YouTube Now Requires Channels To Have More Than 10K Views To Make Money Off Ads

YouTube is getting a little pickier about who can make money there. From a report on CNET: Google's massive video site said Thursday that channels must reach 10,000 total views before they qualify to run ads, the most direct way to make money there. The logic, essentially, is to remove one of the main incentives that spur bad actors to set up bogus accounts with somebody else's content -- the easy money. It also comes two weeks after YouTube suffered big advertiser pull-outs after a rash of news reports about brands' commercials running next to objectionable videos, like those with racist language.
Maybe this will cut down a little on spam and clickbait?
Or maybe it will ramp it up, since now they have to get 10,000 views... and the best way to do that is with spam, clickbait, and maybe even some outright clickfraud.
The logic, essentially, is to remove one of the main incentives that spur bad actors to set up bogus accounts with somebody else's content -- the easy money.
How are they going to determine who the original content owner is? There's so many compilation videos on the site that rehash the same smartphone/dash cam content over and over. Is it "first to upload" especially when the original upload might be on some other site (vimeo/liveleak etc...).
They're not. They never said they would. As the text you quoted says, they're removing an incentive for someone to re-post someone else's content.
They don't need to.
The original owner can file a takedown claim once they see it copied to other channels.
The copiers need to see the video, know that it's going viral, upload it to an account they have monetized (10,000 views or more), and wait for the money to come in.
In the time it takes the copiers (and there will be multiple competing with each other), the original video is still "going viral". By the time the copier channels get 10,000 views they'll be buried in the search results or have their shit