NYC Poised to Ban Firms From Asking Job Candidates About Pay (bloomberg.com) 78
In a vote this week, the New York City approved legislation that will ban employers from asking job applicants about what they make in their current or past job and could have far-reaching consequences beyond the city as employers try to standardize their practices. From a report: "This bill will go a long way in addressing wage disparities women -- and particularly women of color -- face," said Public Advocate Letitia James, who sponsored the measure. White women in New York earn on average 84 percent of what white men earn, while Asian women earn 63 percent, black women earn 55 percent and Hispanic women just 46 percent, according to a report from the advocate's office, based on U.S. Census data. Asking about pay in a job interview hurts women who may start from a lower level than male candidates -- an effect that compounds over time. "It perpetuates discrimination," James said. "And it has an effect on their pensions as well."
The wage gap myth continues... (Score:2, Informative)
While I do agree that questioning pay should be banned, I really wish they would stop with the "Women get paid less than men" myth. Continuing to use it is fake news.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
https://hired.com/gender-wage-... [hired.com]
Thank you for posting that. The key elements from that report are clear to most:
First, what is the pay disparity:
Our data shows that 63% of the time women receive lower salary offers than men for the same job at the same company. This figure has improved slightly from 69% since our 2016 report. On average, women are paid 4% less than male applicants for the same role
Then look up the negotiation of wages:
When examining our candidates’ preferred salaries, we discovered that for 69% of the roles for which both a man and a woman were given an initial offer, women set their preferred salary less than men. Women asked for an average of 4% less than men.
The pay disparity is almost entirely (but not quite entirely) due to men asking for more money, and women asking for less money.
There are plenty of books on the subject like "Women Don't Ask" and "Nice Girls Don't Get The Corner Office", but the studies they cite show that men are about 8x more likely to ask for money during salary negotiations, and when t
Re: The wage gap myth continues... (Score:4, Insightful)
Pretending to have a convesation with yourself does not help you prove your point.
While the gender-based unexaplained wage gap may be as low as 3%-7% in the U.S., the larger part, that which is explained by what positions people are working, is widely recognized an an indicator of hiring bias. Whether it's unequal pay for equal work or unequal opportunity for equal qualifications, it is still a problem that compounds on itself over a lifetime. The wage gap stat represents both factors.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, there's an immense hiring bias in nursing, teaching, garbage collection, lobster fishing, and ice road trucking.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
It is a myth. They don't compare apples to apples. They compare an entire demographic to another entire demographic without taking into consideration the different jobs and career choices. Its like saying a female janitor makes less than a Fortune 10 CEO. Well, no shit.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-wage-gap-myth-that-wont-die-1443654408
Re: (Score:2)
By the way they measure Pay gap, we need to start locking up a lot more women!!! After all they are only about 3% of the prison population. Obvious Sexism!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sorry, but there's an entire political ideology that believes that if it makes gas cheap, CO2's properties magically change, so I'm not interested in those who weight their subjective ideologies higher than objective reality.
Re: (Score:2)
But if everyone lies, doing so just keeps you at relative par- the problems with it still exist.
Re: (Score:2)
There's no reason why everybody would have to the lie by the same percentage.
Re: (Score:2)
So you both lie by 5K- you might be better off percentage wise, but the gap is still the same. And you're assuming everyone realizes they need to do this.
I don't know if this action is the right answer, but lying about your wage isn't sufficient (and could be used as grounds for an at fault firing later).
Re: (Score:2)
In my 3rd world country, asking for current pay is forbidden.
Not going to change anything (Score:3)
Just because you don't know what someone made in their previous job doesn't mean that they'll be offered more.
Re:Not going to change anything (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
If they're going to leave shortly perhaps then they're overqualified for the position or your not paying appropriately.
Re: (Score:2)
>If they're going to leave shortly perhaps then they're overqualified for the position or your not paying appropriately.
And often the hiring manager has ZERO control or flexibility on what can be offered. People here rarely see the view of the employer or hiring manager. When there are hundreds of applications, previous pay *is* a good indicator of WASTING THE EMPLOYER'S TIME. If they are overqualified and/or were making too much for what you could pay, most of the time (not always) they will not stay
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Revealing your previous salary never, ever helps you. The only things that the company can do with that information all screw you somehow.
It's pretty normal to give this information in the UK. I've been refusing and it seems to be a useful test to filter out crap companies that aren't able to handle this situation.
