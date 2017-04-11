Firefox To Let Users Control Memory Usage (bleepingcomputer.com) 189
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Mozilla engineers are working on a new section in the browser's preferences that will let users control the browser's performance. Work on this new section started last Friday when an issue was opened in the Firefox bug tracker. Right now, the Firefox UI team has proposed a basic sketch of the settings section and its controls. Firefox developers are now working to isolate or implement the code needed to control those settings [1, 2, 3]. According to the current version of the planned Performance settings section UI, users will be able to control if they use UI animations (to be added in a future Firefox version), if they use page prefetching (feature to preload links listed on a page), and how many "content" processes Firefox uses (Firefox currently supports two processes [one for the Firefox core and one for content], but this will expand to more starting v54).
You got this wrong. It should not be hosts files. It should stop at the level of your router, so you can protect all your computers and mobile devices with a singe configuration.
Exactly the same way the hosts file does it: Block (null route to 0.0.0.0) the DNS queries. No certificate or packet inspection necessary.
And, as an added bonus, if someone wanted to utilize an Authorative DNS Server other than the one provided by the Router/Gateway, they would be able without any trouble.
I block a lot of the low hanging stuff at the router level in my house using this technique, and then use uBlock Origin in Firefox/Chrome to block the higher level stuff.
The hosts file does not cosmetically
Or, you know, you could use Google to find a decent hosts file without having to do any of the stuff you mentioned (http://someonewhocares.org/hosts/).
I use that hosts file + AdBlock Plus + NoScript on every computer. A hosts file and NoScript are not the same thing, and as such, should not be treated as such. They complement each other on the loosing battle against malware and in-your-face advertisements.
Everyone has different needs and wants.
NoScript does nothing for ads in Android Apps (especially YouTube) or my TV.
I actually like JavaScript (most of the time). If you want a shitty, barebones, reduced functionality browsing experience, why don't you just use Lynx [wikipedia.org]? You'll save even more bandwidth, and it makes it literally impossible to see any image-based ads.
UBlock/Adblock (the latter 'souled-out' to advertisers letting ads thru by default) are inefficient on RAM & slower usermode. NoScript has to parse tags to block ads (here is how ads really work (downloading scripts you run to render them on web pages) https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10221859/ [ycombinator.com] & hosts does it before NoScript even begins to work & in 1 step blocking them as part of the IP stack itself operating in FAR faster kernelmode - NoScript by comparison works in slower usermode &
WTF? APK writes like a schizophrenic retard and constantly spams about hosts files, but I don't recall him ever being anti-semitic.
And how, pray tell, can you accomplish this without adding a trusted certificate on each device when the majority of websites are now (or will be) https?
Get a router with sufficient ram, (32megs or more) put on DD-WRT, add a script to block ads. I did it and it works. The info is out there and easy to find.
Re: (Score:3)
"Group policy" is a fucking nightmare on its own, as well as a Windows-specific concept.
Also, it's spelled cronjob. Thanks for playing.
I think we have different definitions of 'ease of use'. The moment something doesn't work, you're SOL. Googling generic error messages, trying to fiddle with the blackbox. You can't trace anything, you can't debug anything, there are no straightforward logs, sometimes no logs whatsoever. Fuck that absolute nightmare.
Of course, if "trying random things until it eventually kinda sorta works" is your general approach to administration, then I see why you would defend that concept. Sorry to break it to you
If your router supports dd-wrt, it's no tougher than copying and pasting. https://www.dd-wrt.com/wiki/index.php/DNSMasq_-_DNS_for_your_local_network_-_HOWTO
You can reduce memory usage by using a custom host file
But how do you do exceptions? I can't do:
;-)
0.0.0.0 *
and still read reddit.com.
For that matter, * doesn't really work either.
And adding aliases on a single line stops after 640K bytes -- it's like that's enough for everyone. Why can't I place every single FQDN on a single line? Stupid DNS.
