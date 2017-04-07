US Strikes Syrian Base With Over 50 Tomahawk Missiles (nbcnews.com) 137
mi writes: Two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea fired 59 Tomahawk missiles intended for a single target -- Shayrat Airfield in Homs province in western Syria, the Defense Department said. That's the airfield from which the United States believes the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fired chemical weapons on Tuesday. There was no immediate word on casualties. U.S. officials told NBC News that people were not targeted and that aircraft and infrastructure at the site, including the runway, were hit. Slashdot reader Humbubba shares a similar report from Washington Post, adding that Thursday's strike was the "first direct American assault on the government of President Bashar al-Assad since that country's civil war began six years ago." The report also notes that the strike "dramatically expands U.S. military involvement in Syria and exposes the United States to heightened risk of direct confrontation with Russia and Iran, both backing Assad in his attempt to crush his opposition."
It was only a matter of time before Tump started another war in the middle east.
Initial reports are a kindergarten and two hospitals were hit.
Are you really surprised that Assad would make such claims?
Assad is not making such claims. It's a joke from the AC.
Nobody, from any side, has disputed that what was hit was Shayrat Airbase.
You forgot to mention that also two wedding parties were hit, all dead.
FYI, it actually was [cia.gov] a milk factory. Although Iraq did put up a big sign reading "Baby Milk Factory" after the bombing and other such things for PR purposes. Iraq actually was using milk byproducts for BW research, but at al-Hakam, not Abu Ghuraib.
So
... you say the recent retaliation strike managed to take out an early terrorist indoctrination camp alongside two places where terrorists who are otherwise no longer useful to the regime are prepared for suicide missions?
So you would let Assad to keep bombing those poor people with sarin gas then? Get a clue you fucking moron.
There's no proof he used any Sarin gas. He relinquished his chemical weapons in 2013 and John Kerry even praised him for it.
He relinquished his chemical weapons in 2013
Apparently he and Putin lied about it. I'm as shocked as you are.
Yes there absolutely is. Apart from many people suffering with sarin symptoms, and the fact that Assad has done exactly this before, there have been autopsies on three victims:
http://www.npr.org/sections/th... [npr.org]
http://metro.co.uk/2017/04/05/... [metro.co.uk]
I think the real question is whether Assad did it, or the rebels (in order to provoke a reaction from the US).
No sorry, that's not a real question just an attempt to sow doubt that you have been sucked into.
It's a "when will you stop beating your wife" question designed to imply that someone is beating their wife whether they are or not.
Putin and the people working for him are very good at asking that sort of "question" and that is where this one comes from. See what has been said about Crimea for the last few years for many examples. The "questions" about Ukraine shooting down MH-17 (instead of Russian troops who provided anti-aircraft support for rebels doing it, which appears to be that actual case) are some of the more obvious ones.
I don't pretend to know who did it, but I think a very relevant question is who gains from the release of chemical weapons? Right now I can see ways in which the rebels gain, Trump gains, the US military-industrial-complex gains, and even perhaps Russia gains some perverse way. Assad, on the other hand, what does he gain? Perhaps he thought he could simply get away with it and took a huge gamble that the international community wouldn't respond. That would demonstrate extremely poor judgment for a dictator
Re: (Score:2)
Presumably the same thing he gained from his earlier chemical weapon attacks.
Did you forget about those?
Re: (Score:2)
Remind me - which ones were those, exactly?
I am talking about chemical weapons attacks in the civil war only - and attacks that could be pinned to Assad's troops beyond any reasonable level of doubt.
The problem is that there is never hard evidence for such things. From a philosophical point of view, you can actually proof nothing about the real world. There are only cues, and you take them together to form a belief that lets you be certain to some degree. This degree should never reach total certainty, otherwise you made a mistake.
Now come the Putin guys shouting "Evidence! Evidence!" all the time, just to cast into doubt their rather probable involvement. That's exactly like conspiracy theories work.
So complicated false flag stuff is OK without evidence but a suggestion that someone in politics is lying is not?
I think you have it backwards.
A lie is a lot simpler than a massive conspiracy theory that involves a group with very little in the way of resources killing their own members instead of using the very effective weapons involved against their enemies.
Maybe instead of a complicated Tom Clancy plot it's a lot more simple to suggest that this is just Putin's obvious lie number 2000 or so.
Besides, it's an opinion. Why do I need evidence for my opinion when you do not need it for yours?
