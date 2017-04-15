North Korea Parades Hybrid 'Frankenmissile', Then Fails Yet Another Missile Launch Test (cnn.com) 59
First, an anonymous reader quotes Inverse: On Saturday, the North Korean military paraded an unprecedented array of weapons through Kim Il-sung Square in the center of Pyongyang... "We're totally floored right now," Dave Schmerler of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, tells the Wall Street Journal. "I was not expecting to see this many new missile designs." Schmerler tells The Journal that the large missiles -- the "frankenmissiles," as he calls them -- in the parade appear to be hybrids of the North Korean KN-08 and KN-14 missiles, both of which are ICBMs.
But at least one arms control expert noted that while the parade included ICBM-sized canisters, "what's inside is anyone's guess" -- and there's still mixed results for the country's missile program. "An attempted missile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, US and South Korean defense officials told CNN... At this point, US military officials don't believe the missile had intercontinental capabilities, a US defense official told CNN." The official said there was limited data -- because the missile blew up so quickly -- prompting CNN.com to run the story under the headline "Show of Strength a Flop."
Update: Slashdot reader Dan Drollette is a science writer/editor and foreign correspondent for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and contacted us earlier today to share his recently-published analysis "to delve into what has been happening lately...and to discredit some common tropes in the media, such as the idea that 'North Korea is about to collapse,' 'China has a lot of influence over North Korea,' 'North Korea can credibly threaten the United States right now,' 'North Korea has no reason to feel threatened,' or 'The North can be completely denuclearized.'"
Hybrid! (Score:3)
It's nice that they are thinking of the environment and building hybrid missiles.
NK *is* a credible threat (Score:5, Interesting)
North Korea is a credible threat because they have SLBM's (Submarine-Launched-Ballistic-Missiles.) They can get very close - they don't need the kind of range an ICMB design provides.
That, and their glorious leader regularly displays both extreme aggression and extremely small-minded decision-making.
Re: (Score:2)
If they want to wait several million more years for the southern part of the Pacific plate to wander over somewhere in the general vicinity of NK;
The North Korean navy is considered a brown water navy and operates mainly within the 50 kilometer exclusion zone. The fleet consists of east and west coast squadrons, which cannot support each other in the event of war with South Korea. The limited range of most of the vessels means that, even in peacetime, it is virtually impossible for a ship on one coast to visit the other coast.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But then they'd only get to annoy Mexico.
Re: (Score:3)
Your (completely uncalled for) optimism about NK's 70 or so subs [wikipedia.org] is noted.
Brown water... I would only point out that in WWII, the Japanese managed to build subs that could reach the US coast. Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.
Assuming a sub can't get out from under surveillance may also be uncalled for. Hard to say without going into classified details. In any case, the fact that they have the hardware that can deliver the weapons means that they present a credible threat, wheth
Re: (Score:1)
Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.
This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk, war or no war, because nobody will be watching except the ones doing the shooting. Submarines can be accident prone and the Pacific Ocean has a fearsome reputation among
Re: (Score:2)
DEAD on. and DEAD on what happen to any NK sub where the US doesn't want it. Gone, without a word, with all hands.
re quoting:
This is 2016, not 1942. The technology for detecting and tracking submerged vessels has improved somewhat in the last 74 years. The North Korean subs are basically vintage 1960s era technology, like much of the rest of their military. They're not going anywhere without being tracked and if they approach the United States they will be sunk,
Just like finding a crashed airliner under the sea (Score:2)
We can find a submarine just as easily as we can find a crashed airliner under the ocean given a couple of years to look for it.
Some things are just not easy kids - no flying car for you!
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it's not quite that cut and dry; subs move, make noise, wakes, create magnetic anomalies in motion (and image subtraction can trivially find one of those consequent to continuous MA observation of any area where the sub is, assuming the monitoring capability is available), and while no one tries to track each jetliner using sufficient resources to never lose sight of it, there's good reason to think that we would be keeping track, as best we can with the resources we have available, any NK asset that
Re: (Score:3)
Those subs cant move an inch without a satelite somewhere knowning what its up to. Hell, you just get an optical camera on a satelite., look for plankton plumes, and even your best subs aren't so stealthy. Even more so if its packing nukes.
The nanosecond NK seems like it might mash the fire button, those submarines are will be
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure our boomer and attack sub commanders would be appalled to know they are so easily found. You should let them know ASAP.
/s
Or to put it another way, you have no idea what you're talking about, and should probably stop talking in order to prevent further illumination of this fact.
Re: (Score:3)
The thing about submarines is that the low tech ones are actually quieter than the fancy ones when running on batteries. They have to make a bunch of noise to recharge, but if you're just moving one submarine one time there are ways to avoid that, like having it follow under a regular civilian ship and running generators on the ship. That obviously won't work for a whole fleet, and won't work repeatedly, but there are lots of schemes to get a battery powered sub through the defenses one time. Even the drug
Re: (Score:2)
Also they can wait entirely silent if needed, not an option with a nuclear sub since the cooling system is not passive and needs to run pumps.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, the irony hasn't escaped me, sigh.
