NYC Poised to Ban Firms From Asking Job Candidates About Pay

In a vote this week, the New York City approved legislation that will ban employers from asking job applicants about what they make in their current or past job and could have far-reaching consequences beyond the city as employers try to standardize their practices. From a report: "This bill will go a long way in addressing wage disparities women -- and particularly women of color -- face," said Public Advocate Letitia James, who sponsored the measure. White women in New York earn on average 84 percent of what white men earn, while Asian women earn 63 percent, black women earn 55 percent and Hispanic women just 46 percent, according to a report from the advocate's office, based on U.S. Census data. Asking about pay in a job interview hurts women who may start from a lower level than male candidates -- an effect that compounds over time. "It perpetuates discrimination," James said. "And it has an effect on their pensions as well."

  • The wage gap myth continues... (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    While I do agree that questioning pay should be banned, I really wish they would stop with the "Women get paid less than men" myth. Continuing to use it is fake news.

  • Not going to change anything (Score:3)

    by religionofpeas ( 4511805 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @03:25PM (#54193715)

    Just because you don't know what someone made in their previous job doesn't mean that they'll be offered more.

    • Re:Not going to change anything (Score:4, Informative)

      by sinij ( 911942 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @03:29PM (#54193773)
      Actually, this will mostly help people with gaps in employment. As a hiring manager it is fairly typical move to disqualify candidates that previously earned too much out of fear that they will leave shortly. Even if this is not the case and applicant is willing to take a pay cut to get any job.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If they're going to leave shortly perhaps then they're overqualified for the position or your not paying appropriately.

        • >If they're going to leave shortly perhaps then they're overqualified for the position or your not paying appropriately.

          And often the hiring manager has ZERO control or flexibility on what can be offered. People here rarely see the view of the employer or hiring manager. When there are hundreds of applications, previous pay *is* a good indicator of WASTING THE EMPLOYER'S TIME. If they are overqualified and/or were making too much for what you could pay, most of the time (not always) they will not stay

        • Well, yes. Thus the fear that they will leave. So the firm hires a different candidate they imagine will stay longer or work for less.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Revealing your previous salary never, ever helps you. The only things that the company can do with that information all screw you somehow.

        It's pretty normal to give this information in the UK. I've been refusing and it seems to be a useful test to filter out crap companies that aren't able to handle this situation.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Just mandate that the pay be stated upfront in the original job ad. No more trying to guess what an employer is willing to pay without going too high and ruling yourself out of the game or too low from ignorance of (secret) pay rates and ripping yourself off. Just a simple, open, honest statement of what the employer is willing to pay so you can decide upfront whether you want to apply or not.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by skids ( 119237 )

        No, don't you understand? Wasting everybody's time is a moral imperative. How are we supposed to live with ourselves if we don't make people spend over an hour paging through tens of websites to buy a widget? And for a job applicant? You gotta make sure they wear out at least one keyboard before they get in the door.

      • Just mandate that the pay be stated upfront in the original job ad.

        When I advertise for a "programmer", I usually don't have a specific salary in mind. If one applicant is more capable than another, then I will offer more. If I put a low salary range in the ad, the better candidates will not apply. If I put a high range, then I will be flooded with responses from lousy candidates that are not even remotely qualified for that salary.

  • Government butt out (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    There is no need for government to insert itself into a market driven process during a salary negotion between a potential employer and employee. The employee is free to lie about past salaries (no employer will ever release this information). This is yet another example of government overreach and I'm pretty sure the Trump team will crush this under their heel once they hear about it.

    • There is no need for government to insert itself into a market driven process during a salary negotion between a potential employer and employee.

      History shows this to be sometimes false. Often true, yes, but sometimes government needs to step in.

      Usually it isn't individual workers who take actions, it is a group. They form a group called a labor union, and they negotiate wages for the group. Sometimes the government does need to get involved in those cases where the disputes are large. In those cases government needs to step in when the disputes get out of hand.

