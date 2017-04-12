Microsoft Edge Beats Chrome By Over Three Hours In New Battery Usage Test (bleepingcomputer.com) 37
An anonymous reader writes: With the launch of the Windows 10 Creators Update and Edge 40 (EdgeHTML 15), Microsoft has released a new battery usage test that, naturally, trashes the company's competition. This new test shows that Edge uses less power than both Chrome 57 and Firefox 52, and is bound to draw a response from its competition, especially Google, who doesn't like it when Microsoft takes a jab at Chrome's efficiency. The same thing happened last year, in June, when a similar test showcasing Edge's longer battery life was met with responses from both Google and Opera.
The most recent tests were performed for the launch of Windows 10 Creators Update. Two tests were carried out until a laptop's battery gave out. For each browser, a minimum of 16 iterations were recorded per test. The first test measured normal browsing performance and the second ran a looped Vimeo fullscreen video. In the normal browsing performance test, Microsoft claims Edge used 31% less power than Chrome 57, and 44% less power than Firefox 52. In the second test, Edge played a looped Vimeo video in fullscreen for 751 minutes (12:31:08), while Chrome lasted 557 minutes (9:17:03) and Firefox for only 424 minutes (7:04:19). That's a whopping three hours over Chrome, and five hours above Firefox.
Nobody (Score:2)
Nobody believes you, MS. And even if it were true, Edge sucks so fucking bad that I'd rather have a shorter battery life and a decent browser than that worthless piece of shit browser you've produced.
Re: Nobody (Score:2, Insightful)
And yet the numbers are clear that Edge is superior. There's no denying that Edge drains the battery a lot less. You would rightly criticize anyone who denied the facts that humans are causing global warming. Why, then, do you get to deny these facts?
Re: (Score:2)
MS's numbers are clear. I'm not really going to simply believe what MS says about their own browser. They've spent fifteen years exaggerating the wonders of their shitty browsers. As it is, unless battery life is your only concern, Edge just fucking sucks in every other way. The whole browsing experience in Edge just stinks, and the numbers don't lie there either, people simply don't use Edge.
Re: Nobody (Score:3)
I actually just reformatted my daily driver desktop PC, installing the creator's update, and the new marketing pressure is real.
The first boot after install loads a cortana screen that doesn't go away until you click the mic mute button, with not one but three prompts to use a Microsoft account.
When you finally get to the desktop and use edge for the one and only purpose that most people use it for, it doesn't stop there. You type "Firefox download" in the search bar, and the first thing you get is a prompt
Similar to my experience. But why is FF so bad? (Score:1)
I mainly use Linux, but I occasionally use a Surface Pro 4 for testing web sites. This means I use Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Opera on the same system for long periods of time.
I can't talk about exact numbers, but what's described in the summary is similar to what I've experienced.
Firefox will drain the battery the quickest, without a doubt. There have long been rumors that it's a slow, inefficient browser, and I think this is true.
Chrome and Opera (which is pretty much Chrome these days) are about the same.
Re: (Score:2)
The test didn't even compare the battery performance while editing code with VIM followed by compiling it with MinGW.
Watching video's for hours on end is not something I do. Coding for hours on end is.
Really? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Because it wins in a metric nobody gives a fuck about?
Seriously, if your battery life depends on what browser you use, whatever you're doing with your computer cannot be too important.
Internet Explorer finds something to win at (Score:2)
Ignoring MS history, their Internet Explorer:Edge is at the "edge" of supporting many standards and probably far from supporting as many as the other browsers meaning it does far less work. Besides their advantageous knowledge of their own OS and not needing any portable cross platform code... such as being able to decode video playback thru their OS in ways the others may not do.
I frankly don't care, I will never go back to a corporate controlled browser and support that nightmare again... Including googl
I believe it (Score:2, Funny)
Since I never use Edge, I guess it'll never use the battery.
So? (Score:1)
Edge is an incomplete browser by modern standards. Of course I'd expect it to not require as much resources (and the power they require) as a full spec web browser. If anything this is just MS highlighting the fact that their browser is incomplete as a feature.
Let me know how much power it uses when it can actually act like a normal browser. If it uses less power than the other browsers available at that time, then I'll be impressed.
Re: (Score:2)
Ok I'll bite. What makes edge "incomplete"?
Great (Score:4, Interesting)
So I can now spend 3 hours more using a browser that's unusable.
I kinda fail to see the benefit.
good thing.... (Score:2)
Screw with the numbers (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm sure the test was perfectly fair and they didn't do anything like ensure Chrome was loading and running flash on a video loop while their own used HTML5 and refused to autoplay. No way Microsoft would be that underhanded.
no debugging session I suppose ? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Debugging console? What's wrong with printfs?
Credit where credit is due (Score:2)
No doubt, credit where credit is due and my hats off to MS in their browsers efficiency, however, it still doesn't change the fact that Microsoft's browser will always be seen as inferior like IE. I guess (sadly) the same as many people see Firefox as always bloated and inefficient compared to Chrome.
MS will no doubt use this to their advantage in ads as much as possible, but I don't think it will change the browser war - until perhaps they (like Google) also spend billions in advertising Edge all over the
Re: (Score:2)
