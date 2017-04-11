Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Why Do Airlines Overbook?

Posted by msmash
From a report on BBC: A common overbooking problem on a United Airlines flight on Sunday ended with a man being bloodied and dragged from his seat and an already troubled airline earning more bad press. How did it all go so wrong? Overbooking on flights happens all the time. Empty seats cost airlines money, so they offset the number of passengers who miss flights by selling too many tickets. In this case, the problem arose because United decided at the last minute to fly four members of staff to a connection point and needed to bump four passengers to make way for them. When there's an overbooking issue the first step is to offer an inducement to the passengers to take a later flight. [...] Of the 613 million people who flew on major US carriers in 2015, 46,000 were involuntarily denied boarding, according to data from the Department of Transportation -- less than 0.008%.

Why Do Airlines Overbook?

  • >> Let me repost a tired old article for the general public about airline policy

    Slow tech news day, then? Zzzzz....

    • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

      by Beau1080p ( 4928265 )
      Would YOU like to be an editor for a day? That's what I thought. Think before you speak, bucko, or prepare to pay the price.

    • Actually, TFA is a bit off if they're referring to the United Airlines incident, since it wasn't simple overbooking (which would mean passengers would be denied at the gate). In that case it was four UA aircrew that needed to get a flight at the last minute, and UA decided that they needed someone to be voluntold off the plane itself.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vivian ( 156520 )

        The fair and most capitalist thing to do would be for the airline to simply have an in-cabin auction for your seat - have the captain announce higher and higher prices for your seat, and the first four call buttons to get pressed win the auction. (first N call buttons if a different number of seats than 4 are needed)
        Thrown in a business class upgrade and I'm sure it wouldn't take long to get a few empty economy seats, and everyone's happy.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by kenh ( 9056 )

          They did, the bidding stopped at $1,000/seat (in airline credit I assume).

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Khyber ( 864651 )

            And the law actually requires a minimum of $1,350 refund for the seat if forced off. The guy was still in the right to refuse to give up his seat at any price lower than that, and the Chicago police helped United Airlines violate Federal Law.

  • Mile high club (Score:3)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @10:23AM (#54212973)
    They all wanna do it but they don't wanna be caught doing it.

  • Because it is profitable to do so (Score:4, Insightful)

    by H3lldr0p ( 40304 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @10:24AM (#54212977) Homepage

    That's the beginning and the end of this conversation.

    The only way to get airlines to stop doing it is to make it unprofitable to do so either through fines and/or regulations which increase the compensation for those bumped from flights to the point where it's not worth it to do.

    • they didn't do it in the 80's and 90's when flying half full planes was the norm. they started in the late 90's when airline tickets first went online and people started to shop by price. after that someone figured out that selling a business class ticket and having that person miss the flight was really losing money cause they could have sold two tickets for that seat.

      and it really took off with Priceline who made a huge business of selling cheap tickets that were the first ones to be denied boarding

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )

      A suggestion I put in one of the other versions of this story - require airlines to get volunteers and place no limit on compensation. The issue here is that there is a power imbalance and its in the financial interest of the dominant party to take advantage of the weaker.

      By removing the compensation limit and requiring volunteers we return balance to the situation and make it a free market. If it occasionally costs $20000 for someone to volunteer then airlines will be more careful about overbooking and peo

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )
        Is there a limit? As far as I know, the only limits airlines have are self imposed ones. I agree there should be NO involuntary bumps, that the company should be required to continue raising the offer until enough people take it so that there are never any involuntary bumps.

  • Numbers (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @10:25AM (#54212983)

    46,000 were involuntarily denied boarding, according to data from the Department of Transportation -- less than 0.008%.

    It may be less than 0.008% but it's still forty six thousand human beings.

    • I happily voluntarily deny boarding. Last time the benefit I got was worth far more than the cost of the ticket in the first place, not to mention the extra day as a tourist in London. Last time my girlfriend swapped a 4 hour delay in an Australian airport instead of a 4 hours delay in Dubai for her connecting flight, and in exchange had a first class ticket.

      Not to mention that the practice of overbooking ensures fully booked flights which also help drive down the costs of tickets. Sure we could target 0%,

      • That's good, and MOST of the time I'd happily be willing to accept a delay too. However, there are people who may be flying somewhere for a funeral. They may absolutely have to be back at work the next day or face termination. As the man in the latest United scam claimed (maybe truthfully, maybe not), they may be a doctor that has patients they must attend to.

        The bottom line is that is there is something inherently just not right about a business being able to sell you a ticket on a plane that is taking

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )
        I have volunteered my seat on a many occasions when I was single with no kids. Now, often enough, when I'm travelling to somewhere, it's for work - and I cannot be late. The return flight may be different, but then I have a wife and kids waiting for me to come home, so the reward for volunteering my seat needs to be a lot higher than it used to be. I advocate a zero involuntary bump policy, requiring airlines to keep upping the incentive to volunteer your seat until it's high enough to make enough people

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pr0t0 ( 216378 )

        I had a college professor who told us that if we did not hand in our final project at 9:00am on the appointed day, we would not get credit for it. No exceptions. If you were in a car accident, crawl to the class on bloody stumps to hand it in or find someone to do it for you, but there would be no leniency for a late submission. Period. And because he was clear about this from day one of the class, no one in his 30 years as a professor had ever tried to hand it in late and get credit.

