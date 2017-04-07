Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Military United States

US Strikes Syrian Base With Over 50 Tomahawk Missiles

Posted by BeauHD
mi writes: Two U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea fired 59 Tomahawk missiles intended for a single target -- Shayrat Airfield in Homs province in western Syria, the Defense Department said. That's the airfield from which the United States believes the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fired chemical weapons on Tuesday. There was no immediate word on casualties. U.S. officials told NBC News that people were not targeted and that aircraft and infrastructure at the site, including the runway, were hit. Slashdot reader Humbubba shares a similar report from Washington Post, adding that Thursday's strike was the "first direct American assault on the government of President Bashar al-Assad since that country's civil war began six years ago." The report also notes that the strike "dramatically expands U.S. military involvement in Syria and exposes the United States to heightened risk of direct confrontation with Russia and Iran, both backing Assad in his attempt to crush his opposition."

  • More US warmongering (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It was only a matter of time before Tump started another war in the middle east.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Initial reports are a kindergarten and two hospitals were hit.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        Are you really surprised that Assad would make such claims?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Rei ( 128717 )

          Assad is not making such claims. It's a joke from the AC.

          Nobody, from any side, has disputed that what was hit was Shayrat Airbase.

      • You forgot to mention that also two wedding parties were hit, all dead.

      • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

        by slashmydots ( 2189826 )
        They also hit Kim Jong Un's unicorn petting zoo. Shaaaaame.

      • So ... you say the recent retaliation strike managed to take out an early terrorist indoctrination camp alongside two places where terrorists who are otherwise no longer useful to the regime are prepared for suicide missions?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So you would let Assad to keep bombing those poor people with sarin gas then? Get a clue you fucking moron.

      • Re:More US warmongering (Score:4, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 07, 2017 @01:53AM (#54189587)

        There's no proof he used any Sarin gas. He relinquished his chemical weapons in 2013 and John Kerry even praised him for it.

        • Re:More US warmongering (Score:4, Insightful)

          by jader3rd ( 2222716 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @01:56AM (#54189595)

          He relinquished his chemical weapons in 2013

          Apparently he and Putin lied about it. I'm as shocked as you are.

        • Re:More US warmongering (Score:4, Insightful)

          by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @02:07AM (#54189631)

          Yes there absolutely is. Apart from many people suffering with sarin symptoms, and the fact that Assad has done exactly this before, there have been autopsies on three victims:

          http://www.npr.org/sections/th... [npr.org]
          http://metro.co.uk/2017/04/05/... [metro.co.uk]

          • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

            by phantomfive ( 622387 )
            I think the real question is whether Assad did it, or the rebels (in order to provoke a reaction from the US).

            • Re:More US warmongering (Score:5, Insightful)

              by dbIII ( 701233 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @02:56AM (#54189735)

              I think the real question is whether Assad did it, or the rebels (in order to provoke a reaction from the US).

              No sorry, that's not a real question just an attempt to sow doubt that you have been sucked into.
              It's a "when will you stop beating your wife" question designed to imply that someone is beating their wife whether they are or not.

              Putin and the people working for him are very good at asking that sort of "question" and that is where this one comes from. See what has been said about Crimea for the last few years for many examples. The "questions" about Ukraine shooting down MH-17 (instead of Russian troops who provided anti-aircraft support for rebels doing it, which appears to be that actual case) are some of the more obvious ones.

              • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

                by Anonymous Coward

                I don't pretend to know who did it, but I think a very relevant question is who gains from the release of chemical weapons? Right now I can see ways in which the rebels gain, Trump gains, the US military-industrial-complex gains, and even perhaps Russia gains some perverse way. Assad, on the other hand, what does he gain? Perhaps he thought he could simply get away with it and took a huge gamble that the international community wouldn't respond. That would demonstrate extremely poor judgment for a dictator

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by dbIII ( 701233 )

                  Assad, on the other hand, what does he gain?

                  Presumably the same thing he gained from his earlier chemical weapon attacks.
                  Did you forget about those?

                  • Remind me - which ones were those, exactly?

                    I am talking about chemical weapons attacks in the civil war only - and attacks that could be pinned to Assad's troops beyond any reasonable level of doubt.

