News

Spotify Executive Chris Bevington Dies In Stockholm Attack (variety.com) 83

Posted by EditorDavid from the sorrow-in-Sweden dept.
"On Friday, four people were killed and about 15 more were injured when a truck plowed through a shopping area in the heart of Sweden's capital," reports Variety. One of the four victims was Chris Bevington, an executive at Spotify. An anonymous reader writes: "The British 41-year-old had served as Spotify's director of global partnerships/business development, working from Stockholm," reports Variety. The streaming service's founder, Daniel Ek, confirmed the news with a Facebook post on Sunday. "Chris has been a member of our band for over five years. He has had a great impact on not just the business but on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him. There are no words for how missed he will be or for how sad we all are to have lost him like this."

Spotify Executive Chris Bevington Dies In Stockholm Attack

  • He'd be safe in his basement, covered in Cheeto dust.

    Damn you society! Why must you hate on Rust!?! Another life taken!!!!

  • That really makes a difference..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Sorry he was killed, but some Spotify exec dying is very minor news. What did the three other people do for a living?

      • Presumably, they did not work for companies fighting tooth and nail to keep the borders open.

        It sucks that he died, sucks that they all died. It was, however, predictable (and predicted) and preventable. The last one was too, and the next one will be, and the next, etc.

        So, the red pills will flow. And when one of the victims was not spared despite working for a company that thinks that "diversity is our strength", well, like it or not, but that sort of thing makes the red pills flow that much faster.

  • damn truck (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    if only we could do something about these trucks driving into crowds by themselves for no reason

    oh well guess its hopeless

  • I loves the Religion of Peace! (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You have been visited by the islamic truck of tolerance!

    Honk Honk!

    • Yeah I post twice.
      It's not like someone at Slashdot actually care anything at all about the website anyway. When have they ever managed to do anything good with it?

      Fucking piece of shit Slashdot.
      I have five moderation points and used three of them to mod "politically incorrect" posts +1; insightful and then I wrote a post explaining that posted as AC and the damn site instantly removed my moderation. It used to ask (I don't use preview because it's not my fucking task to HTML format the text, manage l

  • Fake news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    People are claiming this to justify their anti-Islam positions. Talking about this is racist.

    • People are claiming this to justify their anti-Islam positions. Talking about this is racist.

      No, it's not. Liberals need to stop name calling and get a clue:

      RACISM IS NOT DEFINED AS "SOMETHING THAT DISAGREES WITH THE LEFT!"

      We CAN talk about issues without being racist, holding racist beliefs, or being prejudiced.

      Grow the fuck up and have adult conversations.

      It seems that many terrorist attacks in recent years have come from Muslims. This might be a false perception because of media bias, so

      1) Does anyone have strong statistical evidence that the problem is Islam, and not a different common feature?

  • Ex-USSR uneducated, radicalized, revanshistic scum is killing people producing innovations in the heart of progressive, liberal Europe.
    • It's older than that, mate, read history. "Barbaric" outsiders have been invading "civilized" areas for as long as cities have existed. And the 'civilized' folks have always talked about it in terms similar to yours, with nothing but disdain up until they are destroyed.

      It's an old cycle.

  • And what about the other three? (Score:3)

    by piojo ( 995934 ) on Sunday April 09, 2017 @11:47PM (#54204625)

    Do care more for this guy than the others because he worked for a tech company? The other three had hobbies, relationships, careers (except the eleven year-old).

    I get that this is a tech news site, but the fact that he worked for a company we've heard of (or that he made a lot of money) does not seem like sufficient cause to care about his death so much more than the other victims.

    • What makes you think we care about his death? He's just as ephemeral as the rest of us.

      But if you do care, one of the two Swedish victims was an 11-year-old girl on her way home from school. The other was a 31-year-old Belgian woman, visiting Stockholm as a tourist. The other Swedish victim isn't described in the article.

      If you care about the perpetrator, since he is a human too, he is a 39-year-old Uzbek man. In 2014, he had applied for a residence permit in Sweden, but last summer the application was

  • I'm neither for nor against the concept of the private ownership of portable weapons, but I think this is further proof that the question of relatively easy access to such devices has become irrelevant, at least, in cases where a determined would-be killer, whether ideologically motivated or just plain nuts, is involved. Military-style weapons such as bombs and rapid-fire guns have been used, as well as more cumbersome tools as hand guns and knives, and even implements that you won't normally think of as

