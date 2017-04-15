Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


The Military Government News

North Korea Parades Hybrid 'Frankenmissile', Then Fails Yet Another Missile Launch Test (cnn.com) 242

Posted by EditorDavid from the militarized-zone dept.
First, an anonymous reader quotes Inverse: On Saturday, the North Korean military paraded an unprecedented array of weapons through Kim Il-sung Square in the center of Pyongyang... "We're totally floored right now," Dave Schmerler of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, tells the Wall Street Journal. "I was not expecting to see this many new missile designs." Schmerler tells The Journal that the large missiles -- the "frankenmissiles," as he calls them -- in the parade appear to be hybrids of the North Korean KN-08 and KN-14 missiles, both of which are ICBMs.
But at least one arms control expert noted that while the parade included ICBM-sized canisters, "what's inside is anyone's guess" -- and there's still mixed results for the country's missile program. "An attempted missile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, US and South Korean defense officials told CNN... At this point, US military officials don't believe the missile had intercontinental capabilities, a US defense official told CNN." The official said there was limited data -- because the missile blew up so quickly -- prompting CNN.com to run the story under the headline "Show of Strength a Flop."

Update: Slashdot reader Dan Drollette is a science writer/editor and foreign correspondent for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and contacted us earlier today to share his recently-published analysis "to delve into what has been happening lately...and to discredit some common tropes in the media, such as the idea that 'North Korea is about to collapse,' 'China has a lot of influence over North Korea,' 'North Korea can credibly threaten the United States right now,' 'North Korea has no reason to feel threatened,' or 'The North can be completely denuclearized.'"

  • Hybrid! (Score:5, Funny)

    by TechyImmigrant ( 175943 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @09:53PM (#54242081) Homepage Journal

    It's nice that they are thinking of the environment and building hybrid missiles.

    • NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Interesting)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @10:05PM (#54242111) Homepage Journal

      North Korea is a credible threat because they have SLBM's (Submarine-Launched-Ballistic-Missiles.) They can get very close - they don't need the kind of range an ICMB design provides.

      That, and their glorious leader regularly displays both extreme aggression and extremely small-minded decision-making.

      • Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Informative)

        by ColdWetDog ( 752185 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @10:16PM (#54242151) Homepage

        If they want to wait several million more years for the southern part of the Pacific plate to wander over somewhere in the general vicinity of NK;

        The North Korean navy is considered a brown water navy and operates mainly within the 50 kilometer exclusion zone. The fleet consists of east and west coast squadrons, which cannot support each other in the event of war with South Korea. The limited range of most of the vessels means that, even in peacetime, it is virtually impossible for a ship on one coast to visit the other coast.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        But then they'd only get to annoy Mexico.

        • Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Interesting)

          by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @10:36PM (#54242235) Homepage Journal

          Your (completely uncalled for) optimism about NK's 70 or so subs [wikipedia.org] is noted.

          Brown water... I would only point out that in WWII, the Japanese managed to build subs that could reach the US coast. Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.

          Assuming a sub can't get out from under surveillance may also be uncalled for. Hard to say without going into classified details. In any case, the fact that they have the hardware that can deliver the weapons means that they present a credible threat, whether we can stop them from doing so or not.

          And Trump... well, I am not filled with confidence that Trump is a "thoughtful" person either.

          • Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Insightful)

            by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 15, 2017 @10:55PM (#54242309)

            Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.

            This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk, war or no war, because nobody will be watching except the ones doing the shooting. Submarines can be accident prone and the Pacific Ocean has a fearsome reputation among mariners. Nobody would have any problem believing that a North Korean submarine had an "accident" while at sea. In fact, the visibility of submarines at sea to the general public is so low that they United States could essentially deny any knowledge. Finally, the North Koreans are so unsympathetic and unpopular these days that nobody would care what happened to their submarine anyway.

            • why did you post as an Anonymous Coward?
              DEAD on. and DEAD on what happen to any NK sub where the US doesn't want it. Gone, without a word, with all hands.
              re quoting:
              This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk,
              • Truly we have fantastic technology today.
                We can find a submarine just as easily as we can find a crashed airliner under the ocean given a couple of years to look for it.


                Some things are just not easy kids - no flying car for you!

