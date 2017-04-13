Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Education Science

New Research Says Starting University Classes at 11am or Later Would Improve Learning (qz.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the science-of-learning dept.
Using a sample of first- and second-year college students at the University of Nevada-Reno in the US and Britain's Open University, a group of researchers analyzed students' cognitive performance throughout the day and found that the best learning happened in classes that began later in the morning. From a report: Since every person's chronotype, or sleep pattern, is slightly different, there isn't one universal start time to benefit everyone -- but according to students' survey responses as well as theoretical data on circadian rhythms parsed by the researchers, starting classes at 11am or later benefits the greatest number of students. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience this week, bolsters prior research indicating that teenagers learn better with late starts; it also extends the studied age group from high school students to college sophomores and freshmen.

New Research Says Starting University Classes at 11am or Later Would Improve Learning More | Reply

New Research Says Starting University Classes at 11am or Later Would Improve Learning

Comments Filter:

  • Duh (Score:5, Funny)

    by TFlan91 ( 2615727 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @02:45PM (#54229905)

    New research says if you let kids sleep through their hangover, it will improve their learning. News at 11.

    • "Morning sex improves University Class learning."
    • Did they study the improvement on early classes if kids went to sleep and woke earlier? Did they study the benefits when kids stay up even later and wake even later?

      • Did they study the improvement on early classes if kids went to sleep and woke earlier? Did they study the benefits when kids stay up even later and wake even later?

        I doubt it. Because I would bet if they changed classes to 11AM then students would just stay up for 3 hours later knowing they could sleep in. Once their bodies adjusted it would business as usual. Waking up groggy for 11AM classes instead.

        • I doubt it. Because I would bet if they changed classes to 11AM then students would just stay up for 3 hours later.

          Wrong. RTFA. It is not just conjecture, but is based on actual data of students that were scheduled for later classes.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Altus ( 1034 )

        Circadian rhythm is a harsh mistress

  • Since every person's chronotype, or sleep pattern, is slightly different

    From what I recall of college, no one went to sleep before 2am anyway. (that was when the bars closed) If you went to bed before that you were just going to be woken up by drunks.

    • From what I recall of college, no one went to sleep before 2am anyway. (that was when the bars closed)

      We weren't all liberal arts majors.

  • One time I took the 7AM class for Harvard Calculus [harvard.edu] in 1994. If you're not familiar with Harvard Calculus, the textbook was all word problems and no mathematical symbols. I bailed out after the first week.Harvard Calculus never caught on. Thank God.

  • Unfortunately Will Never Happen (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @02:59PM (#54230013)
    When I was in university they ran classes from 8:30 am to 10pm, this is partly due to making scheduling easier but also reduces the number of rooms they need.

  • This is dumb and yet another obvious caving to the snowflake generation. The real world doesn't work this way.
    "You've never been out of college! You don't know what it's like out there! I've WORKED in the private sector. They expect results." - Dr. Peter Venkman

    • I'm with you! God made us to be corporate slaves! Start in grade school to work toward your corporate servitude! Oscar Muñoz and the CEO league salute you!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Demonix ( 140379 )

      It wasnt Venkman, it was Ray Stanz who said that you heathen.

  • They are very wrong on this. I'd put up my own degree against their, but now I have a feeling a University of Nevada-Reno degree is pretty worthless. I mean this study couldn't be more wrong. But I could see this getting a lot of sympathy here. I'll bet they also found that smoking a joint and taking shots before class even further improved their "learning".
  • I want to post a triple palmface like I can on Disqus.

  • When my earliest class was 9am I'd struggle to wake up at 7:30 and make it there on time.

    And when my earliest class was 11am I'd struggle to wake up at 9:30 and make it there on time.

    Certainly there's other factors that go into my bedtimes, the levels of outdoor light and various outings, but fundamentally I go to bed based on when I have to wake up.

    I don't understand how pushing back start-times causes anything more than a temporary fix until people adapt to the new start-times.

  • You'd have better luck with mandatory exercises (Score:4, Insightful)

    by NicknameUnavailable ( 4134147 ) on Thursday April 13, 2017 @03:16PM (#54230119)
    It's not the time, it's the time awake. In college-aged people especially (late nights, partying, etc) this is a factor. The military has PT every morning to make sure people are awake before work, 30-60 minutes (depending on the exercises done) each morning is enough to wake people up, another 30-60 minutes to shower and eat and you're at 1-2 hours prep time to be fully alert. The issue isn't the time (if you started at 11AM each morning you'd just have 1PM be the new "best time to start" within a month or two.)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      This would seem to be the best solution. Play reveille on the dorm's PA system every morning at 6:00AM. Breakfast will be served promptly at 6:30 AM at the mess hall a two mile jog from the dorms. A jog back to the dorm and hot water will be available for showers from 7:30 to 8:00 AM. Then its off to class.

      We'll just call this an intro course: Life Responsibility 101.

      • From a fitness standpoint it's best to alternate jogging and muscle training each day so your respective muscles can recover properly. Also, you don't typically want to eat before working out - some people might, but if you have everyone eat then jog for an hour chances are someone will actually shit themselves, and most people will cramp up. The best process is immediately after waking everyone goes out to stretch and do whatever the workout for the day is, then stretch again, then shit/shower/shave and
  • My first quarter in college:
    8 AM E&M
    9 AM Linear Algebra
    10 AM Russian
    11 AM English
    Except for the physics lab one afternoon a week, I was done by noon, and could get my homework completed before the noisy masses returned to the dorm mid-afternoon

  • It won't change anything (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For me the main reason why I can't keep a routine going in university (besides my own lack of self-control) is that classes are not offered on a regular schedule to begin with. When I'm stuck with lectures that are only given in the evening and I get home near 10PM, or have to deal with classmates working on a project at the very last minute (i.e. at night) I always end up not getting enough sleep and this obviously affects my concentration in the morning. When I have an internship it takes some adjustment

  • I went to 8th grade in the Philippines. There were so many of us they had to stagger the classes, half went to school in the early morning and the other half after lunch.

    Going to the afternoon sessions, I felt I was more alert and able to learn more.

  • In my experience, the best learning (at least for science and engineering) is at night 8pm - 2am. Perhaps the 11am classes are better because it gives the productive night owls a chance to work late into the night without having to show up to an early class half asleep.

  • I'm sure this varies person to person- I always was able to learn better early in the morning.

    Now I'm an adult- I work best in the afternoon/evening (probably because my brain is less active then).

  • Is greatest number really a good metric of success though?
    These are first and second-year students, 90% of them will drop out by the end of the year. What is the point of increasing a dropouts grade a few points? Perhaps the ones who do better on different schedules are the ones who will actually benefit from doing better in the class.

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just become managers.

Close