American Farmers Are Still Fighting Tractor Software Locks (npr.org) 75
Manufacturers lock consumers into restrictive "user agreements," and inside "there's things like you won't open the case, you won't repair," complains a U.S. advocacy group called The Repair Association. But now the issue is getting some more attention in the American press. An anonymous reader quotes NPR: Modern tractors, essentially, have two keys to make the engine work. One key starts the engine. But because today's tractors are high-tech machines that can steer themselves by GPS, you also need a software key -- to fix the programs that make a tractor run properly. And farmers don't get that key.
"You're paying for the metal but the electronic parts technically you don't own it. They do," says Kyle Schwarting, who plants and harvests fields in southeast Nebraska... "Maybe a gasket or something you can fix, but everything else is computer controlled and so if it breaks down I'm really in a bad spot," Schwarting says. He has to call the dealer. Only dealerships have the software to make those parts work, and it costs hundreds of dollars just to get a service call. Schwarting worries about being broken down in a field, waiting for a dealer to show up with a software key.
The article points out that equipment dealers are using those expensive repair calls to offset slumping tractor sales. But it also reports that eight U.S. states, including Nebraska, Illinois and New York, are still considering bills requiring manufacturers to sell repair software, adding that after Massachusetts passed a similar lar, "car makers started selling repair software."
"You're paying for the metal but the electronic parts technically you don't own it. They do," says Kyle Schwarting, who plants and harvests fields in southeast Nebraska... "Maybe a gasket or something you can fix, but everything else is computer controlled and so if it breaks down I'm really in a bad spot," Schwarting says. He has to call the dealer. Only dealerships have the software to make those parts work, and it costs hundreds of dollars just to get a service call. Schwarting worries about being broken down in a field, waiting for a dealer to show up with a software key.
The article points out that equipment dealers are using those expensive repair calls to offset slumping tractor sales. But it also reports that eight U.S. states, including Nebraska, Illinois and New York, are still considering bills requiring manufacturers to sell repair software, adding that after Massachusetts passed a similar lar, "car makers started selling repair software."
Re: Positive (Score:5, Insightful)
This would happen, if it were not for manufacturers' intellectual property control over their software. Just like pharma companies, the manufacturers have imposed socialism for themselves by having protectionism written into the law. Capitalism is for the customers.
We need to define 'right to repair' as an extension of fair use.
Re: (Score:2)
Disruptive business plans are a real thing. It's basically the business culture of Silicon Valley: find a traditional business, kill it and feast off its corpse. The problem is that it's a lot harder to do with something like tractors than it is with services or retail.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't worry, the market will work it out. Some upstart company will...
Nah, the sort of company that does this to farmers will have a large portfolio of dumb patents and an army of lawyers to back it up.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump said he was going to drain that swamp, all he's done so far is sign bills that deregulate business to let them screw over customers/the planet in any way they like.
Corporate profits now come first, priority is given to the companies Trump has shares in.
How long (Score:2)
How long until slashdot fixes the mistake in the summary? it is currently 7:04 am EST
Also how long until manufacturer's realize that by artificially limiting options and driving up price they drive themselves out of business?
Re: (Score:2)
Try, just TRY to get around John Deere. It's not like you have a lot of options.
Re: (Score:3)
Try, just TRY to get around John Deere. It's not like you have a lot of options.
John Deere, ~67% market share followed by Case IH at ~17% and New Holland at ~9%, that's perilously close to a monopoly. You could try to give big old JD some hard competition by importing tractors from places where they don't try to rape you over software updates but if you do 'The Donald' will slap a 30% import tariff on you so farmers are now literally fucked in every possible way.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, over 98% of Austria voted for a "reunion" with Germany in 1938, so I guess Austrians are fans of destroyed towns.
Re: (Score:2)
Farmers talk amongst themselves, a lot, so a crop threatening failure to provide needed service, can quickly become a huge negative in the minds of any farmers shopping for new equipment.
N
Re: (Score:2)
Trump will slap a huge tax on them as soon as more than two arrive on a single ship.
Re: (Score:3)
Fuck it, having worked briefly with farmers when I was younger, I'll play devil's advocate here:
1) Farmers know damned well that companies like John Deere sell their hardware at cost (or even a loss), with the intention of making their money in servicing the vehicles.