            • in order to provoke a reaction from the US

              Also there was very little US reaction to the earlier chemical weapon attacks in Syria so that reason sounds incredibly unlikely. Elvis alive today riding on a unicorn unlikely.

            • With Assad's own jets? Evidence says no [news.com.au].

        • Looks like in 2017 he found a few leftovers and decided it would be a shame if they went to waste.

    • Appropriate and measured response to the nerve gassing of innocent civilians two days ago. A clear message from the West to psycho Assad and trouble maker Putin.

      • If you believe that Assad would initiate a gas attack while he is winning the war already means you must be gullible indeed. The first gas attack in Ghouta in 2013 was confirmed by the UN to be initiated by the (US backed) rebels. O wait, you wound up with Trump as president, you already knew that.

        • Re: More US warmongering (Score:4, Informative)

          by redmid17 ( 1217076 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @02:44AM (#54189715)
          Sure, I'll ignore the EU, Arab League, UN, UK, Israel, Turkey, France, Germany. [wikipedia.org] Some random guy on ./ knows way more than them. You agree with Syria, the accused perpetrator, and Russia, their only real ally. That's a bold stance my friend. F*cking Hezbollah criticized Assad for launching the strikes. Hezbollah. Let that sink in.

          Lest you disagree with me: Here's a nice summary: It dismissed the possibility that evidence supporting the US government's conclusion could have been manufactured by the opposition, stating it "does not have the capability" to fabricate videos, eyewitness accounts, and other information. The report also said that the US believed Syrian officials directed the attacks, based on "intercepted communications."[12] A major element, as reported by news media, was an intercepted telephone call between a Syrian Ministry of Defense official and a Syrian 155th Brigade chemical weapons unit commander in which the former demanded answers for the attacks.

          Here's the actual US government report: https://obamawhitehouse.archiv... [archives.gov]

          • The Arab League? A bunch of countries sucking at the Saudi's teat? Color me not surprised. Where do you think the ISIL troops and funding come from to begin with?

            Mind you, if it's the Saudi's invading Bahrein or Yemen, then everything is peachy. But of course Iran is the aggressor.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          If you believe that Assad would initiate a gas attack while he is winning the war already means you must be gullible indeed.

          This Syrian Civil War has been pretty nasty and relatively high intensity as modern civil wars go. Syria was a tribal society before the war and it's reverted to an even more primitive version of that tribalism now. Plenty of people over there are looking to settle scores of one kind or another and Syria was known to have both chemical weapons and planes to deliver them. After 5+ years of war, do you suppose that Assad maintains full control over the remnants of his military? Things are probably getting wor

        • Re: More US warmongering (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Gryle ( 933382 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @03:34AM (#54189845)

          The first gas attack in Ghouta in 2013 was confirmed by the UN to be initiated by the (US backed) rebels.

          Incorrect. The UN report only confirms that chemical weapons had been used, but said nothing about responsibility. This is the conclusion from the UN report on Ghouta: [undocs.org]

          108. The United Nations Mission concludes that chemical weapons have been used in the ongoing conflict between the parties in the Syrian Arab Republic.
          Ghouta, 21 August 2013
          109. The United Nations Mission collected clear and convincing evidence that chemical weapons were used also against civilians, including children, on a relatively large scale in the Ghouta area of Damascus on 21 August 2013.
          110. This conclusion was based on the following:
          (a) Impacted and exploded surface-to-surface rockets, capable to carry a chemical payload, were found to contain Sarin;
          (b) Close to the rocket impact sites, in the area where patients were affected, the environment was found to be contaminated by Sarin;
          (c) The epidemiology of over 50 interviews given by survivors and health-care workers provided ample corroboration of the medical and scientific results;
          (d) A number of patients/survivors were clearly diagnosed as intoxicated by an organophosphorous compound;
          (e) Blood and urine samples from the same patients were found positive for Sarin and Sarin signatures.

          The US, UK, France and Human Rights Watch blame Assad based on the trajectory of the rockets and type of rocket used (see Appendix 5 of the report). The Russians claim the Syrian government handed them material proof that the rebels carried out the attacks [independent.co.uk], but to my knowledge neither Russia or Syria ever made that evidence publicly available.
          You're free to believe what you like, but don't misrepresent what's in the actual report. We're Slashdot and we're better than that.

