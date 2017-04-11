TV's Golden Age Is Anything But, Say Writers Preparing To Strike (bloomberg.com) 26
The world's largest media companies returned to the negotiating table Monday with Hollywood screenwriters, seeking to avert a strike that could cost the entertainment industry billions of dollars and take popular TV shows off the air indefinitely. From a report on Bloomberg: Hollywood is bracing for the worst-case scenario after the Writers Guild of America warned advertisers and investors of the financial fallout and said members will most likely walk out May 2 if the new round of talks fail. Major TV programmers, such as NBC and CBS' flagship network, are scanning their slates of upcoming shows to determine which ones can air without guild writers. Negotiators on both sides are counting on cooler heads to prevail as they seek to avoid a repeat of the 100-day work stoppage in 2007-08 that cost the entertainment industry more than $2 billion, according to Milken Institute estimates. Yet the entertainment business, specifically TV, has undergone myriad changes that are creating new sticking points since the last strike almost a decade ago, and the writers say they haven't benefited.
Who cares....its almost summer rerun time anyway.. (Score:2)
TWD is off till next Oct, etc....
Not much new content to watch in summer anyway, so, let them strike.
Just curious, do streaming services like Netflix/Amazon Prime have to bother with writers unions/guilds? If not, well, certainly a boon to them, they can keep churning out what is becoming more and more good independent content that is worth watching.
Can we really call Netflix/Amazon Prime 'independent' anymore?
When they strike now, what do you think will air in autumn? Stuff has to be written, then shot, edited and then broadcasted. If nothing is written today, then sometime in autumn there is nothing to broadcast anymore and your summer reruns become all year reruns into summer 2018.
Dear Writers, please, Please, PLEASE, for the love of God, PLEASE strike. Permanently. Maybe find shows on Netflix, Prime HBO, or Fox News that need good creative writers.
I got rid of cable TV some time ago. Don't miss it actually. I never realized how much time something like CNN, for example, takes up to tell the same news I can read in about seven minutes on Google news, or other online sources. The endless talking heads, droning on and on
Umm, okay... (Score:2)
I haven't seen a typical Network TV channel in literally months.
Strike all you want, campers. I'm fine with it.
Why is it that people who don't watch TV are so damned proud of it that they need to announce it every time TV is mentioned? Please share, what else makes you special?
You mean, apart from saving $1000+ a year, and not willingly subjecting ourselves to IQ squandering nonsense (ie: the typical news), and lowest-common-denominator sitcoms, leaving time free to do more useful things?
This is all clearly the fault of.... (Score:2)
The Evil Content Pirates(tm)
Are these the same people who rallied against the Gutenberg printing press?
You hold on to your grudges way too long.
Same paradigms? (Score:2)
You forgot SciFi/Fantasy: time travel/alternate history and some swords/sorcery.
Free Market at Work (Score:3)
This is how the free market should work. If wages are really too low, the strike will cost more than just raising the pay for the writers and the networks will cave. If the writers are overpaid, there are still a lot of unemployed people looking for work, the networks can go find new talent who don't belong to the union (they call it guild, but it is acting as a labor union right now).
Notice that unlike the teachers union, the screen writers guild can't pour in cash to elect their bosses who then kick back raises and benefits, regardless of what is best for the larger organization. This is why all public sector unions need to be banned and why so many Democrats in the past were strongly against public sector unions.