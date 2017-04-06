Twitter Co-Founder Ev Williams Is Selling 30 Percent of His Stock For 'Personal' Reasons (recode.net) 18
The co-founder and current board member of Twitter, Ev Williams, said today that he plans to sell a "minority of [his] TWTR" stock over the next year, and doesn't plan to sell "more than 30 percent" of his holdings. Williams is the company's largest individual shareholder, so his recent announcement may make some investors worried. However, Twitter stock was only down less than 1 percent Thursday following this news. Recode reports: Williams was careful to say the sale was for "personal" reasons, not company performance reasons. Twitter's stock is down more than 15 percent over the past three months. Williams explained the sale in a blog post, and wrote that he has spent a lot of money investing through his venture fund, Obvious Ventures, and also donated a lot to charity and political campaigns over the past year. "I'd like to continue," he added. Williams sold about $4 million in stock this week, according to an SEC filing, and has set up a 10b5-1 trading plan, which means he'll sell at pre-determined dates moving forward to avoid any concerns over insider trading.
I'd assume his Twitter holdings account for vast majority of his net worth and it is only prudent to diversify. Many executives sell shares in companies they work at for this exact reason. Even if the company is sound. Don't be like Enron employees who invested everything on company stocks and were left with nothing. No job and no savings.