        I bring this up because

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      46000 who agreed to the terms they purchased their ticket under which specifically states that it could happen.

    • Re:Numbers (Score:5, Insightful)

      by cob666 ( 656740 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @10:33AM (#54213077) Homepage

      46,000 were involuntarily denied boarding, according to data from the Department of Transportation -- less than 0.008%.

      It may be less than 0.008% but it's still forty six thousand human beings.

      Also, denied boarding is a whole different ball game than being physically removed from the plane after already boarding. United should have either offered more compensation until somebody took the bait or they should have bumped one of the 4 UA employees that wanted to fly. I hope the guy that was dragged from the plane has a basis to sue because what happened is not OK.

      • Was there no one else on the flight who was just going to visit grandma and who could use an extra $800 + a free hotel stay? Maybe if they'd thrown in free hotel room porn channel...
      • The airline was offered $400 for each volunteer to give up their seat. After there were no takers, they upped it to $800. I assume they mean $800 + a ticket refund. There are regulations in place that increase the dollar value the longer the passenger has to wait for another flight. But at that point, I have to ask, "Couldn't the airline just send the employees to the destination using ANY OTHER MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION for that much money?"

      • I don;t think he has the basis to sue. Once onboard an aircraft, the captain is in charge. He issued an instruction for that passenger to leave - the passenger disobeyed that order, so was at fault. Regardless of how s****y it may be for the airline to bump him from the flight, or the circumstances in which it happened, the passenger was guilty of failing to comply with the captain's instruction.

        I imagine he could sue the airline for the way that the situation was handled, but the airline could equally w

  • I am willingly admitting that I missed my flight once. But no one at China Airlines made any fuss about it and I was a happy man traveling on the next available flight.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gfxguy ( 98788 )
      Yes - I mentioned this, too. The tickets may be non-refundable, but when I've missed flights the airlines have been very accommodating about getting me on a later flight with no penalties. The only time I've had to pay a fee was when I was intentionally extending my stay by a week and called the airline - even the though the ticket was non-refundable, I paid a relatively minor penalty to have the flight shifted by a week. I have a lot of complaints about airlines, and I do think there should never be any

  • Market failure (Score:4, Interesting)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @10:28AM (#54213025)
    Flying is an awful experience these days because market drives price optimization above anything else. A lot of it is driven by "find cheapest" aggregators and "you must fly cheapest" corporate policies. This is actually not in the best interest of consumers. Actually, vast majority of consumers would be better off with slightly more expensive but consumer-focused service.

    Security theater at the airports, outrageous fees, cramped seats, inadequate cleaning between flights. Why would anyone fly unless they absolutely had to?

    • Why would anyone fly unless they absolutely had to?

      Because it usually works out just fine, and it's so incredibly fast compared to driving. Days turn into just a few hours. Fewer hotel nights means it's cheaper than driving too, sometimes enormously so.

      If you're rich and can afford to drive everywhere because you don't mind more nights in hotels and there's no limit to the time you can be away, I understand why you don't fly. But when you look down on jetsetters, you're being an insensitive snob.

      We jump thr

  • an Overbooking issue.

    If you want to talk about Airlines feeling they can manhandle passengers out of their seats - great, I think it needs to be discussed so airlines understand that wasn't acceptable.

    But, I think everybody here understands why airlines overbook, so don't bother explaining.

  • Not an overbooking incident (Score:5, Informative)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @10:34AM (#54213095)

    Overbooking incidents are resolved at check-in counters. This is an incident of someone being removed from a plane to make way for employees. Not only is this not overbooking, but it's also a mindbogglingly dickish move by an airline to de-board someone already sitting and expecting to reach their destination, even more dickish that it wasn't voluntary at all.

    I really wish I could boycot United, but as have already done so for years there's not much more I can do. Frankly these types of incidents only seem to happen with one carrier over and over again.

    Last time I checked in at a KLM service desk they told me they were overbooked and they gave me the choice of flying 30min later and paid me €200 for my troubles. Quite a different response then "these people will need to get off the plane to make space for an employee of ours".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Topwiz ( 1470979 )
      The way I heard it: First they offered $400 and a flight credit, no takers. Then they offered $800 and a flight credit, still no takers. Then they announced the computer would be picking 4 people at random. Three people took the offer. The fourth passenger was forcibly removed at random.

    • I adore KLM as an airline. With 50+ flights and only had issues once I'm fairly happy with how they handle things.
      The one time it went to shit I missed my second leg flight to the US but got re-booked and handed a stack-o-euros with no mess.

    • They did supposedly offer $400, then $800 reimbursement. No one took them up on it.

