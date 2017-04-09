Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Spotify Executive Chris Bevington Dies In Stockholm Attack (variety.com) 213

Posted by EditorDavid from the sorrow-in-Sweden dept.
"On Friday, four people were killed and about 15 more were injured when a truck plowed through a shopping area in the heart of Sweden's capital," reports Variety. One of the four victims was Chris Bevington, an executive at Spotify. An anonymous reader writes: "The British 41-year-old had served as Spotify's director of global partnerships/business development, working from Stockholm," reports Variety. The streaming service's founder, Daniel Ek, confirmed the news with a Facebook post on Sunday. "Chris has been a member of our band for over five years. He has had a great impact on not just the business but on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him. There are no words for how missed he will be or for how sad we all are to have lost him like this."

  • Leftisy government (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    His death can be directly attributed to our leftish governments politics. Letting hoards of violent persons into our country under the demise "refugees welcome". Its making me sick. Our police force lacks 10.000 men. Our socialist government is letting this happen. They have blood on their hands

    • Re: Leftisy government (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is why we will go to the UK in the future, but avoid Sweden and the invaded territory of Europe. They have made themselves into a violent third world shithole and committed suicide.

    • Are you even Swedish? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 09, 2017 @11:24PM (#54204533)

      The current party is the one that put the breaks on letting refugees in and making the asylum process stricter. The guy who committed the attack was denied asylum. The previous party that was in power, which was center-right, was the one that was turning a blind eye towards unskilled immigrants arriving for years. I suspect they will try to speed up the process of deported failed asylum seekers and keeping a closer watch on them going forward.

      Some shitty people took advantage of the Syrian refugee crisis expecting they'd make it into a top European country and either be accepted despite not being Syrian or be able to get away with lying about it, and live the good life on welfare and a few extremists as well for the purpose of carrying out attacks. Europe really wasn't ready for it, did not have a strong defense on its outer border (and still doesn't, it's likely impossible to guard all possible entry points), the laws they had in place were built around handling a much smaller number of refugees in a more controlled manner. Most countries have since adapted, the number of refugees arriving has dropped dramatically, but they're still trying to figure out what to do with the ones they have and deporting the failed asylum seekers. Once the war is over in Syria, the refugees will be sent back as European countries have done with refugees from other countries that are now safe. Yeah, I'm sure some will slip through the cracks for awhile until they're caught, same shit happens in almost every major country though.

      Europe has never been heaven. There are often some difficult issues going on, countries adapt to them through the normal political process and don't need to go apeshit fourth reich like the far right thinks is the only way to handle things.

      • Re: Are you even Swedish? (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You are fucking insane.

        It is an invasion. They will never go. Why the hell would they give up welfare, free phones, free homes, and immunity from prosecution for sex crimes? It's paradise, and the 72 virgins are blonde and speak German, Swedish, and English.

        There will be another genocide in Europe, and it will be conducted under the banner of diversity, and sanctioned through the implementation of political Islam.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

          It is an invasion. They will never go. It is an invasion. They will never go. Why the hell would they give up welfare, free phones, free homes, and immunity from prosecution for sex crimes?

          Stop drinking the kool-aid. First of all it's not up to their choice. What OP was saying is that the way asylums work is that they're not eternal. People fleeing a war are given asylum until the war ends, after which it's revoked and they're returned to their country of origin. They're not given a choice in the matter. Se

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by theM_xl ( 760570 )

            It didn't happen when the caliphate had vast standing armies because we had vast standing armies of our own. It's not called the Battle of Vienna because everyone got together and talked about their feelings and sang kumbaya.

            What you're saying about asylum is how it's SUPPOSED to work, not how it's working NOW. Which wouldn't be a problem if the EU was actually trying to fix the situation, but they seem to be as dangerously naieve as you are being.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Bongo ( 13261 )

            While I don't agree with the earlier post, I don't think we can go the other way either and simply claim there's no danger, because in essence, these things can't be predicted -- the problem is that nobody knows how far political islam will spread. And because it can't be predicted, people fear the unknown. Predicting it will never happen only stokes the fears of those who feel like it is happening but being ignored.

            There are many countries which turned into basket cases. North Korea, Lebanon, Zimbabwe.

            And

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by rtb61 ( 674572 )

            It seems you feel safe and you give not one crap about victims. The problem is no vetting was done so a whole range of hardened criminals was let through along with the refugees. Thousands of criminals, who will commit tens of thousands of crime, rape, murder, theft, and you don't seem to give one crap about the victims.