Re: (Score:1)
Just mandate that the pay be stated upfront in the original job ad. No more trying to guess what an employer is willing to pay without going too high and ruling yourself out of the game or too low from ignorance of (secret) pay rates and ripping yourself off. Just a simple, open, honest statement of what the employer is willing to pay so you can decide upfront whether you want to apply or not.
Re: (Score:3)
No, don't you understand? Wasting everybody's time is a moral imperative. How are we supposed to live with ourselves if we don't make people spend over an hour paging through tens of websites to buy a widget? And for a job applicant? You gotta make sure they wear out at least one keyboard before they get in the door.
Re: (Score:2)
Just mandate that the pay be stated upfront in the original job ad.
When I advertise for a "programmer", I usually don't have a specific salary in mind. If one applicant is more capable than another, then I will offer more. If I put a low salary range in the ad, the better candidates will not apply. If I put a high range, then I will be flooded with responses from lousy candidates that are not even remotely qualified for that salary.
Government butt out (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
There is no need for government to insert itself into a market driven process during a salary negotion between a potential employer and employee.
History shows this to be sometimes false. Often true, yes, but sometimes government needs to step in.
Usually it isn't individual workers who take actions, it is a group. They form a group called a labor union, and they negotiate wages for the group. Sometimes the government does need to get involved in those cases where the disputes are large. In those cases government needs to step in when the disputes get out of hand.
Unions have issues, the highest top performers tend to lose some negotiating power, b
How do these statistics work? (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm working at a business with low pay--where the average for a programmer is $96k here, programmers make $74k. The same is true of most IT staff, running a good 20%-30% short of the industry median.
We're also fairly diversified and have chicks and people from all over the world in our staff, and have had folks who speak Russian or obscure Indian dialects as a primary language in prominent technical positions. They're also poorly-paid, although near as I can tell we all have about the same salary.
It seems like a form of posturing: we don't want to pay salaries, so we create a perception of
... something. We're a good place to work because of something something benefits diversity open-door-policy.
Are these studies by industry, region, experience, and business? Do we say that black women earn 55% as much as white men, or do we say that black women at business X in job Y earn 55% as much as white men in business X at job Y? What happens if business X mostly hires white men for job Y, and business X' hires a higher proportion of black and asian women for job Y but also pays like shit even if you're a white man?
Re: (Score:3)
I'm working at a business with low pay--where the average for a programmer is $96k here, programmers make $74k. The same is true of most IT staff, running a good 20%-30% short of the industry median.
We're also fairly diversified and have chicks and people from all over the world in our staff, and have had folks who speak Russian or obscure Indian dialects as a primary language in prominent technical positions. They're also poorly-paid, although near as I can tell we all have about the same salary.
It seems like a form of posturing: we don't want to pay salaries, so we create a perception of
... something. We're a good place to work because of something something benefits diversity open-door-policy.
Are these studies by industry, region, experience, and business? Do we say that black women earn 55% as much as white men, or do we say that black women at business X in job Y earn 55% as much as white men in business X at job Y? What happens if business X mostly hires white men for job Y, and business X' hires a higher proportion of black and asian women for job Y but also pays like shit even if you're a white man?
That doesn't work. Recruiters will successfully poach someone getting underpaid or unhappy. So, it seems like you're unhappy about getting underpaid.
Competition is why people earn what they earn what they earn. Your employer cannot get away with paying you $x when employer B will pay you $(x+y). At a statistical level, maybe race and gender matters but on a personal level there are too many variations [bbc.com].
Re: (Score:3)
If you pay less, you get less. I worked for a company that had about 20 programmers making $30k in the heart of Silicon Valley. How did we do it? We hired kids straight out of high school and trained them as code monkeys, to whip up Javascript or throw-away Perl scripts. Most of our projects were quick one-off stuff, and when we did need to maintain something for the long term we had one of our "real" programmers clean it up. This actually worked amazingly well, and the company was profitable for years
One thought...... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Female candidates are about to become a protected class...
Re: (Score:2)
You are green, grasshopper. Look up "protected classes" and then do some research on the hoops HR and interviewers have to jump through to avoid being sued. Long story short, there's not much "first amendment" left if you're a company/target of any size.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, there is plenty of "wiggle room" for creative hiring questions that expose weaknesses in "protected class" applicants. It is just a riduculous hurdle to jump over, and does nothing to stop anything.
