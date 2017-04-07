The Cost of Drugs For Rare Diseases Is Threatening the US Health Care System (hbr.org) 106
An anonymous reader shares an article: There are 7,000 rare diseases affecting 25 million to 30 million Americans. The average drug approved under the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 (ODA), which governs rare disease approval, costs $118,820 per year. Assuming a similar cost, if a single drug were approved under the ODA for 10% of rare diseases, the total would exceed $350 billion annually -- more than 10 percent of the total amount that America spends on health care and much more than the health care costs attributable to either diabetes or Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. If this seems far-fetched, consider the two drugs for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy that the FDA approved in the last six months: eteplirsen, which is sold by Sarepta Therapeutics and costs $300,000 annually per patient, and deflazacort, which is sold by Marathon Pharmaceuticals and costs $89,000 annually per patient. However, approval of such costly drugs exposes an uncomfortable truth: scientific discovery has outpaced health care economics. [...] In the United Kingdom, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) determines the cost effectiveness, or value, of newly approved drugs based on their impact on quality-adjusted life years. These determinations inform the National Health System's (NHS) treatment-coverage decisions. In contrast, the FDA is prohibited from considering cost or value in its decision making, and there is no U.S. governmental equivalent of NICE.
Wait! (Score:4, Insightful)
I wonder what's the markup on those drugs.
Are they that costly to produce?
Re: (Score:3)
While this will be cheaper, it isn't THAT much cheaper.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Wait! (Score:4, Interesting)
In other words, somebody who will work at a fraction of the price. I'm not an economist, but I suspect that kind of mindset won't attract new talent into that industry. But maybe I'm wrong.
Though I read somewhere that 90% of these (and other) drugs are made in the US, and then sold elsewhere as an afterthought to drive additional revenue. So in other words, European health care systems get a (mostly) free ride.
That said, it would be interesting to watch what happens internationally if the FDA was allowed to negotiate drug prices, and/or if there were price controls on drugs that have any form of market exclusivity in the US.
Re: (Score:3)
Welfare starts at the top
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The various drug companies spend 3 1/2 x as much on advertising and marketing as research
The actual ratio is about 1.8 to one [washingtonpost.com], but still an unreasonable amount considering all the taxpayer subsides that these companies receive. Much of that is spent marketing directly to doctors in ways that are nearly indistinguishable from just bribing them to write prescriptions.
Re: (Score:2)
rather than look for someone who will create cures at a more sustainable cost.
If you are offering BILLIONS of dollars, you don't need to "look for someone". They will find you. The fact that no one else is offering to undercut the pharma companies producing these drugs most likely means there is no excessive profit margin. The development costs are enormous, and since the diseases are rare the market is tiny, that means a high unit price.
No it won't (Score:5, Insightful)
Also, what you're seeing here with these rare disease drugs is the style of capitalism popularized by Bane Capital: Find something undervalued and buy it up then extract the value for yourself. Usually this takes the form of liquidating the company. But in these cases they're selling life saving medicine. It's literally a matter of life or death (or a life worse than death). These are small markets with a high barrier to entry where the customers depend on the product to live. This is exactly the sort of thing no decent society would leave in the hands of unregulated capitalism. American on the other hand...
Re: (Score:2)
They do a few clinical trials after the government has done the really expensive stuff (what's called "Basic Research", IIRC).
This is simply wrong. The development process (which includes a lot more than just clinical trials) is far more expensive than the basic research component - and that's without even counting how many projects simply fail without anything to show for it.
Re:No it won't (Score:5, Informative)
Government to the rescue; post-scarcity (Score:2, Interesting)
Could you cite a few examples of where the government proved to be more efficient at producing a product or delivering a service, than a privately-run firm?
The hate towards the drug companies is misplaced — and whether they are sinfully greedy or not is irrelevant. The simple fact is, had they not existed, the drugs would not have existed — unavailable at any pri
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The invisible hand of the free market (Score:2)
Do you mean produce as in to manufacture. Or do you mean to research and development and manufacture? If it's a rare disease then it by definition doesn't achieve economies of scale.
Some rare diseases, if untreated, will lead to a person's death. That's bad of course.
Other rare diseases primarily impact quality of life and treatment can turn an sick unproductive person into a functional productive one. That's good for society, although you will probably have trouble justifying it by the numbers alone if you
Re: (Score:3)
The real problem is that we have buyers (insurance and government) who will pay that price regardless of whether the drug actually provides that much value to the patients. It's a noble sentiment to believe that every life is worth saving. But practically, when you try to do that you just end up burdening society
Re: (Score:2)
75% Margins (Score:4, Interesting)
Bristol-Meyers Squib has a 75% margin on their drugs. And almost 30% return on equity.
