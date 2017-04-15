North Korea Parades Hybrid 'Frankenmissile', Then Fails Yet Another Missile Launch Test (cnn.com) 242
First, an anonymous reader quotes Inverse: On Saturday, the North Korean military paraded an unprecedented array of weapons through Kim Il-sung Square in the center of Pyongyang... "We're totally floored right now," Dave Schmerler of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, tells the Wall Street Journal. "I was not expecting to see this many new missile designs." Schmerler tells The Journal that the large missiles -- the "frankenmissiles," as he calls them -- in the parade appear to be hybrids of the North Korean KN-08 and KN-14 missiles, both of which are ICBMs.
But at least one arms control expert noted that while the parade included ICBM-sized canisters, "what's inside is anyone's guess" -- and there's still mixed results for the country's missile program. "An attempted missile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, US and South Korean defense officials told CNN... At this point, US military officials don't believe the missile had intercontinental capabilities, a US defense official told CNN." The official said there was limited data -- because the missile blew up so quickly -- prompting CNN.com to run the story under the headline "Show of Strength a Flop."
Update: Slashdot reader Dan Drollette is a science writer/editor and foreign correspondent for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and contacted us earlier today to share his recently-published analysis "to delve into what has been happening lately...and to discredit some common tropes in the media, such as the idea that 'North Korea is about to collapse,' 'China has a lot of influence over North Korea,' 'North Korea can credibly threaten the United States right now,' 'North Korea has no reason to feel threatened,' or 'The North can be completely denuclearized.'"
Hybrid! (Score:5, Funny)
It's nice that they are thinking of the environment and building hybrid missiles.
NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Interesting)
North Korea is a credible threat because they have SLBM's (Submarine-Launched-Ballistic-Missiles.) They can get very close - they don't need the kind of range an ICMB design provides.
That, and their glorious leader regularly displays both extreme aggression and extremely small-minded decision-making.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Informative)
If they want to wait several million more years for the southern part of the Pacific plate to wander over somewhere in the general vicinity of NK;
The North Korean navy is considered a brown water navy and operates mainly within the 50 kilometer exclusion zone. The fleet consists of east and west coast squadrons, which cannot support each other in the event of war with South Korea. The limited range of most of the vessels means that, even in peacetime, it is virtually impossible for a ship on one coast to visit the other coast.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But then they'd only get to annoy Mexico.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Interesting)
Your (completely uncalled for) optimism about NK's 70 or so subs [wikipedia.org] is noted.
Brown water... I would only point out that in WWII, the Japanese managed to build subs that could reach the US coast. Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.
Assuming a sub can't get out from under surveillance may also be uncalled for. Hard to say without going into classified details. In any case, the fact that they have the hardware that can deliver the weapons means that they present a credible threat, whether we can stop them from doing so or not.
And Trump... well, I am not filled with confidence that Trump is a "thoughtful" person either.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Insightful)
Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.
This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk, war or no war, because nobody will be watching except the ones doing the shooting. Submarines can be accident prone and the Pacific Ocean has a fearsome reputation among mariners. Nobody would have any problem believing that a North Korean submarine had an "accident" while at sea. In fact, the visibility of submarines at sea to the general public is so low that they United States could essentially deny any knowledge. Finally, the North Koreans are so unsympathetic and unpopular these days that nobody would care what happened to their submarine anyway.
Re: (Score:3)
DEAD on. and DEAD on what happen to any NK sub where the US doesn't want it. Gone, without a word, with all hands.
re quoting:
This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk,
Just like finding a crashed airliner under the sea (Score:2, Insightful)
We can find a submarine just as easily as we can find a crashed airliner under the ocean given a couple of years to look for it.
Some things are just not easy kids - no flying car for you!
Re:Just like finding a crashed airliner under the (Score:4, Informative)
Well, it's not quite that cut and dry; subs move, make noise, wakes, create magnetic anomalies in motion (and image subtraction can trivially find one of those consequent to continuous MA observation of any area where the sub is, assuming the monitoring capability is available), and while no one tries to track each jetliner using sufficient resources to never lose sight of it, there's good reason to think that we would be keeping track, as best we can with the resources we have available, any NK asset that presented a potential nuclear threat.
