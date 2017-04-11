TV's Golden Age Is Anything But, Say Writers Preparing To Strike (bloomberg.com) 16
The world's largest media companies returned to the negotiating table Monday with Hollywood screenwriters, seeking to avert a strike that could cost the entertainment industry billions of dollars and take popular TV shows off the air indefinitely. From a report on Bloomberg: Hollywood is bracing for the worst-case scenario after the Writers Guild of America warned advertisers and investors of the financial fallout and said members will most likely walk out May 2 if the new round of talks fail. Major TV programmers, such as NBC and CBS' flagship network, are scanning their slates of upcoming shows to determine which ones can air without guild writers. Negotiators on both sides are counting on cooler heads to prevail as they seek to avoid a repeat of the 100-day work stoppage in 2007-08 that cost the entertainment industry more than $2 billion, according to Milken Institute estimates. Yet the entertainment business, specifically TV, has undergone myriad changes that are creating new sticking points since the last strike almost a decade ago, and the writers say they haven't benefited.
TWD is off till next Oct, etc....
Not much new content to watch in summer anyway, so, let them strike.
Just curious, do streaming services like Netflix/Amazon Prime have to bother with writers unions/guilds? If not, well, certainly a boon to them, they can keep churning out what is becoming more and more good independent content that is worth watching.
I haven't seen a typical Network TV channel in literally months.
Strike all you want, campers. I'm fine with it.
Why is it that people who don't watch TV are so damned proud of it that they need to announce it every time TV is mentioned? Please share, what else makes you special?
The Evil Content Pirates(tm)
Are these the same people who rallied against the Gutenberg printing press?
You hold on to your grudges way too long.