They like to blame R&D but one Summer I worked at one of their research labs. It was a very very nice place. Parts could have been from a country club. The head of the place helicoptered in from NY every morning - which is all considered R&D "costs". The cafeteria food was 5-star but cost as much as a McDonald's meal.
The only sucky part was the animal section.
I miss that place.
Re: (Score:2)
The question is: what fraction of the cost did that overhead reflect? I've seen gross-mismanagement, and I've seen stuff that's so damned expensive that a 0.5% extra expense is... a lot.
Executive salaries are typically interesting in that respect: the actual cash compensation for most executives amounts to pennies per hour. The CEO of Ford gets, from revenue, about 1.05 cents per employee per hour, or $21 per year; stock and options compensation come at the expense of diluting stock--basically the bus
Government Research Priorities to Blame (Score:2)
This is the long term problem behind spiraling medical costs. Money spent on developing new medical treatments end up costing soci
Re: (Score:2)
"I wonder what's the markup on those drugs. Are they that costly to produce?"
Most certainly, when you factor in the cost in R&D the cost per pill over a given period of time, the cost of FDA approval -- basically everything it takes to bring medication to market. Most people don't consider any of that -- just that when they put the powder in one end and the pill comes out the other end how much is the pill?
By definition, rare diseases are RARE and they wont be making huge numbers of pills to spread ou
Re: (Score:2)
By definition, rare diseases are RARE and they wont be making huge numbers of pills to spread out the total cost.
Rare and yet ten times more Americans suffer from them than the margin by which Hillary 'won' the popular vote.
And yet Democrats still whine about that so much you'd think it was a really significant portion of the US population.
If 3 million people is enough to consider that Hillary 'really won' the election then is 30 million people enough to consider these diseases worth fighting?
Re: (Score:2)
Gross margin? Huge.
Net margin? It costs several billion to get drugs to market. All that FDA safety and efficacy stuff is about $310 million, from lab rat studies over 3 years to a 3-year follow-up with patients to document side-effects and efficacy once the drug is out in the market. Only about 10% of new drugs make it to market, and a lot goes into the pipeline and doesn't even make it to being a "new drug". The sunk research costs are $3-$5 billion per drug.
For these drugs, they have to recover
Re: (Score:2)
The costs involved in their development.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is not that we aren't spending enough money. The problem is the combination of the pharmaceutical and insurance industries getting all of the money they can out of anything they have with no limits. Even generic drugs that aren't under patent production are many, many times more expensive in the US than in other countries (one example my wife gave me last night is $0.18 per pill abroad, versus $30 per pill here - for a generic medication). If the pharmaceutical companies are not actively enga
Re: (Score:2)
You claim that the current prices of drugs is a reflection of the free market failing to keep prices low. Here's a problem with your assessment, we don't have a free market with drugs.
One thing is that the FDA has declared that any drug sold in the USA must get their approval, and the approval process they have is long and expensive. If you want to see prices go down then we need to see reform in the approval process. What we are talking about here are people with extremely rare diseases that threaten th
It's likely the PRICE, not the cost (Score:3)
Just how many Martin Shkrelis are there in the (supposedly) (legal) drug business?
Re:It's likely the PRICE, not the cost (Score:4, Interesting)
Plenty. It's because we allow sociopaths to run companies. Sociopaths should be banned from all management positions, should be outlawed under pain of horrible death from having any power over any finances. They should be permitted, under heavy surveillance, to work flipping burgers at McDonalds or cleaning streets, but they should never ever be put in a position where they can affect a market or a pension fund or any significant transaction, and if they're caught trying to fuck around with their coworkers, they should be removed permanently from society.
The question to ask... (Score:2)
The average drug approved under the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 (ODA), which governs rare disease approval, costs $118,820 per year. Assuming a similar cost, if a single drug were approved under the ODA for 10% of rare diseases, the total would exceed $350 billion annually
In this chain of healthcare, who is making the money?
To be more precise, who is making a killing?
It's a fact that some entity (cabal) is making big cash, but find it hard to come to terms that this cabal or cabals are profiteering over the misery of others in these United States.
Re: (Score:2)
In this chain of healthcare, who is making the money?
To be more precise, who is making a killing?
It's a fact that some entity (cabal) is making big cash, but find it hard to come to terms that this cabal or cabals are profiteering over the misery of others in these United States.
Without the profiteering, many of the drugs would not exist. It is difficult to conceive of a different model that maintains the current level of R&D.
Re: (Score:2)
The researchers in lab coats are making big money. A lot of it is their wages. The wages of people at chem synth companies, mining facilities, and other supply chain services is also a big part of the majority cost.
