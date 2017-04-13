Uber's 'Hell' Program Tracked and Targeted Lyft Drivers (engadget.com) 29
In its quest to ensure Lyft remains in second place, Uber reportedly ran a program that exploited a vulnerability in its rival's system. From a report: According to The Information, the ride-hailing company's covert software-based program called "Hell" spied on its staunchest competitor's drivers from 2014 to early 2016. It's called Hell, because it served as the counterpart to "God View" or "Heaven," Uber's in-company app that tracked its own drivers and passengers. Unlike God View, which was widely available to corporate employees, only top executives along with select data scientists and personnel knew about Hell. The program apparently started when Uber decided to create fake Lyft rider accounts and fooled its rival's system into thinking they were in various locations around the city. Those fake riders were positioned in a grid to give Uber the entire view of a city and all of Lyft's drivers within it. As a result, the company can see info on up to eight of its competitor's nearest drivers per fake rider.
Is anyone surprised by this? (Score:3)
Not me..
Is anyone going to be surprised by the massive lawsuit that Lyft is about to launch? Not me either.
It does lead me to wonder, though, if Uber is actually charged with a crime (because Lord knows if some random kid did it, the FBI would be kicking his basement door in right about now...)
https://www.lyft.com/terms [lyft.com]
Now there is some stuff in there that Uber definitely/probably violated (eg 9a, 9l). I'm not really seeing how they are directly affecting Lyft's bottom line. They see how the cars and drivers react, most likely comparing that to their own driver behavior, but that's something that I'd expect Uber to be researching anyway. Google most certainly is figuring out how people
is this why they never turned a profit? (Score:3)
Instead of working only on expanding their footprint it seems they spent most of their money on ridiculous research and paying off drivers?
Fascinating names... (Score:3)
You do realize that Google's system was named for a character in a James Bond novel (and movie), don't you?
That's not how the training manager explained it to us in 2008. It was used as an example of a project name that shouldn't be used because of the sexual connotations.
Which is why Ian Fleming used the name.
Perfect for fiction. Not so perfect for the workplace, especially with the younger guys pronouncing it Pussy Galore.
Uber is just rotten (Score:1)
Mandatory jail time (Score:2)
Or not, because the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 applies mainly to financial and government systems and doesn't necessarily apply to just any old computer system. Maybe Lyft could argue that they engage in interstate commerce and perform transactions in both directions (from customers and to drivers) that they are covered, but probably only the specific computers involved in that are covered. It's not clear that creating accounts that violate terms of use is Abuse.
