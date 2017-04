North Korea Parades Hybrid 'Frankenmissile', Then Fails Yet Another Missile Launch Test

First, an anonymous reader quotes Inverse:But at least one arms control expert noted that while the parade included ICBM-sized canisters, " what's inside is anyone's guess " -- and there's still mixed results for the country's missile program. "An attempted missile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed , US and South Korean defense officials told CNN... At this point, US military officials don't believe the missile had intercontinental capabilities, a US defense official told CNN." The official said there was limited data -- because the missile blew up so quickly -- prompting CNN.com to run the story under the headline "Show of Strength a Flop."Update: Slashdot reader Dan Drollette is a science writer/editor and foreign correspondent for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and contacted us earlier today to share his recently-published analysis "to delve into what has been happening lately...and to discredit some common tropes in the media , such as the idea that 'North Korea is about to collapse,' 'China has a lot of influence over North Korea,' 'North Korea can credibly threaten the United States right now,' 'North Korea has no reason to feel threatened,' or 'The North can be completely denuclearized.'"