An anonymous reader shares a report: Does your wallet contain an airline-branded credit card? If so, your daily Starbucks visits, iTunes selections and dining habits serve a critical role in keeping the U.S. airline industry fat and happy. For carriers such as American Airlines, riding Citigroup Inc. plastic, or Delta, on American Express Co., these programs are a cash cow, a golden goose -- or any other fiscal livestock you care to conjure. Each mile fetches an airline anywhere from 1.5 cents to 2.5 cents, and the big banks amass those miles by the billions (alternative source), doling them out to cardholders each month. For the banks, people who pay annual fees for those cards in order to accumulate miles are the closest thing to a sure bet. These consumers typically have higher-than-average incomes and spend more on their cards, generating merchant fees for the banks. They also tend to maintain high credit scores, which means they pay their bills on time and banks experience fewer defaults. The airline-miles business, formally known as loyalty programs, has become a high-margin enterprise that's grown in size and value amid airline consolidation, with carriers keen to expand credit card rolls and see loyalty members spend more.
@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it:
https://twitter.com/JayseDavid/status/851223662976004096
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-31/airlines-make-more-money-selling-miles-than-seats is a better link.
I only use 'cash back' credit cards (Score:2)
With cash back I get a very concrete view of what I'm getting back with real dollars and there is no blackout period or any of that BS. I only take the plane when I really need to though, with the trip back to europe every other year to visit family, and do road trips for most vacations.
Citi Double Cash. No annual fee, 2% back on everything.
Store cards will give better deals, just only use each card at the store it's from.
I gave up on a miles credit card when the only tickets I could get were on 3-layover flights to Omaha in February. The airlines took all the value out of the miles.
A switch to US Bank was a slight improvement -- their rewards points could buy tickets about 2/3rds of the value of the way it used to be with airline points, or you could buy stupid shit from the catalog.
Switching to the Costco card was the best deal ever -- the reward rates are great, and I get $400 in cash nearly every year.
That's really the only smart choice. Those airline cards were barely worth it when they were free. Once the airlines realized that there were enough suckers who would pay an annual fee for them, they became worthless junk.
Cheaper? That seems to imply you're paying for them in the first place. In the UK credit cards are generally free. Sure there are a few offered for a fee, in return for something you probably don't want (like travel insurance that doesn't cover winter sports, or all the world, and costs more than a regular policy to upgrade it, or some other pointless benefits), but they aren't popular. In fact credit cards with cashback are pretty common here. I get 1% of everything back on my card. I don't know how that c
There are plenty of options. Other point systems and even cash back. Some are 1-1.5% cash back. Depending on your situation and spending habits that's pretty much the equivalent range the points system provide... maybe up to 2% return on spending.
Many of these cards belong to business expenses such as hotel nights, dining points, and travel points. The benefits are gathered by business expenses and used for personal benefits. Outside that, unless you are a well planning spender the points systems are mainl
Not exactly (Score:2)
A title discrepancy here. While they do make more money giving incentives for using their branded credit card, literally buying miles is for suckers, which most frequent fliers know and they do not buy them.
Frequent fliers are, by definition, flying frequently. The summary seems to suggest that frequent flier miles are a huge free hand-out to airlines; yet aren't the frequent fliers actually consuming those miles, rather than letting them default and thus paying for them (or, well, diffusing the price through consumable goods, thus having everyone pitch in a little to pay for them) and not using them?
Really just a tax dodge (Score:2)
Actually it would seem the extra merchant fees are diffused through merchant pricing, as the customer doesn't pay extra to use his card. For example: if fees of 1.5%, 3.5%, and 2.2% show up, averaging 1.8% of all purchases (including cash transactions with no fee), then all goods sold by the merchant get marked-up by 1.8% to include those costs. That 1.8% pays for the frequent flier miles (3.5% fee on those cards).
Those miles are purchased with consumer after-tax money, and taxing them as additional i
Huh? (Score:2)
Why would anyone be dumb enough to pay a premium for a card that gets miles?
Neither our personal credit card (US Bank Flexperks) nor our work card (HHonors Amex) costs ANY annual fee, and we get gobs of miles.
