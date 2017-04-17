New York Plans To Force Uber To Add Tipping Option (theverge.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission announced a proposal today that could force Uber to finally allow riders to tip drivers within its app. The full proposal will be introduced in a few months and would require "car services that only accept credit cards" to let passengers tip with their cards in the app, according to The New York Times. "We have not seen the proposal and look forward to reviewing it," an Uber spokesperson told The Verge. "Uber is always striving to offer the best earning opportunity for drivers and we are constantly working to improve the driver experience." Cash tips have long been a part of a New York City cab ride, and Uber hasn't explicitly stopped riders from tipping its drivers in cash. But the touchscreen interfaces of New York City taxis allow riders to tip a driver even when paying with a credit card. Uber's app, meanwhile, has never had a similar option for including credit card-based tips.
Even the Drunk Ones? (Score:1)
I think not!
If anything, the law should not encourage tipping at all, rather than effectively making it obligatory. I.e. put servers, drivers, bartenders, etc under the same wages as everybody else (be that minimum wage or otherwise,) and make tipping a thing of the past. Also make it illegal for any business to automatically add a gratuity to your bill, i.e. the total price is baked into the menu/advertised price rather than effectively adding a 15% below the line fee.
Oh and while I'm here, slashdot's web designers ar
Some places actually write the tip into the bill. You do not have the option to not pay or even to change the amount. It's bullshit.
Legally I'm pretty sure you can refuse to pay it if you make a scene, but yeah... 99% won't do that. If they pick a percentage/sum by default I think they should be forced to advertise prices with that service fee though. As long as they're honest about what the total will be, they can call it whatever they want.
Let's not forget: driving for Uber is 100% volunteer.
While driving a cab is, as everyone knows, involuntary servitude.
That's gonna jack up the prices by 15%.
If tipping is done like in the Lyft app, then you're tipping after you've already left the car so there is actually less pressure to tip.
"I'm from the government and I'm here to help" (Score:1)
This sort of nanny-statist bullshit is exactly why Uber had to be started in the first place.
So, good job, bureaucrats. I look forward to seeing the next wave of unintended consequences.
As a non-US resident... (Score:2, Insightful)
As someone visiting the US, the main appeal of Uber for me was not having to deal with tipping.
Tipping in restaurants was confusing enough, but trying to figure out what I was meant to tip a taxi driver, on top of whether the fair itself was legit, it was a nightmare.
I know culturally support for the tipping model of service industry over there is strong, but as someone who comes from a country where tipping is non-existent (base wages are just higher), not only did I feel tipping added no value to my exper
I actually think it's reasonable to force Uber and similar services to follow the same rules as taxis in various areas.. (But really, the better solution is to REMOVE some of the rules from taxis, though I realize that screws over those who own the valuable medallions.. So maybe phase in the rule changes over time.)
This seems really stupid though. I would just purposely tip $0, just like I do now on the starbucks app!
Instead of tips