That said, even if we're on them at any one point, it doesn't mean we can't lose track of them, either. Even a hardware failure of a tracking resource could put this kind of thing into play where one might ordinarily assume it wasn't. This stuff is devilishly complex. Lots of ways for tracking to fail.
Sound waves in water not so simple (Score:2)
Subs are tested for noise emission in fjords for a reason - even the diesel ones. Compared with background noise they are not all that noisy. Even the old USSR ones that NK has would be hard to find unless you know where it is going.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm aware. I write signal processing software for the signals that drive spectrum / waterfalls. Some people would be quite surprised as to what can be done with only a hint of data.
Again, no details can be laid out here, but some tracking is definitely possible. My point was that losing track is also possible, so yes, we agree.
Re: (Score:3)
It's hard enough sorting out signals going through rock to find something really big let alone something like water.
I'm just addressing the smug "it's so easy posts" like the GP.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's a lot out there on the net but some fiction sums up the problems well such as Frank Herbert's submarine novel "The Dragon Under the Sea".
Re:Sound waves in water not so simple (Score:4, Informative)
They're probably thinking of things like near-field synthetic aperture sonar. You can get images as clear as this [ifi.uio.no], which gives the impression that water is no obstacle. Distance, however, changes what one can do, and there's quite a difference between passive monitoring and active monitoring as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Rock is high density material with fault lins and all sorts of weird echoes going by what the earthquake people do to reconstruct the interior of the Earth from seismograph returns. The weather people are doing something similar by reconstructing the structure of a storm cell from the shock waves caused by lightning flashes. Sonar is a bit easier, only the big lumpy stuff like wrecks, bridges, the seabed and organic lifeforms return direct echoes.
Bureaucrats have tools which were supposed to work (Score:2)
Yes, go government workers have tools which should allow them to keep track of NK subs, with fairly good reliability, if none of them ever get bored and start playing solitaire instead of staring at the screen. We *could* track their subs, more or less. We could also lose track of one.
Ps US misplaced 8 of our own nukes (Score:2)
To put it another way, the United States can of course track where it's own nukes are. Yet, there are 8 American nuclear weapons out there lost somewhere, nobody knows quite where they are. One is probably about 60 miles off the coast pf Japan, we're not sure.
The US should also be able to keep track of North Korean subs. But
...
Re: (Score:3)
The US should also be able to keep track of North Korean subs. But
...
Nukes don't make noise. Subs do. We have sonar emplacements which do this job. We don't even need submarines to handle NK submarines, because they are such ancient technology. We can handle them with the sonar warning net and a torpedo boat.
If you want to talk about Russkies who can presumably still afford a decent sub now and then, that's reasonable. They might be able to get close. NK, though? That is just not a credible threat. They couldn't get here without being allowed to get here.
Re:Just like finding a crashed airliner under the (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Sadly physics gets in the way of Tom Clancy fantasies.
Search and rescue plus a lot of other things would be easier if those fantasies were real.
Maybe read Frank Herbert's "The Dragon Under the Sea" or some non-fiction on the topic. Submarine detection isn't so easy even if the subs are old.
Re:Just like finding a crashed airliner under the (Score:5, Informative)
They're diesel boats. They can run on batteries during the hours of daylight if necessary, but they can't run on batteries long enough to cross the Pacific (realistically, they can't run on batteries long enough to go 100km). Most of the time, they'll be running on diesels, and can be heard by anyone within a 100 km or so.
And they can't outrun a nuke boat. Not even sounding like a freight train (diesel boat running at max).
Re:Just like finding a crashed airliner under the (Score:5, Interesting)
The fact that this is marked as insightful shows just how bad Slashdot has gotten.
1. We know where the subs home ports are.
2. Subs make noise and move under their own power.
3. North Korea's subs all have to run their diesel to recharge their batteries.
4. The subs of North Korea are old and loud and easy to find if they leave home waters.
To give an example the USSR lost a Golf class SB just like the one the North Korean's have sunk 1500 miles off the coast of Hawaii in 1968. The US found and recovered part of it.
Had that airliner been of interest to the US it would have been tracked from the start until it hit the water. Also if the airliner was still an airliner and not a collection of parts spread across the Indian Ocean we would have found it.
Re: (Score:2)
We can find a submarine just as easily as we can find a crashed airliner under the ocean given a couple of years to look for it.
