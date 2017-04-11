Why Do Airlines Overbook? (bbc.com) 95
From a report on BBC: A common overbooking problem on a United Airlines flight on Sunday ended with a man being bloodied and dragged from his seat and an already troubled airline earning more bad press. How did it all go so wrong? Overbooking on flights happens all the time. Empty seats cost airlines money, so they offset the number of passengers who miss flights by selling too many tickets. In this case, the problem arose because United decided at the last minute to fly four members of staff to a connection point and needed to bump four passengers to make way for them. When there's an overbooking issue the first step is to offer an inducement to the passengers to take a later flight. [...] Of the 613 million people who flew on major US carriers in 2015, 46,000 were involuntarily denied boarding, according to data from the Department of Transportation -- less than 0.008%.
Slow day in tech, then? (Score:2)
Slow tech news day, then? Zzzzz....
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, TFA is a bit off if they're referring to the United Airlines incident, since it wasn't simple overbooking (which would mean passengers would be denied at the gate). In that case it was four UA aircrew that needed to get a flight at the last minute, and UA decided that they needed someone to be voluntold off the plane itself.
Re: (Score:2)
The fair and most capitalist thing to do would be for the airline to simply have an in-cabin auction for your seat - have the captain announce higher and higher prices for your seat, and the first four call buttons to get pressed win the auction. (first N call buttons if a different number of seats than 4 are needed)
Thrown in a business class upgrade and I'm sure it wouldn't take long to get a few empty economy seats, and everyone's happy.
Re: (Score:2)
They did, the bidding stopped at $1,000/seat (in airline credit I assume).
Re: (Score:2)
And the law actually requires a minimum of $1,350 refund for the seat if forced off. The guy was still in the right to refuse to give up his seat at any price lower than that, and the Chicago police helped United Airlines violate Federal Law.
Mile high club (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You know... I would buy a non-refundable ticket in certain cases, even at a higher price... if it meant I could guarantee no bumping for that particular flight.
For some flights I care about it, for others the freebies they offer in exchange for a 6 hour delay getting to my destination are worth it.
Re: (Score:1)
If you pay for a higher flight class (even preferred coach usually) you get both, super refundable tickets, AND no bumps.
So there is an option for you.
Re:Why do airlines overbook? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on the circumstances.
I've had to re-book more than once at the last minute during business trips, and when I did, they would re-arrange the schedule, leaving a seat open for someone else. Since they couldn't re-sell the now-open seat in the few hours before the plane actually takes off, it makes perfect business sense for them to have an overbooked ticket waiting to fill that seat. Happens way more often than you think (and not always for business reasons - a kid gets real sick the night before and
Re: (Score:2)
It still dumbfounds me that people/companies will spend a few hundred dollars then not show up. Granted many can get refunded/shuffled around, but still. If I spend $400 to go somewhere, I treat that as a contract between myself and the airline. You can be damn sure I'll be there.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
i've done this. fly somewhere for work but it takes more than you thought it would and you end up spending the night or having to take a later flight
one time i had a government ticket and just didn't show up and forgot the day i was supposed to fly back. two weeks later Delta gave me another ticket for no charge
Because it is profitable to do so (Score:4, Insightful)
That's the beginning and the end of this conversation.
The only way to get airlines to stop doing it is to make it unprofitable to do so either through fines and/or regulations which increase the compensation for those bumped from flights to the point where it's not worth it to do.
Re: (Score:2)
they didn't do it in the 80's and 90's when flying half full planes was the norm. they started in the late 90's when airline tickets first went online and people started to shop by price. after that someone figured out that selling a business class ticket and having that person miss the flight was really losing money cause they could have sold two tickets for that seat.
and it really took off with Priceline who made a huge business of selling cheap tickets that were the first ones to be denied boarding
Re: (Score:3)
A suggestion I put in one of the other versions of this story - require airlines to get volunteers and place no limit on compensation. The issue here is that there is a power imbalance and its in the financial interest of the dominant party to take advantage of the weaker.
By removing the compensation limit and requiring volunteers we return balance to the situation and make it a free market. If it occasionally costs $20000 for someone to volunteer then airlines will be more careful about overbooking and peo
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
It looks like there actually is a maximum ($1,350).
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cf... [cornell.edu]
Numbers (Score:5, Insightful)
It may be less than 0.008% but it's still forty six thousand human beings.
Re: (Score:2)
I happily voluntarily deny boarding. Last time the benefit I got was worth far more than the cost of the ticket in the first place, not to mention the extra day as a tourist in London. Last time my girlfriend swapped a 4 hour delay in an Australian airport instead of a 4 hours delay in Dubai for her connecting flight, and in exchange had a first class ticket.
