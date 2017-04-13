New Research Says Starting University Classes at 11am or Later Would Improve Learning (qz.com) 69
Using a sample of first- and second-year college students at the University of Nevada-Reno in the US and Britain's Open University, a group of researchers analyzed students' cognitive performance throughout the day and found that the best learning happened in classes that began later in the morning. From a report: Since every person's chronotype, or sleep pattern, is slightly different, there isn't one universal start time to benefit everyone -- but according to students' survey responses as well as theoretical data on circadian rhythms parsed by the researchers, starting classes at 11am or later benefits the greatest number of students. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience this week, bolsters prior research indicating that teenagers learn better with late starts; it also extends the studied age group from high school students to college sophomores and freshmen.
Every semester I signed up for 8am classes all week; I worked night shift to pay for school so I showed up awake and ready. It was the classes that started after 11am that killed me.
One semester I had a Monday 8am lecture, only lecture for that class.
Never made it to a single one. Never met the professor once. Still passed the course, somehow.
I had a 7:45am class - differential equations. Never made it to class except to sit exams. I studied the material well enough to pass the class, but it's the only class from which I remember nothing - nothing at all.
Congrats for getting through the weedout class!
Classes like diffeq, dynamics, signals and systems, etc. should never be 8am classes. But they do that on purpose, perfect way to weed people out.
I went to West Point - missing a class resulted in disciplinary action. I had one professor that was so bad at teaching (one of my math classes) that I had to use my infinitely valuable free period to sit in ANOTHER professor's identical class to try learning something so I could pass - because failing a course also results in disciplinary action (and dismissal from school).
Part of me is jealous that you got to skate by, and part of me is grateful that schools like yours exist to distinguish schools like m
Professors so shitty that you have to go to a second section just to learn the material... yeah, sounds "distinguished" to me
I rank this right there with all military are conservative, racist, violent, or arrogant.
Duh (Score:5, Funny)
New research says if you let kids sleep through their hangover, it will improve their learning. News at 11.
Headline: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Did they study the improvement on early classes if kids went to sleep and woke earlier? Did they study the benefits when kids stay up even later and wake even later?
I doubt it. Because I would bet if they changed classes to 11AM then students would just stay up for 3 hours later knowing they could sleep in. Once their bodies adjusted it would business as usual. Waking up groggy for 11AM classes instead.
Re: (Score:3)
I doubt it. Because I would bet if they changed classes to 11AM then students would just stay up for 3 hours later.
Wrong. RTFA. It is not just conjecture, but is based on actual data of students that were scheduled for later classes.
Circadian rhythm is a harsh mistress
Sleep Pattern (Score:2)
Since every person's chronotype, or sleep pattern, is slightly different
From what I recall of college, no one went to sleep before 2am anyway. (that was when the bars closed) If you went to bed before that you were just going to be woken up by drunks.
From what I recall of college, no one went to sleep before 2am anyway. (that was when the bars closed)
We weren't all liberal arts majors.
Re: (Score:3)
We are talking about learning in a college environment.
Learning includes things like responsibility, good study/work habits and prioritizing your time. It's not about the success of a business. It's about your success or failure later on in life.
Yeah, but you get paid by them, not the other way around
At a party school 11am is to early and 1pm is too late. The idea is to get the piece of paper, not learn anything.
I learned that the hard way... (Score:2)
Unfortunately Will Never Happen (Score:4, Insightful)
Way to prepare kids for the real world (Score:2)
This is dumb and yet another obvious caving to the snowflake generation. The real world doesn't work this way.
"You've never been out of college! You don't know what it's like out there! I've WORKED in the private sector. They expect results." - Dr. Peter Venkman
Re: (Score:3)
I'm with you! God made us to be corporate slaves! Start in grade school to work toward your corporate servitude! Oscar Muñoz and the CEO league salute you!
It wasnt Venkman, it was Ray Stanz who said that you heathen.
Just saying... (Score:1)
upload pictures please (Score:2)
I don't get this start time thing (Score:2)
When my earliest class was 9am I'd struggle to wake up at 7:30 and make it there on time.
And when my earliest class was 11am I'd struggle to wake up at 9:30 and make it there on time.
Certainly there's other factors that go into my bedtimes, the levels of outdoor light and various outings, but fundamentally I go to bed based on when I have to wake up.
I don't understand how pushing back start-times causes anything more than a temporary fix until people adapt to the new start-times.
So what you're saying is that we should push for the one hour work day and the one hour school day? Since we're not working or learning very well the rest of the time.
You'd have better luck with mandatory exercises (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
This would seem to be the best solution. Play reveille on the dorm's PA system every morning at 6:00AM. Breakfast will be served promptly at 6:30 AM at the mess hall a two mile jog from the dorms. A jog back to the dorm and hot water will be available for showers from 7:30 to 8:00 AM. Then its off to class.
We'll just call this an intro course: Life Responsibility 101.
Some of us are morning people (Score:2)
8 AM E&M
9 AM Linear Algebra
10 AM Russian
11 AM English
Except for the physics lab one afternoon a week, I was done by noon, and could get my homework completed before the noisy masses returned to the dorm mid-afternoon
It won't change anything (Score:1)
For me the main reason why I can't keep a routine going in university (besides my own lack of self-control) is that classes are not offered on a regular schedule to begin with. When I'm stuck with lectures that are only given in the evening and I get home near 10PM, or have to deal with classmates working on a project at the very last minute (i.e. at night) I always end up not getting enough sleep and this obviously affects my concentration in the morning. When I have an internship it takes some adjustment
I agree with the summery. (Score:2)
I went to 8th grade in the Philippines. There were so many of us they had to stagger the classes, half went to school in the early morning and the other half after lunch.
Going to the afternoon sessions, I felt I was more alert and able to learn more.
I think they have this wrong (Score:2)
In my experience, the best learning (at least for science and engineering) is at night 8pm - 2am. Perhaps the 11am classes are better because it gives the productive night owls a chance to work late into the night without having to show up to an early class half asleep.
Varies Person to Person (Score:2)
I'm sure this varies person to person- I always was able to learn better early in the morning.
Now I'm an adult- I work best in the afternoon/evening (probably because my brain is less active then).
Greatest Number? (Score:2)
Is greatest number really a good metric of success though?
These are first and second-year students, 90% of them will drop out by the end of the year. What is the point of increasing a dropouts grade a few points? Perhaps the ones who do better on different schedules are the ones who will actually benefit from doing better in the class.