We have an extensive network of sonar devices monitoring our coastlines. If anyone tried to run a non-stealthy sub right up into our neighborhood, we would be informed of the attempt by automated systems long before they got anywhere close. Let alone our hunter subs which are continually patrolling. And it's not exactly an open secret where the sonar nodes are located, either. Even a stealthy sub might be detected by these means.
What we don't have is a similar network to detect planes. You would think that
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
AC's are no less wrong or right than anyone else. Judge on substance, not user name. That is how Trump became president.
Re: (Score:2)
Except desiel subs have been bypassing nuclear subs with regularity. A modern desiel electric sub is quieter. The only solution is to expand the defense net to twice the longest range of the electric drive and hope you can catch them charging batteries
Re: (Score:2)
Only on battery and have, you looked at the NKs subs? They are not modern SS's they are 1950s class subs.
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.
This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk, war or no war, because nobody will be watching except the ones doing the shooting. Submarines can be accident prone and the Pacific Ocean has a fearsome reputation among mariners. Nobody would have any problem believing that a North Korean submarine had an "accident" while at sea. In fact, the visibility of submarines at sea to the general public is so low that they United States could essentially deny any knowledge. Finally, the North Koreans are so unsympathetic and unpopular these days that nobody would care what happened to their submarine anyway.
Well... here's some news from 2015
...
"Where are North Korea's submarines? Whereabouts of fleet which vanished from radar remains a mystery days after Kim Jong Un ends stand-off with the South" [dailymail.co.uk]
Or this: North Korea's 50 Missing Submarines Have Apparently Reappeared Following Truce [vice.com]
Re: (Score:2)
"I would only point out that in WWII, the Japanese managed to build subs that could reach the US coast. Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd."
True, but it is absurd to think that the US's ASW capability has not improved massively since WWII. The only SB the North Korean's have shown is an old Golf Class sub they bought as scrap from Russia that they put back into service. It is 1950s tech as far as the hull form and power plant. They are working on the Simpo but it only as 1500km r
Re: (Score:2)
Your (completely uncalled for) optimism about NK's 70 or so subs [wikipedia.org] is noted.
Only six are missile submarines, and those are diesel boats; which have to surface or snort to recharge their batteries and thus are a lot easier to track than a nuke. In addition, if one or more was detected leaving NK waters they'd probably have a tail right way to see where it was headed. Any sign of a launch could result in them getting a torpedo amidships before they realized what was happening. OK, they'd hear the high pitched screw noises for a short period before water started entering their submari
Re: (Score:2)
North Korea only has diesel electric subs, it would basically be impossible for them to get close to the US. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] .
North Korea could really only get within striking distance of South Korea without detection. Japan would even be a stretch.
Re: NK *is* a credible threat (Score:3)
Yet South American drug convoys manage to run subs and boats back and forth on a daily basis spitting distance off the US coast. You vastly overstate the quality and readiness of the US military.
Re: (Score:2)
Really really tiny, short-range subs. Drug smuggling subs do exist, but they usually don't even have an air compartment - the 'driver' just wears SCUBA. The only watertight parts are the cargo hold (got to keep the drugs dry) and the battery compartment.
Re: NK *is* a credible threat (Score:3)
I wouldn't call a 100ft diesel-electric sub carrying 20T of cocaine a small thing - those are indeed the exception but none of them are being torpedoed out of the water. About 20% of US drugs is estimated to come from narco-subs. That's a LOT of potential nuclear armament.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Exactly, they need to be disarmed before they miniaturize their warheads. The missile stuff is mostly a red herring. If they do another nuke test, they have to be immediately stopped because they're just too close.
I keep hearing the South Korean media blather on and on, misunderstanding the word "consult" for "seek permission." I guess that is why they had protests when some of their politicians wanted local military control. When war comes, saying no to it just means you one of the dead. North Korea is a r
Re: (Score:2)
How is that to be done without Seoul being shelled into rubble before they are stopped?
Not an easy question to answer is it?
Re: (Score:2)
You want a magic pony or something, who said anything about Seoul not being damaged?
Here is the thing though, if they're aiming their artillery at the city, and we're aiming ours at their artillery, then Seoul is damaged but not destroyed.
They've known this all along as they've continued to live next to the border. It is brave. The North even built giant invasion tunnels. Everybody stayed by the border.