2) Farmers will howl like dogs if John Deere says "Okay, we'll sell you models that you can fix yourself. But they'll cost twice as much to buy."
And if you hadn't yet deduced it from the previous two points:
3) Farmers are a notorious bunch of
Re: (Score:2)
What mistake?
Are you sure you have set your timezone right in your profile?
Re: (Score:2)
I live on the ISS you insensitive clod, we simply use Zulu time.
Re: (Score:2)
isikhathi manje 14:21
Re: (Score:2)
Na, it's currently 12:38 in Zulu time. See here for current Zulu time:
https://www.timeanddate.com/wo... [timeanddate.com]
Re: (Score:1)
The summary has lar instead of law.
root the tractors (Score:4, Funny)
It seems like somebody needs to step in and develop a root kit for those tractors.
Re: (Score:1)
That would certainly help farmers who grow carrots, beets and other root vegetables, but maize farmers would require a cobkit.
Ukrainians already have... (Score:1)
The real solution however is for us tech nerds to start performing outreach to the farming community and get them on board to lobby together against hardware enforced software signing. With the brunt of America's farming community behind us (as a result of their own problems caused by Tivo-ized tractors.) we should have no trouble pushing legislation through congress to end Tivoization once and for all.
Maybe a nationwide boycott by the farming and techie community. Let's see how everybody feels after a week
Re: (Score:2)
Except that if you buy Chinese you will have to buy a new tractor each time it breaks down. But maybe that's cheaper - you may get two Chinese tractors for the price of one American.
Re: (Score:3)
Except that if you buy Chinese you will have to buy a new tractor each time it breaks down. But maybe that's cheaper - you may get two Chinese tractors for the price of one American.
That's not necessarily a bad thing although I'd go for E-European or Ukrainian before Chinese but that requires you to be a bit more hands-on (like farmers used to be) and fix stuff yourself unlike when you use western equipment where you typically call in a service person. If Americans can use AK-47s without being worried about catching communism from them why not Ukrainian trucks or tractors? I came across a bunch of civilianized Ukrainian KrAZ army trucks [wikipedia.org] in a farming village in western Europe and we're
Finally something politicians "get" (Score:5, Interesting)
Until now, the whole "software lock in" thing has been something few politicians can grasp. Worse, it's something that few of their constituents give a shit about, so they don't bother to even try to understand it. Usually, everyone who would has something else they care about and few actually depend on it for a living. Outside Silicon Valley, who gave 2 shits about software?
This could definitely be a game changer. First, farmers are a VERY vocal group and the proverbial epitome of freedom of the land, founder spirit and everything that the average American feels good about. Everyone has a farmer somewhere in his ancestry and everyone can at least somehow understand how that's important. These people make the stuff you eat, after all!
And more important, people understand fixing agricultural machines. Maybe they don't do it themselves, but basically everyone who didn't exclusively grow up in a downtown area of a metropolis has at some point in time notice that these things break down and that some oil-covered mechanic is working his magic lying underneath one of those beasts to make it wroom again. People understand that this is a necessity, and more important, people expect this to be possible. They grew up with this being possible. This not being possible is something they'd consider impossible, and, worse, someone keeping you from fixing something you own, at least if it's something outside the "fixing costs more than buying a new one" throwaway-appliance garbage, is someone people consider despicable.
This could wake up our politicians. Mostly because it's no longer large corporate lobbying groups against consumers. It's large corporate lobbying groups against large farmer lobbying groups.
Grab the popcorn, folks, this is going to get interesting!
Re: (Score:2)
Someone's an opportunist.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody any politician gives a shit about is moaning about Win10. Does it cut into the GDP?
Re: (Score:2)
Of course there is an inexpensive solution when risk is involved, you even mention it: Voiding warranties and service agreements. You break the seal of approval and the walrus of customer protection? Fine, then you're on your own.
Funny how Americans are usually all about "self determination" and "self reliance", but that seems to apply onto towards governments, when you get to be slaves to corporations, it's suddenly a-ok.
A nice, simple law would help (Score:5, Interesting)
"If the consumer can not repair the purchased item, then the vendor must provide free parts and labour for the advertised lifetime of the item, provided within a reasonable response time for the industry and item in question".
