Firefox To Let Users Control Memory Usage

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Mozilla engineers are working on a new section in the browser's preferences that will let users control the browser's performance. Work on this new section started last Friday when an issue was opened in the Firefox bug tracker. Right now, the Firefox UI team has proposed a basic sketch of the settings section and its controls. Firefox developers are now working to isolate or implement the code needed to control those settings [1, 2, 3]. According to the current version of the planned Performance settings section UI, users will be able to control if they use UI animations (to be added in a future Firefox version), if they use page prefetching (feature to preload links listed on a page), and how many "content" processes Firefox uses (Firefox currently supports two processes [one for the Firefox core and one for content], but this will expand to more starting v54).

Firefox To Let Users Control Memory Usage

  • Host files (Score:4, Interesting)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @09:28PM (#54218965) Homepage Journal
    You can reduce memory usage by using a custom host file to control malware and advertising. They are the biggest usage of memory.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You got this wrong. It should not be hosts files. It should stop at the level of your router, so you can protect all your computers and mobile devices with a singe configuration.

    • You can reduce memory usage by using a custom host file

      But how do you do exceptions? I can't do:
      0.0.0.0 *
      and still read reddit.com.

      For that matter, * doesn't really work either.

      And adding aliases on a single line stops after 640K bytes -- it's like that's enough for everyone. Why can't I place every single FQDN on a single line? Stupid DNS. ;-)

    • https://pi-hole.net/ [pi-hole.net]

      Much better and protects the entire network.

  • I suppose (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @09:44PM (#54219017)

    I would've voted for fixing the memory leaks, but I suppose this is an option too...

  • Nor do I care. I switched to Chrome years ago because FF flat out got slow, so much so I decided "hmmm, FF, IE, or Chrome. Let's try Chrome".

    Chrome was much faster. 2.5 years ago I got a new laptop with a much faster processor and a lot more RAM. I kept Chrome. It works, usually.

    I fire up FF once a week. My supermarket website (Vons) doesn't work with Chrome (could be the add ons, don't really care). But until Chrome starts to suck I don't feel any need to return to FF as my daily browser.

    TL
  • Cool, Opera had that feature 10 years ago.

  • GOOD direction (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @09:55PM (#54219053)

    This is a very good step in the right direction. There are non-majority but very valid use cases where one might need to limit memory and especially CPU usage and threading when wanted. For example, on hosted or application servers that serve thin clients. Please give as much control to users and system administrators as possible.

    This also holds just as important for single-user systems. One thing I hope they especially pay attention to is some way to quell the rampant misuse of local resources by websites that throw more and more meaningless "fancy" effects at us. Barely a site remains that doesn't fade in and out every single element, loads endlessly, creates tight busy loops, presents continuous animation for no real reason, etc. It just chews through CPU and on battery powered devices, it unnecessarily decimates stored power, it presents never ending barriers and distractions to getting to useful information on sites. Give us tools and settings to slow and limit such nonsense. Return control of our resources to us.

    In the past, Firefox was all about CHOICE and CONFIGURABILITY. For years as Firefox has become "Chrome-ified" in look and mission, user choice has wrongfully and systematically removed in favor of "simplicity". Stop trying to be Chrome, it is not helping anyone!

    Firefox stands as the only remaining main-stream, completely open source, multiplatform browser developed by a community model. Here is a last chance to prevent it from become totally obscure.... EMBRACE USER CONTROL. Differentiate yourself based on that. It is something Chrome sorely lacks. We need real choices and real competition, not a world left with one browser controlled by a single information overlord who lives based on tracking, capturing, and sharing information about us. Been there, done that.... Mozilla set us free once. Please be there to prevent us from sliding back into it again :)

    • I think it is already too late to save firefox. It has alienated and pissed off so many of its previously loyal userbase that I doubt it can recover now. It is all downhill from here on out.

  • After two to three days, my firefox memory runs out of control and then I have to restart it.

    And then things are fine for two to three days.

    Right now I have 12 tabs open and it's using 923 mb of memory and 2.7% of cpu (on an i7).

  • The new Performance page will allow tech-savvy users to control how much RAM Firefox will be using. The more "content" processes Firefox will be allowed to use, the more responsive the browser will get, and the easier will be to handle tens or hundreds of tabs.

    The downside is that more "content" processes means more RAM usage, but if users have RAM to spare, this shouldn't be a problem. It is a problem, though, on older systems. This is where the new Performance section comes to help, allowing users to p

  • Facebook is a monster. It can easily use over a gig.

    Yeah I know many Slashdotters pretend not to use it, and some actually don't.

    Also, this sounds like 80s memory management eg turn off prefetching forever. Why can't we tell our browsers what to let go of first eg:
    1. Prefetching
    2. LRU tabs.
    3. Hi-res images.
    4. Bloated JS sites eg FB.com. Heck, worth putting in special rules for this monster.

    Have a default then allow it to be accessible and changed for the rest of the session. Also, a box to ask it to ret

  • was what those engineering geniuses were always responding when people complained that FF was using 10~50 times as much memory compared to any other mainstream browser. Somehow I still don't believe them.