Eventually Korea will be unified, and they will have it behind them.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Insightful)
OK, I see where you are coming from and really wish I didn't.
WTF is it with the warmongering and complete and utter disrespect of allied nations? WTF is the point of attacking NK at all if South Korea is going to be thrown away - "being strong" or some shit like that?
Re: (Score:2)
They are built inside fucking mountains and there are not enough MOAB's in stock to take them all out even if that thing can do it.
Re: (Score:2)
They are built inside fucking mountains and there are not enough MOAB's in stock to take them all out even if that thing can do it.
That doesn't mean a damn thing. If the artillery is shooting, then the location is known and America has plenty of accurate firepower to throw back and quickly take out their positions. Being inside mountains is great for defense but lousy for attack.
Re: (Score:2)
It's perfectly good for attack if you know in advance that you'll only be aiming for one target.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Interesting)
The problem is they've had 60-odd years to multiply and dig-in their artillery emplacements capable of hitting Seoul. I don't think there's a scenario where Seoul doesn't experience significant damage, no matter how effective counter-battery or airstrikes are at silencing those guns. Even pessimistically, 1500 guns getting off 10 rounds each is a lot of artillery strikes for a modern city to absorb. The ability to hit Seoul with artillery is a greater deterrent than nukes, and really Kim should have invested in dumb rocket launchers and even more artillery.
I think the only way Seoul escapes is some kind of decapitation strike that kills Kim and his immediate circle so convincingly that the rest of his military doesn't react and surrenders.
IMHO, this isn't entirely far-fetched -- my speculation is that in a country so paranoid, field commanders are scared witless and almost trained *not* to make decisions. I would question how many of them are existentially committed to fighting to the bitter end to protect and restore a new Kim-style dynasty in the event of the inner circle's untimely demise.
Trouble is, that decapitation strike is tactically difficult and the consequences of not doing it perfectly.
Re: (Score:2)
If China stays neutral, America's Pacific Fleet can take them out in a couple months.
Re: (Score:2)
All be over be Christmas Mr Armchair Warmonger too cowardly to enlist yet calling for blood?
Re: (Score:3)
China is sensible. They plan long-term. They wouldn't want to sully their reputation by supporting NK in a war that could only end one way. They'd be more concerned with controlling the aftermath: Making sure that most of NK ends up under de facto Chinese control, rather than as a puppet-state of the US or being slowly reabsorbed into the US-allied south. I imagine this would be best achieved by largely sitting out the fighting, then launching a massive humanitarian aid and reconstruction program. China can
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Informative)
No, they say they will nuke us. They're the only country in the world to develop the tech and say that, but it is what it is.
Re: (Score:3)
NK has been clear that it will retaliate, which is the same stance as the US.
Kim is a fairly rational actor. He is guilty of overkill, but he acts pretty rationally. Trump on the other hand...
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Insightful)
Let's not forget that Ukraine also gave up their nukes, and Russia promised to protect them... Look what happened there.
North Korea is a small country with a relatively weak military, who have either lost or are in the process of losing their powerful allies. As it stands, a conventional war between north and south korea would end very swiftly in defeat for the north especially if america got involved on the south's behalf and right now pretty much the only thing stopping this from happening is china, and it doesn't look like the chinese will be backing them for much longer.
On the other hand if they have nukes and are able to deliver even a small number that would make any aggressors think twice about attacking because even though north korea would still ultimately lose, there would end up being significant losses on both sides and neither the us or south korean governments would be able to justify this to their people.
The north is highly unlikely to ever strike first, because there is no way they would ever be able to hit hard enough that there wouldn't be a severe response. They might be able to blow up a few cities, but then they would have america attacking them back in full force.
Let's also consider the economic sanctions imposed on north korea, they don't hurt the regime - there are still plenty of black market channels through which kim jong un can obtain his imacs and whatever else, and the lack of open trade/communication is helping the regime keep their people away from foreign sources a propaganda. Meanwhile the negative attention and threat has caused them to spend a disproportionate amount of their budget on the military in order to defend themselves.
