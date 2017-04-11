Canada Hid the Konami Code In Its Commemorative $10 Bill Launch

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Bank of Canada has hid a "Konami Code" Easter egg on its website celebrating their new $10 bank note. The Konami Code is a cheat code that appears in many Konami video games, allowing players to press a sequence of buttons on their game controller to enable the cheat. "The Bank of Canada's web team thought the Konami code [Easter egg] was a fun way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation," Bank of Canada spokeswoman Josianne Menard told CTV news. Engadget reports: On top of being laden with anti-counterfeiting tech that makes it extremely difficult to copy (holograms, raised ink, color-changing images and polymer materials), the new ten is a who's who and what's what of Canadian history. It features Canada's founding Prime Minister John A. MacDonald, Agnes Macphail, first woman parliamentarian, and Indigenous peoples pioneer James Gladstone, known in his Blackfoot language as Akay-na-muka. It also shows Canada's prairies, the coastal mountains of British Columbia, the Canadian Shield, Atlantic coast, northern lights, Metis Assomption Sash, maple leaf and much more (no poutine, though). All of that is squeezed on the 152.4 x 69.85 mm note -- that's exactly 6 x 2.75 inches, because Canada uses the metric system but probably still buys its printing presses from the U.S. The Konami code is in keeping with Canada's tradition of doing cute, pop-culture things with its history.

  • No posts yet? Did everyone actually rush to the page to try and enter the code?
  • But is there room for its Denomination?

  • Why did they include Agnes McPhail and not Emily Murphy?
    Emily Murphy was the first female magistrate in the entire British Empire.
    She was also the one who got the court ruling that women were declared to legally be "persons" under Canadian law.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      "Why did they include Agnes McPhail and not Emily Murphy?"

      Seems like a weird thing to nit pick about.

      Maybe because she advocated Eugenics and compulsory sterilization?

      Or maybe because she's one of the Famous Five, and was already present on the 2004 to 2011 Fifty?

  • The L'Assomption sash pattern is not Metis (Score:3)

    by Quietti ( 257725 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @06:27PM (#54217971) Journal
    The l'Assomption sash pattern was brought by Acadians to the town of L'Assomption QC when they were deported from Acadia by the Brits. It was indeed widely adopted by the Metis later on. In modern times, that particular pattern, know as lightning and flames, has become the emblem of the Lanaudière region.
  • It's not hidden or an Easter egg if they fucking blab about doing it. Easter eggs are things programmers sneak in that no one finds or notices. This reeks of some inane committee decision on how to appear hip but comes off kitschy because it was a deliberate marketing stunt.

    If you wanted a useful story why not ask users about fun Easter eggs or secrets they've stumbled across over the years. Instead we get this TMZ-esque shit.

  • I was actually much more impressed with their 3d rendering of the $10 bill on their web site than with the code being there. Their renderer at first I thought was just a nifty spinning flat texture, pretty simple. But if you spin it faster, force is applied to the bill and it starts to bend. A little less simple, but it visually and feels quite nice. Plus the rendering of the holographic material actually looks quite nice on the page, too.

  • Some gamer probably came up with this idea, which is dumb. This kind of thing is about as tasteful as the Bank of Canada playing April Fools' Day jokes with our currency, only they waited until our 150th anniversary to cheapen it into some gimmicky cheat code. What does that say about our country and its history? If taken seriously, it suggests that even before Canada began as a country ~ the one that's 150 years old this year ~ we cheated, which is kind of true given that we invaded this country, treated F