        • The first gas attack in Ghouta in 2013 was confirmed by the UN to be initiated by the (US backed) rebels.

          No it wasn't [wikipedia.org] and who modded up your lie?

        • There's clear evidence of Assad using gas attacks for years, starting with the 2013 attack [archives.gov], and continuing in May 2014 [hrw.org], in April 2015 [hrw.org], in June 2015 [hrw.org], in September 2016 [hrw.org], and even more recently in November and December 2016 [hrw.org].

          This is simply the latest in a string of chemical attacks that Assad clearly feels he can use with impunity.

      • Re:More US warmongering (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Zemran ( 3101 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @02:13AM (#54189647) Homepage Journal
        Appropriate and measured response to being accused of the nerve gassing of innocent civilians without any evidence two days ago. There, fixed that for you. You do realise that there is absolutely no reason to believe that Assad had anything to do with this, in fact there is plenty of reason to believe that he did not but then to accept the long list of other possibilities would not get the US into yet another pointless war and we have got to have someone to kill for no reason. Cannot let them actually be worse than us can we?

        • You do realise that there is absolutely no reason to believe that Assad had anything to do with this

          I realize the opposite, and I realize that you are a cynical troll.

        • Syrian military jets attacked the site, according to every report - even the Russians agree with that. There's documented evidence [hrw.org] that Syria has been carrying out chemical attacks repeatedly for years. And attempts to place blame on the rebels are implausible at best [news.com.au], described as "laughable" by experts from the US, Britain, Israel, Turkey, and others.

      • Appropriate and measured? Why did the US do? Dump multi-millions of military hardware onto a target without even bothering to wanting to hit something.

        Guess it's like the Joker said, it's not about money, it's about sending a message. Because I wouldn't be surprised if using those weapons set back the US more than it did the side owning the targets.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Aighearach ( 97333 )

          Dump multi-millions of military hardware onto a target without even bothering to wanting to hit something.

          I'm not sure what you're trying to say there, but the target was a military airfield. The one that they launched the sarin attack from.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Zocalo ( 252965 )
            Looks like they hit quite a lot too, according to a couple of texts allegedly from within Syria posted on the BBC: [bbc.co.uk]

            My cousin just texted me from the airfield. He went to check on his mates. It's total devastation.

            Cousin says "all jets gone. Airfield taken out of service. Can't find any of his mates yet."

            Seems fairly likely to be legit, but I dare say we'll get some updated satellite pics shortly. Given only seven fatalities are being claimed by the regime, I'm guessing craters on all the hard stands,

        • Re:More US warmongering (Score:4, Insightful)

          by piojo ( 995934 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @03:00AM (#54189753)

          it's not about money, it's about sending a message. Because I wouldn't be surprised if using those weapons set back the US more than it did the side owning the targets.

          In the short run, maybe so. In the long run, what's the value of deterring use of chemical weapons? How the value of US credibility when we make threats? That's surely worth something, particularly if the US wants to continue being the international police man. (Maybe the US isn't the best international police man, but we've done better than any other country that's held the post. Certainly better than Russia or China would do, if you value any type of freedom.)

    • It was only a matter of time before Tump started another war in the middle east.

      America's been at war there since 2014 [wikipedia.org].

      What is the point? If you're going to get involved in a military conflict, you should have a clear objective, and get it done quickly. What we've done is allow the war to drag on with no clear objective. What a waste.

      • Trump has said before that he considered Obama weak for not responding to chemical weapons in Syria. So my theory is, it's about looking tougher than Obama. He'll tell us it's about protecting muslim children, but that doesn't quite ring true.

      • If you don't have a clear objective, you launch cruise missiles from a safe distance and look busy.

        Regardless of who the President is, the US military knows how to do this stuff. They can get involved with an objective, or without one. They can get involved with a good objective, or a bad one. Whatever the situation, they have plans they can activate, buttons they press, envelopes they can unseal.

  • Let him taste the bayonet like Gaddafi did

    • Yeah, cause removing the only source of stability is such a great idea. Just look at Libya now.

