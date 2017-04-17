'Breakthrough' LI-RAM Material Can Store Data With Light (ctvnews.ca) 16
A Vancouver researcher has patented a new material that uses light instead of electricity to store data. An anonymous reader writes: LI-RAM -- that's light induced magnetoresistive random-access memory -- promises supercomputer speeds for your cellphones and laptops, according to Natia Frank, the materials scientist at the University of Victoria who developed the new material as part of an international effort to reduce the heat and power consumption of modern processors. She envisions a world of LI-RAM mobile devices which are faster, thinner, and able to hold much more data -- all while consuming less power and producing less heat.
And best of all, they'd last twice as long on a single charge (while producing almost no heat), according to a report on CTV News, which describes this as "a breakthrough material" that will not only make smartphones faster and more durable, but also more energy-efficient. The University of Victoria calculates that's 10% of the world's electricity is consumed by "information communications technology," so LI-RAM phones could conceivably cut that figure in half.
They also report that the researcher is "working with international electronics manufacturers to optimize and commercialize the technology, and says it could be available on the market in the next 10 years."
And best of all, they'd last twice as long on a single charge (while producing almost no heat), according to a report on CTV News, which describes this as "a breakthrough material" that will not only make smartphones faster and more durable, but also more energy-efficient. The University of Victoria calculates that's 10% of the world's electricity is consumed by "information communications technology," so LI-RAM phones could conceivably cut that figure in half.
They also report that the researcher is "working with international electronics manufacturers to optimize and commercialize the technology, and says it could be available on the market in the next 10 years."
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently it wasn'tt obligatory enough for you to make a proper link [xkcd.com]
Nah (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe it's because I'm turning 50 this year, but I simply don't believe it.
At a certain point I suspect "fantastic claim" fatigue has to set in, where you've heard so many promising concepts but watched the huge majority founder on realities of cost, industrial scaling, or unforseen complications.
The fact that they say it might make it to the market in ten years means it's barely more than a tenuous idea right now, and frankly probably not even worth reporting on. The hyperbolic claims by the inventor make it even less credible, while the nonsensical reporting (implying that such devices would actually run only in light) is idiotic.
Re: (Score:2)
The stupid summary leaps to the absurd conclusion that mobiles represent 100% of the power consumption made by ALL IT equipment. I'm pretty sure it's actually more like 1%; perhaps less.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the technology news/pr machine. I think we've had "breakthroughs" like this for ages, but what we didn't have for most of the time was a relentless, hype-oriented technology "press" that made us aware of them, and also spun them up into the next big thing. They were what they were, quiet little advancements that might or might not ever see the light of the day.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it's because I'm turning 50 this year, but I simply don't believe it.
At a certain point I suspect "fantastic claim" fatigue has to set in, where you've heard so many promising concepts but watched the huge majority founder on realities of cost, industrial scaling, or unforseen complications.
The fact that they say it might make it to the market in ten years means it's barely more than a tenuous idea right now, and frankly probably not even worth reporting on. The hyperbolic claims by the inventor make it even less credible, while the nonsensical reporting (implying that such devices would actually run only in light) is idiotic.
Came here to post exactly this, I don't even have anything to add. Well done!
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah.... 5 years out for a tech claim means "we have a bit of experimental data that shows something might work. (Please fund me)".
10 years out in the tech world means "this is wild speculation and might never even become a technical demonstration. (Please fund my startup)"
Re: (Score:2)
Amen
Um.... huh? (Score:2)
Um, 10% of the world's electricity is not consumed by phones. And even if they actually meant all computing and networking equipment combined, how is a RAM advancement supposed