How Tilt Went From Hot $375 Million Startup To Fire Sale (fastcompany.com) 18
tedlistens writes: Not long ago, social payments company Tilt seemed to have it all -- a hot idea; cool, young founders with Y Combinator pedigrees; and $67 million in funding -- not to mention a $375 million valuation. But Tilt was more successful at cultivating its user growth and fun, frat-tastic office culture than at nailing down a viable business model. When Tilt finally ran out of cash, the party ended with the company's sale at fire-sale prices to fellow Y Combinator alums Airbnb in an aqui-hire deal. Where did it all go wrong? Here's an excerpt from the report: "Tilt was based on the premise that 'something like PayPal and Facebook would collide,' Tilt founder and CEO James Beshara says. The company aspired to be a social network for money -- instead of sharing photos and videos, users exchanged digital cash for birthday ragers and beer runs. During Tilt's early years, the pitch was simple, and carefully calibrated for Silicon Valley boardrooms: 'Let's prove that we can dominate the globe.' [...] By early 2013, millions in venture dollars were pouring into Tilt's coffers. Investors were lured by the same strong social metrics (viral coefficient, for example, a measure of user growth) that had marked Facebook as a winner. But the hopes embedded in Tilt's $375 million valuation came crashing down to earth last year. Beshara hadn't built a business; instead, he had manufactured a classic Silicon Valley mirage. While investors were throwing millions of dollars at the promise of a glittering business involving 'social' and 'money,' their Mark Zuckerberg-in-the-making was basking in the sunny glow of Bay Area praise and enjoying the ride with his bros. Revenue was not a top priority -- a remarkable oversight for any company, and a particularly galling one for a payments company. Eventually, with cash running low, Tilt went looking for a buyer..."
At least this time I won't have to find someone to buy my leftover Flooz.
5) Don't worry about a business plan. You can think about questions like "How do we make money?" later. Right now, just focus on more important priorities like establishing a cool company culture and getting a huge pool table for the breakroom.
6) Open floor plans. Cause that's supposed to help, somehow.
7) "Millennial Brand Recognition," or some shit.
And someone gave them $67M? Ha ha.
Some other idiot decided they were worth $375 million too. Apparently.
My experience? (Score:2)
Venture capitalists are greedy parasites. They are arrogant, yet stupid as a bag of rocks. However they got their money, I am pleased to hear whenever they lose their "investment" in a craptastic venture. Yes, I have had an encounter with one of those morons.
Huh? (Score:2)
Tilt? Never heard of it, literally.
Oh, I'm sure it was huge, but it made less of an impact than a BB hitting a battleship. I'm not exactly a stranger to the internet, but I never heard of it before this obituary.
Indeed. I'm 28 years old, supposedly in the "Milennial" generation and never have I heard about this.
There are a dozen other ways to send money, some of them free. Many times even easier to just use cash.
"Revenue was not a top priority" (Score:3)
"Revenue was not a top priority"
Well there's your problem.
Copied... from China? (Score:1)
Social payments sounds a lot like WeChat Wallet / Alipay. Except those also combine the useful features of Apple Pay. Actually, Alipay makes Apple Pay look old.