"We like our employees to _________, are you willing?" Where _______ is an innocuous question on the surface, but also lets you know the answer to a forbidden question by assumption.
Prohibited speech doesn't solve the problem to someone who is determined. It just makes it harder to have legitimate questions a
Why do they care? (Score:2, Insightful)
I've never understood why someone's current salary is important to an employer. A job pays what the job is worth and the skill set the candidate brings to the table. It should not pay based on what someone is currently making as there is no relationship.
Re: (Score:1)
It sets a low bar. Employers generally want to pay as little as possible, so if they know how low a candidate is willing to go, they can offer only a marginal raise above that level.
Re: (Score:2)
Prediction: employers who yell the loudest about this restriction will be the ones with the most aggressive market-segregation strategies preventing you from getting a simple or even ballpark price quote without extensive interaction with a VAR partner.
Re: (Score:1)
They ask because information is power. They now know what your basis for negotiation is while you don't know theirs. If you number is well below what they were thinking they'll low-ball you. If it is too high they'll still offer what they were going to. It's the same reason some places I've worked asked you not to discuss raises with co-workers. The less information you have to benchmark the better position the company is in.
Re: (Score:1)
Because there's generally a pay range for that position. It's actually pretty rare for an open position to be something like "$90K a year, no wiggle room". It's more likely to be something like "$80-95K a year, depending on experience".
And if they know you were making, say, $75K at your last job, maybe they'll offer you something in the lower range, because while it's still more money to you, it's less money that they have to offer.
Can they still ask how much pay you require? (Score:1)
Pay negotiations still have to happen (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
That's how it should happen.
Re: (Score:3)
That's how it should happen.
And that's definitely not how it happens. Businesses by and large no longer negotiate. At least, big businesses. They know what they're going to pay and that's it. There is no discussion. If you ask for more, they will simply say no (speaking from experience). HR has a schedule: job title X with Y years of experience and Z tenure gets salary Alpha, and that's an end of it. They do this specifically to avoid discrimination lawsuits. If women in the company have lower average salaries than men, it's i
Re: (Score:2)
bullshit (Score:2)
"Asking about pay in a job interview hurts women who may start from a lower level than male candidates -- an effect that compounds over time."
Really?
You're telling me WOMEN have never heard of 'lying'?
Targeting the wrong discrimination (Score:3)
"...Asian women earn 63 percent, black women earn 55 percent and Hispanic women just 46 percent."
Reading this, it seems that racial discrimination is a larger problem than gender discrimination.
Unfortunately, it's no easier to hide skin color than it is gender. Regardless, all forms of discrimination should end.
Re: (Score:2)
On that point, if you reverse the scenario, the few Hispanic women that can be found in Asia probably make a lot more than Asian women.
And it isn't the fact that Hispanic women are more favored in Asia. It's just the fact that if you (or your family) crosses an ocean to get somewhere, you're probably way ahead of the curve in terms of wealth, connections, or education than the poor local illiterate girl who comes from a local farming family, or the local slums, of an adjacent country.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
No, but you can ask what the pay is, XORed with a randomly-generated number known only to the answerer.
What's a "pension"? (Score:2)
So ... (Score:1)
Group X makes Y% of Group Z (Score:2)
Big deal.
Get back to me with numbers based on Group X makes Y% of Group Z for the same job description and experience level and then we can start to worry about corrective measures.
Drafty nether regions (Score:2)
"It perpetuates discrimination," James said. "And it has an effect on their pensions as well."
Now I know they're blowing smoke up my ass. Pensions? What pensions? I've heard of this mythical beast. I've never seen it. Boomers got pensions. I'm Gen-X. The pensions were gone, gone gone by the time I entered the workforce.
Re: (Score:2)
I think they meant it as a general term for "retirement"; if you don't fixate specifically on pension in the traditional sense, it's a true statement. If they're contributing x% of a lower salary, that's worse than x% of a higher salary. If there's a company match, it's a function of salary as well.
Re: (Score:2)
>"If there's a company match, it's a function of salary as well."
Um, no. Most employers around here, including mine, match a flat amount of DOLLARS and has nothing to do with % of pay.
Re: (Score:2)
Hm. I don't know where "here" is for you, but I stand partially corrected. I've only ever heard of percentage matches, and never encountered or heard of a dollar match. But you learn something every day.
Wait (Score:2)