            Refugees should never have been allowed out of camps. Once they are vetted and achieve migrant status than it is OK, prior to that it is stupid and actually consequences on the ground has p

      • Re:Are you even Swedish? (Score:4, Informative)

        by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @05:38AM (#54205447) Homepage

        The current party is the one that put the breaks on letting refugees in and making the asylum process stricter.

        Bullshit. All the other parties including the one in government right now have worked together to exclude the one anti-immigration party (Sverigedemokraterna, 12.86% of the vote) from gaining any political power. The only reason they slowed down a little was because the system was about to collapse under the immigration pressure. Essentially, as long as SD have <50% they'll pretend it's not there and vote the way that would have a majority without them. Right now they're polling at ~18%, with attacks like these they'll probably get even bigger.

  • Had he been a Rust programmer he'd still be alive. (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 09, 2017 @09:50PM (#54204169)

    He'd be safe in his basement, covered in Cheeto dust.

    Damn you society! Why must you hate on Rust!?! Another life taken!!!!

  • That really makes a difference..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Sorry he was killed, but some Spotify exec dying is very minor news. What did the three other people do for a living?

      • Presumably, they did not work for companies fighting tooth and nail to keep the borders open.

        It sucks that he died, sucks that they all died. It was, however, predictable (and predicted) and preventable. The last one was too, and the next one will be, and the next, etc.

        So, the red pills will flow. And when one of the victims was not spared despite working for a company that thinks that "diversity is our strength", well, like it or not, but that sort of thing makes the red pills flow that much faster.

  • damn truck (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    if only we could do something about these trucks driving into crowds by themselves for no reason

    oh well guess its hopeless

  • I loves the Religion of Peace! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 09, 2017 @09:59PM (#54204217)

    You have been visited by the islamic truck of tolerance!

    Honk Honk!

  • Fake news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    People are claiming this to justify their anti-Islam positions. Talking about this is racist.

    • Racism is something different (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @11:27PM (#54204545) Homepage Journal

      People are claiming this to justify their anti-Islam positions. Talking about this is racist.

      No, it's not. Liberals need to stop name calling and get a clue:

      RACISM IS NOT DEFINED AS "SOMETHING THAT DISAGREES WITH THE LEFT!"

      We CAN talk about issues without being racist, holding racist beliefs, or being prejudiced.

      Grow the fuck up and have adult conversations.

      It seems that many terrorist attacks in recent years have come from Muslims. This might be a false perception because of media bias, so

      1) Does anyone have strong statistical evidence that the problem is Islam, and not a different common feature?

      2) Would it make sense to bar entry to the US from certain world areas?

      3) Would it make sense to put Muslims under enhanced scrutiny domestically?

      As an anecdote to #3, I heard news articles saying that the local Imam in Florida was calling for death to gays [youtube.com] before the nightclub attack. Are such overt calls for violence protected as free speech or freedom of religion, or should we make certain exceptions?

      Discuss. None of these questions is racist, or indicate inherent racism to an intelligent person. (But it might to liberals.)

      • I heard news articles saying that the local [religous leaders] calling for death to gays

        These are not left/right questions, it is a free speech issue and a rascism/protectionism issue. Here in Scandinavia terror spread from the far right is actually a bigger concern, if we look at terror attacks on our soil. These acts of terror are not done by muslims, and by your logic we should start looking harder at the far right and prohibiting their leaders to express themselves in media. We already hinder free speech, and it is helping to some extent to have consequences when you call for the death of

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by trawg ( 308495 )

        You seem to regularly fall for the extremist left wing nutbag douchebag comments every time to take the advantage of writing an otherwise excellent post but using it as a vehicle to basically shit on "liberals".

        Do you think that this is helping? Because to me (as a non-American who, like most of the rest of the world, are just baffled by almost everything that happens there) it seems posts like this just exacerbate the divide and try to frame everything in black and white issues.

        I agree that there are "libe

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        As an anecdote to #3, I heard news articles saying that the local Imam in Florida was calling for death to gays [youtube.com] before the nightclub attack. Are such overt calls for violence protected as free speech or freedom of religion, or should we make certain exceptions?

        So it's ok if a Christian preacher does the same thing, but if an Imam does it it's bad?

        • As an anecdote to #3, I heard news articles saying that the local Imam in Florida was calling for death to gays [youtube.com] before the nightclub attack. Are such overt calls for violence protected as free speech or freedom of religion, or should we make certain exceptions?

