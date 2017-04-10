'Unprecedented' Bleaching Damages Two-Thirds Of Australia's Great Barrier Reef (bbc.com) 33
An anonymous reader writes: Unprecedented coral bleaching in consecutive years has damaged two-thirds of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, aerial surveys have shown. The bleaching — or loss of algae — affects a 1,500km (900 miles) area of the reef, according to scientists. The latest damage is concentrated in the middle section, whereas last year's bleaching hit mainly the north. Experts fear the proximity of the two events will give damaged coral little chance to recover.
I'll bet (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
It's not so much the cute fishes that the problem here, it's the underlying mechanism of ocean acidification:
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/16/world/ocean-oxygen-nature/index.html
aka, the Permian Triassic exctinction, the "great dying", where lots of stuff in the sea died, and algae and fungi bloomed, poisoning the atmosphere killing 90% of all spiecies and snowballing the CO2 level to 2000ppi and 8 degree celsius increase.
http://www.newsweek.com/carbon-emissions-could-spark-mass-extinction-321061
It's wheth
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I'll bet they'll recover
Oh yes, of course - corals have been around since the Cambrian or thereabouts, but the question is when. And how much of The Great Barrier Reef will be lost? The reef is apparently not incredibly old, but it will take a long time to recover in human terms. Even if we stopped all polluting activity now, there will still be a long period of increasing warming. More heat in the atmosphere means more extreme storms, which mean stronger erosion on coasts and reefs, among other things, and when the coral polyps a
Re: (Score:2)
and burning more Coal is going to save us all.
Sic.
Yes this is Global Warming in Action but those who decry it will just stick their heads in the sand (again).
I really would like to fix the global warming problem but the Evil Super-villain in me, while I pat and stroke my white Persian cat, is debating wether wiping out 90% of the worlds human population via some cunning scheme like an orchestrated war, or letting them suffer through an extinction event is the more evil, so many pros and cons in both scenarios.
Re: (Score:2)
"Shrewd manipulators" can still be stupid/ignorant.
Mostly what you need to 'manipulate' people is a position of power (or money) and to be a bit of a bully. If you're like that then money-grabbing people will try to be on your side. Look at you, you obviously admire any "millionaire set for life" and want a bit of that to rub off onto you.
A healthy amount of sociopathic paranoia helps, too. Don't be afraid to fire/destroy anybody around you who makes you look bad.
I'm honestly blown away... (Score:3)
...by the amount of willful blindness in Australia's government.
I mean, I thought for sure, once serious, real, things started dying on the planet, people would start caring. But I'm proven wrong every year.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Another contributing factor is the nutrient rich runoff from fertilised fields. This feeds phytoplankton. These are the primary diet of Crown of Thorns starfish larvae so more survive to adulthood. Then they switch diet and eat coral. Nothing eats them.
Re: (Score:2)
And every time someone mentions agricultural runoff (specifically from sugarcane), the lobbyists hit up the national party, and we're all reminded that natural resources and agriculture are untouchables.
No, it can't be the farmers, they're all "generational custodians" who couldn't possibly do anything harmful to the environment.
Apologies to those farmers who actually give a crap.
Re: (Score:2)
Our government is going through a major innovation frenzy at the moment in the hope of inventing the steam engine.
Re: (Score:2)
If you haven't seen it... (Score:3)
...then you're already too late.
Re: (Score:3)