The thing is, if this was a false flag operation (which I'm not saying it was, btw), it would not have been a really complicated one. Release some Sarin in an area that is currently being subjected to Syrian government airstrikes. Done.
All you need for this are one, two operatives who can move in rebel territory. And some Sarin, of course - but obtaining some is hardly an obstacle for any serious state-level actor who would like to influence things in Syria to move in a direction they fancy. Such an operati
I will add (Score:3)
Also there was very little US reaction to the earlier chemical weapon attacks in Syria so that reason sounds incredibly unlikely. Elvis alive today riding on a unicorn unlikely.
With Assad's own jets? Evidence says no [news.com.au].
Looks like in 2017 he found a few leftovers and decided it would be a shame if they went to waste.
Re: (Score:3)
Appropriate and measured response to the nerve gassing of innocent civilians two days ago. A clear message from the West to psycho Assad and trouble maker Putin.
Lest you disagree with me: Here's a nice summary: It dismissed the possibility that evidence supporting the US government's conclusion could have been manufactured by the opposition, stating it "does not have the capability" to fabricate videos, eyewitness accounts, and other information. The report also said that the US believed Syrian officials directed the attacks, based on "intercepted communications."[12] A major element, as reported by news media, was an intercepted telephone call between a Syrian Ministry of Defense official and a Syrian 155th Brigade chemical weapons unit commander in which the former demanded answers for the attacks.
Here's the actual US government report: https://obamawhitehouse.archiv... [archives.gov]
The Arab League? A bunch of countries sucking at the Saudi's teat? Color me not surprised. Where do you think the ISIL troops and funding come from to begin with?
Mind you, if it's the Saudi's invading Bahrein or Yemen, then everything is peachy. But of course Iran is the aggressor.
If you believe that Assad would initiate a gas attack while he is winning the war already means you must be gullible indeed.
This Syrian Civil War has been pretty nasty and relatively high intensity as modern civil wars go. Syria was a tribal society before the war and it's reverted to an even more primitive version of that tribalism now. Plenty of people over there are looking to settle scores of one kind or another and Syria was known to have both chemical weapons and planes to deliver them. After 5+ years of war, do you suppose that Assad maintains full control over the remnants of his military? Things are probably getting wor
Re: More US warmongering (Score:5, Insightful)
The first gas attack in Ghouta in 2013 was confirmed by the UN to be initiated by the (US backed) rebels.
Incorrect. The UN report only confirms that chemical weapons had been used, but said nothing about responsibility. This is the conclusion from the UN report on Ghouta: [undocs.org]
108. The United Nations Mission concludes that chemical weapons have been used in the ongoing conflict between the parties in the Syrian Arab Republic.
Ghouta, 21 August 2013
109. The United Nations Mission collected clear and convincing evidence that chemical weapons were used also against civilians, including children, on a relatively large scale in the Ghouta area of Damascus on 21 August 2013.
110. This conclusion was based on the following:
(a) Impacted and exploded surface-to-surface rockets, capable to carry a chemical payload, were found to contain Sarin;
(b) Close to the rocket impact sites, in the area where patients were affected, the environment was found to be contaminated by Sarin;
(c) The epidemiology of over 50 interviews given by survivors and health-care workers provided ample corroboration of the medical and scientific results;
(d) A number of patients/survivors were clearly diagnosed as intoxicated by an organophosphorous compound;
(e) Blood and urine samples from the same patients were found positive for Sarin and Sarin signatures.
The US, UK, France and Human Rights Watch blame Assad based on the trajectory of the rockets and type of rocket used (see Appendix 5 of the report). The Russians claim the Syrian government handed them material proof that the rebels carried out the attacks [independent.co.uk], but to my knowledge neither Russia or Syria ever made that evidence publicly available.
You're free to believe what you like, but don't misrepresent what's in the actual report. We're Slashdot and we're better than that.
The first gas attack in Ghouta in 2013 was confirmed by the UN to be initiated by the (US backed) rebels.
No it wasn't [wikipedia.org] and who modded up your lie?
There's clear evidence of Assad using gas attacks for years, starting with the 2013 attack [archives.gov], and continuing in May 2014 [hrw.org], in April 2015 [hrw.org], in June 2015 [hrw.org], in September 2016 [hrw.org], and even more recently in November and December 2016 [hrw.org].
This is simply the latest in a string of chemical attacks that Assad clearly feels he can use with impunity.