Re:Stupid summary is STUPID (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Right, medical liberty. The freedom to either pay $300k per year for treatment, or die. Give me liberty and give me death, right?
Re: (Score:2)
When someone will pay a price for a thing, that is the price of the thing. When that someone doesn't really care about the price, because they can just print more money, there is no downward pressure on the price.
It's math, kids.
There are people living in 'luxury apartments', paying 90% of their income into rent not because they want to live in high class apartments but because thats all that is available and its a choice between that and being homeless. Sometimes people are, literally, forced to pay through the nose for goods and services, are given no choice and have to pay the price that is demanded or face life-changing problems from which they are unlikely to recover (homelessness is a good example).
The downward pressure ultim
value of human life (Score:1)
We have a culture built around the concept that human life is worth any amount of money. At the end of our lives we spend and spend to pry out another 2 weeks of lifespan.
Instead maybe we should realize that with 7.5 billions of people, the value of any given human life is very close to zero. It sounds harsh, but it is also the truth. If people want to pay to save themselves, great have a go, but we should not be foisting that cost onto society when there is no rational reason. Spending those sums is ab
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)
What's threatening the US health care system is putting profit ahead of lives.
Good luck. You poor saps are going to need a lot of it.
No LIMITS (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
See, here's the issue.
NHS and other non-US markets negotiate prices with drug companies, often forcing them to sell those medications at a loss or lose access entirely to that market. In order to make that loss back, they have to shift the cost of the drug to markets who do not force pricing - especially the USA. That's one big reason why the US has jacked up prices - we are effectively subsidizing medical treatments for the rest of the world.
When you implement price controls and force a producer to sell
Re: (Score:2)
That's precisely their argument. They'll tell you that if you don't like the price of drugs, you should refuse to buy them and let the free market decide. There are always [technically] alternatives, because the was a time before the new drugs existed. But the old treatment may have been to lay in bed doped up on morphine while you wait to die.
Not just "rare" diseases (Score:5, Informative)
The cost of Sovaldi and Daklinza (used together) to treat Hepatitis C (which infects 3.5-5 million Americans), is $336,000 for the 24-week course of treatment. $1000 for each pill. The cure rate of Sovaldi and Daklinza is approximately 90%. The same drugs in India cost about $4 per pill.
Hepatitis C currently kills more Americans than any other infectious disease.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/rele... [cdc.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It is doing it 100% legitimately. You know why? Because in India, medications can't be patented. The public policy reason behind this is that their society sees attempting to keep 1 billion people reasonably healthy as a more worthy endeavor than lining the pockets of unscrupulous pharma execs.
Re: (Score:2)
Because in India, medications can't be patented. The public policy reason behind this is that their society sees attempting to keep 1 billion people reasonably healthy as a more worthy endeavor than lining the pockets of unscrupulous pharma execs.
Well, that right there is probably why all the funding that went into developing them went to New Jersey and not New Delhi. The US healthcare system is subsidizing the drugs for India.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I've never wanted to travel to India, but a nice long vacation there seems like a no-brainer if you get Hep-C and aren't extremely wealthy.
I could just do a quick round trip to get the drugs and not even worry about missing work or having to pay for a hotel room.
Customs would probably steal the drugs from me at the border, I suppose, and maybe lock me up as a mule.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, that doesn't work any more. India has placed limits on pharmaceutical tourism. They're probably worried about Big Pharma launching a Tomahawk missile strike on them or something.
Re: (Score:1)
Sounds like flying to India for a refill is the way to go.
Re: (Score:2)
India has started limiting access to these drugs to Indian citizens.
Re: (Score:1)
What, there's a shortage?
Re: (Score:2)
The cost of Sovaldi and Daklinza (used together) to treat Hepatitis C (which infects 3.5-5 million Americans), is $336,000 for the 24-week course of treatment. $1000 for each pill. The cure rate of Sovaldi and Daklinza is approximately 90%. The same drugs in India cost about $4 per pill.
Honest question: If the US had the same laws as India, would the drugs exist? If everything were government funded or if wild success did not necessarily mean wild profits, do you think we'd get the same quality results?
Both drugs were developed in New Jersey.
The US subsidizes healthcare for the rest of the w (Score:5, Informative)
A little known secret: Most countries' governments arbitrarily set the price of drugs and medical devices during negotiations and force pharma and medical device manufactures to sell it at a loss (or simply not have access to that market). To make up for the R&D and marketing, they have to jack the price up in the US to make up the loss. http://www.ibtimes.com/how-us-... [ibtimes.com]
With the upcoming collapse of Obamacare, the rest of the world should be afraid of the US doing the same to the drug and med device companies. The cost of healthcare for the rest of the world will go up while it goes down for the US. I shudder to think about the hoards of angry folks when NHS starts becoming moderately expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
The cost of healthcare for the rest of the world will go up while it goes down for the US.
