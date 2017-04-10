NASA Puts the Earth Up For Adoption (cnn.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report: Wondering how to show that special planet some affection this Earth Day? Adopt it. NASA has sectioned off 64,000 individual pieces of Earth to be "adopted" by supporters on their website. The pieces are about 55 miles wide and assigned randomly. Similar to adopting a highway or naming a star, participants do not get legal or property rights to their section. So whether you get the 55-mile section that contains the Taj Mahal or the one that is square in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, you benefit the same.
I donno about the cost, but I expect that a lot better return on that cost will be borne by this initiative than your post will generate, both in relative and absolute terms.
I picked Area 51, but some strange people in suits came to my door, smashed my laptop, and demanded I give them the area.
If you believe the mainstream media.
Yeah, when the federal government was spending more than 4% of its budget on the Apollo program.
Come to think of it, I wouldn't mind some military money being shifted to NASA. There's no sense in firing a several million dollar missile to take out a $200 quadcopter. Make the military figure out how to economically deal with those real yet inexpenive threats.
NASA has always had time for such nonsense. The only difference is now they have an internet site which allows the public to get in on the nonsense.
Do all US companies overbook? (Score:3, Funny)
Once the adoptions fill up, they will be reassigned to allow everyone the opportunity to celebrate their own little corner of the Earth.
Just hope that your randomly assigned slot isn't double-booked with a NASA employee or else you could end up being beaten up and forcibly removed from the Earth.
I predict disappointment (Score:2)
Oh, cool! I can't wait to see if I got something neat!
Oh, yeah. Ocean.
Wondering how to show some affection towards NASA? Adopt it. I have sectioned off 64,000 individual pieces of NASA to be "adopted" by supporters on slashdot. The pieces are assigned randomly. Similar to adopting a highway or naming a star, participants do not get legal or property rights to their section. So whether you get launch pad 39b or some marshy shoreline, you benefit the same.
What a crock of sh*t.
Wanted: A piece of America... (Score:2)
...Got a piece of Russia, thanks Nasa! _ . _
Expect disappointment! (Score:2)
Considering the fact that two thirds of the earth is covered in water, you have an excellent chance of adopting a bunch of ocean!