Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
DRM Businesses Software United States

American Farmers Are Still Fighting Tractor Software Locks (npr.org) 75

Posted by EditorDavid from the Old-MacDonald-had-a-tractor-he-couldn't-repair dept.
Manufacturers lock consumers into restrictive "user agreements," and inside "there's things like you won't open the case, you won't repair," complains a U.S. advocacy group called The Repair Association. But now the issue is getting some more attention in the American press. An anonymous reader quotes NPR: Modern tractors, essentially, have two keys to make the engine work. One key starts the engine. But because today's tractors are high-tech machines that can steer themselves by GPS, you also need a software key -- to fix the programs that make a tractor run properly. And farmers don't get that key.

"You're paying for the metal but the electronic parts technically you don't own it. They do," says Kyle Schwarting, who plants and harvests fields in southeast Nebraska... "Maybe a gasket or something you can fix, but everything else is computer controlled and so if it breaks down I'm really in a bad spot," Schwarting says. He has to call the dealer. Only dealerships have the software to make those parts work, and it costs hundreds of dollars just to get a service call. Schwarting worries about being broken down in a field, waiting for a dealer to show up with a software key.
The article points out that equipment dealers are using those expensive repair calls to offset slumping tractor sales. But it also reports that eight U.S. states, including Nebraska, Illinois and New York, are still considering bills requiring manufacturers to sell repair software, adding that after Massachusetts passed a similar lar, "car makers started selling repair software."

American Farmers Are Still Fighting Tractor Software Locks More | Reply

American Farmers Are Still Fighting Tractor Software Locks

Comments Filter:

  • How long until slashdot fixes the mistake in the summary? it is currently 7:04 am EST

    Also how long until manufacturer's realize that by artificially limiting options and driving up price they drive themselves out of business?

    • Try, just TRY to get around John Deere. It's not like you have a lot of options.

      • Try, just TRY to get around John Deere. It's not like you have a lot of options.

        John Deere, ~67% market share followed by Case IH at ~17% and New Holland at ~9%, that's perilously close to a monopoly. You could try to give big old JD some hard competition by importing tractors from places where they don't try to rape you over software updates but if you do 'The Donald' will slap a 30% import tariff on you so farmers are now literally fucked in every possible way.

        • Case, IH, and New Holland are all owned by Fiat/Chrysler, so if your numbers are correct, then the #2 spot is 26%. The bigger problem for those companies is the rather intense loyalty shown by JD owners. But if you are trying to kill off all your customer loyalty, you could hardly do better than approach outlined here.

          Farmers talk amongst themselves, a lot, so a crop threatening failure to provide needed service, can quickly become a huge negative in the minds of any farmers shopping for new equipment.

          N

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        Fuck it, having worked briefly with farmers when I was younger, I'll play devil's advocate here:

        1) Farmers know damned well that companies like John Deere sell their hardware at cost (or even a loss), with the intention of making their money in servicing the vehicles.

        2) Farmers will howl like dogs if John Deere says "Okay, we'll sell you models that you can fix yourself. But they'll cost twice as much to buy."

        And if you hadn't yet deduced it from the previous two points:

        3) Farmers are a notorious bunch of

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      What mistake?

      Are you sure you have set your timezone right in your profile?

  • root the tractors (Score:4, Funny)

    by ls671 ( 1122017 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @07:06AM (#54205657) Homepage

    It seems like somebody needs to step in and develop a root kit for those tractors.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That would certainly help farmers who grow carrots, beets and other root vegetables, but maize farmers would require a cobkit.

    • Ukrainians already have... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The real solution however is for us tech nerds to start performing outreach to the farming community and get them on board to lobby together against hardware enforced software signing. With the brunt of America's farming community behind us (as a result of their own problems caused by Tivo-ized tractors.) we should have no trouble pushing legislation through congress to end Tivoization once and for all.

      Maybe a nationwide boycott by the farming and techie community. Let's see how everybody feels after a week

  • Finally something politicians "get" (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @07:14AM (#54205681)

    Until now, the whole "software lock in" thing has been something few politicians can grasp. Worse, it's something that few of their constituents give a shit about, so they don't bother to even try to understand it. Usually, everyone who would has something else they care about and few actually depend on it for a living. Outside Silicon Valley, who gave 2 shits about software?

    This could definitely be a game changer. First, farmers are a VERY vocal group and the proverbial epitome of freedom of the land, founder spirit and everything that the average American feels good about. Everyone has a farmer somewhere in his ancestry and everyone can at least somehow understand how that's important. These people make the stuff you eat, after all!

    And more important, people understand fixing agricultural machines. Maybe they don't do it themselves, but basically everyone who didn't exclusively grow up in a downtown area of a metropolis has at some point in time notice that these things break down and that some oil-covered mechanic is working his magic lying underneath one of those beasts to make it wroom again. People understand that this is a necessity, and more important, people expect this to be possible. They grew up with this being possible. This not being possible is something they'd consider impossible, and, worse, someone keeping you from fixing something you own, at least if it's something outside the "fixing costs more than buying a new one" throwaway-appliance garbage, is someone people consider despicable.