Re: (Score:3)
North Korea has an understandable desire for nukes as a deterrent. They fear, and for good reason, that some future US president will decide he wants to 'spread freedom and democracy' and launch an invasion. It's happened before, it may happen again. The problem we have is the apparent unpredictability of North Korea: Their government frequently displays intense hostility towards just about the entire world and minor outbreaks of hostility are commonplace between them and South Korea. Between that and havin
Re: (Score:2)
The north is highly unlikely to ever strike first, because there is no way they would ever be able to hit hard enough that there wouldn't be a severe response. They might be able to blow up a few cities, but then they would have america attacking them back in full force.
On a day that NK is rational, of course they make their best impression of being irrational. A rational explanation is that NK wants to give the impression they'll fight to the last man and make any invasion a bloody carnage even if they'll be on the losing end of the mess, whether or not that's actually true it's better than giving the appearance that they'll fold to superior forces. The counter-argument is that they might really be irrational and replaced so much fact with ideology, honest men with yes-me
Re: (Score:3)
The whole "Kim Jong Un is crazy" is, I suspect, exactly the kind of meme that the regime loves the rest of the world to believe. But I agree with you, NK's rulers are ultimately rational actors. Depraved, murderous, maybe even psychopathic, but certainly rational. There's no intent to invade, and the Kim Dynasty has known since the Korean War that the US will not countenance an invasion of South Korea, and that China and Russia (more China these days, of course) will not facilitate in any way renewed war wi
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Informative)
In case you missed my reply to another of your posts about Pyongyang's threat to Seoul, here it is again.
Short story - destructive potential of entrenched NK's "massive artillery" to South Korea's capital is massively overblown.
http://www.popularmechanics.co... [popularmechanics.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Important difference is that both Iraq & Libya have plenty of oil. NK grows nice fruit which their own people don't get to eat.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Insightful)
They can get pretty close by simply putting it onto a boat and sailing it in the any US port. For that matter the 9700 pound Hiroshima Bomb could be built into a modest sized cabin cruiser and sailed up to the Potomac to within about a mile of the White House.
It's really hard to protect a large modern state from a rogue nation with nuclear capabilities, which is why non-proliferation is so important. It's one of those problems that are so hard, people just ignore it and focus instead on ones that seem more accomplishable, like establishing democracy in countries that have never had one.
Re: (Score:2)
The only thing that would accomplish would be the extermination of the North Korean people, especially with the Orange Oompa Loompa in office.
North Korea is not the problem; China's support of them and use of them as a proxy is.
Re: (Score:2)
Or they're drinking their own koolaid and believe they'll survive a nuclear war due to superior genetics and dear leader's giant dick and we're fucked, I dunno really.
Re: NK *is* a credible threat (Score:2)
their glorious leader regulary displays... extremely small-minded decision-making.
Somehow that family has managed to stay in power for nearly seventy years;
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, the irony hasn't escaped me, sigh.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm sure our boomer and attack sub commanders would be appalled to know they are so easily found. You should let them know ASAP.
/s
Or to put it another way, you have no idea what you're talking about, and should probably stop talking in order to prevent further illumination of this fact.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Informative)
Our boomer and attack subs are decades more modern than the junk that North Korea has. Their ocean-going subs are all old Russian Romeo, Whisky, and Hotel class subs. They have a few midget subs but they could not reach the US.
In other words, you also do not know what you are talking about if you compare the subs of NK with US.
Re:NK *is* a credible threat (Score:4, Insightful)
The thing about submarines is that the low tech ones are actually quieter than the fancy ones when running on batteries. They have to make a bunch of noise to recharge, but if you're just moving one submarine one time there are ways to avoid that, like having it follow under a regular civilian ship and running generators on the ship. That obviously won't work for a whole fleet, and won't work repeatedly, but there are lots of schemes to get a battery powered sub through the defenses one time. Even the drug smugglers manage it. They might even buy it somewhere else, and it wouldn't even have ever been to North Korea.
I'm not sure what difference you think you would see if it has nukes, vs not having them.
Things like plankton plumes are what you would worry about with a nuclear powered submarine that generates a lot of waste heat, it has nothing to do with a battery-powered submarine that is simply carrying nuclear warheads.
Perhaps you read something talking about the cold-war techniques developed to try to keep track of submarines, and mistook it for an absolute capability instead of a bag of tricks that sometimes work.
Re: (Score:2)
Also they can wait entirely silent if needed, not an option with a nuclear sub since the cooling system is not passive and needs to run pumps.