Yeah, hosts files are so limited that they're worthless. How do you block every host in 116.128.0.0/10 or 42.208.0.0/12 in a hosts list?
My router can not only block netmasks, but block by ASN. So when Chinanet in Gongzhou adds more IP addresses, it will already block them.
But still, you need a blocker can do content based blocking. A hosts file or firewall rule cannot block ads here on
/. where the ads are served from the same server - you'd block the non-ad contents too.
Adblock Plus/Latitude most certainly
https://pi-hole.net/ [pi-hole.net]
Much better and protects the entire network.
uBlock Origin supports hosts file, but also wildcard and CSS selector rules. Also throw in Privacy Badger while you are there.
First of all, host files aren't flexible enough: I want to be able to block domains conditionally (e.g. block Google subdomains except when I'm visiting a Google page directly).
Second, even if something running on the router were good enough, I'd still want a uMatrix-like browser extension for making it easy to add new rules to it anyway.
Really what I'd like is for uMatrix rules to sync between the browsers on all my computers, and then for the subset of the rules that are always-deny (in uMatrix parlance,
Clearly, you did not actually read what I wrote (not that I actually expected you to, but hope springs eternal).
Among the things that you missed were:
I don't give a shit about testimonials. Tits^W Source code or GTFO.
But FF advocate s said there weren't problems! (Score:1)
This is confusing. Whenever somebody pointed out that FF uses a lot of memory, FF supporters would come along and tell those people that they're wrong and that FF doesn't use unreasonable amounts of memory. But now they're putting in ways to limit the memory usage! So those FF advocates were wrong: FF can use too much memory!
Re: But FF advocate s said there weren't problems! (Score:2, Insightful)
It's not a perceived problem. My workstation has 32 GB of RAM yet Firefox will still use many GBs if I leave it open for a few days. This happens with addons enabled, and even with a new profile. Chrome doesn't do that. Edge doesn't do that. It's a problem that effects Firefox and not the other browsers. Maybe it's due to memory leaks in Firefox?
Well then, i guess I must be the luckiest person in the whole universe, because I've been using Firefox since v1.0 and have never had that problem.
about:memory would probably tell you something useful to put in the bug report.
Pro tip: slashdot AC commenting is not the optimal way to report bugs that you want fixed.
You know, I shut it down when I log on to let my wife use the machine. When I login and launch, I get back all of my tabs, but I set the setting that does not load all of the tabs, so most of them don't use any memory, other than having a tab and knowing the URL. I periodically go back, and decide I'm never going to use many of those tabs and close them without reading them, but other than being clutter, they don't really impact my browser usage.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
I also don't like the UI, who needs sliders and whatnot when all they need to add are the following config toggles:
[X] Use 100% of CPU performing almost any operation.
[X] Consume GB of memory with more than a handful of web pages open.
[X] Leak memory.
[X] Burn up CPU and run down the laptop battery while doing absolutely nothing.
Then you could just uncheck all those enabled-by-default options and get decent performance from your browser.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
The whole article seems to be pretty sycophantic, for example:
the browser was unfairly labeled as a memory hog
"unfairly"? I guess Hitler was also unfairly labelled as being a bit antisemitic, but he wasn't really such a bad guy when you got to know him. Firefox is the single biggest memory hog on my machine, it's currently using more memory than all other apps and the OS combined, and that's SOP, not some one-off that's just popped up today.
Firefox is the single biggest memory hog on my machine
And what else is running? XFCE with bunch of terminals running vi and ssh?
Yes there is a lot of blaming the user in software and especially in open source where it is public. But often we have a lot of users pining for those 8 bit days where wonderful software ran on under 256k of ram. Not realizing the limitations of these systems and why you were suppose to spend $50 on what today would be a throwaway app. Most of the work in these old apps was about trying to get it it fit then work as expected.
You would need an early 32bit (80386) PC to play an MP3 file. A lot of what is
Wow you're young. You need a Pentium to play MP3 files.