Re: (Score:2)
Somehow I doubt any NK sub is moving a millimeter without a US fast attack or two trailing it with loaded tubes and a firing solution already locked in. If they so much as open a tube or missile door they'll be dead before they can fire anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Even is this is precisely accurate, all it does is confirm that they are a factor that needs to be neutralized, given Kim Jong Un's threats.
And if it is not accurate... same.
Re: (Score:2)
The only reason North Korea is a threat is because China is propping them up.
If Beijing & Washington were to agree that Fatty the Third should be served as roast pork to his starving people, he'd be gone tomorrow.
Re: (Score:2)
We are all propping them up. Their business model has been "will threaten for food" for decades.
China is selling them oil at a vast markup, more profiting than "propping them up". I'm not defending China just pointing out something that should make you a bit more aware that even China can't tell them what to do and be listened to.
Re: (Score:2)
and then the last thing you hear is why is an american submarine shooting an Russian torpedo
Re: (Score:2)
North Korea only has diesel electric subs, it would basically be impossible for them to get close to the US. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] .
North Korea could really only get within striking distance of South Korea without detection. Japan would even be a stretch.
Re: NK *is* a credible threat (Score:2)
Yet South American drug convoys manage to run subs and boats back and forth on a daily basis spitting distance off the US coast. You vastly overstate the quality and readiness of the US military.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, they need to be disarmed before they miniaturize their warheads. The missile stuff is mostly a red herring. If they do another nuke test, they have to be immediately stopped because they're just too close.
I keep hearing the South Korean media blather on and on, misunderstanding the word "consult" for "seek permission." I guess that is why they had protests when some of their politicians wanted local military control. When war comes, saying no to it just means you one of the dead. North Korea is a r
Re: (Score:3)
When they say they're going to nuke us, and they're really trying to develop the needed technology, it might be worth taking them at their word.
They don't say they are going to nuke us. They say their nukes are for defensive purposes against American belligerence. Let's look at America's track record:
1. Saddam Hussein gave up his nuclear program.
Result: America killed him.
2. Muammar Gaddafi gave up his nuclear program.
Result: America killed him.
So how does it make any logical sense for Kim to give up his nukes?
If America wants non-proliferation, maybe we should stop killing people who cooperate.
Re: (Score:2)
How is that to be done without Seoul being shelled into rubble before they are stopped?
Not an easy question to answer is it?
Re: (Score:3)
They can get pretty close by simply putting it onto a boat and sailing it in the any US port. For that matter the 9700 pound Hiroshima Bomb could be built into a modest sized cabin cruiser and sailed up to the Potomac to within about a mile of the White House.
It's really hard to protect a large modern state from a rogue nation with nuclear capabilities, which is why non-proliferation is so important. It's one of those problems that are so hard, people just ignore it and focus instead on ones that seem mor
Re: (Score:2)
The only thing that would accomplish would be the extermination of the North Korean people, especially with the Orange Oompa Loompa in office.
North Korea is not the problem; China's support of them and use of them as a proxy is.
Re: (Score:2)
Or they're drinking their own koolaid and believe they'll survive a nuclear war due to superior genetics and dear leader's giant dick and we're fucked, I dunno really.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, since no country in the world parades actual missiles, they're guaranteed to be pretty green compared to the kind that can explode, or fly, or both in North Korea's case.
It is pretty funny reading transcripts from these talking heads who fly all the way to Korea to get on the teevee and pretend that nobody told them that parades have fake weapons.
Countries with higher quality missile programs can use empty canisters from otherwise-real missiles, and show off a high degree of consistency from one mis
" discredit some common tropes in the media " (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's an easter missile.
You know... easter.. the day we celebrate where Jesus turned into a fluffy bunny and went around shitting out chocolates and colored eggs.
Back in biblical times, reanimated zombies were not a joking matter. When the zombie control team rolled back the stone and found it gone, they new they had a new outbreak. It was all hushed up by couching things in terms of messiahs and apostles and fake magic tricks, but the select few knew and their ancestors went on to make zombie movies to prepare us.
Failure is the mother of success? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Just bomb them ASAP. It's clearly a criminal organization at the top. Time to put an end to it. 10,000 tomahawk missiles to strike the targets near the border at 3am. Loads of MOABs JDAMs for the rest of the country. My estimate is 2 days all done and after that South Korea can clean up the rest and integrate.
So when they put out all the paranoid rhetoric that the US is only out to invade and bomb them, are they really being paranoid?
Re: (Score:1)
So when they put out all the paranoid rhetoric that the US is only out to invade and bomb them, are they really being paranoid?
