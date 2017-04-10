Tesla Tops GM by Market Value as Investors See Musk as Future (bloomberg.com) 53
Tesla became the largest U.S. auto maker by market value on Monday, overtaking General Motors -- a feat that would have seemed highly improbable 13 years ago when the electric-car maker first began tinkering with the idea of making a sports car. From a report: Tesla climbed as much as 3.4 percent in early Monday trading, boosting its market capitalization to about $51 billion. The company was valued at about $1.7 billion more than GM as of 9:35 a.m. in New York. The turnabout shows the extent to which investors have bought into Musk's vision that electric vehicles will eventually rule the road. While GM has beat Tesla to market with a plug-in Chevrolet Bolt with a price and range similar to what Musk has promised for his Model 3 sedan coming later this year, the more than century-old company has failed to match the enthusiasm drummed up by its much smaller and rarely profitable U.S. peer. No matter, say investors who like the stock. Tesla is a technology player with the ability to dominate a market for electric cars and energy storage. To those same investors, GM and Ford are headed for a slowdown in car sales that will erode profits. "Is it fair? No, it isn't fair," Maryann Keller, an auto-industry consultant in Stamford, Connecticut, said of GM ceding the market-cap crown. "Even if Tesla turns a profit, they will eventually have to make enough to justify this valuation."
Large American car companies have been a cluster fuck since the 70s. GM could have dominated this market starting with the EV1 years ago. Idiots.
http://www.whokilledtheelectri... [whokilledt...riccar.com]
Different people have different reasons for hating on Electric Vehicles. The Petrocar dealerships are threatened because a large part of their revenue stream is based on post-sales service. And the electric car is a hellava lot less prone to the little issues that hit petrocars.
Many Politicians hate Electric Vehicles because tax revenue from petro sales goes down, and those taxes are easier to hide while railing against other taxes.
Nissan are in danger of missing the boat too. The Leaf is a great car and they have done a lot to get people driving EVs, especially in Europe. The problem is that circumstances have kind of screwed them - Tesla's Model 3 is looking unbeatable right now, so far ahead of anything anyone else can offer it's stunning. That big screen, full self driving if not from day one fairly early in its life, and best of all software updates in an age when most manufacturers can't keep the sat nav up to date.
GM and Nissan both struggle to market their electric vehicles. They are building them, sales are sluggish (the Volt is doing okay) and most people know little about them. Dealers aren't prepared to educate consumers.
I think this is a case where they simply don't know what else to do. Musk has won over the mind share by building beautiful cars everyone wants. Nissan built a car that looks like a frog.
Does Nissan or GM sell more electric cars compared to their respective total production and market share?
The Tesla will be hard to get for a long time to come because they haven't yet ramped up production to a Nissan-level. The problem is that no dealer wants to sell the electrics because they lose everything. They're already making minimal margins on the sale of a car, they may get a cut from the bank but they get more income reselling second hand or end-of-leases and the service work.
Except Tesla's sales are not that higher than GMs when sticking to elecric vehicles. For GM a lifetime sales of 150k is dismal and hard to justify existance, for Tesla, 150k lifetime sales is roughly their whole sales. Somehow Tesla is viewed as wildly succeeding, despite not moving any more units than the 'pathetic' GM....
GM is viewed as pathetic because they had their own electric vehicle two decades ago [wikipedia.org] and decided to crush them all [whokilledt...riccar.com] despite people wanting to keep them. They had their chance to start the revolution but it got killed from within the company.
The fact that they're making electric vehicles again just seems pathetic and hypocritical.
However, I do wish them luck because electric vehicles or even hybrids are still a better option for most people.
In the luxury market, Model S and X are selling okay. Tesla has managed to deliver enough to rival brands like Cadillac.
Whether their success can translate to the mass market is the $50b question.
GM and Nissan both struggle to market their electric vehicles. They are building them, sales are sluggish (the Volt is doing okay) and most people know little about them. Dealers aren't prepared to educate consumers.
Dealers don't want to sell electric cars. EV's do not have the constant revenue stream that Traditionl vehicles have.
