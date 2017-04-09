Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Bitcoin Exchange Sues Wells Fargo Over Massive Wire Transfer Suspension

Posted by EditorDavid from the off-the-wire dept.
An anonymous reader quotes this report from the cryptocurrency news site Bitcoin.com: Bitfinex, on Wednesday, filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo for suspending its outgoing U.S. dollars wire transfers. In addition to "a preliminary and permanent injunction against Wells Fargo," the exchange is seeking compensatory damages in excess of $75,000 and any additional relief the court may deem fair as well as a jury trial for the case... The court document states that Bitfinex is a customer of four Taiwan-based banks but is not itself a customer of Wells Fargo. However, its banks in Taiwan use Wells Fargo as a correspondent bank to process U.S. dollar wire transfers, which is a normal practice in cross-border payments.
"So far, close to US$180M in funds is locked up in Wells Fargo accounts," writes The Merkle, "with no clear path to a resolution in sight." But a Bitfinex representative on social media pointed out that "Funds are not frozen," adding that Wells Fargo is just a correspondent bank, and "They have chosen to block wire transfers between us and our customers which we are challenging in court."

Another post from BFX_Brandon states that "If we allow them to simply flip a switch and disrupt business, then there becomes a precedence in the Bitcoin industry beyond just Bitfinex, so we believe it is the appropriate time to take action."

  • From fake accounts, to reorganizing deposits to come after payments so they charge outrageous penalties, to arbitrarily changing 30+ year old account agreements so that they can charge exorbitant "fees" for something that costs them absolutely nothing.

    I recall historically when Wells Fargo meant security, safety for your funds. Now it's just a cover-up for highway robbery.

  • Can't they settle with their clients in BTC?

  • Credit unions (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @04:25PM (#54203039)
    Unless you have a net worth in the 8 figures, you really shouldn't ever do business with a for-profit bank in the US. They'll fuck you, hard. Credit unions are for normal people in the US.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Thinking of the future, it's wise to build a relationship with my bank. After all, I'm a temporarily-embarrassed millionaire. /s

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Thinking of the future, this is a real warning of the dangers of a cashless society, when only corporations will decide whether you can access any product or service no matter how cheap, not even charity all transactions to or from you blocked. Need a lawyer when you are cut off in a cash less society, good luck, you have better chance of living for ever by sitting in a bath tube with a blow drier, a box of razor blades and you head bellow water level.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
      This.. a thousand times.
    • Yup. Also, if you're worried about ATM availability, you can withdraw free from almost all other credit union ATMs, and even 7-eleven stores.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by murdocj ( 543661 )

      Not really. My bank doesn't screw me. Obviously you are dealing with the wrong banks.

      • Capital One (formerly ING Direct, formerly Orange) has yet to screw me. But I'm ready to jump ship when that day comes.

  • Better headline (Score:5, Funny)

    by fibonacci8 ( 260615 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @04:41PM (#54203101)
    Rival money laundering groups don't see eye to eye.

  • Good luck (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When the American Bank wants your money, they can just steal it, knowing fully well that their government will keep their backs. There is an easy solution: never ever do business with American banks or financial institutes, and generally, if you keep the U.S. out of your business, you will fare the better.

  • I know a bit about wire transfers but have no idea what a 'correspondent bank' is, or how funds can be locked up without being frozen. What exactly is the problem here? Furthermore, why is an injunction being sought? Is it an 'affirmative action' type injunction, to compel Wells Fargo to process the transfers? I could read the article but the summary shouldn't be so impenetrable.

  • the price of bitcoin has recovered around $300 since March 25th, however this is only because people have no way to get money out of bitfinex except to buy bitcoins. there are complaints about delayed withdrawals from multiple users who tried to withdraw just before the price run up http://i.imgur.com/O7IWseg.png [imgur.com]

  • ... all the "Wells Fargo, Bitfinex, Taiwan-based, The Merkle, BFX_Brandon" references are pseudonyms and stuff.