Not to mention that the practice of overbooking ensures fully booked flights which also help drive down the costs of tickets. Sure we could target 0%,
Re: (Score:3)
That's good, and MOST of the time I'd happily be willing to accept a delay too. However, there are people who may be flying somewhere for a funeral. They may absolutely have to be back at work the next day or face termination. As the man in the latest United scam claimed (maybe truthfully, maybe not), they may be a doctor that has patients they must attend to.
The bottom line is that is there is something inherently just not right about a business being able to sell you a ticket on a plane that is taking
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I had a college professor who told us that if we did not hand in our final project at 9:00am on the appointed day, we would not get credit for it. No exceptions. If you were in a car accident, crawl to the class on bloody stumps to hand it in or find someone to do it for you, but there would be no leniency for a late submission. Period. And because he was clear about this from day one of the class, no one in his 30 years as a professor had ever tried to hand it in late and get credit.
I bring this up because
Re: (Score:1)
46000 who agreed to the terms they purchased their ticket under which specifically states that it could happen.
Re:Numbers (Score:5, Insightful)
It may be less than 0.008% but it's still forty six thousand human beings.
Also, denied boarding is a whole different ball game than being physically removed from the plane after already boarding. United should have either offered more compensation until somebody took the bait or they should have bumped one of the 4 UA employees that wanted to fly. I hope the guy that was dragged from the plane has a basis to sue because what happened is not OK.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I don;t think he has the basis to sue. Once onboard an aircraft, the captain is in charge. He issued an instruction for that passenger to leave - the passenger disobeyed that order, so was at fault. Regardless of how s****y it may be for the airline to bump him from the flight, or the circumstances in which it happened, the passenger was guilty of failing to comply with the captain's instruction.
I imagine he could sue the airline for the way that the situation was handled, but the airline could equally w
Re: (Score:2)
When I read a story like this on Slashdot, I expect to see comments by people who are insightful enough to understand the mathematics of booking passengers on flights.
I also enjoy seeing ACs post stupid comments so I can feel superior to them.
sorry, it was me (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Market failure (Score:4, Interesting)
Security theater at the airports, outrageous fees, cramped seats, inadequate cleaning between flights. Why would anyone fly unless they absolutely had to?
Re: (Score:2)
Because it usually works out just fine, and it's so incredibly fast compared to driving. Days turn into just a few hours. Fewer hotel nights means it's cheaper than driving too, sometimes enormously so.
If you're rich and can afford to drive everywhere because you don't mind more nights in hotels and there's no limit to the time you can be away, I understand why you don't fly. But when you look down on jetsetters, you're being an insensitive snob.
We jump thr
Re:The four seats were used by crew, how was this (Score:5, Insightful)
United should be fined hugely for this, the four removed should sue. The staff involved fired, the execs making that policy fired.
But nothing will happen, i normally fly them, but will look elsewhere.
Yes and it seems many others here are blindly commenting and don't understand what actually happened. This wasn't an overbooking scenario. This was a scenario where passengers had been cleared, boarded and seated. Then another flight crew needed to board to make a flight for the next day. No one volunteered, so they played Hunger Games with the passengers. One of the ones selected was a Dr that had patients to see in the morning and thus his refusal.
United Airlines then turned in to President Snow and had a 69 year old man beaten and drug, yes, drug, (not carried as some outfits want to say), off the plane over it.
United could have easily booked this crew later or sent them by other means. They chose to violently remove a 69 year old man like he was brandishing a weapon or threatening people.
So, people carrying on about overbooking can get bent as that's not what happened. This wasn't denial of boarding. It was violent eviction.
United is going to end up paying for this event, one way or another.
The Aviation Security officer has already been placed on leave and his outfit as publicly stated his actions were not in line with their policy (re: he's f*cked).
Now it's on to see how UA is going to handle this mess.
This was a MASSIVE Customer Service Failure not... (Score:3)
an Overbooking issue.
If you want to talk about Airlines feeling they can manhandle passengers out of their seats - great, I think it needs to be discussed so airlines understand that wasn't acceptable.
But, I think everybody here understands why airlines overbook, so don't bother explaining.
Re: (Score:1)
How the fuck is having more passengers than seats not a case of the flight being overbooked?!
It doesn't fucking matter if the passengers are or aren't employees of the airline. When a plane has a finite number of seats, and each passenger is assumed to require one or more seats, and there ends up being more passengers assigned to the flight than there are available seats, then for all intents and purposes THE FLIGHT HAS BEEN OVERBOOKED!
You're playing word games here, son. It's like those people who say that
Re: (Score:2)
I hope we can agree that this is even worse than overbooking...