All tools have a purpose (Score:2)
Why would anyone be dumb enough to pay a premium for a card that gets miles?
I got two premium cards (one personal, one business) for Southwest Airlines that essentially got me a companion pass for $200.
That meant my wife could fly with me for free, anywhere, for the next two years...
I assure you I got WAY more than $200 of value from that perk. Not to mention I had, just for obtaining the cards, over 100k miles to use for toking flights as well.
It's not like you have to keep the cards and pay the annual fe
Colour me unsuprised. (Score:5, Interesting)
Being familiar with the financial services industry, this is hardly a shock to me. Those addled to credit cards always balk when I ask "Who is paying for your bonuses/rewards/cashback" and then act with utter denial when I say "You are". They refuse to believe that banks (and other FS institutions) simply dont give things out for free, because there is no overt fee, they think no fee exists.
Well let me screw your tiny little minds.
Long ago, banks figured out fees turned customers off. So they took the fees off the card user and put them onto the merchants who accept the cards. Then some bright spark came up with the idea of adding in rewards to get you to use your credit card more. Because of this, merchants are at a competitive disadvantage if they dont accept credit cards and a financial disadvantage if they do, damned if you do and damned if you dont.
So here's how it works.
1. Bank encourages you to use your card.
2. Bank charges merchant to accept card (or the merchant doesn't get paid).
3. Merchant has to take it sans lube and raises prices to compensate.
4. Bank passes on a pittance of what they took from the merchant back to the user.
5. Card user thinks they're winning because they never saw steps 2 and 3.
Your average rewards programme sees up to 3% returned to the user, usually less than half a percent. Meanwhile they're taking 3-6% from the merchant, the more "reward" you get, the more you're paying for it via price increases. Visa and Mastercard take up to 3 or 4%, premium cards like AMEX and higher end Visa/Mastercards take 5 or 6%
Its a negative feedback loop, however some will defend it to the death because they dont see its coming out of their pockets. I almost have to admire the Machiavellian brilliance of getting people to defend being ripped off.
"Points" cards are the golden goose of this rip-off system as points dont have to have any real monetary value, redemption values can be arbitrarily changed and they can be expired.
Now here in the UK, the EU imposed a maximum limit that banks can charge merchants... so rewards programmes are hard to come by over here, however it means we're only paying 1-2% extra for credit card purchases.
Yes I have a credit card.
However credit cards need to be treated like the sugar of personal finances. Its OK to have a little, but using it every chance you get is very bad for you.
Credit cards are useful for deposits (I.E. hotel or rental car) and for building a credit history to make other forms of credit easier to get (everything from a phone contract to home loan), however depending on one for day to day purchases is foolhardy and reckless. It on
Shorter version: you should spend your days worrying that someone is making a few cents off your credit card transactions and all you're getting in return is easy transactions and airline miles. Because making money on transactions is bad or wrong or something.
The cardholder doesn't pay; everyone pays. The cardholder with the highest-merchant-fee card is not paying that merchant fee; it's averaged across all transactions, including cash (0% fee) transactions. That means cash holders pay the largest mark-up and get nothing; while high-merchant-fee rewards cards with no cardholder fees pay the same mark-up (read: no additional cost over just paying cash) and get the maximum return (read: what's purchased by those merchant fees is paid for mostly by all other c
But if you're shopping somewhere that doesn't charge less for cash transactions than they do for cards, you'd be silly to not use a card that doesn't cost you anything directly (no fee and always paying it off before interest accrues) but gives you some tiny bit back. Might as well get a tiny slice of that action.
The extra cost is already baked in the prices, you as one individual not using a card with some sort of cashback type thing isn't going to change anything.
> Its a negative feedback loop, however
The cards make a lot of sense if you pay attention (Score:2)
If you just pay careful attention to benefits, you can get a ton of value from these milage cards.
Yes you have to pay an annual fee. But you can usually quite a lot of bonuses that can mean a huge savings on travel.
The thing to do is to have some specific purpose in mind before you get one of these awards cards, so you have something you know you will use the benefits for that gains you a lot more than any fees you are paying.
You can always cancel the cards before the annual fee comes up...