                • Re:Just like finding a crashed airliner under the (Score:4, Informative)

                  by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @11:33PM (#54242429) Homepage Journal

                  Well, it's not quite that cut and dry; subs move, make noise, wakes, create magnetic anomalies in motion (and image subtraction can trivially find one of those consequent to continuous MA observation of any area where the sub is, assuming the monitoring capability is available), and while no one tries to track each jetliner using sufficient resources to never lose sight of it, there's good reason to think that we would be keeping track, as best we can with the resources we have available, any NK asset that presented a potential nuclear threat.

                  That said, even if we're on them at any one point, it doesn't mean we can't lose track of them, either. Even a hardware failure of a tracking resource could put this kind of thing into play where one might ordinarily assume it wasn't. This stuff is devilishly complex. Lots of ways for tracking to fail.

                  • There's so many reflections and distortions in an environment that isn't quiet to start with that finding a noise and then the source of it isn't so simple.
                    Subs are tested for noise emission in fjords for a reason - even the diesel ones. Compared with background noise they are not all that noisy. Even the old USSR ones that NK has would be hard to find unless you know where it is going.

                    • Re: (Score:3)

                      by fyngyrz ( 762201 )

                      I'm aware. I write signal processing software for the signals that drive spectrum / waterfalls. Some people would be quite surprised as to what can be done with only a hint of data.

                      Again, no details can be laid out here, but some tracking is definitely possible. My point was that losing track is also possible, so yes, we agree.

                    • Re: (Score:3)

                      by dbIII ( 701233 )
                      I wrangle computers for geophysicists these days but I used to be an engineer.
                      It's hard enough sorting out signals going through rock to find something really big let alone something like water.
                      I'm just addressing the smug "it's so easy posts" like the GP.
                    • I agree with you. but are you referring to bottom scanning, or mid depth?

                    • Re: (Score:2)

                      by dbIII ( 701233 )
                      Physics gets in the way of all of it. Water density (especially with variable amounts of salt in it) is not constant or even constant with depth. That affects the way sound is transmitted since the speed of sound is a function of density.
                      There's a lot out there on the net but some fiction sums up the problems well such as Frank Herbert's submarine novel "The Dragon Under the Sea".

                    • Re:Sound waves in water not so simple (Score:4, Informative)

                      by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @08:52AM (#54244115) Homepage Journal

                      They're probably thinking of things like near-field synthetic aperture sonar. You can get images as clear as this [ifi.uio.no], which gives the impression that water is no obstacle. Distance, however, changes what one can do, and there's quite a difference between passive monitoring and active monitoring as well.

                    • Re: (Score:2)

                      by mikael ( 484 )

                      Rock is high density material with fault lins and all sorts of weird echoes going by what the earthquake people do to reconstruct the interior of the Earth from seismograph returns. The weather people are doing something similar by reconstructing the structure of a storm cell from the shock waves caused by lightning flashes. Sonar is a bit easier, only the big lumpy stuff like wrecks, bridges, the seabed and organic lifeforms return direct echoes.

                  • Yes, go government workers have tools which should allow them to keep track of NK subs, with fairly good reliability, if none of them ever get bored and start playing solitaire instead of staring at the screen. We *could* track their subs, more or less. We could also lose track of one.

                    • To put it another way, the United States can of course track where it's own nukes are. Yet, there are 8 American nuclear weapons out there lost somewhere, nobody knows quite where they are. One is probably about 60 miles off the coast pf Japan, we're not sure.

                      The US should also be able to keep track of North Korean subs. But ...

                    • The US should also be able to keep track of North Korean subs. But ...

                      Nukes don't make noise. Subs do. We have sonar emplacements which do this job. We don't even need submarines to handle NK submarines, because they are such ancient technology. We can handle them with the sonar warning net and a torpedo boat.

                      If you want to talk about Russkies who can presumably still afford a decent sub now and then, that's reasonable. They might be able to get close. NK, though? That is just not a credible threat. They couldn't get here without being allowed to get here.