Not an overbooking incident (Score:5, Informative)
Overbooking incidents are resolved at check-in counters. This is an incident of someone being removed from a plane to make way for employees. Not only is this not overbooking, but it's also a mindbogglingly dickish move by an airline to de-board someone already sitting and expecting to reach their destination, even more dickish that it wasn't voluntary at all.
I really wish I could boycot United, but as have already done so for years there's not much more I can do. Frankly these types of incidents only seem to happen with one carrier over and over again.
Last time I checked in at a KLM service desk they told me they were overbooked and they gave me the choice of flying 30min later and paid me €200 for my troubles. Quite a different response then "these people will need to get off the plane to make space for an employee of ours".
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I adore KLM as an airline. With 50+ flights and only had issues once I'm fairly happy with how they handle things.
The one time it went to shit I missed my second leg flight to the US but got re-booked and handed a stack-o-euros with no mess.
Re: (Score:3)
The mildly moronic part was not offering more money or saying "We're going to all sit here until someone gives up." The stupid part was choosing someone at random and demanding he give up his seat without listening to whether he absolutely needed to get back or had some flexibility. "I'm a doctor and I have patients I need to tend to" is a pretty fucking good excuse. Find some retiree or some asshole who sells cars or does
Re: (Score:2)
That is, there's actual competition on overseas routes, to a degree that really doesn't exist in the US domestic market. Thanks to airline consolidation, there are four major carriers, and they pretty much don't compete on many routes. Other airlines can get you there, but only with a connection or two, and a much longer flight. For instance, look at what airlines offer direct flights from Denver to Ch
Re: (Score:2)
" Not only is this not overbooking, but it's also a mindbogglingly dickish move by an airline to de-board someone already sitting and expecting to reach their destination, even more dickish that it wasn't voluntary at all."
I agree it was poorly handled. But the "employee" that needed to be on board was for 4 members of a flight crew who were to be working shortly after their arrival on ANOTHER flight which would have been delayed or cancelled -- which would have caused 100+ other passengers who were expeci
Greed (Score:1)
Cut and dried, really.
Every Overbooked Seat is Paid For Twice (Score:1)
It should be noted that airlines will only oversbook a non-refundable seat/ticket.
A successful overbook is one where a seat is sold to two people and one of them does not show up. In this situation, the seat is paid for twice but only used once. This is free money for the airlines.
An unsuccessful overbook is where a seat is sold twice and they both show up. The second person to check in is not assigned a seat number and told they will get one at the gate. The airline then waits to see if another seat become
Re: (Score:2)
less than 0.008% (Score:1)
Statistics (and the 'free' market) are so... communist... Fuck the individual, right?
disingeneous (Score:2)
"Empty seats" in the sense of the article are already profitable for the Airline, as someone has payed for the seat but didn't show. They don't "cost the airline money" except in the sense that they are a revenue opportunity to sell the seats of no-shows a second time.
Perhaps airlines should be forced to refund tickets if they manage to resell the seat - which given the way their pricing works they invariable do at a higher price anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
"Empty seats" in the sense of the article are already profitable for the Airline, as someone has payed for the seat but didn't show. They don't "cost the airline money" except in the sense that they are a revenue opportunity to sell the seats of no-shows a second time.
Perhaps airlines should be forced to refund tickets if they manage to resell the seat - which given the way their pricing works they invariable do at a higher price anyway.
I'm not defending the practice, but you are missing one scenario: lost connections. If my initial flight is late, and I miss my connection, then the seat I paid for on the 2nd flight is empty (assuming no overbooking happened). The airline still needs to get me to my final destination, which means they need to find a flight with an available seat. In this scenario, putting a paying customer in my "empty" seat actually means breaking even, since that customer basically covered the cost of my seat in the fina
Fallacy (Score:2)
It's obvious why they overbook (Score:2)
It must be profitable even after compensating every one that they bump.
those goons that beat up that old man (Score:2)
What kind of non-story is that? (Score:2)
I'm surprised someone actually entered this into the firehose, and I'm even more surprised that there were enough people who thought that this should make the front page. Or is that time honored way of selecting stories out the window and some idiot at
/. ... dice ... whoeverthefuck owns the page now simply picks his pet stories and we get to read that shit?
We've become used by now to read stories that are neither news for nerds nor stuff that matters. We've read more political stories and stories about soc
Why? Abuse is now common. Also social inability. (Score:2)
United's CEO Oscar Munoz made the situation FAR worse by the pretend caring in what he said: United is investigating why authorities dragged a passenger off a flight -- here's what it found [businessinsider.com].
Quotes from the CEO:
"... we approached one of these passengers to explain apologetically that he was being denied boarding..."
It was not "apologetic". The passenger was alrea
Because they can. (Score:2)
At [airline] we have you by the nuts, so fuck you.
Were the employee schedules really that tight? (Score:2)