Re:More US warmongering (Score:4, Insightful)
You do realise that there is absolutely no reason to believe that Assad had anything to do with this
I realize the opposite, and I realize that you are a cynical troll.
Syrian military jets attacked the site, according to every report - even the Russians agree with that. There's documented evidence [hrw.org] that Syria has been carrying out chemical attacks repeatedly for years. And attempts to place blame on the rebels are implausible at best [news.com.au], described as "laughable" by experts from the US, Britain, Israel, Turkey, and others.
Appropriate and measured? Why did the US do? Dump multi-millions of military hardware onto a target without even bothering to wanting to hit something.
Guess it's like the Joker said, it's not about money, it's about sending a message. Because I wouldn't be surprised if using those weapons set back the US more than it did the side owning the targets.
Dump multi-millions of military hardware onto a target without even bothering to wanting to hit something.
I'm not sure what you're trying to say there, but the target was a military airfield. The one that they launched the sarin attack from.
Seems fairly likely to be legit, but I dare say we'll get some updated satellite pics shortly. Given only seven fatalities are being claimed by the regime, I'm guessing craters on all the hard stands,
it's not about money, it's about sending a message. Because I wouldn't be surprised if using those weapons set back the US more than it did the side owning the targets.
In the short run, maybe so. In the long run, what's the value of deterring use of chemical weapons? How the value of US credibility when we make threats? That's surely worth something, particularly if the US wants to continue being the international police man. (Maybe the US isn't the best international police man, but we've done better than any other country that's held the post. Certainly better than Russia or China would do, if you value any type of freedom.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It was only a matter of time before Tump started another war in the middle east.
America's been at war there since 2014 [wikipedia.org].
What is the point? If you're going to get involved in a military conflict, you should have a clear objective, and get it done quickly. What we've done is allow the war to drag on with no clear objective. What a waste.
If you don't have a clear objective, you launch cruise missiles from a safe distance and look busy.
Regardless of who the President is, the US military knows how to do this stuff. They can get involved with an objective, or without one. They can get involved with a good objective, or a bad one. Whatever the situation, they have plans they can activate, buttons they press, envelopes they can unseal.
Yes. when the US does it in its own interests, it's 'warmongering.'
US is #1 arms dealer to the planet, if war is happening, US is profiting.
You know arms dealing is a type of control, right? We really don't want our frenemies to buy arms somewhere else.
The US sells to anyone, you aren't really naive enough to think they avoid selling to someone just because they're on opposing sides? They just won't sell them the latest and greatest.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup, not gonna make that mistake again!
Well, if the US had not destabilized the entire region by failing at nation-building it's unlikely that any of the current events in Syria/Iraq would have occurred.
This doesn't mean the US bears responsibility for actions that other countries perform, but it's just a matter of fact that US warmongering has
When I heard this story on the radio this morning, the most surprising bit was that Syria is responsible for the rise of ISIS.
I'm sure last week it was the destabilization of Iraq that was the cause of ISIS.
Can someone send me the memo from the Ministry of Truth as I missed that one.
When I heard this story on the radio this morning, the most surprising bit was that Syria is responsible for the rise of ISIS.
I'm sure last week it was the destabilization of Iraq that was the cause of ISIS.
Can someone send me the memo from the Ministry of Truth as I missed that one.
Oceania has always been at war with Syria.
Please report to the first room on the first floor for further information.
This is not what I said or meant and I'm pretty sure you know that.
Yes, this is what happened but the thing is once a state the size of Iraq collapses into quasi-anarchy the conflict does not stay confined to the borders of said ex-state. Without the collapse of Iraq there'd be no isis, and without isis
Well, if the US had not destabilized the entire region by failing at nation-building it's unlikely that any of the current events in Syria/Iraq would have occurred.
So you are saying the U.S. needs to get better at nation building then?
Well, if the US had not destabilized the entire region by failing at nation-building it's unlikely that any of the current events in Syria/Iraq would have occurred.
The claim that the U.S. caused the Arab spring, even when its used derogatorily like you are doing, is pure bullshit American hubris. Your claim that Saddam was the guy that held the entire middle east together is a fucking joke, right?