Nonsense. You might not even be able to browse Slashdot with 50 megs, and it's hardly the browser's fault that everyone wants to be so free with their resource usage.
Should not use any more than 50mb of ram
If you live in 1998.
I suppose (Score:3)
I would've voted for fixing the memory leaks, but I suppose this is an option too...
I have no idea how much memory FF uses (Score:3, Interesting)
Chrome was much faster. 2.5 years ago I got a new laptop with a much faster processor and a lot more RAM. I kept Chrome. It works, usually.
I fire up FF once a week. My supermarket website (Vons) doesn't work with Chrome (could be the add ons, don't really care). But until Chrome starts to suck I don't feel any need to return to FF as my daily browser.
TLDR; piss off your long term users, they turn into long term users of something else
Opera had that feature (Score:2)
Also how much memory each tab was using (Score:5, Informative)
A few years ago, Opera could also tell you how much memory each tab and extension was using. Ahhh the good old days.
Vivaldi (the successor in-spirit to Presto Opera) currently has that feature, FWIW
:)
I miss my easy insertion abilities. Maybe I'm just getting old.
They make a pill, er app, for that now.
GOOD direction (Score:5, Insightful)
This is a very good step in the right direction. There are non-majority but very valid use cases where one might need to limit memory and especially CPU usage and threading when wanted. For example, on hosted or application servers that serve thin clients. Please give as much control to users and system administrators as possible.
This also holds just as important for single-user systems. One thing I hope they especially pay attention to is some way to quell the rampant misuse of local resources by websites that throw more and more meaningless "fancy" effects at us. Barely a site remains that doesn't fade in and out every single element, loads endlessly, creates tight busy loops, presents continuous animation for no real reason, etc. It just chews through CPU and on battery powered devices, it unnecessarily decimates stored power, it presents never ending barriers and distractions to getting to useful information on sites. Give us tools and settings to slow and limit such nonsense. Return control of our resources to us.
In the past, Firefox was all about CHOICE and CONFIGURABILITY. For years as Firefox has become "Chrome-ified" in look and mission, user choice has wrongfully and systematically removed in favor of "simplicity". Stop trying to be Chrome, it is not helping anyone!
Firefox stands as the only remaining main-stream, completely open source, multiplatform browser developed by a community model. Here is a last chance to prevent it from become totally obscure.... EMBRACE USER CONTROL. Differentiate yourself based on that. It is something Chrome sorely lacks. We need real choices and real competition, not a world left with one browser controlled by a single information overlord who lives based on tracking, capturing, and sharing information about us. Been there, done that.... Mozilla set us free once. Please be there to prevent us from sliding back into it again
:)
Don't underestimate how many disloyal people there are. I use chrome 99% of the time, but if firefox becomes a better experience I'll switch. Most of us aren't religious about browser use, we aren't pissed off at or alienated by firefox, we simply found it was no longer the best choice.
Exactly.
The people who left Firefox because they love Chrome won't be coming back. The people who left Firefox because it's becoming too much like Chrome won't be coming back as long as Mozilla is chasing the first group by making Firefox more and more like Chrome.
Here is a last chance to prevent it from become totally obscure.... EMBRACE USER CONTROL. Differentiate yourself based on that. It is something Chrome sorely lacks.
Have fun storming the castle! It'll take a miracle [statcounter.com]...
It's already taken far too many steps in a BAD direction to ever find its way back. In fact, it continues to RUN in that direction, bolting on crazy things to its chassis whenever and wherever possible.
I use and endorse Palemoon. (https://www.palemoon.org/)
It's what Firefox used to be before all the "update it for the sake of increasing the version number every couple days" idiocy ensued.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Unfortunately, back around the time of Firefox 4.0, the people in charge at Mozilla became infected with some sort of toxic brain worms. Since then, they have been on an all-out campaign to completely destroy Firefox, and if you look at the market share numbers, they're doing a wonderful job. The best, most popular browser is now battling Opera for the title of most irrelevant browser.