Re: (Score:2)
The thing about submarines is that the low tech ones are actually quieter than the fancy ones when running on batteries.
The thing about submarines is that the power system is not the only thing that makes noise. Even the screw does that, and NK is working with decades-old technology. They're not going to have access to the same kind of design technology that the US or Russia uses to make subs stealthy. Nobody is going to sell it to them, and they probably don't have the espionage budget to get the information, either.
The drug smugglers get subs past the sensors in two ways. One, they are small. Two, nobody is trying to stop
Re: (Score:2)
and then the last thing you hear is why is an american submarine shooting an Russian torpedo
Re: (Score:2)
We are all propping them up. Their business model has been "will threaten for food" for decades.
China is selling them oil at a vast markup, more profiting than "propping them up". I'm not defending China just pointing out something that should make you a bit more aware that even China can't tell them what to do and be listened to.
Re: (Score:2)
You can't possibly believe that. North Korea as it is, by itself can not stand.
Iraq was a more credible threat and was helpless against American military might.
NK can't even keep the lights on at night.
Re: (Score:2)
They have different priorities but they still have the resources of a nation and millions of people.
Also, what is it I'm supposed to not possibly believe exactly? NK trades with China, Iran etc - I did not deny that. They get military aid from China, but you are incredibly naive if you think China can tell them what to do and it will be done.
I'm also not in any way defending NK but you seem to think so. I knew someone who had to flee the place to the comparitive
Re: (Score:2)
Iraq didn't have a S. Korea will millions at risk to hold hostage.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, since no country in the world parades actual missiles, they're guaranteed to be pretty green compared to the kind that can explode, or fly, or both in North Korea's case.
It is pretty funny reading transcripts from these talking heads who fly all the way to Korea to get on the teevee and pretend that nobody told them that parades have fake weapons.
Countries with higher quality missile programs can use empty canisters from otherwise-real missiles, and show off a high degree of consistency from one mis
Re: Hybrid! (Score:2)
My first thought was that they were fake, but not for the same reason. I assumed that they'd stuck on extra bits so their great leader could show his people (and the gullible of the world) how well their missile programme is progressing.
Re: (Score:3)
> My first thought was that they were fake
You're not the only one... I'm no missile designer, but it seems to be that something in this video does seem to be a bit out of whack:
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=922_1492285518&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
Not saying that's a cheaply constructed fake, but at the same time I can't see how it could do any good to have a nosecone deflected that far off the direction of flight...
" discredit some common tropes in the media " (Score:2)
Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)
From the 'debunking' note, I wouldn't credit Mr Drollette as being as informed as he seems?
"âoeNorth Korea wants to demonstrate it has a deterrent. To do so, it needs to be able to credibly threaten the US mainland or our overseas assets. For that, you have to make the bomb (more correctly, the warhead) small enough to mount on a missile,â "
No, they don't.
Certainly, any of the 4 old Romeo-class subs that the DPRK has could accommodate a sizable warhead, and it's entirely unlikely that US antisub systems would be audacious enough to sink it if it was cruising in the Los Angeles littoral. Surfacing just outside or in the harbor, and suicidally popping that nuke would devastate Los Angeles even if it fizzled.
"North Korea has no reason to feel threatened? "
Oh bullshit. The US ROK exercises have gone for what, 50 years? To assert 'they infuriate the north who believes them a practice for invasion' is about as credible as Little Kims score of 18 at golf, or the insistence that he simply doesn't poop. Let's say that they have no rational reason to feel threatened and leave it at that.
"the best and most realistic approachâ"or rather, the âleast badâ(TM) approachâ"is to negotiate a freeze on Pyongyang's nuclear program. Such a deal would in some sense be a new version of the 1994 Agreed Framework, which succeeded in slowing the North's nuclear program."
The 1994 Agreed Framework was a complete and TOTAL FAILURE. It was intended to halt the DPRKs nuke program, and the rationalization that it "slowed it down" is utterly without basis except to the pollyannas who believe sanction just might work the next time.
How gullible are you?
"âoeUnder an updated version of the agreement, North Korea would impose a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches. It would give inspectors access to its nuclear facilities. In exchange, Pyongyang would receive food, humanitarian and development aid on a regular basis"
This is EXACTLY what the 1994 Agreement tried to do, they took the food, the aid, and cheerfully violated their side of the agreement. I'm reminded the colloquial definition of insanity is "doing the same thing over and over expecting different results".
