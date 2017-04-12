We Tracked Every Dollar 235 US Households Spent for a Year, and Found Widespread Financial Vulnerability (hbr.org) 26
Income inequality in the United States is growing, but the most common economic statistics hide a significant portion of Americans' financial instability by drawing on annual aggregates of income and spending. An article on the Harvard Business Review adds: Annual numbers can hide fluctuations that determine whether families have trouble paying bills or making important investments at a given moment. The lack of access to stable, predictable cash flows is the hard-to-see source of much of today's economic insecurity. We came to understand this after analyzing the U.S. Financial Diaries (USFD), an unprecedented study to collect detailed cash flow data for U.S. households. From 2012 to 2014 we set up research sites in 10 communities across the country. The USFD research team engaged 235 households that were willing to let us track their financial lives for a full year. We tried to record every single dollar the households earned, spent, saved, borrowed, and shared with others. [...] Our first big finding was that the households' incomes were highly unstable, even for those with full-time workers. We counted spikes and dips in earning, defined as months in which a household's income was either 25% more or 25% less than the average. It turned out that households experienced an average of five months per year with either a spike or dip. In other words, incomes were far from average almost half of the time. Income volatility was more extreme for poorer families, but middle class families felt it too.
I can understand a poorer household having variable income if working hourly, but I don't understand fluctuations of that size on a household with a real job, that gets paid salary....?
The summary just says full time, not salaried. You could be a full-time hourly worker, which could lead to reduced monthly income if enough days are missed from work.
The part were they track everything you do.
Most people also get a week or two of vacation around the winter holidays, but it's rare for it to be a paid vacation.
tax returns on the side for friends since I like seeing what people make, I've noticed it's more about throwing money away on stupid stuff rather than lack of money that's the problem. At my company, all of the developers make $140k or more a year, and they constantly whine about having no money. No one in the office goes out to lunch any longer because they can't afford to eat. Working through lunch is depressing. You should get out of the office and talk to people. My office mate just wasted $12k on
The less predictable your cash flow is, the more you need to save. You can only ever rely upon the fraction of your cash flow that is reliable (which is so obviously true that it's actually a tautology).
That means the fixed expenses + minimum variable expenses in your budget should always be less than the minimum you might get paid in a month, excluding things like bonuses, commissions, or overtime.
Moreover -- and I realize that people would consider this extreme -- if you can get your bare-bones budget dow
A lot of people that are good with their money play their cards close to their chests, they do not necessarily discuss or share their financial information with others regardless of how innocent the request seems. This would probably skew results of a long-term survey toward those who don't have as much problem with others knowing their finances, which would more likely be those who aren't so good with money.
Second, who finds this to be a surprise? There are lots and lots of jobs where monthly income vari
It reminds me of all these stories after the crash of folks who paid off debt by living frugal. The stories always glossed over the $100k+ salaries. It's a lot easier to be frugal when you