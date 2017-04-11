Firefox To Let Users Control Memory Usage (bleepingcomputer.com) 54
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Mozilla engineers are working on a new section in the browser's preferences that will let users control the browser's performance. Work on this new section started last Friday when an issue was opened in the Firefox bug tracker. Right now, the Firefox UI team has proposed a basic sketch of the settings section and its controls. Firefox developers are now working to isolate or implement the code needed to control those settings [1, 2, 3]. According to the current version of the planned Performance settings section UI, users will be able to control if they use UI animations (to be added in a future Firefox version), if they use page prefetching (feature to preload links listed on a page), and how many "content" processes Firefox uses (Firefox currently supports two processes [one for the Firefox core and one for content], but this will expand to more starting v54).
Host files (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
You got this wrong. It should not be hosts files. It should stop at the level of your router, so you can protect all your computers and mobile devices with a singe configuration.
Re: Host files (Score:2)
Exactly the same way the hosts file does it: Block (null route to 0.0.0.0) the DNS queries. No certificate or packet inspection necessary.
And, as an added bonus, if someone wanted to utilize an Authorative DNS Server other than the one provided by the Router/Gateway, they would be able without any trouble.
I block a lot of the low hanging stuff at the router level in my house using this technique, and then use uBlock Origin in Firefox/Chrome to block the higher level stuff.
The hosts file does not cosmeticall
Re: uBlock-Adblock inferior to NoScript (Score:2)
Everyone has different needs and wants.
NoScript does nothing for ads in Android Apps (especially YouTube) or my TV.
I actually like JavaScript (most of the time). If you want a shitty, barebones, reduced functionality browsing experience, why don't you just use Lynx [wikipedia.org]? You'll save even more bandwidth, and it makes it literally impossible to see any image-based ads.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You can reduce memory usage by using a custom host file
But how do you do exceptions? I can't do:
;-)
0.0.0.0 *
and still read reddit.com.
For that matter, * doesn't really work either.
And adding aliases on a single line stops after 640K bytes -- it's like that's enough for everyone. Why can't I place every single FQDN on a single line? Stupid DNS.
Re: (Score:2)
https://pi-hole.net/ [pi-hole.net]
Much better and protects the entire network.
Re: But FF advocate s said there weren't problems! (Score:1)
It's not a perceived problem. My workstation has 32 GB of RAM yet Firefox will still use many GBs if I leave it open for a few days. This happens with addons enabled, and even with a new profile. Chrome doesn't do that. Edge doesn't do that. It's a problem that effects Firefox and not the other browsers. Maybe it's due to memory leaks in Firefox?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not a perceived problem. My workstation has 32 GB of RAM yet Firefox will still use many GBs if I leave it open for a few days. This happens with addons enabled, and even with a new profile. Chrome doesn't do that. Edge doesn't do that. It's a problem that effects Firefox and not the other browsers. Maybe it's due to memory leaks in Firefox?
Well then, i guess I must be the luckiest person in the whole universe, because I've been using Firefox since v1.0 and have never had that problem.
Re: (Score:1)
Nonsense. You might not even be able to browse Slashdot with 50 megs, and it's hardly the browser's fault that everyone wants to be so free with their resource usage.
Re: (Score:2)
Should not use any more than 50mb of ram
If you live in 1998.
I suppose (Score:3)
I would've voted for fixing the memory leaks, but I suppose this is an option too...
I have no idea how much memory FF uses (Score:2, Offtopic)
Chrome was much faster. 2.5 years ago I got a new laptop with a much faster processor and a lot more RAM. I kept Chrome. It works, usually.
I fire up FF once a week. My supermarket website (Vons) doesn't work with Chrome (could be the add ons, don't really care). But until Chrome starts to suck I don't feel any need to return to FF as my daily browser.
TL
Opera had that feature (Score:2)
Also how much memory each tab was using (Score:3)
A few years ago, Opera could also tell you how much memory each tab and extension was using. Ahhh the good old days.
GOOD direction (Score:5, Insightful)
This is a very good step in the right direction. There are non-majority but very valid use cases where one might need to limit memory and especially CPU usage and threading when wanted. For example, on hosted or application servers that serve thin clients. Please give as much control to users and system administrators as possible.
This also holds just as important for single-user systems. One thing I hope they especially pay attention to is some way to quell the rampant misuse of local resources by websites that throw more and more meaningless "fancy" effects at us. Barely a site remains that doesn't fade in and out every single element, loads endlessly, creates tight busy loops, presents continuous animation for no real reason, etc. It just chews through CPU and on battery powered devices, it unnecessarily decimates stored power, it presents never ending barriers and distractions to getting to useful information on sites. Give us tools and settings to slow and limit such nonsense. Return control of our resources to us.
In the past, Firefox was all about CHOICE and CONFIGURABILITY. For years as Firefox has become "Chrome-ified" in look and mission, user choice has wrongfully and systematically removed in favor of "simplicity". Stop trying to be Chrome, it is not helping anyone!
Firefox stands as the only remaining main-stream, completely open source, multiplatform browser developed by a community model. Here is a last chance to prevent it from become totally obscure.... EMBRACE USER CONTROL. Differentiate yourself based on that. It is something Chrome sorely lacks. We need real choices and real competition, not a world left with one browser controlled by a single information overlord who lives based on tracking, capturing, and sharing information about us. Been there, done that.... Mozilla set us free once. Please be there to prevent us from sliding back into it again
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately, back around the time of Firefox 4.0, the people in charge at Mozilla became infected with some sort of toxic brain worms. Since then, they have been on an all-out campaign to completely destroy Firefox, and if you look at the market share numbers, they're doing a wonderful job. The best, most popular browser is now battling Opera for the title of most irrelevant browser.
And since there seems to be no end of companies who will give Mozilla hundreds of millions of dollars, for nothing, no mat
More memory the longer it runs (Score:2)
After two to three days, my firefox memory runs out of control and then I have to restart it.
And then things are fine for two to three days.
Right now I have 12 tabs open and it's using 923 mb of memory and 2.7% of cpu (on an i7).
Memory Missing from Summary (Score:2)
Need per site controls (Score:2)
Facebook is a monster. It can easily use over a gig.
Yeah I know many Slashdotters pretend not to use it, and some actually don't.
Also, this sounds like 80s memory management eg turn off prefetching forever. Why can't we tell our browsers what to let go of first eg:
1. Prefetching
2. LRU tabs.
3. Hi-res images.
4. Bloated JS sites eg FB.com. Heck, worth putting in special rules for this monster.
Have a default then allow it to be accessible and changed for the rest of the session. Also, a box to ask it to ret
No system impact when using +4 gigabyte (Score:1)