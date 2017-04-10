Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Earth Australia

'Unprecedented' Bleaching Damages Two-Thirds Of Australia's Great Barrier Reef (bbc.com) 33

Posted by EditorDavid from the caring-about-coral dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Unprecedented coral bleaching in consecutive years has damaged two-thirds of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, aerial surveys have shown. The bleaching — or loss of algae — affects a 1,500km (900 miles) area of the reef, according to scientists. The latest damage is concentrated in the middle section, whereas last year's bleaching hit mainly the north. Experts fear the proximity of the two events will give damaged coral little chance to recover.

'Unprecedented' Bleaching Damages Two-Thirds Of Australia's Great Barrier Reef More | Reply

'Unprecedented' Bleaching Damages Two-Thirds Of Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Comments Filter:
  • I'll bet they'll recover

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's not so much the cute fishes that the problem here, it's the underlying mechanism of ocean acidification:
      http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/16/world/ocean-oxygen-nature/index.html

      aka, the Permian Triassic exctinction, the "great dying", where lots of stuff in the sea died, and algae and fungi bloomed, poisoning the atmosphere killing 90% of all spiecies and snowballing the CO2 level to 2000ppi and 8 degree celsius increase.
      http://www.newsweek.com/carbon-emissions-could-spark-mass-extinction-321061

      It's wheth

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      The only surprise is that you concede any damage is real in the first place.

    • I'll bet they'll recover

      Oh yes, of course - corals have been around since the Cambrian or thereabouts, but the question is when. And how much of The Great Barrier Reef will be lost? The reef is apparently not incredibly old, but it will take a long time to recover in human terms. Even if we stopped all polluting activity now, there will still be a long period of increasing warming. More heat in the atmosphere means more extreme storms, which mean stronger erosion on coasts and reefs, among other things, and when the coral polyps a

  • I'm honestly blown away... (Score:3)

    by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @03:15AM (#54205133)

    ...by the amount of willful blindness in Australia's government.

    I mean, I thought for sure, once serious, real, things started dying on the planet, people would start caring. But I'm proven wrong every year.

    • In the scheme of things there is sweet fuck all the Australian government can do about it. The main contributing factor is ocean temperature changes, Australia trying to affect that in any significant way would be like trying to put out a bushfire by pissing on it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vlad30 ( 44644 )
        Australian government hires an American Elvis https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] to piss on bushfires

      • Another contributing factor is the nutrient rich runoff from fertilised fields. This feeds phytoplankton. These are the primary diet of Crown of Thorns starfish larvae so more survive to adulthood. Then they switch diet and eat coral. Nothing eats them.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dwywit ( 1109409 )

          And every time someone mentions agricultural runoff (specifically from sugarcane), the lobbyists hit up the national party, and we're all reminded that natural resources and agriculture are untouchables.

          No, it can't be the farmers, they're all "generational custodians" who couldn't possibly do anything harmful to the environment.

          Apologies to those farmers who actually give a crap.

    • Our government is going through a major innovation frenzy at the moment in the hope of inventing the steam engine.

  • If you haven't seen it... (Score:3)

    by tezbobobo ( 879983 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @04:13AM (#54205243) Homepage Journal

    ...then you're already too late.

Slashdot Top Deals

Round Numbers are always false. -- Samuel Johnson

Close