                • Re:Just like finding a crashed airliner under the (Score:5, Informative)

                  by chromaexcursion ( 2047080 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:14AM (#54242627)
                  A crashed airliner is stationary, dead and cold in over 2 miles of water. A moving sub is live, and hot, in less than 200 meters of water. The NK diesels have to come to snorkel depth, maybe 30 meters. Not so hard to find

                  • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

                    by dbIII ( 701233 )
                    Not so hard to find if you are looking in exactly the correct place and they are not running on batteries.

                    Sadly physics gets in the way of Tom Clancy fantasies.
                    Search and rescue plus a lot of other things would be easier if those fantasies were real.

                    Maybe read Frank Herbert's "The Dragon Under the Sea" or some non-fiction on the topic. Submarine detection isn't so easy even if the subs are old.

                • Re:Just like finding a crashed airliner under the (Score:5, Interesting)

                  by LWATCDR ( 28044 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @08:53AM (#54244121) Homepage Journal

                  The fact that this is marked as insightful shows just how bad Slashdot has gotten.
                  1. We know where the subs home ports are.
                  2. Subs make noise and move under their own power.
                  3. North Korea's subs all have to run their diesel to recharge their batteries.
                  4. The subs of North Korea are old and loud and easy to find if they leave home waters.

                  To give an example the USSR lost a Golf class SB just like the one the North Korean's have sunk 1500 miles off the coast of Hawaii in 1968. The US found and recovered part of it.
                  Had that airliner been of interest to the US it would have been tracked from the start until it hit the water. Also if the airliner was still an airliner and not a collection of parts spread across the Indian Ocean we would have found it.

                • We can find a submarine just as easily as we can find a crashed airliner under the ocean given a couple of years to look for it.

                  We have an extensive network of sonar devices monitoring our coastlines. If anyone tried to run a non-stealthy sub right up into our neighborhood, we would be informed of the attempt by automated systems long before they got anywhere close. Let alone our hunter subs which are continually patrolling. And it's not exactly an open secret where the sonar nodes are located, either. Even a stealthy sub might be detected by these means.

                  What we don't have is a similar network to detect planes. You would think that

              • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

                by Anonymous Coward

                AC's are no less wrong or right than anyone else. Judge on substance, not user name. That is how Trump became president.

            • Except desiel subs have been bypassing nuclear subs with regularity. A modern desiel electric sub is quieter. The only solution is to expand the defense net to twice the longest range of the electric drive and hope you can catch them charging batteries

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by LWATCDR ( 28044 )

                Only on battery and have, you looked at the NKs subs? They are not modern SS's they are 1950s class subs.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Ramley ( 1168049 )

              Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.

              This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk, war or no war, because nobody will be watching except the ones doing the shooting. Submarines can be accident prone and the Pacific Ocean has a fearsome reputation among mariners. Nobody would have any problem believing that a North Korean submarine had an "accident" while at sea. In fact, the visibility of submarines at sea to the general public is so low that they United States could essentially deny any knowledge. Finally, the North Koreans are so unsympathetic and unpopular these days that nobody would care what happened to their submarine anyway.

              Well... here's some news from 2015 ...

              "Where are North Korea's submarines? Whereabouts of fleet which vanished from radar remains a mystery days after Kim Jong Un ends stand-off with the South" [dailymail.co.uk]

              Or this: North Korea's 50 Missing Submarines Have Apparently Reappeared Following Truce [vice.com]

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by LWATCDR ( 28044 )

            "I would only point out that in WWII, the Japanese managed to build subs that could reach the US coast. Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd."
            True, but it is absurd to think that the US's ASW capability has not improved massively since WWII. The only SB the North Korean's have shown is an old Golf Class sub they bought as scrap from Russia that they put back into service. It is 1950s tech as far as the hull form and power plant. They are working on the Simpo but it only as 1500km r

          • Your (completely uncalled for) optimism about NK's 70 or so subs [wikipedia.org] is noted.

            Only six are missile submarines, and those are diesel boats; which have to surface or snort to recharge their batteries and thus are a lot easier to track than a nuke. In addition, if one or more was detected leaving NK waters they'd probably have a tail right way to see where it was headed. Any sign of a launch could result in them getting a torpedo amidships before they realized what was happening. OK, they'd hear the high pitched screw noises for a short period before water started entering their submari

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by bongey ( 974911 )

        North Korea only has diesel electric subs, it would basically be impossible for them to get close to the US. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] .

