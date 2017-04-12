Dozens Of Canonical Employees Resign As Ubuntu Switches To GNOME, Shuttleworth Returns As CEO (theregister.co.uk) 55
Alexander J Martin, reporting for The Register: More than 80 Canonical workers are facing the axe as founder Mark Shuttleworth has taken back the role of chief executive officer. The number, revealed today by The Reg, comes as Shuttleworth assumed the position from CEO of eight years Jane Silber, previously chief operating officer. The Reg has learned 31 or more staffers have already left the Ubuntu Linux maker ahead of Shuttleworth's rise, with at least 26 others now on formal notice and uncertainty surrounding the remainder. One individual has resigned while others, particularly in parts of the world with more stringent labour laws (such as the UK), are being left in the dark. The details come after The Reg revealed plans for the cuts as a commercial get-fit programme instituted by Shuttleworth. The Canonical founder is cutting numbers after an external assessment of his company by potential new financial backers found overstaffing and that projects lacked focus.
I'm a really worried longtime Linux user (Score:1, Interesting)
So is Ubuntu Linux effectively a dead project/distribution at this point?
A shakeup of this magnitude can't be good for the project's health.
This really makes me worry about the health of the Linux ecosystem as a whole.
Between the PulseAudio, GNOME 3, Wayland, and systemd disasters, we Linux users have seen so much turmoil these past several years.
Now things are getting so uncertain within the Ubuntu world, with the whole Unity-to-GNOME-3 switch and now this news.
So, in other words, some investors came in and suggested "Just take a few dozen of the employees out back and shoot them, and that will totally focus the rest of the team!"
Linux as my primary desktop died in '08.
there were IO scheduler (allegedly) issues that caused lock-ups of my interface, and it never really got better from their.
And I didn't really mind Pulse Audio, per application volume was a big pro for me, and maybe it wasn't because of pulse audio, but they came about at the same time.
So, 10 years later?
Glad I gave up after a year rather than hung around.
Linux is the kernel and Linux is very successful in the embedded world on ARM. For example, Android is currently based on the Linux kernel. Many WiFI routers use Linux.. Linux is becoming strong in the automotive industry for Infotainment systems etc.
Linux is strong in web-servers. TiVo uses the Linux kernel. IBM is a big user of Linux in their super-computers.
The Linux kernel is not going to go away any time soon. It is much bigger than just Desktop Linux on a PC.
Summaries here are always incoherent. You should be appreciative it isn't a dup.
Give it time
So part of the summary makes it sound like they're leaving in protest, while another part makes it sound like their positions will be going away - perhaps a "quit or be fired" sort of thing?
Of course I could just read the article, but I don't want to lose my Slashdot cred... so what's going on?
Of course I could just read the article, but I don't want to lose my Slashdot cred... so what's going on?
I am sorry. You lost your Slashdot cred when you read the summary!
Yea, I hear Linux already had a desktop and they decided to make their own anyway.
Linux had many different desktops but like Microsoft, they thought that one desktop from phone/tablet to mega server would rulez!
It was an admirable aim but personally, I never thought that it would work.
they will get rid of systemd and their users will come back.
The last time I needed to set up a Linux box, I went with Mint because Ubuntu had clearly shat the bed. This was about a year ago.
Ubuntu was the single most successful flavor of Linux for desktop use. It was the closest Linux ever got to being widely appropriate for grandmas and neighbors and other people that people like us are sick of supporting.
I don't keep up with the various distros often enough to know the history of how Ubuntu failed, but I do know that it failed.
This depends on the flavor of Mint you pick. Or at least it did the last time I tried it. There was a version based on Unbuntu, and another based directly on Debian. (Of course, Ubuntu is, itself, based on Debian...but it at least used to do lots of massaging for compatibility and adding drivers.)
You missed Upstart
This is what happens to SJW-converged institutions. Soon after they prioritize diversity over their core mission, the institution is unable to perform.
Linux identified this as a threat:
http://voxday.blogspot.mx/2016... [blogspot.mx]
It's interesting. This article was first posted with the headline "Dozens Of Canonical Employees Resign, Shuttleworth Returns As CEO." Then it was re-posted less than a minute later as "Dozens Of Canonical Employees Resign As Ubuntu Switches To GNOME, Shuttleworth Returns As CEO."
The only difference between the two is "As Ubuntu Switches to GNOME," but if you look at TFA, the word 'gnome' does not appear. So someone went to the effort of editing this post to add gnome to the headline despite its having nothing to do with the article. I guess to give us a target for hating on? Two of the stories about gnome this month have gotten more than 300 comments, which is relatively big these days for Slashdot.
Just an observation and a theory about the way our overlords try to influence the discussion.
Yup, I think I'm going to join the masses and leave. This place sucks now. It's all clickbait and politics, and the summaries and comments of substance are long gone. Oh well.
So someone went to the effort of editing this post to add gnome to the headline despite its having nothing to do with the article.
Haha, that reminds me of this line from Total Recall:
Someone..? We're talking about the fucking agency!
https://gointothestory.blcklst... [blcklst.com]
They are canceling development on two big in-house projects, Mir and Unity, and laying off many of the people who worked on those projects. The Register article is a followup on a previous article (which they linked), where this is explicitly confirmed by Canonical.
My first thought was that the employees were resigning BECAUSE Ubuntu is switching to Gnome! Understandable, but a little extreme.
but i use KDE so i don't really know what i'm talking about
PBF is no longer producing.
No longer regularly producing.
You use a window manager? That's cute.
I prefer the CLI. But engineers at some companies I've worked with will throw a hissy fit if they don't have a GUI to play with. Xfce doesn't provoke religious wars like KDE and Gnome does.
xfce has it's points, but I *do* prefer KDE. Usually. A few features that I use were broken the last time I tried xfce. (Windows getting stuck under menubars, etc. And if I hid the menubar I had to log out&in to get it back.)
I could have gotten around this by only having the menubar at the bottom of the screen rather than both top and bottom as I prefer, or even not having full width menubars. But it was annoying. (OTOH, I'm not running on slow hardware either, so the advantage was less.)
The Canonical founder is cutting numbers after an external assessment of his company by potential new financial backers found overstaffing and that projects lacked focus.
So Shuttleworth is being a responsible adult and cutting the people who aren't doing anything useful and getting things back on track so that they don't waste man/woman hours on projects that don't have any point?
If so then good.
Does this also mean Canonical is going to ditch Mir and focus on helping to improve Wayland instead? Why reinvent a different and incompatible wheel when you could just help refine the one that is already there? This seems to be the reasoning behind switching back to GNOME as the default DE.
Does this mean Canonical is going to stop wasting time on dumb and redundant ideas like Ubuntu phone? I hope so.
If they're cutting these sorts of time wasters then it makes sense that they'd also cut the people that worked on those projects. Unlike Apple, Canonical is showing real bravery here by cutting employees from an already controversial company (open source people like to get angry). But if that's what brings the company back on track then more power to Shuttleworth.
What's curious to me is how Canonical got off onto those bullshit projects in the first place. Seems to me like the execs who suggested such fad-chasing (Ubuntu phone) and wheel-reinventing (Mir and Unity) should also be on the chopping block if they aren't already.
(full disclosure: I use Ubuntu on all of my computers at home and at work)