      The mildly moronic part was not offering more money or saying "We're going to all sit here until someone gives up." The stupid part was choosing someone at random and demanding he give up his seat without listening to whether he absolutely needed to get back or had some flexibility. "I'm a doctor and I have patients I need to tend to" is a pretty fucking good excuse. Find some retiree or some asshole who sells cars or does
    • One key reason why flying overseas/international is so much better than flying domestically? Competition.

      That is, there's actual competition on overseas routes, to a degree that really doesn't exist in the US domestic market. Thanks to airline consolidation, there are four major carriers, and they pretty much don't compete on many routes. Other airlines can get you there, but only with a connection or two, and a much longer flight. For instance, look at what airlines offer direct flights from Denver to Ch

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jhon ( 241832 )

      " Not only is this not overbooking, but it's also a mindbogglingly dickish move by an airline to de-board someone already sitting and expecting to reach their destination, even more dickish that it wasn't voluntary at all."

      I agree it was poorly handled. But the "employee" that needed to be on board was for 4 members of a flight crew who were to be working shortly after their arrival on ANOTHER flight which would have been delayed or cancelled -- which would have caused 100+ other passengers who were expeci

  • Cut and dried, really.

  • Every Overbooked Seat is Paid For Twice (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It should be noted that airlines will only oversbook a non-refundable seat/ticket.

    A successful overbook is one where a seat is sold to two people and one of them does not show up. In this situation, the seat is paid for twice but only used once. This is free money for the airlines.

    An unsuccessful overbook is where a seat is sold twice and they both show up. The second person to check in is not assigned a seat number and told they will get one at the gate. The airline then waits to see if another seat become

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gfxguy ( 98788 )
      While it is a game of money, every time I've missed a flight (either through delays of connecting flights or other reasons), the airlines have always been accommodating about re-booking me without penalty. I think it's more about making sure they are not losing potential income than it is about gaining extra... very few people willingly miss a flight they've paid hundreds or thousands of dollars for.

  • Statistics (and the 'free' market) are so... communist... Fuck the individual, right?

  • "Empty seats" in the sense of the article are already profitable for the Airline, as someone has payed for the seat but didn't show. They don't "cost the airline money" except in the sense that they are a revenue opportunity to sell the seats of no-shows a second time.

    Perhaps airlines should be forced to refund tickets if they manage to resell the seat - which given the way their pricing works they invariable do at a higher price anyway.

    • "Empty seats" in the sense of the article are already profitable for the Airline, as someone has payed for the seat but didn't show. They don't "cost the airline money" except in the sense that they are a revenue opportunity to sell the seats of no-shows a second time.

      Perhaps airlines should be forced to refund tickets if they manage to resell the seat - which given the way their pricing works they invariable do at a higher price anyway.

      I'm not defending the practice, but you are missing one scenario: lost connections. If my initial flight is late, and I miss my connection, then the seat I paid for on the 2nd flight is empty (assuming no overbooking happened). The airline still needs to get me to my final destination, which means they need to find a flight with an available seat. In this scenario, putting a paying customer in my "empty" seat actually means breaking even, since that customer basically covered the cost of my seat in the fina

  • "Empty seats cost airlines money" not if those seats are already paid for. This total BS. If the seat is paid for then less weight saves them money. Overbooking is pure greed. They know the average percentage of people who will miss the flight and they overbook to make more money but sometimes the people do not miss the flight and they do not have enough seats. It is pure greed and lies. If I have paid for a seat it should not be theirs to sell again as what they normally do is just get more strict ab
  • If a plane has 100 seats and they know on average that 4 people won't show up they might be inclined to sell a couple of extra seats. It's free money, especially since tickets on a nearly-full aircraft sell for more money than those on an empty one.

    It must be profitable even after compensating every one that they bump.

  • and dragged him off the plane should be fired and blacklisted from any job of authority or security, if they are not smart enough to think for themselves that beating up an innocent old man is wrong then they dont need to be in that line of work,

  • I'm surprised someone actually entered this into the firehose, and I'm even more surprised that there were enough people who thought that this should make the front page. Or is that time honored way of selecting stories out the window and some idiot at /. ... dice ... whoeverthefuck owns the page now simply picks his pet stories and we get to read that shit?

    We've become used by now to read stories that are neither news for nerds nor stuff that matters. We've read more political stories and stories about soc

  • United Airlines Flight 3411 is NOT a United Airlines flight. The U.S. government allows mis-labeling. Flight 3411 is a CommutAir [wikipedia.org] flight.

    United's CEO Oscar Munoz made the situation FAR worse by the pretend caring in what he said: United is investigating why authorities dragged a passenger off a flight -- here's what it found [businessinsider.com].

    Quotes from the CEO:

    "... we approached one of these passengers to explain apologetically that he was being denied boarding..."
    It was not "apologetic". The passenger was alrea
  • What else are you going to do, drive to Europe? Take a 20 hour cab ride to your meeting in New York?

    At [airline] we have you by the nuts, so fuck you.
  • A google maps search suggests one can drive Chicago -> Louisville in under 5 hours. Was the crew needed before the following morning? United could have hired a driver for them and avoided all this (or they could have put the displaced passengers in a car with some money and still had them in Louisville before the next flight would have gotten them there).