    This could wake up our politicians. Mostly because it's no longer large corporate lobbying groups against consumers. It's large corporate lobbying groups against large farmer lobbying groups.

    Grab the popcorn, folks, this is going to get interesting!

    • Someone's an opportunist.

  • A nice, simple law would help (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @07:20AM (#54205707)

    "If the consumer can not repair the purchased item, then the vendor must provide free parts and labour for the advertised lifetime of the item, provided within a reasonable response time for the industry and item in question".

    In other words, a mandatory all-encompassing warranty with an SLA.

    You want to lock in your customer base? How about the customer base locks in the manufacturer?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      "If the consumer can not repair the purchased item, then the vendor must provide free parts and labour for the advertised lifetime of the item, provided within a reasonable response time for the industry and item in question".

      Yes judge, my client suffer from a rare form of dyslexia in which he can never remember which way to turn a bolt or a screw, in order to either loosen or tighten, on any sort of farm equipment. Due to this debilitating condition he is unable to repair any of the equipment he owns. As such we respectfully petition the court to force Tractors 'R' Us to comply with the law and provide for free all repairs and maintenance to equipment that my client has purchased from them, and that said repairs and mainten

      • >Due to this debilitating condition he is unable to repair any of the equipment he owns.

        And this is why my 'nice, simple law' would have to go through a few rounds of review and improvement - because the obvious intent isn't enough to stop the legal system from subverting it based on the imprecision of the English language.

        Let's go with revision two:

        "If the vendor prohibits the consumer from repairing the purchased item or contracting a 3rd party of their choice to do so on their behalf, then the vendor

  • DRM - lost copyright (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It is quite simple. If you lock your software with DRM or artificial lock, the unrestricted warranty of whole product including hw+sw fix automatically rise from 1(2) to 10 years. And the manufacturer / vendor is hereby required to be able to fix any issue on such product until the copyright to it is expired.

  • No need to fight (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @07:37AM (#54205775)

    The farmers have voted for the candidate that will be all for the farmers and will be doing what is needed for the farmers. Right?

  • Farmers usually vote Republican. They vote for the corrupt politicians that take bribes from companies like John Deere to pass laws that make it illegal to mess with your own equipment. Fuck 'em. They've successfully voted themselves out of existence, by and large, already, anyway. The only real farming left in the US are large industrial farms.

  • Shouldn't free market solution is that someone can develop and sell alternative software? Why aren't the free market people telling us why this isn't happening?

    FREE MARKET ZEALOTS, PLEASE SPEAK UP!

  • If someone spends $90,000 on a brand-new Tesla and a "service call" costs a few hundred dollars, that's likely a reasonable and expected expense for a complex machine, as long as those service calls don't happen too frequently. By comparison, farmers are spending 2-3x more on high-end computer-controlled farming equipment, so what is a reasonable cost for service calls? Again, not trying to justify a vendor ripping off a customer, but from a cost vs. maintenance expense ratio, bitching about a few hundred

  • Selling the software is not a valid response. Make that repair software free and easy to get. If they can't make a profit simply building tractors get out of the business. The idea is to build a better and cheaper tractor and the best company stays alive. Those that can't compete and use tactics to force people to spend money need to be put out of business. The auto industry is loaded with the same type of corruption. Tesla has a superior product and the industry is trying like crazy to pull any stunt

  • RE:"The article points out that equipment dealers" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @08:07AM (#54205897)
    "using those expensive repair calls to offset slumping tractor sales."

    maybe people dont want to buy new tractors with this new "tractor with expensive propitiatory software, so they are keeping their old tractors, and even buying old tractors because they can fix them their selves without some greedy corporate tractor dealer scalping their pocketbooks every time they need work done on their tractor

  • . . . I see no mention of any other company than John Deere doing this, and only on recent models.

    I see no mention of New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra, or other brands. Seems like a marketing advantage for all the other brands.

    This looks like John Deere's "New Coke" moment , , , ,

  • ...how often does the software actually break?

    Once a year per vehicle? Once every ten years per fleet?

    And I'm ALL FOR Right To Repair laws, and have spent literally hundreds of hours this year alone tearing apart things from vacuums, to computers, to synthesizers.

    But before I can just give this guy my vote of support, I need to know what the actual stakes are.

    The article doesn't provide any more details. Though, the quotes from the manufacturer already make me lean toward him. The manufacturer is trying to

  • adding that after Massachusetts passed a similar lar

    Ermehgerd they persed a similar lar!

  • When and if I become a hipster farmer, I want to chill during my tractor experience. And when I call for support I want the call center to be supportive and say to me that I'm OK. The actual problem mustn't be mentioned as it is so coarse to do so.

    No, I'd only want to sit in a comfy chair. On mild days wearing sun glasses. Contemplating the world. Gently stroking my Al Qaeda beard. Feeling good about how good I feel.

    And when the harvest fails I'll activate the suing experience that will take care of

Slashdot Top Deals

The trouble with money is it costs too much!

Close