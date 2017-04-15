North Korea Parades Hybrid 'Frankenmissile', Then Fails Yet Another Missile Launch Test (cnn.com) 29
First, an anonymous reader quotes Inverse: On Saturday, the North Korean military paraded an unprecedented array of weapons through Kim Il-sung Square in the center of Pyongyang... "We're totally floored right now," Dave Schmerler of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, tells the Wall Street Journal. "I was not expecting to see this many new missile designs." Schmerler tells The Journal that the large missiles -- the "frankenmissiles," as he calls them -- in the parade appear to be hybrids of the North Korean KN-08 and KN-14 missiles, both of which are ICBMs.
But at least one arms control expert noted that while the parade included ICBM-sized canisters, "what's inside is anyone's guess" -- and there's still mixed results for the country's missile program. "An attempted missile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, US and South Korean defense officials told CNN... At this point, US military officials don't believe the missile had intercontinental capabilities, a US defense official told CNN." The official said there was limited data -- because the missile blew up so quickly -- prompting CNN.com to run the story under the headline "Show of Strength a Flop."
Update: Slashdot reader Dan Drollette is a science writer/editor and foreign correspondent for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and contacted us earlier today to share his recently-published analysis "to delve into what has been happening lately...and to discredit some common tropes in the media, such as the idea that 'North Korea is about to collapse,' 'China has a lot of influence over North Korea,' 'North Korea can credibly threaten the United States right now,' 'North Korea has no reason to feel threatened,' or 'The North can be completely denuclearized.'"
But at least one arms control expert noted that while the parade included ICBM-sized canisters, "what's inside is anyone's guess" -- and there's still mixed results for the country's missile program. "An attempted missile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, US and South Korean defense officials told CNN... At this point, US military officials don't believe the missile had intercontinental capabilities, a US defense official told CNN." The official said there was limited data -- because the missile blew up so quickly -- prompting CNN.com to run the story under the headline "Show of Strength a Flop."
Update: Slashdot reader Dan Drollette is a science writer/editor and foreign correspondent for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and contacted us earlier today to share his recently-published analysis "to delve into what has been happening lately...and to discredit some common tropes in the media, such as the idea that 'North Korea is about to collapse,' 'China has a lot of influence over North Korea,' 'North Korea can credibly threaten the United States right now,' 'North Korea has no reason to feel threatened,' or 'The North can be completely denuclearized.'"
Hybrid! (Score:3)
It's nice that they are thinking of the environment and building hybrid missiles.
NK *is* a credible threat (Score:2)
North Korea is a credible threat because they have SLBM's (Submarine-Launched-Ballistic-Missiles.) They can get very close - they don't need the kind of range an ICMB design provides.
That, and their glorious leader regularly displays both extreme aggression and extremely small-minded decision-making.
Re: (Score:2)
If they want to wait several million more years for the southern part of the Pacific plate to wander over somewhere in the general vicinity of NK;
The North Korean navy is considered a brown water navy and operates mainly within the 50 kilometer exclusion zone. The fleet consists of east and west coast squadrons, which cannot support each other in the event of war with South Korea. The limited range of most of the vessels means that, even in peacetime, it is virtually impossible for a ship on one coast to visit the other coast.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
But then they'd only get to annoy Mexico.
Re: (Score:2)
Your (completely uncalled for) optimism about NK's 70 or so subs [wikipedia.org] is noted.
Brown water... I would only point out that in WWII, the Japanese managed to build subs that could reach the US coast. Assuming some NK hardware is not at least as capable is absurd.
Assuming a sub can't get out from under surveillance may also be uncalled for. Hard to say without going into classified details. In any case, the fact that they have the hardware that can deliver the weapons means that they present a credible threat, wheth
Re: (Score:2)
Those subs cant move an inch without a satelite somewhere knowning what its up to. Hell, you just get an optical camera on a satelite., look for plankton plumes, and even your best subs aren't so stealthy. Even more so if its packing nukes.
The nanosecond NK seems like it might mash the fire button, those submarines are will be
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure our boomer and attack sub commanders would be appalled to know they are so easily found. You should let them know ASAP.
/s
Or to put it another way, you have no idea what you're talking about, and should probably stop talking in order to prevent further illumination of this fact.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, the irony hasn't escaped me, sigh.
Re: (Score:1)
Somehow I doubt any NK sub is moving a millimeter without a US fast attack or two trailing it with loaded tubes and a firing solution already locked in. If they so much as open a tube or missile door they'll be dead before they can fire anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Even is this is precisely accurate, all it does is confirm that they are a factor that needs to be neutralized, given Kim Jong Un's threats.
And if it is not accurate... same.
Re: (Score:2)
North Korea only has diesel electric subs, it would basically be impossible for them to get close to the US. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] .
North Korea could really only get within striking distance of South Korea without detection. Japan would even be a stretch.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, they need to be disarmed before they miniaturize their warheads. The missile stuff is mostly a red herring. If they do another nuke test, they have to be immediately stopped because they're just too close.
I keep hearing the South Korean media blather on and on, misunderstanding the word "consult" for "seek permission." I guess that is why they had protests when some of their politicians wanted local military control. When war comes, saying no to it just means you one of the dead. North Korea is a r
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, since no country in the world parades actual missiles, they're guaranteed to be pretty green compared to the kind that can explode, or fly, or both in North Korea's case.
It is pretty funny reading transcripts from these talking heads who fly all the way to Korea to get on the teevee and pretend that nobody told them that parades have fake weapons.
Countries with higher quality missile programs can use empty canisters from otherwise-real missiles, and show off a high degree of consistency from one mis
" discredit some common tropes in the media " (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's an easter missile.
You know... easter.. the day we celebrate where Jesus turned into a fluffy bunny and went around shitting out chocolates and colored eggs.
Back in biblical times, reanimated zombies were not a joking matter. When the zombie control team rolled back the stone and found it gone, they new they had a new outbreak. It was all hushed up by couching things in terms of messiahs and apostles and fake magic tricks, but the select few knew and their ancestors went on to make zombie movies to prepare us.
Failure is the mother of success? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Just bomb them ASAP. It's clearly a criminal organization at the top. Time to put an end to it. 10,000 tomahawk missiles to strike the targets near the border at 3am. Loads of MOABs JDAMs for the rest of the country. My estimate is 2 days all done and after that South Korea can clean up the rest and integrate.
So when they put out all the paranoid rhetoric that the US is only out to invade and bomb them, are they really being paranoid?
Re: (Score:1)
So when they put out all the paranoid rhetoric that the US is only out to invade and bomb them, are they really being paranoid?
My drill instructor gave me some useful advice about thirty years ago: if someone says they want to kill you, you should take them seriously. Let's keep in mind that since the late 1950's North Korea has been militant, aggressive, threatening, and destabilizing no matter who was in the White House. Various administrations have tried various sticks and various carrots to get them to change all to no avail. If the Norks are afraid of external animosity they only have themselves to blame.
Nonsense (Score:2)
From the 'debunking' note, I wouldn't credit Mr Drollette as being as informed as he seems?
"âoeNorth Korea wants to demonstrate it has a deterrent. To do so, it needs to be able to credibly threaten the US mainland or our overseas assets. For that, you have to make the bomb (more correctly, the warhead) small enough to mount on a missile,â "
No, they don't.
Certainly, any of the 4 old Romeo-class subs that the DPRK has could accommodate a sizable warhead, and it's entirely unlikely that US antisub s
Re: (Score:2)
Problem is North Korea's subs are diesel electric, which basically makes it impossible for North Korea to be stealthy at all. The US probably has no problem tracking NK entire submarine fleet.