In other words, a mandatory all-encompassing warranty with an SLA.
You want to lock in your customer base? How about the customer base locks in the manufacturer?
Re: (Score:2)
"If the consumer can not repair the purchased item, then the vendor must provide free parts and labour for the advertised lifetime of the item, provided within a reasonable response time for the industry and item in question".
Yes judge, my client suffer from a rare form of dyslexia in which he can never remember which way to turn a bolt or a screw, in order to either loosen or tighten, on any sort of farm equipment. Due to this debilitating condition he is unable to repair any of the equipment he owns. As such we respectfully petition the court to force Tractors 'R' Us to comply with the law and provide for free all repairs and maintenance to equipment that my client has purchased from them, and that said repairs and mainten
Re: (Score:2)
>Due to this debilitating condition he is unable to repair any of the equipment he owns.
And this is why my 'nice, simple law' would have to go through a few rounds of review and improvement - because the obvious intent isn't enough to stop the legal system from subverting it based on the imprecision of the English language.
Let's go with revision two:
"If the vendor prohibits the consumer from repairing the purchased item or contracting a 3rd party of their choice to do so on their behalf, then the vendor
DRM - lost copyright (Score:1)
It is quite simple. If you lock your software with DRM or artificial lock, the unrestricted warranty of whole product including hw+sw fix automatically rise from 1(2) to 10 years. And the manufacturer / vendor is hereby required to be able to fix any issue on such product until the copyright to it is expired.
No need to fight (Score:3)
The farmers have voted for the candidate that will be all for the farmers and will be doing what is needed for the farmers. Right?
Farmers usually vote Republican (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
The only real farming left in the US are large industrial farms.
Quit parroting that left wing lie. It's total bullshit that one 5 second Google query [wikipedia.org] absolutely disproves.
What about the free market? (Score:2)
Shouldn't free market solution is that someone can develop and sell alternative software? Why aren't the free market people telling us why this isn't happening?
FREE MARKET ZEALOTS, PLEASE SPEAK UP!
Re: (Score:1)
Tragic strategic weakness of free markets exposed: nobody wants to work on boring shit.
Expense ratio and hollow compliants? (Score:2)
If someone spends $90,000 on a brand-new Tesla and a "service call" costs a few hundred dollars, that's likely a reasonable and expected expense for a complex machine, as long as those service calls don't happen too frequently. By comparison, farmers are spending 2-3x more on high-end computer-controlled farming equipment, so what is a reasonable cost for service calls? Again, not trying to justify a vendor ripping off a customer, but from a cost vs. maintenance expense ratio, bitching about a few hundred
Wrong Way (Score:2)
RE:"The article points out that equipment dealers" (Score:4, Insightful)
maybe people dont want to buy new tractors with this new "tractor with expensive propitiatory software, so they are keeping their old tractors, and even buying old tractors because they can fix them their selves without some greedy corporate tractor dealer scalping their pocketbooks every time they need work done on their tractor
Following this and the previous Slashdot article.. (Score:2)
. . . I see no mention of any other company than John Deere doing this, and only on recent models.
I see no mention of New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra, or other brands. Seems like a marketing advantage for all the other brands.
This looks like John Deere's "New Coke" moment , , , ,
Key information... (Score:2)
...how often does the software actually break?
Once a year per vehicle? Once every ten years per fleet?
And I'm ALL FOR Right To Repair laws, and have spent literally hundreds of hours this year alone tearing apart things from vacuums, to computers, to synthesizers.
But before I can just give this guy my vote of support, I need to know what the actual stakes are.
The article doesn't provide any more details. Though, the quotes from the manufacturer already make me lean toward him. The manufacturer is trying to
Ermehgerd! (Score:2)
adding that after Massachusetts passed a similar lar
Ermehgerd they persed a similar lar!
When and if I become a hipster farmer (Score:2)
When and if I become a hipster farmer, I want to chill during my tractor experience. And when I call for support I want the call center to be supportive and say to me that I'm OK. The actual problem mustn't be mentioned as it is so coarse to do so.
No, I'd only want to sit in a comfy chair. On mild days wearing sun glasses. Contemplating the world. Gently stroking my Al Qaeda beard. Feeling good about how good I feel.
And when the harvest fails I'll activate the suing experience that will take care of