Nope, but we might see reduction in research and development of new drugs...
But in fairness, there is value to balancing how much money we spend on researching new drugs and how much we spend on treating people with existing drugs..Clearly, it's not cost efficient to develop drugs for rare diseases..
Or, maybe the end result is higher government subsidies for research and development, which probably could be more efficient economically than financing drug research and development through the stock marked
Re: (Score:2)
A little known secret: Most countries' governments arbitrarily set the price of drugs and medical devices during negotiations and force pharma and medical device manufactures to sell it at a loss (or simply not have access to that market). To make up for the R&D and marketing, they have to jack the price up in the US to make up the loss.
Yes, this sounds like something the US would be OK with
:-)
Many of the big pharmas are European. https://www.tharawat-magazine.... [tharawat-magazine.com]
The US treats drugs as commodities, subject to supply, demand, and buyer desperation. That's all. Europe does not, at least not as much as the US would like. If the US imposes a limit on prices what will happen is that companies will be forced to be more efficient, make less money, or let new players take their place in the market. All of those options are fine by me.
"and there is no U.S. governmental equivalent of.. (Score:1)
I'm shocked the drug companies are so greedy (Score:5, Insightful)
We all know these drugs have an insane markup. The drug companies are getting rick because they set astronomical prices for drugs the might help people, even a little. And they get it because insurance is forced to pay for it, not individuals who could never come up with the money on an individual basis. We have created the problem by mandating insurance and then letting the drug companies pilfer it blind.
This is just another facet of the problem that drug companies use U.S. public funding for the research to help develop most of these drugs, then turn around and charge the American taxpayer more for the drugs than they sell them in other countries, both third world countries like the African nations and first world countries like Canada. And, of course, they spend a lot on expensive lobbying to buy politicians to make sure we in America don't get access to those drugs they sell in Canada.
The cost of drugs for rare diseases? (Score:3)
Common statin's (for lowering cholesterol) can cost more than $700 for a 30-day prescription if you don't have insurance. I think the cost issue goes well beyond prescription drugs for rare diseases, and in fact, is more detrimental in a broader sense.
But, when we as citizens don't insist our politicians address campaign finance reform, policies favoring corporations will continue to guarantee price gouging will continue. Campaign finance reform should be made the top issue... Every. Single. Election.
Is it morally right to force other people to pay (Score:2)
I'm asking loaded questions here. I'm in favor of single payer because it's part of civilization. And I'm in favo
Re: (Score:2)
You understand that the American Revolutionaries never intended to set up a system where every single person had to opt-in for a tax. The issue was to have taxation with representation. You live in a representative democracy, which means that the obligation is that a majority of the elected representatives agree to the tax.
Trying to turn this into a moral issue is bizarre, since essentially your position boils down to "I want the right to abrogate any moral obligation I have to my fellow man, and that's tot
For profit Medicine B$ (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
So the answer is simple. TAx the living fuck out of the man. Set a base rate where taxes are progessive, but anything over that, and the tax rate goes up to 99%.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean tax rates before Reagan broke things? Where the economy was still great and we didn't have nearly the wealth disparity we do now? Not possible
Arithmetic (Score:2)
Lower the production and compliance costs or increase the number of people with the rare diseases. The second one isn't possible so the first one is mandatory. That is within the FDA's control.
Bureaucrats will tend to want to do neither and to make everybody else pay for their phoney baloney jobs but that does nothing to improve market incentives and only winds up increasing costs further.
Americans want everything for nothing. (Score:2)
The real reason why healthcare is so expensive in the US is because Americans want the "freedom" to have everything they want, but expect that someone else should have the responsibility of paying for it. This leads to attitudes such as:
"I want to eat the cheapest and unhealthiest food and drink as much soda as I want, and expect my health insurance to pay for my diabetes, heart disease, morbid obesity, and metabolic syndrome, because it's my right to decide what to eat."
"It's my right to feed my children
Hello, death panels (Score:2)
In the United Kingdom, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) determines the cost effectiveness, or value, of newly approved drugs based on their impact on quality-adjusted life years. These determinations inform the National Health System's (NHS) treatment-coverage decisions.
In other words, if it's too expensive to treat you and therefore not worth it, they decide you don't get the medicine. This is what folks in the US were referring to as "death panels". They're actually correct, but the reality is that in the US anybody who can't afford the drug is going to die, also.
U.S. Population unfairly burden with high cost (Score:1)