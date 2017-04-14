YouTube Has a Secret 'Dark Mode' (thenextweb.com) 42
It appears Google has quietly introduced a new "dark mode" for its video portal YouTube, several people are reporting. Here's how to activate it, via The Next Web:
1. Open the Chrome developer tools tab.
2. Windows users can do this by pressing Ctrl + Shift + I.
3. Mac users can do this by pressing Option + Cmd + I.
4. Select the Console tab.
5. Once in Console, paste the following text: document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE"
6. Hit enter.
7. Close the developer tools tab and refresh the page. Just a little heads-up: YouTube might look slightly different -- though still in white.
8. Click the main settings menu in the top right and find the 'Dark Mode' section.
9. Toggle 'Dark Mode' on and you're settled.
What if you don't have/user chrome? (Score:2)
Same way in Firefox. F12 for developer mode. Probably the same for IE.
No clue, I have neither of those installed but it works in opera, edge, and vivaldi
Worked for me in Firefox on Linux.
Followed steps exactly. Alternatively you can use F12 instead of Ctrl+Shift+i
Wow, detailed instructions to achieve (Score:2, Insightful)
...what? No one told us what "dark mode" is supposed to MEAN. Autism, much, subby?
Re:Wow, detailed instructions to achieve (Score:4, Funny)
...what? No one told us what "dark mode" is supposed to MEAN. Autism, much, subby?
Its to view videos from the dark web, of course.
I assumed it was to limit all the videos by white people. Live and learn.
Re:Wow, detailed instructions to achieve (Score:4, Informative)
Sure... (Score:2)
Screenshot (Score:2)
Screenshot I just made in Firefox: http://i.imgur.com/orIZxEf.png [imgur.com]
By definition... (Score:1)
...something isn't a secret if other people know about it.
Next, marketers will make their products (seem like) a "secret" so that people want to buy them.
Pink mode (Score:1)
Seriously, this is gay.
But then the next thing you know, all development environments will have themes.
No subject (Score:2)
What year is it?! (Score:5, Informative)
"Dark Mode" has been around for about a year now, at least, and I've gotten prompts to turn it on a few times... no arcane bullshit required.
Just change any "www.youtube.com" URL to "gaming.youtube.com" and presto - Dark theme!
Tune in next week when we discover, again, that some 9-volt batteries have six AAAA-sized cells in them!
=Smidge=
Wait... This is just some THEME ?
Slow news day, eh?
Wait... This is just some THEME ?
Slow news day, eh?
works on Linux & Chromium too (Score:4, Informative)
http://i.imgur.com/60yed59.jpg [imgur.com]
screenshot
http://i.imgur.com/60yed59.jpg [imgur.com]
Somebody is being fed a steady stream of clickbait
:D
this has been around for a while. (Score:3)
the dark mode extension for firefox has taken care of this for me.
Well at least it's not "fake" news... This story is actually true, although I do see where being called "news" will likely draw a debate from some....
Browser extensions make this irrelevant (Score:2)
Stylish is the most popular extension to do that in every website (as well as other css themes). I'm using the dark mode of
/. now.
For youtube there are other extensions as well.
It's strange that the few options a website gives you to see itself is considered "news". Specially since there are tools that give you many more options.
Next: Android (Score:2)
Interesting that they're doing this now, after they ruined the Android UI by making it all-white. I would very much like to see this integrated as an option in Android, instead of having to reply on third-party overlays with Substratum and hackish "team black out" versions of apps.