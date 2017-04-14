YouTube Has a Secret 'Dark Mode' (thenextweb.com) 99
It appears Google has quietly introduced a new "dark mode" for its video portal YouTube, several people are reporting. Here's how to activate it, via The Next Web:
1. Open the Chrome developer tools tab.
2. Windows users can do this by pressing Ctrl + Shift + I.
3. Mac users can do this by pressing Option + Cmd + I.
4. Select the Console tab.
5. Once in Console, paste the following text: document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE"
6. Hit enter.
7. Close the developer tools tab and refresh the page. Just a little heads-up: YouTube might look slightly different -- though still in white.
8. Click the main settings menu in the top right and find the 'Dark Mode' section.
9. Toggle 'Dark Mode' on and you're settled.
What if you don't have/user chrome? (Score:2)
Same way in Firefox. F12 for developer mode. Probably the same for IE.
No clue, I have neither of those installed but it works in opera, edge, and vivaldi
Worked for me in Firefox on Linux.
Followed steps exactly. Alternatively you can use F12 instead of Ctrl+Shift+i
For Safari on Windows, you have to enable developer menu (Settings -> Preferences -> Advanced, check "Show Develop menu in menu bar). Then press Ctrl-Alt-i to bring up the developer toolbar, or Ctrl-Alt-c to show specifically the console.
For Safari on Mac, you're on your own.
...what? No one told us what "dark mode" is supposed to MEAN. Autism, much, subby?
...what? No one told us what "dark mode" is supposed to MEAN. Autism, much, subby?
Its to view videos from the dark web, of course.
I assumed it was to limit all the videos by white people. Live and learn.
It only plays videos during the hours of darkness.
Re:Wow, detailed instructions to achieve (Score:5, Informative)
early in the morning
I thought we all agreed not to get up until 11 AM [slashdot.org]
Most Slashdot readers are 30 years past college age.
I find it funny that Slashdot just couldn't mention what it meant by Dark Mode. I was hoping that it being posted as a main article, that Dark mode would actually be a useful feature, such as watching videos without being tracked, or access to particular videos, or a way to avoid adds.
Re:Wow, detailed instructions to achieve (Score:4, Funny)
All videos now play as dark rectangles and all audio is brown noise.
Sure... (Score:3)
Screenshot (Score:5, Informative)
Screenshot I just made in Firefox: http://i.imgur.com/orIZxEf.png [imgur.com]
At least where I work.
Used to work until just recently.
By definition... (Score:1)
...something isn't a secret if other people know about it.
Next, marketers will make their products (seem like) a "secret" so that people want to buy them.
"Secret" in terms of product features usually just implies "not explicitly announced." Its a totally different usage of the word than you would use it when discussing encryption or state secrets or something like that.
Perhaps a bit of an abuse of language, but its hardly a new one nor would most people confuse the two usages to any great degree unless they were intentionally trying to take it out of context in order to make some logical fallacy of an argument (remember: copyright infringement is only pirac
Pink mode (Score:1)
Seriously, this is gay.
But then the next thing you know, all development environments will have themes.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm gay. I want a pink mode
One of these statements is a lie.
What year is it?! (Score:5, Informative)
"Dark Mode" has been around for about a year now, at least, and I've gotten prompts to turn it on a few times... no arcane bullshit required.
Just change any "www.youtube.com" URL to "gaming.youtube.com" and presto - Dark theme!
Tune in next week when we discover, again, that some 9-volt batteries have six AAAA-sized cells in them!
=Smidge=
Boy am I glad I closed the tab for the Stranger before this was put up on the main page. Do you guys seriously not consider whether people might be reading Slog while at work? My monitor faces the hallway (I wish it didn't but I have no choice in the matter) and could get in serious shit if the wrong person saw this
Wait... This is just some THEME ?
Slow news day, eh?
Wait... This is just some THEME ?
I don't mind having a dark theme for my PyCharm IDE for Python, as I grew up programming on a monochrome display. I just find it distracting for watching videos.
Slow news day, eh?
All the trolls are nursing the wounds after the beatings I gave them in recent days.
Like Lego Batman, unless you are using a dark theme people won't know that you are a serious person.
No these two themes are quite different.
Also there is Youtube 'leanback' here https://www.youtube.com/tv [youtube.com] that can be navigated without a mouse.
works on Linux & Chromium too (Score:5, Informative)
http://i.imgur.com/60yed59.jpg [imgur.com]
screenshot
http://i.imgur.com/60yed59.jpg [imgur.com]
Somebody is being fed a steady stream of clickbait
:D
Yeah; it's imgur.
this has been around for a while. (Score:3)
the dark mode extension for firefox has taken care of this for me.
Well at least it's not "fake" news... This story is actually true, although I do see where being called "news" will likely draw a debate from some....
Browser extensions make this irrelevant (Score:2)
Stylish is the most popular extension to do that in every website (as well as other css themes). I'm using the dark mode of
/. now.
For youtube there are other extensions as well.
It's strange that the few options a website gives you to see itself is considered "news". Specially since there are tools that give you many more options.
Next: Android (Score:2)
Interesting that they're doing this now, after they ruined the Android UI by making it all-white. I would very much like to see this integrated as an option in Android, instead of having to reply on third-party overlays with Substratum and hackish "team black out" versions of apps.
Doesn't work for me :( (Score:2)
It doesn't work for me. Maybe because I have YouTube Red?
Unsure.
:(
Where does the dark mode option actually appear in settings? Anyone have a screenshot?
Woah, is this the menu people see?
https://cnet3.cbsistatic.com/i... [cbsistatic.com]
I don't get a menu like that at all, when I click my portrait in the top/right I see youtube red and a list of my other youtube channels to switch to. No menu like that
:( god, damn it.
I set US language (I had UK) and my location already is US (and I am currently in the US, but haven't always lived here.)
This is still all I get:
http://imgur.com/a/SrowN [imgur.com]
idk, man.
Follow the directions. BUT make sure you are on in a separate YouTube page tab when you open the terminal.
Simple Method (Score:2)
Just go to www.worldstarhiphop.com .
PornHub Mode (Score:1)
SO nice (Score:2)
Finally. A must have for HTPCs. BTTV dark mode on Twitch spoiled me. Netflix is dark by default. Amazon Prime I am looking at you. UI people PLEASE give a dark option.
Porn Hub? (Score:1)
I second this. Please give us a black background. Possibly also with a dark foreground.
Secret Free Youtube Red!! (Score:2)