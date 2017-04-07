The Cost of Drugs For Rare Diseases Is Threatening the US Health Care System (hbr.org) 38
An anonymous reader shares an article: There are 7,000 rare diseases affecting 25 million to 30 million Americans. The average drug approved under the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 (ODA), which governs rare disease approval, costs $118,820 per year. Assuming a similar cost, if a single drug were approved under the ODA for 10% of rare diseases, the total would exceed $350 billion annually -- more than 10 percent of the total amount that America spends on health care and much more than the health care costs attributable to either diabetes or Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. If this seems far-fetched, consider the two drugs for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy that the FDA approved in the last six months: eteplirsen, which is sold by Sarepta Therapeutics and costs $300,000 annually per patient, and deflazacort, which is sold by Marathon Pharmaceuticals and costs $89,000 annually per patient. However, approval of such costly drugs exposes an uncomfortable truth: scientific discovery has outpaced health care economics. [...] In the United Kingdom, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) determines the cost effectiveness, or value, of newly approved drugs based on their impact on quality-adjusted life years. These determinations inform the National Health System's (NHS) treatment-coverage decisions. In contrast, the FDA is prohibited from considering cost or value in its decision making, and there is no U.S. governmental equivalent of NICE.
The invisible hand of the free market (Score:2)
Do you mean produce as in to manufacture. Or do you mean to research and development and manufacture? If it's a rare disease then it by definition doesn't achieve economies of scale.
Some rare diseases, if untreated, will lead to a person's death. That's bad of course.
Other rare diseases primarily impact quality of life and treatment can turn an sick unproductive person into a functional productive one. That's good for society, although you will probably have trouble justifying it by the numbers alone if you
The real problem is that we have buyers (insurance and government) who will pay that price regardless of whether the drug actually provides that much value to the patients. It's a noble sentiment to believe that every life is worth saving. But practically, when you try to do that you just end up burdening society
The problem is not that we aren't spending enough money. The problem is the combination of the pharmaceutical and insurance industries getting all of the money they can out of anything they have with no limits. Even generic drugs that aren't under patent production are many, many times more expensive in the US than in other countries (one example my wife gave me last night is $0.18 per pill abroad, versus $30 per pill here - for a generic medication). If the pharmaceutical companies are not actively enga
It's likely the PRICE, not the cost (Score:2)
Just how many Martin Shkrelis are there in the (supposedly) (legal) drug business?
Plenty. It's because we allow sociopaths to run companies. Sociopaths should be banned from all management positions, should be outlawed under pain of horrible death from having any power over any finances. They should be permitted, under heavy surveillance, to work flipping burgers at McDonalds or cleaning streets, but they should never ever be put in a position where they can affect a market or a pension fund or any significant transaction, and if they're caught trying to fuck around with their coworkers,
The question to ask... (Score:2)
The average drug approved under the Orphan Drug Act of 1983 (ODA), which governs rare disease approval, costs $118,820 per year. Assuming a similar cost, if a single drug were approved under the ODA for 10% of rare diseases, the total would exceed $350 billion annually
In this chain of healthcare, who is making the money?
To be more precise, who is making a killing?
It's a fact that some entity (cabal) is making big cash, but find it hard to come to terms that this cabal or cabals are profiteering over the misery of others in these United States.
Nonsense (Score:2)
What's threatening the US health care system is putting profit ahead of lives.
Good luck. You poor saps are going to need a lot of it.
No LIMITS (Score:2)
Not just "rare" diseases (Score:2)
The cost of Sovaldi and Daklinza (used together) to treat Hepatitis C (which infects 3.5-5 million Americans), is $336,000 for the 24-week course of treatment. $1000 for each pill. The cure rate of Sovaldi and Daklinza is approximately 90%. The same drugs in India cost about $4 per pill.
Hepatitis C currently kills more Americans than any other infectious disease.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/rele... [cdc.gov]
The US subsidizes healthcare for the rest of the w (Score:2)
A little known secret: Most countries' governments arbitrarily set the price of drugs and medical devices during negotiations and force pharma and medical device manufactures to sell it at a loss (or simply not have access to that market). To make up for the R&D and marketing, they have to jack the price up in the US to make up the loss. http://www.ibtimes.com/how-us-... [ibtimes.com]
With the upcoming collapse of Obamacare, the rest of the world should be afraid of the US doing the same to the drug and med device c
"and there is no U.S. governmental equivalent of.. (Score:1)
I'm shocked the drug companies are so greedy (Score:2)
We all know these drugs have an insane markup. The drug companies are getting rick because they set astronomical prices for drugs the might help people, even a little. And they get it because insurance is forced to pay for it, not individuals who could never come up with the money on an individual basis. We have created the problem by mandating insurance and then letting the drug companies pilfer it blind.
This is just another facet of the problem that drug companies use U.S. public funding for the research