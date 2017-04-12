Broadcasters Put New Ad-Skipping Restrictions On YouTube TV

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


YouTube launched its new "YouTube TV" service last week for select markets. One of the biggest features for the service is its DVR functionality, which would in theory allow users to record shows and fast forward through all the commercials. Unfortunately, that is not the case, notes the Wall Street Journal. Karl Bode writes via DSLReports: If a show is available on-demand, viewers won't be able to skip ads, even if they recorded the episode on DVR. Google has confirmed with the Journal that the restriction is courtesy of the licensing agreements the broadcast industry forced Google to adhere to in order to offer the service. As a result, if YouTube TV has the on-demand version of a specific program you may be interested in, then the service won't let viewers watch a recorded version that allows for ad-skipping. Instead, viewers are forced to watch the on-demand episode and all of the ads, even if consumers thought they saved the show on their DVR for ad-skippable viewing.

  • Not Quite Right (Score:3)

    by CrankyFool ( 680025 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @06:42PM (#54225313)
    Let's be clear here: Broadcasters didn't do this, YouTube (AKA Alphabet) did this. Broadcasters asked for this -- maybe even demanded this, or traded this for lower costs -- and YouTube decided that having their content, plus ads, was more important than sticking to their guns and offering their customers (the people who actually pay money for the service) an ads-free experience.

    • No, broadcasters did this. " maybe even demanded this". Almost certainly demanded this as part of offering the content. Alphabet's choices were to offer the service with that restriction or have nothing to offer. Saying Alphabet did this and it's all their fault is like blaming the authorities for doing/not doing something when a hostage taker kills a hostage.

  • And this is why... (Score:3)

    by mellon ( 7048 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @06:48PM (#54225351) Homepage

    ..broadcast TV is dying.

  • Status Quo (Score:3)

    by Aaron B Lingwood ( 1288412 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @06:49PM (#54225355)

    Here comes the new media...

    ...just like the old media.

    • Complete with the extra $$$ to subsidize ESPN again. When are they going to get a freaking clue? Not everyone wants ESPN. Make the bloody network an add-on like HBO and give me a fair rate. Better still, make all the freaking networks (channels even) a la carte. Sell packages of points where each network/channel costs a certain number of points and let me pick what to fill it with.

  • I Don't Understand... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am willing to pay money to watch TV without ads...or if I don't want to pay I am willing to watch TV for free with ads. I will not pay money for TV and watch ads...

  • Really early in its existence wasn't youtube the most popular video sharing site for two years in a row ONLY BECAUSE it was the only video sharing site that didn't force you to watch an ad before the video you where trying to play?

    oh how the mighty have fallen.

  • viewers are not "forced to watch" the ads. They might be forced to play them if they watch the program, but we old-timers remember that the ads are a great time to go get a beer or take a comfort break - you don't have to watch them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      Next new feature they will add is an active camera to make sure you are in the room. If you leave, it will stop and wait for your return so you don't miss any ads. (BTW, your dog doesn't count)

