. Using agile as justification for constant spec drift and little thought going into the spec in the first place.

      When som

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        Agile as implemented is usually scrum...which is a waste of time by design. Good teams can get results with any formal methodology, usually despite it.

        Scrum as written is fine. A five-minute sync-up meeting each day, otherwise the only scheduled meetings are once every two-three weeks. No changing priorities during the sprint. No changing who's on the project during the sprint. Deadlines are fixed, but deliverables are estimated by the team, not by management.

        Ever worked in a place that actually did that stuff? I haven't, but the one place that came close was actually pretty good.

  • Burnout has many contributory factors (Score:4, Insightful)

    by petes_PoV ( 912422 ) on Thursday April 06, 2017 @02:17PM (#54186589)

    it's usually the organization, not its employees, that is to blame

    It is incorrect to suggest that only factors related to work are the cause of burnout and that therefore it is a "company" problem. There can be many issues with an individual's personal life (or their finances, children, partners, parents, neighbourhood or many other sources) that means they are more or less susceptible to "burnout".

    Even two people doing the same work: subject to the same level of professional stress can have vastly different reactions to it, depending on how pre-stressed they already are, or what coping mechanisms they have developed, or not - or even due to their personalities.

    So while the pressures of a job may well add to an already stressed individual's burnout, it is unlikely to be the sole reason for it. Consequently a proper study would have to look at all aspects of a person's life to determine the extent to which their job or their boss or something else caused them to have problems. And therefore it seems reasonable that the solution to a person's recovery could, in many cases, be found outside of their work life, rather than within the company they work for.

    • " Consequently a proper study would have to look at all aspects of a person's life to determine the extent to which their job or their boss or something else caused them to have problems"

      Well i didn't read the article, but i assume they controlled for this and used statistics. Statistics that take into account people being people and having human traits and such which bias things.

      After accounting for all that (which i would hope they did) you can then blame different companies for different levels of burnou

  • Open offices, too. But the fact that they're so popular suggests that the people who are making the decisions really just don't care about the consequences; they're just hanging on until retirement.