          So it's ok if a Christian preacher does the same thing, but if an Imam does it it's bad?

          If a white Christian says something vile, it's just them exercising their right to free speech. If a brown Muslim does the same, the world is ending.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        1) Does anyone have strong statistical evidence that the problem is Islam, and not a different common feature?

        The percentage of terrorists shouting "Allahu akbar". To be more serious though, in unruly areas the border between terrorism, civil war, insurrection, sectarian fighting, war crimes, genocide and general lawlessness is quite blurry so it's hard to give a number everyone will agree on. But in Europe islamic terrorism has been the leading cause [datagraver.com] of terror in the 21st century. And unlike much of the terror of the past, it seems designed to create mass carnage and maximize civilian casualties. Same with the US

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Islam is not a race.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jez9999 ( 618189 )

      Talking about this is racist.

      Nice trolling.

  • Racist (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Great, another excuse for you white nerds to be racist.

    • Re:Racist (Score:5, Informative)

      by Z80a ( 971949 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @11:21PM (#54204529)

      Muslim is not a race.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I don't know, they seem to be pretty eager to put the pedal to the metal.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Islam has nothing to do with Islam!

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by nightfire-unique ( 253895 )

        Muslim is not a race.

        Religion is a choice, of course, and we should all be held to account for the choices and affiliations we make.

        However, I do take issue with your statement, because it implies that there are multiple human "races" when there aren't. There is only one race capable of reading this message: the human race. Skin pigment, country of origin, sex, hair/eye colour, etc., are not determinants. If we can breed, then we're the same race.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Z80a ( 971949 )

          To be a racist, you need to believe there are different races in first place and classify people by those.
          Also "White racist" is a quite terrible statement, as its a racist affirmation by itself.

          • Acknowledging that people look different isn't racist. It only becomes racist when you suggest that for the sole reason of this difference they must have or must not have certain traits. "A is white" isn't racist. "A is white and therefore he must be X" is.

        • Re:Racist (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Shinobi ( 19308 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @12:10AM (#54204695)

          No, Homo Sapiens is a species. There are multiple races, that is, various biological adaptations to different environments etc. Claiming anything else is just ideological indoctrination, no matter if you claim that there's only one race, or that some race is worth more than others.

          There's plenty of evidence for it, like how some races are more or less susceptible to certain health issues, like say being less likely to suffer from Malaria but instead having an 8 times higher risk of contracting diabetes. Or, for another race, increased susceptibility to Malaria and more likely to suffer from clinical depression, but less susceptible to diabetes. There is plenty of biological evidence that proves your ideological imperative wrong.

          As for your statement regarding breeding, you clearly show that you are quite ignorant about biology: Races can interbreed and produce viable offspring. Hell, in some families, you can even have cross-species breeding, though the offspring becomes either completely(Liger, male Mules), or mostly sterile(female mules).

          • Disputable (Score:4, Interesting)

            by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @02:38AM (#54205051)
            There are plenty of evidence that some genetic marker are present in certain population, marking certain population to a greater weakness (or sometime strength) against some sickness. But it is disputable that they mark what you would call biological race, as they lack the physical isolation, do not have very specific karyotyp (even the melanine one) in human it is only a more likelyness to have such karyotyp or even a continuum of various karyotyp. The only subset you may do is possibly morphological, but even for that and for the karyotyp, you do not have specific identifier you can assign 100%, you have a continuum. That is why even if you look at various biological book or source, they usually sidestep the issue of human race, not because of the sociological indication, but simply because there is no easy way to separate and quantify those. And no, even skin color do not work that well (morphological races - would put for example part of india with africa).

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            The problem is that the word "race" encompasses both biological differences and social ones. Even worse, we aren't entirely sure which is which in every case.

            In practice, 90% of what people mean when they say "race" is purely artificial social division.

      • Muslim is not a race.

        You wouldn't know it based on the reaction to the travel ban President Trump tried.

        • What's that got to do with it?

          Oh, you mean there are people who conflate religion with race? Yes, people are stupid, news at 11.

      • Well, if you start arguing that way, then you'll find that there is no racism anywhere because there are no races in the sense racists would assume. The idea of a phenotypical race is considered ill-conceived and plays no substantial role in biology for a long time. Nazi talk about races is pseudo-science and everybody knows it, since the time we're able to map genes.

        But "racism" as it is used nowadays, has nothing to do with races anyway, it's about marginalizing and discriminating minorities, as every edu

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Z80a ( 971949 )

          The problem here is that people that are against muslims are against the religion itself, not the social class or where they did born.
          To be racist by your definition would be to give an OK pass to for example "white" middle class US citizens that converted into the radical islam, which is not the case.

