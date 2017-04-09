Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


United States Communications Government Security

US Hacker Sets Off 156 Sirens At Midnight (dallasnews.com) 22

Posted by EditorDavid from the messing-with-Texas dept.
"I had the displeasure of being awoken at midnight to the sounds of civil-defense/air-raid sirens," writes very-long-time Slashdot reader SigIO, blaming "some schmuck with a twisted sense of humor." The Dallas News reports: Rocky Vaz, director of Dallas' Office of Emergency Management, said that all 156 of the city's sirens were activated more than a dozen times... Dallas officials blame computer hacking for setting off emergency sirens throughout the city early Saturday... It took until about 1:20 a.m. to silence them for good because the emergency system had to be deactivated. The system remained shut down Saturday while crews safeguarded it from another hack.

The city has figured out how the emergency system was compromised and is working to prevent it from happening again, he said... The city said the system should be restored Sunday or Monday.
City officials reported 4,400 calls to their 9-1-1 emergency phone number in the first four hours of Saturday morning, with over 800 occurring in that first 15 minutes when all 156 sirens started going off simultaneously.

  • Maybe not what it seems... (Score:3)

    by shaitand ( 626655 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @12:54AM (#54200851) Journal
    There have been recent reports of problems with the Dallas 911 infrastructure causing hold times and delays which resulted in deaths. This may have been an attempt to further highlight the problems.

  • City full of Stupid (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    City officials reported 4,400 calls to their 9-1-1 emergency phone number in the first four hours of Saturday morning, with over 800 occurring in that first 15 minutes when all 156 sirens started going off simultaneously.

    People, people, people, when the emergency sirens are sounding, the authorities already know about the emergency. You don't need to call 9-1-1 to tell them about it, really.

    People are so incredibly stupid.

  • Let me guess (Score:3)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @12:59AM (#54200869)

    Let me guess, SQL injection strikes again?

  • No up to date firewall? (Score:3)

    by ITRambo ( 1467509 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @01:00AM (#54200875)
    I've seen municipal systems that were set up years ago without any hardware firewalls, just Windows XP. They ignored my advice to harden the systems. It's alarming that towns are not fully proactive about their municipal Internet-of-things. This alarm system in Dallas is simply mischief that points out the flaws in one system. Other systems, some critical to a town's functioning, are still vulnerable. Politicians are mostly dumbasses that run on ideas, but once in office are dumbfounded, dazed and confused., on all levels of government.

    • On the one hand, you have a low-damage attack that has happened once in a few decades. On the other, you have the real cost of continually upgrading and hardening (and re-hardening) a system over those few decades, taking funding away from other public programs.

      As a taxpayer, I'm okay with risking an unscheduled wakeup, if it means my local high school gets an arts program. As a security expert, I'm still okay with the low risk of leaving such vulnerabilities open, as long as they aren't able to be used as

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ogdenk ( 712300 )

        If it only costs them $800 to properly secure the civil defense alarms.... that won't buy your HS an arts program and they should lock it down. And when these alarms go off, we don't want people desensitized to them. It means get in your bomb shelter.

        The last thing you want is to get nuked and have these alarms disabled beforehand. Few survivors beats no survivors.

  • John would call Bob on the POTS and they would talk. At the end of the chat Bob would activate the local siren.
    Over the years the siren staff would get to know the other staff and no false calls and fake orders could occur.

    • ...Until John gets fired, and he calls Bob from the parking lot saying there's an unscheduled federal readiness inspection, including a response test.

      Every system is vulnerable. The only difference is the attack vector.

  • Having in the past been "one of those weird people interested in warning sirens as a hobby", I have a fair bit of knowledge to how insecure their control systems actually are, and thus how trivially easy it is to compromise them. Although security is slowly improving, a lot of older siren systems are controlled using unencrypted analog radio signals transmitting standard DTMF (telephone-type) tones. For a malicious person, it is shockingly easy for them to turn on an off-the-shelf police scanner, find the f