I'm not a warmonger. I don't believe the US can "send in special ops" or nonsense like that. But to assert blithely that an agreement with DPRK can result in anything but rewarding them with more time and western goods to limp along in their goofy separate reality is ludicrous.
Re: (Score:2)
Problem is North Korea's subs are diesel electric, which basically makes it impossible for North Korea to be stealthy at all. The US probably has no problem tracking NK entire submarine fleet.
Re:Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)
Not necessarily true. Diesel-electric submarines are extremely quiet when running off their batteries. Canada has a (small) fleet of diesel-electric Submarines, and is often called upon to play the role of "Opposition Forces" in military exercises. In 2007, during an exercise in the north Atlantic, HMCS Corner Brook was able to sneak up on a British carrier (HMS Illustrious) and snap a photo through her periscope. All without being detected. It's also pretty routine for Canadian subs to "Sink" US carriers during exercises in the pacific.
Don't discount it because it's "just" diesel electric.
Now, when it comes to the North Koreans, wouldn't trust the reliability of their crews or vessels, but that's a different question entirely.
Re: (Score:2)
Incorrect, diesel electric subs do not have the range required, nor are the NK subs modern. Yes the best diesel electric subs made by the Swedish are quiet, but they still don't have the range.
Re: (Score:2)
Check your facts.
That is why I specifically referenced their old Romeo' s, and not the 50-some other subs they have.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Range: 9000 miles.
And I'm well aware that US antisub forces probably know precisely where each of these subs are every moment. That doesn't matter. Unless we somehow knew that Little Kim was planning a suicide attack, AS I SAID ALREADY it's exceedingly unlikely we would cold-bloodedly sink a sub even if it sailed straight into the harbor.
And yes, while a surf
Re: (Score:3)
The ONLY deterrent that NK needs - and already has - is massed artillery within range to hit the SK capital in minutes. The only thing that would take out the vast majority of those weapons would be a nuke - right outside the largest city in the country which houses half the population of the country. Oops.
Sure, you can blow NK into tiny little bits, but then you're going to take enormous civilian casualties. Perhaps historians can justify this 100 years hence but not even the Orange Fluff is psychopathi
Re: (Score:3)
To prevent civilian casualties in SK, a massive bombardment will be required.
There is no peace in Korea, only an armistice. A state of war exists. NK blatant threat of SK civilians makes SK civilians a targets
Think Berlin and Dresden, but in NK. WWII rules apply.
Re:Nonsense (Score:4, Informative)
This claim has been debunked for years: http://nautilus.org/napsnet/na... [nautilus.org]
North Korea in no way has the capability to "destroy" Seoul with conventional artillery.
Re: (Score:2)
...Surfacing just outside or in the harbor, and suicidally popping that nuke would devastate Los Angeles even if it fizzled....
Popping a nuke of NK type at ground level wouldn't do much. If it fizzled even less so. They've yet to demonstrate that can reliably launch without exploding, let alone one capable of carrying a "Little Boy" type of payload.
Regardless, whatever joy little Kimmy got from nuking LA would be extremely short lived. A pre-emptive nuclear strike on one of the largest and key shipping ports in the world? That's basically giving the US a "I can do whatever the fuck I want to you now, bitch!" badge. That won't end
Re: (Score:3)
Seems overcomplicated. A NK nuclear deterrent doesn't need to reach the US, just any US ally. South Korea is easiest. Japan would do. Besides, they wanted to get a nuke the US, the easiest way might well be to stick it in a shipping container and bribe/threaten someone to smuggle it onto a shop exporting goods from a South Korean port to somewhere in the US.
Airborne laser (Score:2, Interesting)
Can't put my finger on it (Score:2)
For some reason, the North Korean soccer team makes me nervous. [thedailysheeple.com]
Failed (Score:2)
Re:Who cares (Score:5, Interesting)
Just bomb them ASAP. It's clearly a criminal organization at the top. Time to put an end to it. 10,000 tomahawk missiles to strike the targets near the border at 3am. Loads of MOABs JDAMs for the rest of the country. My estimate is 2 days all done and after that South Korea can clean up the rest and integrate.