        North Korea could really only get within striking distance of South Korea without detection. Japan would even be a stretch.

        • Yet South American drug convoys manage to run subs and boats back and forth on a daily basis spitting distance off the US coast. You vastly overstate the quality and readiness of the US military.

          • Really really tiny, short-range subs. Drug smuggling subs do exist, but they usually don't even have an air compartment - the 'driver' just wears SCUBA. The only watertight parts are the cargo hold (got to keep the drugs dry) and the battery compartment.

            • I wouldn't call a 100ft diesel-electric sub carrying 20T of cocaine a small thing - those are indeed the exception but none of them are being torpedoed out of the water. About 20% of US drugs is estimated to come from narco-subs. That's a LOT of potential nuclear armament.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dbIII ( 701233 )
          Some of those subs came from the European part of the USSR under their own power so have a range a little more than a tiny fishing boat. You are picking an odd thing to be dangerously overconfident about.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Aighearach ( 97333 )

        Exactly, they need to be disarmed before they miniaturize their warheads. The missile stuff is mostly a red herring. If they do another nuke test, they have to be immediately stopped because they're just too close.

        I keep hearing the South Korean media blather on and on, misunderstanding the word "consult" for "seek permission." I guess that is why they had protests when some of their politicians wanted local military control. When war comes, saying no to it just means you one of the dead. North Korea is a r

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dbIII ( 701233 )

          they have to be immediately stopped

          How is that to be done without Seoul being shelled into rubble before they are stopped?
          Not an easy question to answer is it?

          • You want a magic pony or something, who said anything about Seoul not being damaged?

            Here is the thing though, if they're aiming their artillery at the city, and we're aiming ours at their artillery, then Seoul is damaged but not destroyed.

            They've known this all along as they've continued to live next to the border. It is brave. The North even built giant invasion tunnels. Everybody stayed by the border.

            Eventually Korea will be unified, and they will have it behind them.

            • Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Insightful)

              by dbIII ( 701233 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:13AM (#54242621)

              You want a magic pony or something, who said anything about Seoul not being damaged?

              OK, I see where you are coming from and really wish I didn't.
              WTF is it with the warmongering and complete and utter disrespect of allied nations? WTF is the point of attacking NK at all if South Korea is going to be thrown away - "being strong" or some shit like that?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dbIII ( 701233 )

              and we're aiming ours at their artillery

              They are built inside fucking mountains and there are not enough MOAB's in stock to take them all out even if that thing can do it.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by haruchai ( 17472 )

                They are built inside fucking mountains and there are not enough MOAB's in stock to take them all out even if that thing can do it.

                That doesn't mean a damn thing. If the artillery is shooting, then the location is known and America has plenty of accurate firepower to throw back and quickly take out their positions. Being inside mountains is great for defense but lousy for attack.

            • Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Interesting)

              by swb ( 14022 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @11:35AM (#54244813)

              The problem is they've had 60-odd years to multiply and dig-in their artillery emplacements capable of hitting Seoul. I don't think there's a scenario where Seoul doesn't experience significant damage, no matter how effective counter-battery or airstrikes are at silencing those guns. Even pessimistically, 1500 guns getting off 10 rounds each is a lot of artillery strikes for a modern city to absorb. The ability to hit Seoul with artillery is a greater deterrent than nukes, and really Kim should have invested in dumb rocket launchers and even more artillery.

              I think the only way Seoul escapes is some kind of decapitation strike that kills Kim and his immediate circle so convincingly that the rest of his military doesn't react and surrenders.

              IMHO, this isn't entirely far-fetched -- my speculation is that in a country so paranoid, field commanders are scared witless and almost trained *not* to make decisions. I would question how many of them are existentially committed to fighting to the bitter end to protect and restore a new Kim-style dynasty in the event of the inner circle's untimely demise.

              Trouble is, that decapitation strike is tactically difficult and the consequences of not doing it perfectly.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by haruchai ( 17472 )

            If China stays neutral, America's Pacific Fleet can take them out in a couple months.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dbIII ( 701233 )
              I heard that sort of thing about Afganistan. Still unfinished.
              All be over be Christmas Mr Armchair Warmonger too cowardly to enlist yet calling for blood?