I wish Nissan would just skip the whole "let's make the car an Internet-connected, entertainment center, self-driving A.I." parts and just make a low-cost electric car with a decent range.
The Model 3 will have to be judged when it releases. Whether Tesla can really fare better than the traditional automakers when faced with having to support sales of 3 million or cars or more annually is *very* far away. It's much easier to do a lot of these things when you sell on the order of 50k vehicles a year compared to 3 million a year that the likes of GM and Nissan have to deal with.
134,500 Volts sold,
1,741 Bolts sold
2,958 ELR sold
Spark EV I could only find three year old numbers, at the time it was 2,958 sold.
25,000 model x sold
158,159 Model S sold
Tesla's *total* car sales do marginally outpace GMs electrified cars, but not overwhelmingly so. Also, GM sells a *lot* more cars than the electric vehicles. Note that in a year in the US alone, GM sells over 3 million cars, an order of magnitude more sales than Tesla has had in it's entire existence.
The valuation on Tesla is insane.
The Volt and ELR are plug-in hybrids, not EVs: the gasoline engine is still mechanically linked to the drive train. Tesla's valuation is nuts because their revenue is far smaller than GM, not because GM sells almost as many hybrids as Tesla does EVs.
Still, the valuation reflects the market's expectations for future revenue, not current revenue. Tesla is seen as having more potential for revenue growth than GM.
It's really faith in Musk as a visionary, not numbers, that drives this.
If Musk got hit by a bus the market value of the company would evaporate.
You held on to your Stanley Steamer stock, didn't you?
The EV1 might have been well loved, but it had many of the same shortcomings of other electric cars of the day which caused electric cars to fail to get any mainstream adoption: poor battery technology (lead acid in the first set of EV1s) and ugly vehicles. It's not a coincidence that the first electric vehicles to find widespread success looked like normal cars and not wierd pod-cars like the EV1.
If GM hadn't killed the EV1, it would have continued on as a niche product.
It's the battery stupid (Score:2)
A mac computer, these days, is the thingy you plug you iphone or tablet into. The latter two are more visible sexy status symbols whereas the latter is less so and if it's a desktop doesn't even get seen in public. And yet it's still a money maker and more importantly gets you to embrace the whole apple ecosystem which becomes self re-inforcing with itunes, and appleTV and any number of things you'd prefer not to lose if you were to switch to something else. Wrap that up in a superior customer service pa
Madoff is small time compared to Musk (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:Madoff is small time compared to Musk (Score:4, Insightful)
Tesla has cars on the road, it's not vaporware company. His other companies are also progressing with their goals too.
If you want to talk about something that took a lot of people's life savings and that was completely legal, let's talk about the fucking banks. Not only did they ruin people's lives but they also got more money for bailouts. Banks, the very place that's supposed to be about managing money, fucked everyone and got more money on top of that. I wonder why the people at the top didn't get the firing squad.
because they are in control of the single american party.
Oh, and if I had the money for a Tesla X P90D I would buy this car instead: http://www.porsche.com/interna... [porsche.com]
Tesla has cars on the road, it's not vaporware company.
There is a continuum from "long established manufacturing company with a proven history of sales and profits" to "perpetual motion type scam". Just because Tesla is not the latter does not make its valuation realistic.
Yes, they have real product and companies are acheiving goals, so it's not empty.
However, it's not 'worth more than General Motors' degree of success either. Also no signs that will change any time soon, *maybe* in a decade. It's certainly premature for the valuation to be where it is already, whatever your optimism is for the companies chances.
Same can be said about Apple or Facebook too, right?
I think the big "when" everyone hopes for is "when" it's not their problem.
TSLA is a sentiment stock (Score:5, Insightful)
If you made money on it, good for you. The company is grossly overvalued. Get out while you can.
The company is grossly overvalued.
Compared to a competition which only survived due to a loan from the government?
