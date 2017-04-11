Firefox To Let Users Control Memory Usage (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Mozilla engineers are working on a new section in the browser's preferences that will let users control the browser's performance. Work on this new section started last Friday when an issue was opened in the Firefox bug tracker. Right now, the Firefox UI team has proposed a basic sketch of the settings section and its controls. Firefox developers are now working to isolate or implement the code needed to control those settings [1, 2, 3]. According to the current version of the planned Performance settings section UI, users will be able to control if they use UI animations (to be added in a future Firefox version), if they use page prefetching (feature to preload links listed on a page), and how many "content" processes Firefox uses (Firefox currently supports two processes [one for the Firefox core and one for content], but this will expand to more starting v54).
You got this wrong. It should not be hosts files. It should stop at the level of your router, so you can protect all your computers and mobile devices with a singe configuration.
Exactly the same way the hosts file does it: Block (null route to 0.0.0.0) the DNS queries. No certificate or packet inspection necessary.
And, as an added bonus, if someone wanted to utilize an Authorative DNS Server other than the one provided by the Router/Gateway, they would be able without any trouble.
I block a lot of the low hanging stuff at the router level in my house using this technique, and then use uBlock Origin in Firefox/Chrome to block the higher level stuff.
The hosts file does not cosmeticall
Nonsense. You might not even be able to browse Slashdot with 50 megs, and it's hardly the browser's fault that everyone wants to be so free with their resource usage.
I would've voted for fixing the memory leaks, but I suppose this is an option too...
Chrome was much faster. 2.5 years ago I got a new laptop with a much faster processor and a lot more RAM. I kept Chrome. It works, usually.
I fire up FF once a week. My supermarket website (Vons) doesn't work with Chrome (could be the add ons, don't really care). But until Chrome starts to suck I don't feel any need to return to FF as my daily browser.
This is a very good step in the right direction. There are non-majority but very valid use cases where one might need to limit memory and especially CPU usage and threading when wanted. For example, on hosted or application servers that serve thin clients. Please give as much control to users and system administrators as possible.
This also holds just as important for single-user systems. One thing I hope they especially pay attention to is some way to quell the rampant misuse of local resources by websi
After two to three days, my firefox memory runs out of control and then I have to restart it.
And then things are fine for two to three days.
Right now I have 12 tabs open and it's using 923 mb of memory and 2.7% of cpu (on an i7).