      Unions have issues, the highest top performers tend to lose some negotiating power, b

  • How do these statistics work? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bluefoxlucid ( 723572 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @03:27PM (#54193733) Journal

    I'm working at a business with low pay--where the average for a programmer is $96k here, programmers make $74k. The same is true of most IT staff, running a good 20%-30% short of the industry median.

    We're also fairly diversified and have chicks and people from all over the world in our staff, and have had folks who speak Russian or obscure Indian dialects as a primary language in prominent technical positions. They're also poorly-paid, although near as I can tell we all have about the same salary.

    It seems like a form of posturing: we don't want to pay salaries, so we create a perception of ... something. We're a good place to work because of something something benefits diversity open-door-policy.

    Are these studies by industry, region, experience, and business? Do we say that black women earn 55% as much as white men, or do we say that black women at business X in job Y earn 55% as much as white men in business X at job Y? What happens if business X mostly hires white men for job Y, and business X' hires a higher proportion of black and asian women for job Y but also pays like shit even if you're a white man?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      I'm working at a business with low pay--where the average for a programmer is $96k here, programmers make $74k. The same is true of most IT staff, running a good 20%-30% short of the industry median.

      We're also fairly diversified and have chicks and people from all over the world in our staff, and have had folks who speak Russian or obscure Indian dialects as a primary language in prominent technical positions. They're also poorly-paid, although near as I can tell we all have about the same salary.

      It seems like a form of posturing: we don't want to pay salaries, so we create a perception of ... something. We're a good place to work because of something something benefits diversity open-door-policy.

      Are these studies by industry, region, experience, and business? Do we say that black women earn 55% as much as white men, or do we say that black women at business X in job Y earn 55% as much as white men in business X at job Y? What happens if business X mostly hires white men for job Y, and business X' hires a higher proportion of black and asian women for job Y but also pays like shit even if you're a white man?

      That doesn't work. Recruiters will successfully poach someone getting underpaid or unhappy. So, it seems like you're unhappy about getting underpaid.

      Competition is why people earn what they earn what they earn. Your employer cannot get away with paying you $x when employer B will pay you $(x+y). At a statistical level, maybe race and gender matters but on a personal level there are too many variations [bbc.com].

    • If you pay less, you get less. I worked for a company that had about 20 programmers making $30k in the heart of Silicon Valley. How did we do it? We hired kids straight out of high school and trained them as code monkeys, to whip up Javascript or throw-away Perl scripts. Most of our projects were quick one-off stuff, and when we did need to maintain something for the long term we had one of our "real" programmers clean it up. This actually worked amazingly well, and the company was profitable for years

  • What about the First Amendment?

    • Female candidates are about to become a protected class...

    • >> What about the First Amendment?

      You are green, grasshopper. Look up "protected classes" and then do some research on the hoops HR and interviewers have to jump through to avoid being sued. Long story short, there's not much "first amendment" left if you're a company/target of any size.

      • Oh, there is plenty of "wiggle room" for creative hiring questions that expose weaknesses in "protected class" applicants. It is just a riduculous hurdle to jump over, and does nothing to stop anything.

        "We like our employees to _________, are you willing?" Where _______ is an innocuous question on the surface, but also lets you know the answer to a forbidden question by assumption.

        Prohibited speech doesn't solve the problem to someone who is determined. It just makes it harder to have legitimate questions a

  • Why do they care? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've never understood why someone's current salary is important to an employer. A job pays what the job is worth and the skill set the candidate brings to the table. It should not pay based on what someone is currently making as there is no relationship.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It sets a low bar. Employers generally want to pay as little as possible, so if they know how low a candidate is willing to go, they can offer only a marginal raise above that level.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by skids ( 119237 )

        Prediction: employers who yell the loudest about this restriction will be the ones with the most aggressive market-segregation strategies preventing you from getting a simple or even ballpark price quote without extensive interaction with a VAR partner.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They ask because information is power. They now know what your basis for negotiation is while you don't know theirs. If you number is well below what they were thinking they'll low-ball you. If it is too high they'll still offer what they were going to. It's the same reason some places I've worked asked you not to discuss raises with co-workers. The less information you have to benchmark the better position the company is in.