So when they put out all the paranoid rhetoric that the US is only out to invade and bomb them, are they really being paranoid?
Re:Who cares (Score:4, Insightful)
So when they put out all the paranoid rhetoric that the US is only out to invade and bomb them, are they really being paranoid?
My drill instructor gave me some useful advice about thirty years ago: if someone says they want to kill you, you should take them seriously. Let's keep in mind that since the late 1950's North Korea has been militant, aggressive, threatening, and destabilizing no matter who was in the White House. Various administrations have tried various sticks and various carrots to get them to change all to no avail. If the Norks are afraid of external animosity they only have themselves to blame.
If if makes you feel better (Score:3)
And the best part? Both sides benefit. NK's ruling elite gets to stay in power because everybody's too scared to risk a changing of the guard and, well, so are we. What's that old phrase... "We've always been at war with Eurasia". Ya k
Naw, it's because NK doesn't have oil (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, we should just give it to Samsung and LG when we're done turning North Korea into a giant smoking crater. I'm sure that they'll make some really cool factories with the cheap land.
Re: (Score:2)
So when they put out all the paranoid rhetoric that the US is only out to invade and bomb them, are they really being paranoid?
Yes. That's China, not the USA. Next question?
Re:Who cares (Score:4, Insightful)
Delivering a massive first strike would only give the NK regime an excuse to say to its people "see, we told you this would happen", and then retaliate in equal measure. Which would only leave losers on both sides.
NK should not be given that excuse. Shoot down their missiles if any of them come too close to population centres outside NK. Sink a sub if it comes too close to US (or other friendly nation) shoreline. Covert sabotage operations, fine. A good dose of cyberwar, why not. Stationing extra troops near border areas as a show of preparedness. But DO NOT be the one to push the start button for a full-on war. Especially if nukes might be involved.
Ultimately it's up to NK people to deal with their own regime. And that regime will come to an end - like everything else. It's only a matter of time.
Re:Who cares (Score:4, Interesting)
It's entirely possible the 25 million people in and around Seoul care.
Just what do you think would happen when those Tomahawks show up on NK radar? Do you believe that NK doesn't have one or two nuclear warheads on top of short-range missiles with Prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn's address on them? And hasn't let China, South Korea, and the US know?
There's no doubt that, if the US decided to "Desert Storm" the country, they could land hundreds of missiles and destroy all or most of NK's fixed military. Whether or not that would lead to destruction of Seoul, or a nuclear exchange with China, within 72 hours of the first salvo is an exercise left for the reader.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Seoul is in range of North Korean artillery emplacements.
They do not have to rely on possibly ineffective missiles to reduce Seoul to rubble within a very short time of being given the order.
Re: (Score:3)
They could do significant damage - but "reduce to rubble" is quite an overstatement.
What do you think the expected lifetime is of an NK artillery battery wielding a gun big enough to hit Seoul, after their first shot? The US and South Korea have some very excellent counter-battery radar systems; I would guess that the artillery arrayed on the south side of the border would be most immediately tasked with placing rounds on the origination points of NK artillery rounds.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, this is North Korea we're talking about. The missiles will probably blow up in their launch pads when they try to launch them and turn the area into a radioactive wasteland.
Re: Who cares (Score:2)
The figure head has little impact. NK is lead by its military and China has a huge influence. NK is basically China's Cuba and Castro reigned well into his deathbed.
Re:Easter missile (Score:5, Funny)
It's an easter missile.
You know... easter.. the day we celebrate where Jesus turned into a fluffy bunny and went around shitting out chocolates and colored eggs.
Back in biblical times, reanimated zombies were not a joking matter. When the zombie control team rolled back the stone and found it gone, they new they had a new outbreak. It was all hushed up by couching things in terms of messiahs and apostles and fake magic tricks, but the select few knew and their ancestors went on to make zombie movies to prepare us.
Re: (Score:2)
Predictions are difficult, especially with regards to the future.
You can also google all the predictions about NK's nukes. They unfortunately eventually panned out.
Getting a means to get their nukes close enough to the US is a much easier problem than to assemble one in the first place.
Re: (Score:3)
What would Trump do if Kim did take out Anchorage?
Don't know what Trump will do (probably first have to look it up on a map), but the rest of Alaska would rejoice.
A wretched hive of scum and villainy.