What we did was influence the Arab spring. We certainly crippled the government of Libya. We certainly funded the rebels is Syria. Leaving Iraq when we did was a bigger mistake than it had been to invade in the first place. Our mistakes in Iraq began with Bush Sr and conti
Saddam held iraq together. With despotism and an iron fist for sure, but he did keep it together. The removal of him and failure to provide Iraq with a functional government lead to the formation if Isis, which together, combined with factors you listed has made the current geopolitical situation as complicated and as bloody as it is.
No-one is saying that without Saddam's removal there'd be total peace in S
I'm guessing the Slashdot community should be discussing this via telepathy then.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing the Slashdot community should be discussing this via telepathy then.
I'm quite sure that the majority of Slashdot readers are capable of having multiple windows open, and not relying on Slashdot for general ewws.
Let him taste the bayonet like Gaddafi did
Yeah, cause removing the only source of stability is such a great idea. Just look at Libya now.
Libya is so freee now! So cool
Americans don't care if Libya is free or not. Do they even want western freedom?
The wicked witch is dead, we'll settle for that.
It may be that stability isn't required for Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and others to benefit from the removal of Assad. Especially if any dangerous groups that claim territory can be attacked from the air with impunity, which is the case and will continue to be the case.
$93.8M of my tax dollars (Score:5, Informative)
Neat, more than $93M ($1.59M unit cost according to wikipedia) gone in a single (non war related) strike.
/s
Thanks goodness he saved money by cutting the budget of EPA and NSF!
This was the least expensive course.
War is expensive. avoiding it can be almost as expensive.
The US dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016. 12,192 of them on Syria. - http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-president-barack-obama-bomb-map-drone-wars-strikes-20000-pakistan-middle-east-afghanistan-a7534851.html
Re: (Score:3)
lol did you really not know the reason, or is it hip to be ignorant again?
Nah, if it wasn't for US foreign policy, they'd still be known as 'oh yeah, the place where the movies come from. Love those guys.'
Re: (Score:3)
Historically such interventions have not been cheap or ended well. I suppose Trump thinks he is a genius who will win where others have failed.
Re: (Score:3)
If a real war breaks out, I don't want the US military sitting on old missiles. They replace them anyways even if they don't shoot them. Surely it is more fun to use them.
News for nerds (Score:1)
Stuff that matters.. I don't even have a TV, to avoid this nonsense news.. eff off Slashdot!
some perspective (Score:2)
Put those together and this is a very limited way to "must do something" that so many people have been calling for. It also sent a message to North Korea and China. H
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed. I want the US to have nothing else to do with Syria. But using chemical weapons is simply too awful and too horrific to ignore. We can't stop parties from making or using the things, but we can damned well make sure there are painful consequences to doing so.
If not Assad, then who?
False flag.
“False flag” does not answer “then who”, but more importantly, what war crime can't be written off as a false flag operation? If an army bombs a hospital either by mistake or as a tool of terror, just label it as “false flag”. It would be stupid to do it, so someone else did it. Who exactly? I dunno, must be the enemy.
Using gas to poison your own population makes twisted sort of sense — use terror to subjugate people. The more horrific the crime, the more effectiv
The likely suspect is ISIS, aka the "moderate rebels" that John McCain is so fond of. They are the ones with the capability to do this, and the most to gain from it. Check out the link I posted earlier, and watch the video at the end.
Why are they so expensive?
Re:Why are they so expensive? (Score:4, Insightful)
Look up what a Tomahawk cruise missile actually is. It is not a rocket. It is a self guided plane powered by a jet engine. A small unmanned Kamikaze that guides itself by looking at the ground and has a 1000 lbs. bomb built in.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Why are Tomahawk missiles so expensive?
What price are you charging for yours?
Another promise out the window!
These actions seem to be yet another thing that run contrary to his rhetoric. I'm not commenting on whether that is good or bad, I'm just saying, he sure doesn't seem to be a man of his word.
I imagine the political pressure on Trump to do something to show he's not Putin's puppet has been pretty high. That's not a statement for or against this attack... but the strike may have served multiple purposes for the President.
You've only just worked that out? Even his support acts for some of his rallies that didn't get paid worked that out around a year ago.
Other post was a bit misdirected (Score:3)
Oh, I did. I just think it needs to be highlighted for the people who believed him.
I already have listed USA as a terrorist org
This statement caught my eye. Can you name some other “terrorist countries”?
"...I no longer trust the news I am reading..."
People thinking like you are who got Trump elected in the first place. Keep looking though, you'll find a source somewhere that will feed you "facts" that fit your beliefs.