      • Libya is so freee now! So cool

        • Americans don't care if Libya is free or not. Do they even want western freedom?

          The wicked witch is dead, we'll settle for that.

          It may be that stability isn't required for Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and others to benefit from the removal of Assad. Especially if any dangerous groups that claim territory can be attacked from the air with impunity, which is the case and will continue to be the case.

  • $93.8M of my tax dollars (Score:5, Informative)

    by Nova77 ( 613150 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @01:49AM (#54189579)

    Neat, more than $93M ($1.59M unit cost according to wikipedia) gone in a single (non war related) strike.
    Thanks goodness he saved money by cutting the budget of EPA and NSF! /s

    • 45 had to do something. otherwise he'd be a limp male member anus.
      This was the least expensive course.
      War is expensive. avoiding it can be almost as expensive.

    • Re: $93.8M of my tax dollars (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 07, 2017 @01:57AM (#54189597)

      The US dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016. 12,192 of them on Syria. - http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-president-barack-obama-bomb-map-drone-wars-strikes-20000-pakistan-middle-east-afghanistan-a7534851.html

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Zemran ( 3101 )
      If the US did not go around bombing random people for no reason people might forget that the country exists.

      • lol did you really not know the reason, or is it hip to be ignorant again?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rande ( 255599 )

        Nah, if it wasn't for US foreign policy, they'd still be known as 'oh yeah, the place where the movies come from. Love those guys.'

    • Oh no, how dare they spend money to stop civilians getting murdered by chemicals instead of buy another statue or bridge.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Historically such interventions have not been cheap or ended well. I suppose Trump thinks he is a genius who will win where others have failed.

    • If a real war breaks out, I don't want the US military sitting on old missiles. They replace them anyways even if they don't shoot them. Surely it is more fun to use them.

  • Stuff that matters.. I don't even have a TV, to avoid this nonsense news.. eff off Slashdot!

    • Reports indicate that Russia was warned in advance.
    • The targets were facilities at the airbase: runways, aircraft shelters, fuel depots, etc.
    • this was the airbase that launched the alleged chemical attack - and/or - this is an airbase that could be used to launch a future attack
    • T-Rex suggested that there is no intention to oust Assad militarily

    Put those together and this is a very limited way to "must do something" that so many people have been calling for. It also sent a message to North Korea and China. H

    • Put those together and this is a very limited way to "must do something" that so many people have been calling for. It also sent a message to North Korea and China. Hopefully nothing more comes of it.

      Agreed. I want the US to have nothing else to do with Syria. But using chemical weapons is simply too awful and too horrific to ignore. We can't stop parties from making or using the things, but we can damned well make sure there are painful consequences to doing so.

      Personally, I find it implausible that Assad

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If not Assad, then who?

        False flag.

        • “False flag” does not answer “then who”, but more importantly, what war crime can't be written off as a false flag operation? If an army bombs a hospital either by mistake or as a tool of terror, just label it as “false flag”. It would be stupid to do it, so someone else did it. Who exactly? I dunno, must be the enemy.

          Using gas to poison your own population makes twisted sort of sense — use terror to subjugate people. The more horrific the crime, the more effectiv

      • The likely suspect is ISIS, aka the "moderate rebels" that John McCain is so fond of. They are the ones with the capability to do this, and the most to gain from it. Check out the link I posted earlier, and watch the video at the end.

  • Why are Tomahawk missiles so expensive? Can't the US get a bulk discount at this point?

  • These actions seem to be yet another thing that run contrary to his rhetoric. I'm not commenting on whether that is good or bad, I'm just saying, he sure doesn't seem to be a man of his word.

    • I imagine the political pressure on Trump to do something to show he's not Putin's puppet has been pretty high. That's not a statement for or against this attack... but the strike may have served multiple purposes for the President.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      I'm just saying, he sure doesn't seem to be a man of his word.

      You've only just worked that out? Even his support acts for some of his rallies that didn't get paid worked that out around a year ago.

    • OK - you probably worked that out long ago but some many out there do not understand that Trump can never be taken at his word. He seems to have broken it more than kept it which is why US Banks wouldn't touch him in the last decade.

