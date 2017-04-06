YouTube Now Requires Channels To Have More Than 10K Views To Make Money Off Ads (cnet.com) 43
YouTube is getting a little pickier about who can make money there. From a report on CNET: Google's massive video site said Thursday that channels must reach 10,000 total views before they qualify to run ads, the most direct way to make money there. The logic, essentially, is to remove one of the main incentives that spur bad actors to set up bogus accounts with somebody else's content -- the easy money. It also comes two weeks after YouTube suffered big advertiser pull-outs after a rash of news reports about brands' commercials running next to objectionable videos, like those with racist language.
Potentially a good thing
Maybe this will cut down a little on spam and clickbait?
Or maybe it will ramp it up, since now they have to get 10,000 views... and the best way to do that is with spam, clickbait, and maybe even some outright clickfraud.
Hopefully. Call me cynical, but question: of all the $$ they dish out for ad revenue, what fraction goes to small-time videos? Could be a good way to cut down on costs. Any google-ites care to chime in?
The way I read it is that it would cut down on incoming revenue to YouTube: ads are entirely disabled until 10k views on a given video. It is not 'no revenue sharing until 10k', it is 'no ads until 10k'. Quite different. This count is on the channel's view not per video so this should have limited impact for the content producers that have lot of videos with niche viewership. Unfortunately it will probably have the side effect of forcing small channels to split their videos in a 2, 3 4 part video to help bump the views count to 10k faster.
The 15-minute limit
I thought small channels already had to split a video into several parts under the 15-minute limit in order to earn enough views to qualify for lifting the 15-minute limit.
I would guess that this one is to force youtubers to learn basic video editing before posting raw footage of 'My bedroom remodeling, look at the paint dry'.
Why did I look? Of course it is a thing [youtube.com]!
The 10k views threshhold is for the CHANNEL - not individual videos. Realistically this won't affect anyone who has made more than $20 off of Youtube before.
"The way I read it is that it would cut down on incoming revenue to YouTube: "
It also cuts down the overhead of accounting for the money streams on small channels, so they're probably doing it because it's a net win.
Original Content?
The logic, essentially, is to remove one of the main incentives that spur bad actors to set up bogus accounts with somebody else's content -- the easy money.
How are they going to determine who the original content owner is? There's so many compilation videos on the site that rehash the same smartphone/dash cam content over and over. Is it "first to upload" especially when the original upload might be on some other site (vimeo/liveleak etc...).
They're not. They never said they would. As the text you quoted says, they're removing an incentive for someone to re-post someone else's content.
RTFTYQ - Read the Fucking Text You Quoted
They don't need to.
The original owner can file a takedown claim once they see it copied to other channels.
The copiers need to see the video, know that it's going viral, upload it to an account they have monetized (10,000 views or more), and wait for the money to come in.
In the time it takes the copiers (and there will be multiple competing with each other), the original video is still "going viral". By the time the copier channels get 10,000 views they'll be buried in the search results or have their shit
YT has no real incentive to take down re-uploaded videos that have been monetized by someone else in a timely fashion -- in fact it's very much in their favor not to take them down quickly.
Why?
Well think about what happens to the ad-revenues generated by these re-uploaded videos before they're removed?
Where does it go?
I don't think it goes to the actual original video owner and they're sure as hell not going to refund the advertisers -- so it's a nice little earner for YT because I'd bet the money goes stra
So what you are saying limiting by number of views does not really do anything other than reduce accounting costs. So 1,000 views should be a more reasonable limit and to kerb cheats, payments should be delayed to allow the content to be contested prior to payment, say between 30 and 90 days. If youtube was serious about better control of up loaders they should allow end users to block you tubers they do not want to see or bother to try to remember not to see and keep statistics of the blocked youtubers ie
I would also like them to cull out the poor quality rips of movies, the movies with changed speed and a comment to replay at half speed, and those mirrored backward movie rips which are supposedly hidden from search engines.
You still can't report a video for being an illegal copy of somebody elses property.
It takes time to hit 10K views. The more time and the more views the more opportunity there is for infringing videos to get caught and locked before ad revenue kicks in. In theory, this reduces the incentive to try to upload multiple infringing videos and make a quick buck from the collective ad revenue from before they get locked.
Reaction videos
Great.
I'm a piano and guitar player trying to improve. There are some incredibly talented professional jazz, folk, blues (and other non-pop) musicians who create teaching videos to supplement their income. Many only have a few thousand viewers.
With streaming music services paying a fraction of a cent per song to the artist, well folks, if this keeps up we will only have Bubble gum pop and classic rock to listen to.
We need a co-op video/music streaming service where the profits go to the artists.
https://youtube-creators.googl... [googleblog.com]
For example here is a specific video on a channel with around 52K subscribers, but the video itself only has a few thousand "views" explicitly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
There are many other videos with "views" on that channel though and it should be possible for a smaller channel with very few subscribers to have a much higher view total across all videos on t
If their entire channel has less than 10K views, they're probably losing $10 or less from this. I doubt the loss of $10 is going to kill entire genres of music.
Unintended consequences?
Does this mean that ContentID won't scan videos on channels with under 10K views? Considering YouTube only care about copyright for purposes of advertising (who gets to monetize, etc.), these channels are no longer 'taking away money' from the Cartel, and so can be ignored.
Currently you have to sign up for ContentID manually anyway. [google.com] They don't give it to everyone by default. You have to show that you're hosting all original content.
I'm for this change as I spend a lot of time filing takedowns for people who re-up my videos, and it's only thanks to alert viewers who take the time to send me messages that I find out about them. I don't have time to do routine searches. I will likely be signing up for contentID fairly soon.
RIAA is going to throw a fit
Pop-up channels with music will make no money off of ads, and thus, no royalties.
Kill two birds with one stone?
I blogged about a similar proposal earlier in the week but I suggest that they go even further [aardvark.co.nz].
They should also come up with two content pools -- one (the premium pool) containing YouTube channel partners who meet a much tighter criteria -- such as 10 million views and 100K subs -- and another that contains all the others. These "premium" content creators would be vetted for the nature of their content (ie: ad-friendly) and offered to the J&J, Verizon, UK Government advertisers who are presently not ad
I'd say your system would be a start.
But there should also be a "second tier". Where content that doesn't meet the mommy-government-happy-shiny standard of acceptability, and your second-tier advertisers, the ones who can't afford to advertise on the sanitized channels, can still get their advertising out there (albeit at a lower cost).
Considering all of these systems are automated anyway, Google doesn't have anything to lose and it can be a win for free speech as well as small business, as people with a me
AdSense
Better Proposal
Videos can only get Ads after it received 100 ratings with at least 50% likes.
It's not a lot of ratings, but if the video clearly has terrible content, the youtube community will vote it out quickly. It will also encourage the uploader to submit quality videos instead of bad/ fake contents.