            • China is sensible. They plan long-term. They wouldn't want to sully their reputation by supporting NK in a war that could only end one way. They'd be more concerned with controlling the aftermath: Making sure that most of NK ends up under de facto Chinese control, rather than as a puppet-state of the US or being slowly reabsorbed into the US-allied south. I imagine this would be best achieved by largely sitting out the fighting, then launching a massive humanitarian aid and reconstruction program. China can

      • Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Insightful)

        by hey! ( 33014 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @10:44PM (#54242273) Homepage Journal

        They can get pretty close by simply putting it onto a boat and sailing it in the any US port. For that matter the 9700 pound Hiroshima Bomb could be built into a modest sized cabin cruiser and sailed up to the Potomac to within about a mile of the White House.

        It's really hard to protect a large modern state from a rogue nation with nuclear capabilities, which is why non-proliferation is so important. It's one of those problems that are so hard, people just ignore it and focus instead on ones that seem more accomplishable, like establishing democracy in countries that have never had one.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by haruchai ( 17472 )

          The only thing that would accomplish would be the extermination of the North Korean people, especially with the Orange Oompa Loompa in office.
          North Korea is not the problem; China's support of them and use of them as a proxy is.

      • But the regime also shows a longer-term focus than a lot of other governments. Because they know they're either going to still be the guys in control, or they'll die violently. I think they're aware they shouldn't change things too much too rapidly.

        Or they're drinking their own koolaid and believe they'll survive a nuclear war due to superior genetics and dear leader's giant dick and we're fucked, I dunno really.
      • These aren't the Russians we're talking about; NK's subs aren't going to get within launch range of the U.S. coast for another thirty years: if they were even able to come up with nuclear replacements for their diesel/electric propulsion systems, we'd hear the cooling systems from hundreds of miles away. Besides, which is more likely: that they're this bad at testing rockets or that the U.S. has the ability to take them out at launch?

        their glorious leader regulary displays... extremely small-minded decision-making.

        Somehow that family has managed to stay in power for nearly seventy years;

    • Indeed, since no country in the world parades actual missiles, they're guaranteed to be pretty green compared to the kind that can explode, or fly, or both in North Korea's case.

      It is pretty funny reading transcripts from these talking heads who fly all the way to Korea to get on the teevee and pretend that nobody told them that parades have fake weapons.

      Countries with higher quality missile programs can use empty canisters from otherwise-real missiles, and show off a high degree of consistency from one mis

      • My first thought was that they were fake, but not for the same reason. I assumed that they'd stuck on extra bits so their great leader could show his people (and the gullible of the world) how well their missile programme is progressing.

        • > My first thought was that they were fake

          You're not the only one... I'm no missile designer, but it seems to be that something in this video does seem to be a bit out of whack:

          https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=922_1492285518&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

          Not saying that's a cheaply constructed fake, but at the same time I can't see how it could do any good to have a nosecone deflected that far off the direction of flight...

  • North Korea tropes the common media with discredit....chinglish

  • Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @10:31PM (#54242207) Journal

    From the 'debunking' note, I wouldn't credit Mr Drollette as being as informed as he seems?

    "âoeNorth Korea wants to demonstrate it has a deterrent. To do so, it needs to be able to credibly threaten the US mainland or our overseas assets. For that, you have to make the bomb (more correctly, the warhead) small enough to mount on a missile,â "
    No, they don't.
    Certainly, any of the 4 old Romeo-class subs that the DPRK has could accommodate a sizable warhead, and it's entirely unlikely that US antisub systems would be audacious enough to sink it if it was cruising in the Los Angeles littoral. Surfacing just outside or in the harbor, and suicidally popping that nuke would devastate Los Angeles even if it fizzled.

    "North Korea has no reason to feel threatened? "
    Oh bullshit. The US ROK exercises have gone for what, 50 years? To assert 'they infuriate the north who believes them a practice for invasion' is about as credible as Little Kims score of 18 at golf, or the insistence that he simply doesn't poop. Let's say that they have no rational reason to feel threatened and leave it at that.