  • This is a nice summary of our times. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by dschiptsov ( 4126095 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @11:28PM (#54204547) Homepage
    Ex-USSR uneducated, radicalized, revanshistic scum is killing people producing innovations in the heart of progressive, liberal Europe.
    • It's older than that, mate, read history. "Barbaric" outsiders have been invading "civilized" areas for as long as cities have existed. And the 'civilized' folks have always talked about it in terms similar to yours, with nothing but disdain up until they are destroyed.

      It's an old cycle.

  • And what about the other three? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by piojo ( 995934 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @11:47PM (#54204625)

    Do care more for this guy than the others because he worked for a tech company? The other three had hobbies, relationships, careers (except the eleven year-old).

    I get that this is a tech news site, but the fact that he worked for a company we've heard of (or that he made a lot of money) does not seem like sufficient cause to care about his death so much more than the other victims.

    • What makes you think we care about his death? He's just as ephemeral as the rest of us.

      But if you do care, one of the two Swedish victims was an 11-year-old girl on her way home from school. The other was a 31-year-old Belgian woman, visiting Stockholm as a tourist. The other Swedish victim isn't described in the article.

      If you care about the perpetrator, since he is a human too, he is a 39-year-old Uzbek man. In 2014, he had applied for a residence permit in Sweden, but last summer the application was

    • Re:And what about the other three? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @04:06AM (#54205231) Homepage

      Do care more for this guy than the others because he worked for a tech company? The other three had hobbies, relationships, careers (except the eleven year-old).

      As far as I know the other three haven't been publicly identified so it's less personal for us with nameless, faceless victims and a whole lot less to say. Not that it really matters who in that it's not a targeted attack like Charlie Hebdo, the victims are just random people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. And that's the problem, so many apologists are still looking for a way we've wronged these people that caused them to become terrorists. But we haven't, we are simply kafir [wikipedia.org] and our disbelief in Allah is our crime.

      There was a documentary here in Norway published quite recently called "The Norwegian Islamist", the main character was just convicted to 9 years in prison for terror recruitment. He had agree to the documentary to show "true Islam" and really gave a good look into his world view, it was simple yet terrifying. The world was divided in two, Muslims and non-Muslims. Nations matters not. Laws matters not. As long as he follows Islam, all is justified. Every other word out of his mouth was inshallah [wikipedia.org], if Allah wills it.

      The Islamic State is the one place on Earth where muslims can live by Allah's laws. Those who oppose the Islamic State oppose Allah, those who oppose Allah must die. He'd publicly applaud terrorists and terrorism, stopping just short of encouraging it in a way that'd be illegal. Basically he'd say something like "praise the brave martyrs in Paris, may Allah open the gates to paradise for you" or something like that. He was sending converts to Iraq/Syria to do "humanitarian aid" and you could just feel the quote marks hanging in the air like a big in-joke.

      I really didn't want to Godwin this post but if you ever wondered how the Nazis managed to justify sending women and children to the gas chambers simply for being Jews then that's exactly how he feels about non-Muslims. It's total war in its purest form, everyone is a legitimate target. And the same goes the other way around, as long as they're martyrs to the cause they're not atrocities. They're not terrorists. They're holy warriors fighting a holy war for Allah and the only thing that matters is to crush your enemies for the glory of Allah. The ultimate in "the ends justify the means".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by robi5 ( 1261542 )

      Not only that. It's always the dead who are widely reported. Injured - not so much. Reading the media, there are the 'critically injured' who are implicitly conveyed as being in a purgatory - either succumbing to their injuries, or leaving the hospital.

      If you think about how many people died in Nice, London etc. and terrorist attacks in general, there's some kind of distribution curve going on. Sure, some of those injured will fully recover. I suppose that, at least as many people who died, if not some mult

  • I'm neither for nor against the concept of the private ownership of portable weapons, but I think this is further proof that the question of relatively easy access to such devices has become irrelevant, at least, in cases where a determined would-be killer, whether ideologically motivated or just plain nuts, is involved. Military-style weapons such as bombs and rapid-fire guns have been used, as well as more cumbersome tools as hand guns and knives, and even implements that you won't normally think of as

  • Slashdot is trying hard.. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by sTERNKERN ( 1290626 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @03:04AM (#54205107)
    to find any link between "news for nerds" and "Your daily news of terror".