My drill instructor gave me some useful advice about thirty years ago: if someone says they want to kill you, you should take them seriously. Let's keep in mind that since the late 1950's North Korea has been militant, aggressive, threatening, and destabilizing no matter who was in the White House. Various administrations have tried various sticks and various carrots to get them to change all to no avail. If the Norks are afraid of external animosity they only have themselves to blame.
Re: (Score:2)
Are they still threatening to nuke us? If so, then no, that is not paranoia at all, but awareness of consequences!
If they had stopped threatening us and still felt that way, then it would be paranoia.
Re: Who cares (Score:2)
The figure head has little impact. NK is lead by its military and China has a huge influence. NK is basically China's Cuba and Castro reigned well into his deathbed.
Re: (Score:1)
Delivering a massive first strike would only give the NK regime an excuse to say to its people "see, we told you this would happen", and then retaliate in equal measure. Which would only leave losers on both sides.
NK should not be given that excuse. Shoot down their missiles if any of them come too close to population centres outside NK. Sink a sub if it comes too close to US (or other friendly nation) shoreline. Covert sabotage operations, fine. A good dose of cyberwar, why not. Stationing extra troops
Re: (Score:3)
It's entirely possible the 25 million people in and around Seoul care.
Just what do you think would happen when those Tomahawks show up on NK radar? Do you believe that NK doesn't have one or two nuclear warheads on top of short-range missiles with Prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn's address on them? And hasn't let China, South Korea, and the US know?
There's no doubt that, if the US decided to "Desert Storm" the country, they could land hundreds of missiles and destroy all or most of NK's fixed military. Whethe
Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)
From the 'debunking' note, I wouldn't credit Mr Drollette as being as informed as he seems?
"âoeNorth Korea wants to demonstrate it has a deterrent. To do so, it needs to be able to credibly threaten the US mainland or our overseas assets. For that, you have to make the bomb (more correctly, the warhead) small enough to mount on a missile,â "
No, they don't.
Certainly, any of the 4 old Romeo-class subs that the DPRK has could accommodate a sizable warhead, and it's entirely unlikely that US antisub systems would be audacious enough to sink it if it was cruising in the Los Angeles littoral. Surfacing just outside or in the harbor, and suicidally popping that nuke would devastate Los Angeles even if it fizzled.
"North Korea has no reason to feel threatened? "
Oh bullshit. The US ROK exercises have gone for what, 50 years? To assert 'they infuriate the north who believes them a practice for invasion' is about as credible as Little Kims score of 18 at golf, or the insistence that he simply doesn't poop. Let's say that they have no rational reason to feel threatened and leave it at that.
"the best and most realistic approachâ"or rather, the âleast badâ(TM) approachâ"is to negotiate a freeze on Pyongyang's nuclear program. Such a deal would in some sense be a new version of the 1994 Agreed Framework, which succeeded in slowing the North's nuclear program."
The 1994 Agreed Framework was a complete and TOTAL FAILURE. It was intended to halt the DPRKs nuke program, and the rationalization that it "slowed it down" is utterly without basis except to the pollyannas who believe sanction just might work the next time.
How gullible are you?
"âoeUnder an updated version of the agreement, North Korea would impose a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches. It would give inspectors access to its nuclear facilities. In exchange, Pyongyang would receive food, humanitarian and development aid on a regular basis"
This is EXACTLY what the 1994 Agreement tried to do, they took the food, the aid, and cheerfully violated their side of the agreement. I'm reminded the colloquial definition of insanity is "doing the same thing over and over expecting different results".
I'm not a warmonger. I don't believe the US can "send in special ops" or nonsense like that. But to assert blithely that an agreement with DPRK can result in anything but rewarding them with more time and western goods to limp along in their goofy separate reality is ludicrous.
Re: (Score:2)
Problem is North Korea's subs are diesel electric, which basically makes it impossible for North Korea to be stealthy at all. The US probably has no problem tracking NK entire submarine fleet.
Re: (Score:3)
Not necessarily true. Diesel-electric submarines are extremely quiet when running off their batteries. Canada has a (small) fleet of diesel-electric Submarines, and is often called upon to play the role of "Opposition Forces" in military exercises. In 2007, during an exercise in the north Atlantic, HMCS Corner Brook was able to sneak up on a British carrier (HMS Illustrious) and snap a photo through her periscope. All without being detected. It's also pretty routine for Canadian subs to "Sink" US carriers d
Re: (Score:2)
The ONLY deterrent that NK needs - and already has - is massed artillery within range to hit the SK capital in minutes. The only thing that would take out the vast majority of those weapons would be a nuke - right outside the largest city in the country which houses half the population of the country. Oops.
Sure, you can blow NK into tiny little bits, but then you're going to take enormous civilian casualties. Perhaps historians can justify this 100 years hence but not even the Orange Fluff is psychopathi