    "the best and most realistic approachâ"or rather, the âleast badâ(TM) approachâ"is to negotiate a freeze on Pyongyang's nuclear program. Such a deal would in some sense be a new version of the 1994 Agreed Framework, which succeeded in slowing the North's nuclear program."
    The 1994 Agreed Framework was a complete and TOTAL FAILURE. It was intended to halt the DPRKs nuke program, and the rationalization that it "slowed it down" is utterly without basis except to the pollyannas who believe sanction just might work the next time.
    How gullible are you?
    "âoeUnder an updated version of the agreement, North Korea would impose a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches. It would give inspectors access to its nuclear facilities. In exchange, Pyongyang would receive food, humanitarian and development aid on a regular basis"
    This is EXACTLY what the 1994 Agreement tried to do, they took the food, the aid, and cheerfully violated their side of the agreement. I'm reminded the colloquial definition of insanity is "doing the same thing over and over expecting different results".

    I'm not a warmonger. I don't believe the US can "send in special ops" or nonsense like that. But to assert blithely that an agreement with DPRK can result in anything but rewarding them with more time and western goods to limp along in their goofy separate reality is ludicrous.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bongey ( 974911 )

      Problem is North Korea's subs are diesel electric, which basically makes it impossible for North Korea to be stealthy at all. The US probably has no problem tracking NK entire submarine fleet.

      • Re:Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Saturday April 15, 2017 @11:05PM (#54242341)

        Not necessarily true. Diesel-electric submarines are extremely quiet when running off their batteries. Canada has a (small) fleet of diesel-electric Submarines, and is often called upon to play the role of "Opposition Forces" in military exercises. In 2007, during an exercise in the north Atlantic, HMCS Corner Brook was able to sneak up on a British carrier (HMS Illustrious) and snap a photo through her periscope. All without being detected. It's also pretty routine for Canadian subs to "Sink" US carriers during exercises in the pacific.

        Don't discount it because it's "just" diesel electric.

        Now, when it comes to the North Koreans, wouldn't trust the reliability of their crews or vessels, but that's a different question entirely.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by bongey ( 974911 )

          Incorrect, diesel electric subs do not have the range required, nor are the NK subs modern. Yes the best diesel electric subs made by the Swedish are quiet, but they still don't have the range.

          • Check your facts.

            That is why I specifically referenced their old Romeo' s, and not the 50-some other subs they have.

            https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
            Range: 9000 miles.

            And I'm well aware that US antisub forces probably know precisely where each of these subs are every moment. That doesn't matter. Unless we somehow knew that Little Kim was planning a suicide attack, AS I SAID ALREADY it's exceedingly unlikely we would cold-bloodedly sink a sub even if it sailed straight into the harbor.

            And yes, while a surf

    • The ONLY deterrent that NK needs - and already has - is massed artillery within range to hit the SK capital in minutes. The only thing that would take out the vast majority of those weapons would be a nuke - right outside the largest city in the country which houses half the population of the country. Oops.

      Sure, you can blow NK into tiny little bits, but then you're going to take enormous civilian casualties. Perhaps historians can justify this 100 years hence but not even the Orange Fluff is psychopathi

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xyrus ( 755017 )

      ...Surfacing just outside or in the harbor, and suicidally popping that nuke would devastate Los Angeles even if it fizzled....

      Popping a nuke of NK type at ground level wouldn't do much. If it fizzled even less so. They've yet to demonstrate that can reliably launch without exploding, let alone one capable of carrying a "Little Boy" type of payload.

      Regardless, whatever joy little Kimmy got from nuking LA would be extremely short lived. A pre-emptive nuclear strike on one of the largest and key shipping ports in the world? That's basically giving the US a "I can do whatever the fuck I want to you now, bitch!" badge. That won't end

    • Seems overcomplicated. A NK nuclear deterrent doesn't need to reach the US, just any US ally. South Korea is easiest. Japan would do. Besides, they wanted to get a nuke the US, the easiest way might well be to stick it in a shipping container and bribe/threaten someone to smuggle it onto a shop exporting goods from a South Korean port to somewhere in the US.

  • Airborne laser (Score:2, Interesting)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 )
    The U.S. has been experimenting with the ABL for years. Any chance they had this thing flying anywhere near the Korean area?

  • For some reason, the North Korean soccer team makes me nervous. [thedailysheeple.com]

  • David was "totally floored", but failed to realize that those missiles were probably hollow tubes.