And since there seems to be no end of companies who will give Mozilla hundreds of millions of dollars, for nothing, no matter
Re:How about... (Score:4, Funny)
...there are forks, such as Palemoon, that retain the good features that Mozilla eliminated and avoid the useless crap and pointless changes that Mozilla seems to love so much.
But since Palemoon has an even smaller marketshare, it is, by your logic, worse than Firefox.
More memory the longer it runs (Score:2)
After two to three days, my firefox memory runs out of control and then I have to restart it.
And then things are fine for two to three days.
Right now I have 12 tabs open and it's using 923 mb of memory and 2.7% of cpu (on an i7).
You know damn well that people have tried reporting this issue to the Mozilla team plenty of times in the past and just been told to "disable extensions" or "You're wrong".
Also FYI, right now the Firefox instance I'm using to write this comment with is using approximately 1.3 GiB of RAM with 12 tabs open...
"disable extensions" or "You're wrong"
Sounds about right. Why should Mozilla fix memory issues of other applications. If extension developer writes leaky code, what should FF do? Balcklist or restart extension somehow? And if you have 12 tabs of “web applications” like twitter, should FF reload page?
I'm not saying Firefox is without flaws or anything, but it is a sort of operating system on it's own. Keeping that in mind, we can paraphrase Maxo-Texas statement like this:
Memory Missing from Summary (Score:2)
Need per site controls (Score:2)
Facebook is a monster. It can easily use over a gig.
Yeah I know many Slashdotters pretend not to use it, and some actually don't.
Also, this sounds like 80s memory management eg turn off prefetching forever. Why can't we tell our browsers what to let go of first eg:
1. Prefetching
2. LRU tabs.
3. Hi-res images.
4. Bloated JS sites eg FB.com. Heck, worth putting in special rules for this monster.
Have a default then allow it to be accessible and changed for the rest of the session. Also, a box to ask it to retain
First off, prefetching is insane. Some of us have old, slow computers. We don't have gigabit internet connections and dozens of GB of RAM. Prefetching maxes out our connection all the time and makes the computer swap like crazy. No wonder I thought Firefox was a piece of crap.
Second, hi-res images. Ever since computer display resolution started going up, websites have been increasing their images. I don't NEED nor WANT a fucking 4K JPEG that's 30MB because my display only has 1280x1024 pixels. So my compute
Hardly Firefox's fault. You're not the first to notice that web site developers have gotten incredibly lazy over the years. The practices like you just described seem to the norm now. Adding more Firefox (or any other browser, for that matter) user controls isn't going to do much of anything to solve that problem.
I don't NEED nor WANT a fucking 4K JPEG that's 30MB because my display only has 1280x1024 pixels.
How does the server know that your display has only 1280x1024 pixels, not 3840x2160 pixels, before sending the JPEG? Or would you prefer that sites send images sized for 320x480-pixel phone screens and then replace those with images sized for 1280x1024 screens only once JavaScript runs?
No system impact when using +4 gigabyte (Score:2)
Just like with Windows (Score:2)
Thank God (Score:1)
Yet another bandaid that will break (Score:1)
This is just another bandaid that will break, and that won't address the root cause of the problem at all.
JUST FIX THE GODDAMN MEMORY LEAKS.
Wow, going old skool (Score:2)
CPU use (Score:2)
I would rather have a fix so i wouldn't have to restart firefox once every few days because it eats 25%-35% of CPU without any tab running videos or animations. And this is with ublock installed.
How to speed up a bit the UI (Score:2)
Or use NoScript [mozilla.org]
Question: Is it Firefox's Javascript engine that sucks like a tornado or is it NoScript? The majority of the time that Firefox has to recover from a crash, I get a tab announcing a new version of NoScript. I could live with allowing Javascript to run in my browser if it didn't perform so badly when using Firefox. Enabling Javascript in other browsers doesn't seem to be the problem that it is in Firefox.