The emperor's new clothes (Score:3, Insightful)
It's shocking how much faith investors seem to have in what is essentially a Ponzi scheme with stockholder money despite how obvious it is. There is no way Tesla is ever going to make a profit in many years to come, even if it manages to pour more money into it several more times. The hallowed Model 3 will get trampled in the mass market. Several major companies that actually know how to build cars will have competing electric cars right around the time the Model 3 will be available in significant numbers, with probably very few redeeming features to set it apart, but with Tesla's famously lacklustre build quality. The Model S has been aging for a while and its target market is saturating. Moreover, it will get just as much competition as the Model S, with Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW all working on luxury electric vehicles that will put the Model S to shame.
Apart from two quarters artificially made profitable by accounting tricks, Tesla has never been able to make a real profit selling expensive cars in a niche market without any real competition, where buyers are Tesla fans and typically willing to forgive the shortcomings of Tesla's products. There is no way they can succesfully compete in the mass market, where margins are razor thin and customers tend to depend on a car they buy as their only vehicle, even if they can somehow stay afloat while trying.
Do you believe then that a majority of Model 3 deposits will not convert to sales? If just half of the deposits become sales, the Model 3 will be the top selling EV of all time. Leaf sales are sluggish and the Bolt EV is expensive and slow to roll out. Anyone else is a small player in the market or doesn't have a vehicle in production yet. The best competition so far seems to be the Volt, which is a plug-in hybrid rather than a true EV.
Tesla is going to sell as many as it can build, certainly this year.
I agree with you, though I do like the traditional car companies seeing:
1) Enough to make them worry and be competitive.
2) The amount of investor money up for grabs by being visibly innovative.
Electric vehicles are the future. It isn't like oil or other fossil fuels are going to last forever. And the abiotic oil concept isn't going to work.
Neither is the Fred Flintstone type vehicle.
I think battery can be competitve, as for many drivers and conditions, the drawbacks are less severe. On the other hand, the amount of maintenance required is significantly reduced compared to an internal combustion engine. Of course, I don't see how Tesla is somehow magically more advantaged, particularly since Nissan has moved a lot more leaf vehicles than Tesla has moved any vehicle.
except we have fossil fuel reserves sufficient for about 1000 years (mostly coal, which can be broken into any desired length hydrocarbon: gasoline, diesel, nat gas, kerosene, bunker oil for cargo ships, etc.)
Tesla makes expense toys for the well to do.
smarter countries will have cheap electric cars and be recharging them with mix of fossil and nuclear power. smart long term solution would be arrays of solar panels and storage, U.S. too dumb to lead like that.
Yeah this is overvalued, so what? (Score:2)
Yeah the Stock is severely overpriced and, as much as I like Tesla, there's no way it's value can compare to GM and Ford at the moment. We all know that, and we all know this balloon will eventually deflate. So what?
Unless someone put a gun in your head and force you to buy Tesla stock and kept them no matter what happens, this is good news for everyone. It's a proof of confidence to an emerging car maker in North America (who would have thought this would be possible in the 2000s?). Also, it sends a serious message to traditional car makers.
Meanwhile, gas hovers near $2 per gallon. (Score:2)
Electric vehicles are fighting for market share at a time near historically low gasoline prices. There are several reasons for that--a price war between OPEC and domestic producers, fossil fuel industry protecting itself from growth of EVs, and decreased fuel demand due to more EVs and fuel efficient cars.
But the net effect is that few consumers can see the real value of an electric vehicle, and that's not about to change. With Tesla, consumers are seeing something else besides driving on pure electricity.
Remember AOL (Score:2)
Backlog/Demand is the reason for the valuation (Score:2)
I'm trying to find the current backlog for Tesla cars and it seems to be somewhere north of 400k vehicles with close to a billion in deposits for the orders. Nobody else has that kind of traction (if you'll excuse the pun) for current, announced or planned vehicles - in comparison, in 2016 Mercedes sold 374k vehicles in the US.
Yes, the investors are taking a risk on Tesla, but isn't that part of the job description?
Along with this, there seems to be a significant demand for electric vehicles.
That has to be one of the biggest scams on the planet.
Nice bubble you got there. Sure would hate to see anything happen to it.