    • Because there's generally a pay range for that position. It's actually pretty rare for an open position to be something like "$90K a year, no wiggle room". It's more likely to be something like "$80-95K a year, depending on experience".

      And if they know you were making, say, $75K at your last job, maybe they'll offer you something in the lower range, because while it's still more money to you, it's less money that they have to offer.

  • If so, then the bias will be reintroduced, unless the applicants do their homework ahead of time an ask for the higher salary.

  • Pay negotiations still have to happen (Score:4, Interesting)

    by captaindomon ( 870655 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @03:31PM (#54193803)
    So what? Pay negotiations still want to happen. "I can't ask you what you make now. Ok, next question: Is our offer of $100k acceptable? No? What would you consider an acceptable offer?"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's how it should happen.

      • That's how it should happen.

        And that's definitely not how it happens. Businesses by and large no longer negotiate. At least, big businesses. They know what they're going to pay and that's it. There is no discussion. If you ask for more, they will simply say no (speaking from experience). HR has a schedule: job title X with Y years of experience and Z tenure gets salary Alpha, and that's an end of it. They do this specifically to avoid discrimination lawsuits. If women in the company have lower average salaries than men, it's i

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      You could have pay tiers and place people in them based on their experience. If the criteria is objective then it hopefully doesn't favour anyone. From what I can tell Canadian Government positions try to do this.

  • "Asking about pay in a job interview hurts women who may start from a lower level than male candidates -- an effect that compounds over time."

    Really?
    You're telling me WOMEN have never heard of 'lying'?

  • Targeting the wrong discrimination (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Friday April 07, 2017 @03:56PM (#54194007)

    "...Asian women earn 63 percent, black women earn 55 percent and Hispanic women just 46 percent."

    Reading this, it seems that racial discrimination is a larger problem than gender discrimination.

    Unfortunately, it's no easier to hide skin color than it is gender. Regardless, all forms of discrimination should end.

    • On that point, if you reverse the scenario, the few Hispanic women that can be found in Asia probably make a lot more than Asian women.

      And it isn't the fact that Hispanic women are more favored in Asia. It's just the fact that if you (or your family) crosses an ocean to get somewhere, you're probably way ahead of the curve in terms of wealth, connections, or education than the poor local illiterate girl who comes from a local farming family, or the local slums, of an adjacent country.

    • Sure, go find a maid or a manicurist who doesn't speak English the next time you need you need medical treatment or other professional consulting, discriminating against people on the basis of intelligence and qualifications is not just. You're not even thinking about the meager wages that mentally disabled people get because you are so full of hate!
  • Sorry - I've only ever worked for private companies in the tech industry for the past twenty years. What is this "pension" you speak of?

  • So ... (Score:1)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    ... this means we won't get to look at Trump's tax return?

  • Big deal.

    Get back to me with numbers based on Group X makes Y% of Group Z for the same job description and experience level and then we can start to worry about corrective measures.

  • "It perpetuates discrimination," James said. "And it has an effect on their pensions as well."

    Now I know they're blowing smoke up my ass. Pensions? What pensions? I've heard of this mythical beast. I've never seen it. Boomers got pensions. I'm Gen-X. The pensions were gone, gone gone by the time I entered the workforce.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      I think they meant it as a general term for "retirement"; if you don't fixate specifically on pension in the traditional sense, it's a true statement. If they're contributing x% of a lower salary, that's worse than x% of a higher salary. If there's a company match, it's a function of salary as well.

      • >"If there's a company match, it's a function of salary as well."

        Um, no. Most employers around here, including mine, match a flat amount of DOLLARS and has nothing to do with % of pay.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

          Hm. I don't know where "here" is for you, but I stand partially corrected. I've only ever heard of percentage matches, and never encountered or heard of a dollar match. But you learn something every day.

  • Pensions?

